Best New Year deals: 8 cordless vacuum cleaners for pristine living

Buying the right vacuum cleaner entails finding what your cleaning needs are. With a large range of vacuum cleaners currently available in the market, there's a host of options for potential buyers to choose from. Whether you're looking for pocket vacuum cleaners to ensure that your home's nooks and crannies are pristine or if you're trying to find a cleaning powerhouse that can fulfil all your daily cleaning needs, this guide can help you make the most prudent choice with reasonable prices, a myriad of future-ready features, and stylish looks. Best New Year deals: Cordless vacuum cleaners designed for use on-the-go.(Pixabay)

Having a vacuum cleaner handy at home can make a buyer's life considerably easier, especially if you are struggling with the daily grind of ensuring cleanliness in your home while keeping up with the needs of your daily life. As part of New Year deals, numerous cordless vacuum cleaners may be purchased for reasonable prices without hurting your pocket and compromising your new year budget for other household items that set the tone of productivity for the rest of your year.

Most modern cordless vacuum cleaners allow customers to conveniently keep their immediate surroundings clean without being tethered to a cable that might limit your access to tricky places. Among the most defining features of a cordless vacuum cleaner are its suction capabilities and easy manoeuvrability that make it a powerful tool to ensure a clean living environment. With touch controls, versatile cleaning options, and intuitive operation, cordless vacuum cleaners can be your next favourite household tool if you're looking to an electronics upgrade this new year.

This 2024, keep your house shiny and guest-ready at all times by reading this comprehensive guide that offers 8 best cordless vacuum cleaner options with a list of their features, their pros and cons, and a table of comparison to help with your decision.

Often, buying a new electronic item in this era of diverse options and feature-packed choices can feel like a daunting task, but we're here to make that easy for you without hurting your budget and while retaining the most important cleaning features.

1. AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2in1 Handheld & Stick, 400W Brushless Motor, 25 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Red |HEPA Filter

The AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is an optimal choice if you're looking for a cable-free cleaning companion that is able to powerfully perform its duties with no compromises. The cordless vacuum cleaner has two variants - Imperial and Supreme. The Imperial variant is equipped with an impressive 400W brushless motor that is able to generate up to 25 kPa suction power.

The cleaning tool also has a 2000 mAh battery (yes, recheargeable!) that provides suction-heavy cleaning for at least 60 minutes depending on the mode of your choice. In the lowest mode, it provides 8 minutes worth of cleaning, going up to 20 minutes in medium suction mode. The only problem users might face on a daily basis is the 5-hour-long charging time.

The AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner weighs 4000 grams, can tackle hard floors and carpets with ease, and runs on a voltage of 22.2 Volts. Its 0.5 litre bagless dust collecting bun is able to hygienically remove and empty dust without needing both your hands. For easy manoeuvrability, the vacuum cleaner's flexible head may be moved up to 270 degrees.

The versatile cleaner can be converted from a simple hand held vacuuming tool to a stick vacuum cleaner to ensure its compatibility with various surfaces across your home.

Specifications of AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

400W brushless DC motor with up to 25 kPa suction power

Rechargeable 2000 mAh battery and 3 adjustable suction modes - Low, medium, and high

Recharge time of 5 hours

0.5 Litre bagless dust collecting bin

Flexible head that may be moved up to 270 degrees

2-in-1 vacuum cleaner - supports handheld and stick modes

Filter traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rechargeable battery 5-hour-long charging time 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner

2. Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2-in-1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Multi-Purpose & Ultra Lightweight, Powerful Suction to Clean in One-Go, Extra Long Battery (Black)

With the Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, buyers can meet their cleaning needs quickly, especially if their goal is to keep the hard floors in their homes clean and shiny. The Tornado was designed by the team well-known Italian designer Pino Spagnolo and adds a touch of luxury to your home.

With 100 watts suction power, forget the days of dust and dirt in your home and rid yourself of pollutants in one go. As the name suggests, the vacuum's tornado design and the motor help with rapid cyclonic action - all while weighing 600 grams. According to Balzano, even a four-year-old can pick up the vacuum cleaner and its lightweight design facilitates access to tricky spots in your homes - whether it means tackling wooden surface, tiles, carpets, and more. Want to use it as a car vacuum cleaner? Go ahead!

Balzano vacuum cleaner is equipped with a lithium ion battery that delivers 30 minutes worth of power in 'clean mode' and can operate for up to 15 minutes in turbo mode. The vacuum cleaner may be used as a handheld cleaner or as a stick cleaner.

Specifications of Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Ergonomic and stylish

100 Air Watts suction

600 grams weight

Multipurpose use for various surfaces and objects

30 minutes of power in clean mode, 15 minutes in turbo mode

2-in-1: Handheld and stick vacuum

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic and stylish Limited battery life Lightweight

3. Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car with 4000PA, HEPA Filter, USB Rechargeable Wireless Hand-held, Lightweight for Car, Pet Hair,Compact (Mini Vac 01, Green)

The Ambrane rechargeable vacuum cleaner is a lightweight and handheld tool designed for small spaces, especially your car. The MiniVac 01 is designed to be portable and is powered by a 70W motor and equipped with a 2000mAh*2 rechargeable battery, eliminating the hassle of tangled cords.

In addition, the Ambrane vacuum cleaner has a suction speed of 4000Pa and a metal blade intended to rid your car of dust, crumbs, and debris. With a single charge, users can enjoy vacuuming for up to 20 mins. The cleaner has an inbuilt HEPA filter that ensures clean air is released, making your car not only debris-free but also eliminating allergens at the same time.

Designed to be portable, the Ambrane vacuum cleaner weighs 142g and has compact dimensions, making it an easy tool to carry around and for on-the-go use. That's not all! The vacuum cleaner charger via USB Type-C, taking approximately 3.5 hours to fully recharge - all supported by an LED indicator that provides real-time information about the battery status.

The device comes with 365 days warranty and is made from high-quality ABS for durability.

Specifications of Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car

Portable and lightweight: Weighs 142 grams

365 days warranty against manufacturing defects

Made from ABS durable material

Fast charging supported by USB Type-C

In-built HEPA filter

Usage time of 20 minutes on a single charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight Limited battery time Fast charging Not meant for rigorous in-home use

4. Bosch GAS 18V-1 Heavy Duty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 0.7 Litres, 60 mbar, 1.3 kg + Suction & Extension Tubes, Floor & 2 Nozzles

The Bosch GAS 18V-1 Heavy Duty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight tool that is intended for quick cleaning. With three strong rotational airflows, the vacuum cleaner can deliver high efficiency cleaning with minimal loss of suction power.

The cordless vacuum cleaner's powerful motor delivers a vacuum pressure of 6 kPa and a runtime of 7 minutes per Ah, the company claims. In addition, the vacuum cleaner comes with a quick release dust-emptying function and a washable dust cap that is easy to clean.

The Bosch vacuum cleaner weighs 1.3 kilograms and runs on voltage of 18 Volts. In addition, it has a catridge filter type and produces 80dB of noise during operation. The handheld cordless vacuum cleaner is optimal for a range of cleaning needs, whether it is the tricky corners of your home or in your vehicle.

Specifications of Bosch GAS 18V-1 Heavy Duty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Capacity of 0.7 litres

Runtime of 7 minutes

Handheld and lightweight

Noise level of 80 dB

Push button controller

Connects via USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Designed for on-the-go use Short battery life Capacity of 0.7 litres Might not work on all surfaces

5. Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Wet and Dry Function, Powerful Vacuum Cleaner, Automatic Floor Washer, 4000 mAh Battery, Smart App

The Tineco Floor One S3 smart cordless vacuum cleaner is the ideal home companion. Meant for daily use, the vacuum cleaner has wet mopping and dry sweeping features, allowing to suit a user's varying needs. It can be used on tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets, sofas, fabric upholstery, and more.

The cordless vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter and capacity of 85 grams with wattage of up to 1400 Watts. It sits upright and has dimensions of 73.4L x 32.4W x 29.2H Centimeters. It can handle the most hard surfaces and may be used via an app from your smartphone.

In addition, the tool connects with USB connectivity for charging and is designed for ease of use. The vacuum cleaner weighs 6 kg and has smart features like a self cleaning roller brush, along with a display on the cleaner itself. With its smart suction control, it can navigate tricky surfaces with ease. Tineco's patented iLoop dust sensor is able to detect dirt automatically and adjusts suction for the best performance.

On the app, users can monitor the vacuum cleaner's performancce in real time - whether it is for monitoring, reminders, cleaning reports, and more.

Specifications of Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Wet and Dry Function, Powerful Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuum and mop in one go

Self cleaning roller brush

All-in-one display

Smart suction control

Battery of 4000 mAh

Dirt monitoring loop

Smart app monitoring

Cordless and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in display for monitoring Expensive Smart suction technology

6. Amazon Basics Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner with 3000Pa Powerful Suction for Deep Cleaning (Wet and Dry), HEPA Filter, 350 Milliliter, Black

The Amazon Basics cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is a sturdy performance powerhouse designed for cleaning your cars and more. With a HEPA filter and wet/dry cleaning capabilities, the portable vacuum cleaner is cordless and has a capacity of 350 milliliters with a wattage of up to 65 watts. The handheld vacuum cleaner has a runtime of 22 minutes and weighs 488 grams.

The vacuum cleaner has a suction power of up to 3000 pa with 1 year of warranty against manufacturing defects. In addition, the cleaner is easy to assemble with a detachable dust cup. To make things easier for users, the vacuum cleaner may be used with and without a cord. Amazon claims that the vacuum cleaner charges in 4-5 hours through USB. The cleaner produces up to 70 dB of noise and has dimensions of ‎38 x 10 x 10.5 cm. With this item, no assembly is required and the compact vacuum cleaner may be used on-the-go.

Amazon Basics' vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 150W motor that makes it a formidable small-form vacuum cleaner intended for compact spaces like cars.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner with 3000Pa Powerful Suction for Deep Cleaning (Wet and Dry), HEPA Filter, 350 Milliliter, Black

Portable and handheld

Runtime of 22 minutes in full charge

Capacity of 350 millimeters

Weighs 488 grams

Suction of 3000pa

350 ml dust tank collects both wet and dry dirt

Detachable dust cup

Can be used with or without cord

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and handheld Battery life might not be great Can be used with or without cord

7. REMAXX Mini Portable Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Table Dust Sweeper Design for Cleaning Desktop, Crumbs, Computer Keyboard, Pet Hairs (Multicolour)

The REMAXX mini is an affordable cordless vacuum cleaner designed to keep your table clean. The portable vacuum cleaner can be used get rid of crumbs, pet hair, and more. In addition, it may also be used to clean your electronic items like the keyboard on your workstation.

Weighing a mere 0.1 kilograms with a wattage of 120 watts, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for keeping small areas clean. The compact vacuum cleaner is ideal for personal use and as a gift for working professionals who work from home as it can clean laptops, keyboards, and small particles on a table.

The vacuum cleaner has a high-speed centrifugal fan powered by 2 AA batteries. It can deliver 12,000 RPMs of suction and can work on hard and upholstered surfaces. The company claims that the cordless vacuum cleaner has a noise level of up to 75 dB and a battery life of 2 years. The filter type on this vacuum cleaner is made from foam and its motor horsepower goes up to 3 Watts.

Users can control this sturdy vacuum cleaner via the app and it can quickly connect via USB.

Specifications of REMAXX Mini Portable Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Table Dust Sweeper Design for Cleaning Desktop, Crumbs, Computer Keyboard, Pet Hairs (Multicolour)

Handheld and sturdy

Weighs 0.19 kilograms

Recommended for office, cars, laptops, keyboards

Centrifugal fan with 12,000 RPMs of suction

Cordless and portable

Easy to operate

Lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and sturdy Non-rechargeable Easy to operate Not recommended for all surfaces

8. Black + Decker PV1020L-B1 10.8V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml

The Black + Decker cordless handheld vacuum cleaner has a patented nozzle design that can pivot up to 200 degrees, allowing users to access awkward spaces from any angle.

The portable vacuum cleaner has a high performance motor for ideal cleaning performance and can charge fully in less than 4 hours. Once the unit is fully charged, the charger turns off automatically.

In addition, the product comes with 6 month-long warranty from the date of manufacture. The included components include the vacuum cleaner and the nozzle with a capacity of 0.44 litres and a hose length of 1.5 metres with noise level of up to 1 dB. A push button controller and USB connectivity are situated on the vacuum cleaner with a shipping weight of 1.68 kilograms.

The product works best on upholstered surfaces and can tackle dust effectively.

Specifications of Black + Decker PV1020L-B1 10.8V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml

Pivot space of up to 200 degrees

Charging time of 4 hours

Nozzle included

Capacity of 0.44 litres

Hose length of 1.5 metres

Noise level up to 1 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid On-the-go usage Might be noisy Nozzle support

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Form factor Connectivity type Portability AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Cordless, 400W Brushless Motor Portable with adjustable head Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Ultra lightweight Cordless, Extra Long Battery Highly portable Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Cordless, USB Rechargeable, 4000PA Suction Compact and lightweight Bosch GAS 18V-1 Heavy Duty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Heavy Cordless, 0.7 Litres, 60 mbar, Suction Tubes Portable with suction & extension tubes Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Cordless, Wet and Dry Function, Smart App Portable with 3000Pa powerful suction Amazon Basics Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Cordless, 3000Pa Suction, Wet and Dry Highly portable REMAXX Mini Portable Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Ultra lightweight Cordless Portable pivot design

Best value for money

The Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money with its lightweight design, cordless convenience, USB rechargeability, and powerful 4000PA suction. This versatile and compact vacuum offers efficient cleaning at an affordable price, making it a practical choice for users seeking quality performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner earns the title of the best overall product. Boasting a range of features, including cordless functionality, wet and dry cleaning capabilities, and smart app integration, it provides a comprehensive and intelligent cleaning solution. Its powerful performance, combined with automatic floor washing, sets it apart as a top-tier option for users seeking a high-quality and advanced vacuuming experience.

Finding the right vacuum cleaner

To find the right vacuum cleaner, consider your specific needs and preferences. Assess factors like the size of your living space, floor types, and the presence of pets. Cordless models, such as the AGARO Supreme and Balzano Tornado, offer flexibility, while features like wet and dry functions (Tineco Floor One S3) cater to diverse cleaning needs. Look for efficient filters like HEPA for allergen control. Battery life matters for larger areas. Read reviews, compare specifications, and consider additional features like app integration. Ultimately, the right vacuum aligns with your lifestyle, ensuring effective and hassle-free cleaning.

