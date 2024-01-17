Republic Day Sale 2024: Avail up to 64% off on premium room heaters

What could have been a better deal than this one as the temperature drops to the lowest in this chilly season. Embrace the season with unbeatable deals from Amazon on room heaters, making your home the epitome of warmth and relaxation. Keep winters at bay with exclusive discounts of up to 64% on premium room heaters from renowned brands like Havells and Usha. In our carefully curated list, discover the top 5 recommendations that blend performance and style. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make your winter days warmer and your savings bigger. Dive into our top picks and let the savings roll in. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Bring home one of these affordable room heaters before the chilly season gets the best of you.

1. Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Experience efficient warmth with the Usha room heater, featuring two heating positions for customizable comfort. The upgraded quartz tubes ensure quick heating with low power consumption, making it an economical choice. With a safety tip-over switch and front grill, your well-being is prioritized. This corded electric heater, weighing 1600 grams, operates at 800 watts. Embrace the cozy winter vibes with this radiant heating solution from Amazon sale 2024, the preferred choice for many, ensuring a snug and economical escape from the winter chill.

Specifications of Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

Brand: Usha

Rods: 2

Power: 800 W

Weight: 1600 gm

Colour: Grey

B0CH3C3VFS

Also read: Best New Year deals: 8 electric room heaters to add some warmth to your life

2. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

Morphy Richards electric oil-filled radiator is a powerful and efficient room heater designed for optimal warmth. With 2000 Watts of heat output and 9 fins, it ensures quick and uniform heating, reaching every corner of your room. The thin fins facilitate rapid heat transfer, raising the room temperature within minutes. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat for customized comfort, it features castor wheels for easy mobility. Additional features include a power selection knob, back cover, and humidifier. Enjoy the cozy warmth and peace of mind with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

Brand: Morphy Richards

Power: 2000 W

Weight: 15 kg 500 g

Colour: Grey

B01M5F614J

3. Longway Blaze 2 Rod 800-Watts Quartz Heater | Room Heater | 1 Year Warranty (White and Grey)

Experience rapid and even heating with this halogen room heater from Longway. Powered by advanced PTC creaming heating technology and an ultra-efficient fan, this heater warms up any space faster and ensures uniform heat distribution. With a wide-angle oscillation function and different heating positions (400 watts/800 watts), it offers quick and efficient heating in seconds. The portable design, weighing just 2200 grams, allows for easy movement between rooms. Embrace the cozy warmth in your living room, bedroom, or office with this compact and efficient halogen heater.

Specifications of Longway Blaze 2 Rod 800-Watts Quartz Heater | Room Heater | 1 Year Warranty (White and Grey)

Brand: Longway

Rods: 2

Power: 800 W

Weight: 2200 gm

Colour: White and Grey

B0CRBHHNGN

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% discount on vacuum cleaners

4. Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

This powerful electric convection room heater from Havells weighs 1696 grams and boasts a substantial 2900 Watts heat output for quick warmth. With three power settings (1000, 1500, 2500 Watts) there is an additional 400 Watts heater fan that can be customized to your comfort. Featuring thermostatic heat control, PTC heater with a fan, and castor wheels for easy mobility, it's designed for efficiency. The cord storage and rear safety cover, along with overheat protection and tilt-over switch, ensure safety. Bring cozy warmth to your space with this versatile and secure room heater.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

Brand: Havells

Rods: 2

Power: 2900 W

Weight: 16960 gm

Colour: Black

B00PQCXVQM

5. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

From an Amazon brand, Solimo, this powerful room heater is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 2400 RPM copper-wound motor, it quickly warms spaces using a convection heating method. The 2000W heater offers cool, warm, or hot wind settings and an air throw range of 10 feet. Designed for convenience, it can be used vertically or horizontally, and its lightweight build ensures easy portability. Safety features include overheating protection, and the product is equipped with a 16A socket for optimal performance. Experience efficient heating without compromise.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

Brand: Amazon, Solimo

Power: 2000/1000

Weight: 1.15 Kg

Colour: White

B07VX71FZP

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.