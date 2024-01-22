Best air fryers for healthier cooking: Discover top 10 options for your kitchen

We're on a hunt to find the best air fryer companions for your kitchen. In a culinary landscape where health-conscious choices matter, the term "best air fryer" becomes a guiding light for those seeking delicious meals without the excess grease. Today, we're diving into a selection of the top 10, each contesting for the title of the best air fryer in the market. Best air fryers for healthier cooking: Upgrade your culinary journey with out list of appliances that ensure delicious meals with minimal use of oil.

Why the buzz around air fryers? They're not just kitchen gadgets; they're game-changers. These skillful appliances promise guilt-free indulgence, letting you savour the flavours without compromising on health. Think of them as your culinary sidekick, turning ordinary cooking into a wholesome experience.

Our collated list isn't just about any air fryer; it's about identifying the best kitchen superheroes that enhance your cooking game. From innovative designs to cutting-edge technology, these appliances redefine what it means to cook smart and eat well. What sets the best air fryers apart? It's more than just the promise of healthier meals; it's about versatility. These kitchen wizards handle a range of recipes, making them indispensable for everyday cooking. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen beginner, the best air fryer is your ticket to hassle-free, nutritious meals. Join us as we reveal the features, functionalities, and stories behind each contender. We've checked out all the options available to find you the very best air fryers that not only meet but exceed the criteria for excellence. This exploration is your passport to discovering the ideal kitchen companion that aligns with your lifestyle and culinary preferences.

So, buckle up for a journey into the world of the best air fryers. By the end of this exploration, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed choice, adding a bit of health and a lot of flavour to your cooking. Let's start on this flavourful adventure together.

1. PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer

The PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer is your ultimate kitchen companion and the best air fryer in town. With voice assistant control and a convenient touch panel, this Wifi-enabled marvel uses up to 90% less fat, ensuring healthier cooking without compromising on taste. Equipped with 13-in-1 cooking functions, this 4.1-liter air fryer is a culinary powerhouse. Its Temperature Control and rapid air technology, coupled with the unique starfish design, guarantee even cooking every time. The PHILIPS air fryer takes safety seriously, providing a microwave-free cooking experience for worry-free meals.

The one-touch digital panel with 7 preset functions simplifies your cooking experience. Whether you're frying, baking, grilling, roasting, or reheating, this multifunctional air fryer does it all. Upgrade your cooking experience with the PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer, where innovation meets simplicity for the best air frying experience.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer

Brand: Philips

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Versatile cooking options Premium price tag Convenient remote cooking Complexity for beginners

2. Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer

Morphy Richards presents the 5L Digital Air Fryer, positioned as one of the best air fryers in the market, promising a perfect blend of health, convenience, and culinary excellence. This 1500W powerhouse ensures that your meals are not only delicious but also healthier, with an impressive 65% less fat and 15% more protein retention. Planning your cooking adventure is a breeze with user-friendly digital controls and eight preset menus catering to various culinary preferences. The inclusion of dual fan technology guarantees efficient heat circulation, contributing to consistently well-cooked dishes with each use.

Safety features, including voltage fluctuation protection, ensure worry-free operations, while the non-stick-coated basket and accessories facilitate easy cleaning after your culinary creations. The continuity function adds an extra layer of convenience, ensuring uninterrupted cooking experiences. Morphy Richards stands behind the durability and performance of this air fryer, offering a generous 2-year warranty and providing customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer

Brand: Morphy Richards

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons User-friendly digital controls Limited accessories Efficient heat circulation Noisy operation

3. INALSA Air Fryer

The INALSA Air Fryer is a contender for the title of the best air fryer, offering a seamless blend of smart technology and culinary expertise for your home. Having a powerful 1600W motor, this air fryer ensures consistent and crispy results with its Rapid 360° air circulation heat design. One of its standout features is the Smart Digital Wi-Fi Connect, enabling remote control through the Taurus Connect App. From adjusting time and temperature to accessing in-app recipes, you can monitor and control the cooking process from anywhere, making it an ideal choice for those on the go.

The 6.5L cooking capacity caters to larger households, accommodating up to 4-5 members, while the Taurus Smart App provides access to over 50 simple-to-make air fryer recipes. From tender steaks to crunchy fries, the app guides users through a variety of delectable dishes, making cooking a breeze. Embracing a healthier approach, the Sous Chef Konnect Air Fryer reduces oil and calorie intake by 99%, utilizing hot air circulation for crispy and guilt-free meals. With 8 one-touch functions, including Steak, Chicken, Seafood and more, this air fryer delivers versatile cooking options for a variety of recipes.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer

Brand: Inalsa

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black/Silver

Capacity: 6.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Smart Wi-Fi connectivity App dependency Powerful performance Priced at a higher range

4. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is a strong competitor for the title of the best air fryer, designed to enhance your cooking experience with a perfect blend of technology and health consciousness. This appliance stands out for its commitment to healthy cooking, allowing you to enjoy your favourite foods with a whopping 90% less fat. With versatile functions including Fry, Bake, Grill, Reheat, Defrost, and Dehydrate, this countertop marvel is a one-stop solution for a variety of dishes, from crispy fries to delicious cakes.

Ensuring your culinary creations are consistently perfect, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer has a wide temperature range of 40° to 200° and dual-speed fan technology. This unique feature guarantees a golden finish, crisp texture and tender results, preventing the woes of burnt or undercooked food. The 1500W heating power and 360° heated air circulation contribute to rapid heating, reducing cooking time and ensuring healthier, evenly cooked meals. With a spacious cooking tray and a special grill stand, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer caters to 2-4 people, offering versatility for various recipes. For the tech-savvy, the MiHome app provides remote control, cooking progress monitoring, status notifications, and voice control with Google Assistant.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

Brand: Xiaomi

Special Feature: Programmable

Colour: White

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Pros Cons Rapid 360° heating Potential connectivity issues Dual-Speed fan technology Limited cooking capacity

5. AGARO Regency Air Fryer

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a strong aspirant for the title of the best air fryer, designed to revolutionize your cooking experience with its extensive range of functions and innovative features. With 9 preset recipes, including French Fries, Roast, Chicken, and more, and 3 assist cooking functions for Reheat, Preheat, and Defrost, this air fryer offers a wide range of cooking options. Having a generous 12-liter capacity and a powerful 1800W power, this kitchen marvel ensures efficient cooking for family-sized meals. The temperature range of 80°C to 200°C and a timer that can be set from 1 to 90 minutes provide flexibility for various recipes. The 360° heat circulation technology guarantees even cooking, ensuring perfection in every dish.

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer features a unique LED screen design, providing a simple and smart touch control panel with a transparent cooking window and interior lighting for easy monitoring. The air fryer includes essential accessories such as a rotating basket, handle tool, rotisserie fork, skewer rack, mesh racks, drip tray, and frying basket, offering versatility for different cooking styles. AGARO stands behind the durability of this product with a 2-year warranty, reinforcing its commitment to providing healthy cooking options and a delightful culinary experience.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer

Brand: Agaro

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 12 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Smart LED screen design Complexity for beginners Healthier cooking options Drawback for those with limited kitchen space

6. Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer

The Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer is a standout competitor for the title of the best air fryer, designed to redefine your cooking experience with health-conscious innovation. With a remarkable 85% less oil usage compared to traditional frying methods, this air fryer ensures that your favourite dishes retain their delicious tastes and crispy textures while being significantly healthier. The 360° Rapid Air Technology, coupled with the Swirl Cooking Method, guarantees even and thorough cooking, surpassing the speed of conventional ovens. This Faber air fryer stands out with a Non-Stick Sliding Pan, ensuring that your culinary creations are crispy and brown without any sticking issues. The Temperature & Time Control Feature allows users to set cooking parameters, offering a personalized cooking experience manually.

The Faber air fryer allows you to Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, and Reheat, all with a remarkable 85% less oil. The appliance's sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, and its user-friendly features make it one of the easy-to-use appliances. Moreover, with a substantial 2-year warranty, Faber ensures that you can confidently sit back, relax, and enjoy cooking delicious and healthy meals using their Air Fryer.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer

Brand: Faber

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Pros Cons 360° Rapid air technology Manual Operation Non-Stick sliding pan Require careful maintenance

7. Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer

Meet the Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer, a compact powerhouse designed to be the best air fryer in the mini category. This 1500-watt wonder is mini but mighty, crafting your favourite dishes with less fat than traditional deep frying while preserving that irresistible fried flavor. The package includes a 1500W air fryer, an air fryer basket, a cooking tray, and a user guide. The Smarttemp technology ensures that your food is perfectly crispy outside and tender inside, adjusting the temperature automatically. A built-in shake reminder adds convenience, notifying you when it's time to shake the contents for an even fry.

Cooking becomes a breeze with eight one-touch presets, promising consistently delicious results every single time. The non-stick basket and cooking tray are not only easy to clean but also PFOA-free and BPA-free, ensuring a clear advantage in health-conscious cooking.

Compact and space-saving, the Airfryer Mini is ideal for smaller kitchens or those with limited counter space. Enjoy your favorite fried foods with up to 85% less oil, embracing low-fat cooking without compromising on taste.

Specifications of Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer

Brand: Nutricook

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 3.3 liters

Material: FBA Approved, Non-Stick Material

Pros Cons Family-Friendly and modern design Limited capacity Low-Fat cooking Simplistic controls

8. Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal is a top contender for the title of the best air fryer, revolutionizing your cooking experience with innovative features and modern technology. The touch control panel, adorned with LED indicators, provides a user-friendly interface for effortless operation. With 8 preset menu options and adjustable time and temperature settings, this air fryer offers versatility in cooking your favourite dishes. The safety lock ensures child protection, while the cool-touch handle and over-heating protection enhance safety during operation. The 5-liter pan, easy to use and clean, features Aero Crisp Technology, facilitating rapid air circulation in every direction. The unique 24-hour dehydrate mode allows slow drying and moisture removal for food preservation, adding an extra layer of functionality to this appliance.

With a 60-minute timer and automatic shut-off, the appliance ensures precise cooking. Cook with up to 85% less oil, prioritizing healthier cooking alternatives. The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal is not just an appliance; it's a culinary companion that combines functionality, safety, and efficiency in one sleek design.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal

Brand: Havells

Special Feature: Upto 60 minutes timer, Upto 200 degree celsius temperature control, 8 Auto preset menu with preheat function, Digital touch control panel, LED Display

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Aero crisp technology Limited pan capacity See-through window Complexity for beginners

9. Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential is a front-runner for the title of the best air fryer. Engineered with 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, this appliance utilizes a remarkable 95% less oil while delivering the same crunch and tenderness of deep-frying. The Instant Vortex Air Fryer 3.7 Litre is designed for Indian electrical power standards at 230 Volts and 50 Hz, ensuring compatibility and efficient performance. For added convenience, the Smart Air Fryer comes with two separate dials for time and temperature control, providing intuitive and user-friendly functionality.

Start on a culinary journey with a world of possibilities, from French Fries to Kabab/Cutlet, Chicken Nuggets, Banana Chips, Cakes/muffins, and beyond. The advanced EvenCrisp Technology guarantees a perfect golden finish and crispy yet tender results with every use. Cleaning up is a breeze with the non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient kitchen experience.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex

Brand: Instant

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 3.7 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Evencrisp technology Voltage specificity Smart air frying functionality Simplicity of controls

10. Billord Air Fryer

Experience culinary excellence with the Billord Air Fryer, featuring precision temperature control ranging from 80℃ to 200℃. Customise the temperature of your ingredients, ensuring flawless results every time. The smart temperature control takes the guesswork out of cooking, making meal preparation a breeze. The Billord Air Fryer boasts an effortless timer function, allowing you to set cooking times from 0 to 60 minutes.

With a generous 6.5-liter cooking capacity, the Billord Air Fryer is perfect for family dinners. The appliance is energy-efficient, reducing utility bills while serving delicious meals to your loved ones. Cooking and cleaning have never been easier. Reheat ingredients in just 10 minutes at 150℃, and our Airfryer reminds you when to shake ingredients with a timer buzzer. Rest easy with the 365-day warranty, offering comprehensive coverage for mishaps and performance guarantees.

Specifications of Billord Air Fryer

Brand: Billord

Special Feature: Noise Free, Oven Safe, Scratch Resistant, Countdown Timer, Manual, With Handles, Lead-Free, Ptfe Free, Smart, Chip Resistant

Colour: Black Silver

Capacity: 6.5 liters

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Precision temperature control Capacity limitations for larger gatherings Generous capacity & energy efficiency Limited cooking options

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer Voice assistant control and touch panel Wifi-enabled 13-in-1 Cooking functions Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer Dual fan technology Adjustable time & temperature control Voltage fluctuation protection INALSA Air Fryer Smart digital Wi-Fi connect 6.5L Large cooking capacity 50+ Smart online recipes Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 90% less fat Dual-speed technology MiHome App and voice control AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12-Liter capacity 360° Heat circulation technology Healthier cooking options Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer 85% less oil 360° Rapid air technology Temperature & time control Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer Mini but mighty Smarttemp technology Compact and space-saving Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal See-through window Aero crisp technology Dehydrator mode Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex Evencrisp technology Free App with Over 100 Recipes Fast cooking Billord Air Fryer Precision temperature control Effortless timer function Generous capacity & energy efficiency

Best overall product

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer stands out as the best overall product, redefining kitchen experiences with its comprehensive features and innovative design. With an impressive 12-liter capacity and 1800W power, this air fryer ensures efficient cooking for family-sized meals, making it an ideal choice for households. The extensive temperature range from 80°C to 200°C, coupled with a customizable timer (1 to 90 minutes), provides flexibility for various recipes, accommodating diverse culinary preferences. What sets the AGARO Regency apart is its 360° heat circulation technology, guaranteeing even cooking and perfection in every dish. The appliance boasts 9 preset recipes and 3 assist cooking functions, covering a broad spectrum of cooking options from French Fries to Roast and Chicken. The LED screen design, transparent cooking window, and interior lighting offer a smart, user-friendly touch control panel for easy monitoring.

Emphasizing health-conscious cooking, the AGARO Regency promotes healthier alternatives by reducing fat intake by up to 90%. The package includes essential accessories, enhancing versatility for different cooking styles. Backed by a 2-year warranty, AGARO reaffirms its commitment to providing not just an air fryer but a durable and delightful culinary experience. For those seeking the best air fryer to buy, the AGARO Regency stands out as the top choice, combining efficiency, innovation, and health-conscious features.

Best value for money

The PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer not only brings innovation to your kitchen but also stands as the best value for money. Packed with features that enhance both cooking and convenience, this air fryer ensures a healthier lifestyle without spending much. Equipped with voice assistant control, a touch panel, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this 4.1-liter marvel provides an exceptional cooking experience. Utilizing up to 90% less fat, it emphasizes health without compromising taste. The 13-in-1 cooking functions offer versatility, making it a culinary powerhouse for various recipes. The Temperature Control and rapid air technology, complemented by the unique starfish design, guarantee even cooking for consistently delicious results. Safety is a priority, ensuring a worry-free cooking experience with microwave-free operations.

Its user-friendly features, like guided recipes and remote cooking options, make it the best value for money. The one-touch digital panel with 7 preset functions simplifies the cooking process, catering to a range of culinary preferences. For those seeking a balance between innovation, functionality, and affordability, the PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer emerges as the top choice, making it the best value for money in the air fryer market. Upgrade your cooking experience with this cost-effective culinary companion that seamlessly blends innovation and simplicity.

How to find the best air fryer?

Selecting the best air fryer in India involves a thoughtful examination of several key factors designed for your cooking preferences. Begin by considering the appliance's capacity and choosing a size that suits your household's needs, whether for individuals, couples, or larger families. Assess the cooking functions offered, aiming for versatility with options like frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and dehydrating to accommodate a variety of recipes. Evaluate the power of the air fryer, as higher wattage often correlates with faster cooking times. Ensure the temperature range is broad enough to cover different cooking requirements, with precise controls such as digital displays and preset programs for user-friendly operation.

Prioritize safety features, including automatic shut-off, cool-touch handles, and child-lock mechanisms, fostering a secure cooking environment. Consider the ease of cleaning by opting for models with removable, dishwasher-safe components. Look into customer reviews to gain insights into specific models' performance, durability, and overall user experiences.