Best New Year deals: 8 electric room heaters to add some warmth to your life

Beating the biting cold winter with warm clothes and blankets is not always enough. In places with extreme cold temperatures, heaters are the norm. We all know that central heating is not available in all Indian cities, especially in areas that also experience extreme heat during the summer. In such cases, when the temperature starts to drop, electric room heaters come to the rescue. The good news is that buying one during sale season is a nice idea, especially since one gets a lot of variety at slashed down prices. Much of India is still under the grip of winter chill. Hence, picking up one during the Amazon sale season when a plethora of New Year deals are on offer would be a wise thing to do. Best New Year deals: Electric room heaters to fight the winter chill.(Pixabay)

Now, back to our discussion on electric room heaters. They are able to keep rooms warm and provide a snug environment for users to comfortably go on about their lives even when entire cities are under the winter's grip. To find the best electric room heater, you must consider a few factors, like the heating strength you require from the heater, the size of your room, and how often you intend to use the heater.

During chilly months, electric room heaters can transform your living space into a cosy haven. However, just considering your comfort isn't enough while buying an electric heater, it's important to ensure that you buy an energy-efficient heater for your winter needs, striking the balance between its ability to warm and its functionality.

In this guide, we've curated a selection of the 8 best electric room heaters that are currently available for purchase. This new year, add some warmth to your life with an electric room heater. As you continue to read, the guide will highlight key features, performance capabilities, and energy efficiency metrics of electric room heaters. From compact designs to performance powerhouse, there's something for everyone looking for a warmer winter. Make a well-informed decision and keep the cold at bay with electric room heaters that combine cutting-edge technology with ease of use and functionality.

Product list

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

India's own brand Usha is well-known for creating heaters. This particular model runs on a corded electric power source and employs a radiant heating method with a maximum heat output of 800 Watts. In addition, the heater weighs 1600 grams and supports two heating positions.

For the user's safety, the Usha heater has a front grill and a safety tip over switch. Designed for indoor use, the Usha electric room heater has two number of speeds, with voltage of 230 Volts and the maximum temperature setting of 800 Watts.

The portable electric room heater is able to produce heat due to two quarts tube heating elements and the company claims that this is suited for low power consumption.

The reflector is made from rust-free high-grade stainless steel and also has a power on indicator. If you're looking for an easy-to-carry and effective electric room heater, the Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater might be the right choice for you.

Specifications of Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey):

2 heating positions - 400W and 800W

Front grill for safety

Safety tip over switch

Corded electric form

Radiant heating method

Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable Build isn't durable Two heating modes Ideal for small rooms

2. Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

Bajaj is an Indian multinational company that builds many products including electric room heats. The Bajaj radiant room heater has a pedestal form factor and is recommended for home use. This 1000W Bajaj heater will spread warmth wherever it sits.

With its compact design and nickel-chrome plated mesh grid, the heater is also a stylish choice to meet your heating needs. It is equipped with a stainless reflector and also comes with 1.5-metre cord that provides flexibility in terms of its placement.

With product dimensions of ‎12.6D x 5.5W x 8.7H centimetres and the support of a floor mount, the heater well suited for your bedroom, your home office, and your study room. Bajaj claims that the heater runs on 230 Volts and weighs 1.38 kilograms. There is no assembly required for this heater and it is also ISI approved.

If you're looking for a good looking heater to make your days warmer this winter season, the Bajaj heater is a good option.

Specifications of Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector:

1000W heating

Colour: Black

Weight: 1.38 kilogrames

Voltage: 230 Volts

Dimensions: 12.6D x 5.5W x 8.7H centimetres

1.5-metre cord

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective warming capabilities - 1000W Not intended for big rooms Stylish design

3. Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty

The Orient electric fan heater is an essential winter product if you want fast heating capabilities for your indoor needs. The heater uses the convection method of heating and is powered by an electric power source. Weighing 1200 grams, the heater has the heat output of 2000 Watts - enough to keep your room warmth for long stretches of time during brutal cold waves.

According to Orient, the product is designed for a two-way, space-efficient placement and can be mounted both vertically and horizontally based on your needs. The Areva heater comes with a copper motor that can deliver the speed of up to 2300 RPM.

For user convenience, the heater comes with two adjustable heat settings. All this is made possible by two heating elements of 1000W each - simply turn the knob to change the heat level. For user safety, the heater has a thermostat for temperature control, two thermal cut outs to prevent burnout of heating elements, and FR-grade plastic for fire safety, and overload protector against overheating.

With a 1.3-metre long cord, the heater can also be used as a fan during summers. The product comes with one-year replacement warranty as well.

Specifications of Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty:

Horizontal and vertical placement

Heat output of 2000 Watts

Copper motor with 2300 RPM speed

Built in safety features

One year replacement warranty

Weight: 1 kg 200 g

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2000W support - fast heating None Two-way placement

4. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

The Havells Cozio room heater is a corded electric heating device that employs the convection heating method. With a heat output of 800W, the heater is ideal for small indoor spaces. It weighs about 2000 grams and has two heat settings - 400W and 800W.

The Havells heater is equipped with 2 Quartz heating tubes, a front grill for safety, a safety tip over switch, and a carry handle for easy portability. You can forget your rusting worries with this heater as it comes with a stainless steel reflector and is also certified by ISI. In addition, the product has a 2 year warranty and has a cabinet form factor.

When you buy this heater, you also get Havells' home service within 24 hours. The Havells heater has the following dimensions: ‎14D x 7.9W x 17.9H centimetres and is a floor mounted heater with a radiant burner.

This particular heater is ideal for the bedroom, home, office, study room, and the dining room. According to Havells, the heater runs on 230 Volts and weighs 2 kg.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue):

Two speeds: 400W and 800W

Colour: White-Blue

Weight: 2 kg

Carry handle for portability

Front grill safety

Stainless steel reflector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy portability with the handle Not powerful enough Two power modes Pricey for its features

5. Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Bedroom, 1500/750 Watts Room Heater for Home, Electric Heater，Electric Fan Heater for Home Office Bedroom (White)

Looking for utility with style? The Eopora PTC ceramic room heater is bound to get a lot of love from your house guests due to its attractive design. The indoor electric heater has a pedestal form form and provides heating through convection. Weighing about 0.88 kilograms, the heater has an output of up to 1500 Watts, making it a formidable heating companion.

The Eopora PTC room heater is powered by a ceramic chip heating technology with 1 second instant heating. To make things easier for customers, the heater has two temperature adjustment modes - 1500W and and 750W. A control button the back of the heater allows users the freedom to conveniently switch between temperatures.

For user protection, the heater automatically turns off in case it tips over. When it overheats, the heater will automatically shut down. If you're looking for a silent room heater, this one has noise levels below 50 dB, making it among the most silent room heaters for indoor use. The heater is ideal for the bedroom, office, and living room.

Specifications of Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Bedroom, 1500/750 Watts Room Heater for Home, Electric Heater，Electric Fan Heater for Home Office Bedroom (White):

Signature PTC ceramic chip heating

Two modes: 1500W and 750W

Tip-over and over heating protection

Low noise: Up to 50 dB

Weight: 0.88 kilograms

Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast heating technology None Attractive looks

6. Hilton Quartz Heater 400/800-Watt ISI 2 Rods Multi Mode Heater Long Lasting Quick Heating Extremely Warm (Grey)

The corded electric room heater by Hilton uses the radiant heating method to keep you comfortable and warm indoors. Boasting a heat output of 800 Watts, the indoor room heater weighs about 1.52 kilograms and is equipped with 2 Quartz heating tubes that provide warmth. Two heat settings make this heater an exciting choice - 400 Watt and 800 Watt.

For user safety, there's a front grill and a safety tip over switch. A carry handle makes this heater easily portable. Its cord length is 1.5 metre and it's currently available in the grey colour. With a heating coverage of 250 square feet, the Hilton heater can keep your bedroom, home office, or living room warm with ease. The freestanding heater runs on 230 Volts and comes with a warranty card and an instruction manual.

There are two light switches on the heater for each Quartz tube, allowing users to choose how much heat they require. With 1 year warranty, the product may be repaired in case something goes wrong during usage. A stylish and effective choice, the Hilton electric heater is a smart choice for small rooms.

Specifications of Hilton Quartz Heater 400/800-Watt ISI 2 Rods Multi Mode Heater Long Lasting Quick Heating Extremely Warm (Grey):

Heat output: 800W

Weight: 1.52 kilograms

Safety tip over switch

Voltage: 230 Volts

1 year warranty

Colour: Grey

Cord length: 1.5 metre

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Two heating settings Might not be hot enough Expansive heat reach Big rooms may remain cold

7. Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

The Crompton room heater is intended for indoor use with a heat output capability of 800 Watts. The heater runs on two Quartz rods that come with two settings - 400W or 800W. Weighing 1.8 kilograms, the heater provides heat through the forced air heating method.

In addition, the heater comes with rust free stainless steel reflector and a tip over protection in place to ensure the safety of users. Approved by ISI, the Crompton indoor room heater boasts of a shock proof body and a carrying handle. The sturdy heater is built with a safety grill and an on/off indicator, along with a rotary switch for temperature control.

The company claims that its comfortable handle and a cord winder in the back makes it a portable choice. The heater runs on 220 Volts and is available in Grey Blue colour offering.

Crompton provides 1 year of warranty on the product and the item includes one heater, a power cable, a product manual, and a warranty card.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue):

Electronic thermostat

Colour: Grey Blue

Voltage: 220 Volts

Dual heat settings: 400W each

Safety grill and tip over protection

Cool touch plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cool touch plastic 800W not enough for spacious rooms Dual heat settings Average looks

8. Maharaja Whiteline Quato 800 Watts Quartz Heater | 2 Heat Setting | Easy to Carry | Shock Proof Body (Grey)

The Maharaja Whiteline indoor heater is recommended for home usage and comes with adjustable temperature feature. The corded electric room heater uses the radiant method to heat its surroundings. Weighing 1500 grams, the heater has the total heat output of 800 Watts.

According to Maharaja, the heater is intended for spot heating and comes with an easy to carry handle along with a safety tip over switch. In addition, the heater has two heat settings: 400W and 800W, allowing users to choose the best setting for their needs.

Designed to be a silent functioning heater, the Maharaja Whiteline heater is also shock proof. This means that even kids and elderly members within a family can use this product.

The cold touch body is an essential feature that prevents mishaps and burns. Running on voltage of 230 Volts, the heater is suitable for your bedroom, kitchen, home office, and a small living room.

In the box, users will find the heater, a manual, and a warranty card. If you're looking for an elegant heater for your indoor needs, the Maharaja Whiteline indoor heater could be a prudent choice.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Quato 800 Watts Quartz Heater | 2 Heat Setting | Easy to Carry | Shock Proof Body (Grey):

Voltage: 230 Volts

Colour: Grey

Suitable for bedroom

Adjustable temperature

Weight: 1 kg 500 grams

2 heat settings: 400W and 800W

Shock proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Not intended for big rooms Shock proof body Only 800W heat output

Best 3 features for you

Product name Type Heat output Additional features Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater (4302, Grey) Quartz 800 watts Tip-over protection Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater (Black) Ceramic 1000 watts Adjustable thermostat, Tip-over protection Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater Fan 2000 watts Compact design Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater (White, Blue) Quartz 800 watts Two heat settings, Overheat protection Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater (White) Ceramic 1500/750 watts Oscillation, Adjustable thermostat Hilton Quartz Heater (Grey) Quartz 400/800 watts ISI 2 rods, Multi-mode heating Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater (Grey Blue) Ceramic 800 watts Two heat settings, Portable design Maharaja Whiteline Quato 800 Watts Quartz Heater (Grey) Quartz 800 watts Shockproof body, Portable design

Best value for money

The Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater stands out as the best value for money, offering reliable warmth with its 2 heat settings and a sleek design. Its affordability, combined with effective heating capabilities, makes it an ideal choice for users seeking budget-friendly options without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater emerges as the best overall product, boasting a powerful 1000 Watts ceramic heating element. With adjustable thermostat control and a durable stainless steel heat reflector, it delivers efficient and customisable heating. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this heater not only provides optimal warmth but also ensures long-term reliability, making it the top choice for those prioritising performance and durability.

Finding the right electric indoor heater

When selecting the right electric indoor heater, consider factors such as room size, preferred heating method (quartz, ceramic, or fan), and safety features. Assess the heater's wattage to ensure it suits the room's dimensions. Look for adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings for personalised comfort. Safety measures like tip-over protection and shock-proof bodies are crucial for secure usage. Read product reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Additionally, consider portability and warranty offerings. Ultimately, the ideal electric indoor heater aligns with your heating needs, room size, and safety requirements.

