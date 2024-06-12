Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet

Are you in the market for a versatile cooking appliance that can fry, bake, roast, and grill your favourite dishes with little to no oil? Look no further than these top 9 air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India. Whether you're a health-conscious individual or a foodie looking for a convenient cooking solution, we've got you covered. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect air fryer oven for your kitchen! Encourage healthy munching with our top picks of air fryer ovens

The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that can fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil. Its large capacity and stainless steel design make it a durable and efficient choice for any kitchen. With a built-in rotisserie function, this air fryer oven offers even and thorough cooking for your favorite dishes.

Specifications of Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function

Large 23-liter capacity

Stainless steel construction

Rotisserie function for even cooking

Digital controls for precise cooking

Detachable non-stick basket for easy cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for cooking multiple dishes at once May be bulky for smaller kitchens Stainless steel design for durability and style

The AF1500M Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven is a high-quality appliance that offers rotating air circulation for even cooking. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is convenient and efficient for everyday use. Its digital controls make it easy to set the perfect cooking temperature and time for your favorite dishes.

Specifications of iBELL AF1500M Air Fryer Oven 15 L, 1800W

Large 25-liter capacity

Rotating air circulation for even cooking

Auto-off function for safety

Digital controls for precise cooking

Detachable non-stick basket for easy cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rotating air circulation for even and thorough cooking May be noisy during operation Large capacity for cooking family-sized meals

The Tesora Imperial Air Fryer Oven is a multifunctional kitchen appliance that offers air frying, roasting, and dehydrating capabilities. With a digital control panel and 10 preset cooking functions, this air fryer oven is easy to use and versatile for any cooking task. Its spacious interior and sleek design make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Tesora - Inspired by you Imperial Chef Digital Air Fryer Oven

Spacious 20-liter capacity

10 preset cooking functions

Digital control panel for easy operation

Rotisserie function for even cooking

Sleek and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 10 preset cooking functions for versatile cooking options May require additional accessories for certain cooking tasks Sleek and stylish design for modern kitchens

The Wonderchef Crimson Air Fryer Oven is a high-performance appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its large capacity and durable construction make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a 2-year warranty and a range of accessories included, this air fryer oven is a great value for money.

Specifications of Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven

Large 22-liter capacity

Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

2-year warranty for peace of mind

Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil May be more expensive than other options 2-year warranty for peace of mind

The Geek Calix Air Fryer Oven is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance that offers a range of accessories for versatile cooking. Its 15-liter capacity and digital controls make it a convenient choice for small kitchens and everyday use. With a sleek design and durable construction, this air fryer oven is a practical addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Geek AiroCook Calix 15 Litre Electric Air Fryer Oven

Compact 15-liter capacity

Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

Digital controls for precise cooking

Sleek and modern design

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for small kitchens May be too small for large families Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

The Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven is an innovative kitchen appliance that offers precise cooking with its digital temperature control and convection function. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is safe and efficient for everyday use. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 20L 1800W Air Fryer Oven | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil |

Large 26-liter capacity

Digital temperature control for precise cooking

Convection function for even and thorough cooking

Auto-off function for safety

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital temperature control for precise cooking May be more expensive than other options Convection function for even and thorough cooking

The Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers air frying, roasting, and rotisserie functions. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is convenient and efficient for everyday use. Its durable construction and stylish design make it a practical addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer)

Large 24-liter capacity

Air frying, roasting, and rotisserie functions

Auto-off function for safety

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functions for a range of cooking tasks May be noisy during operation Stylish and practical addition to modern kitchens

8. Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer

The Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer is a high-performance kitchen appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its large capacity and durable construction make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a range of accessories included, this air fryer is a great value for money.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer

Large 20-liter capacity

Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil May be more expensive than other options Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

The Morphy Richards AirCrisp Lite Air Fryer is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its 16-liter capacity and digital controls make it a convenient choice for small kitchens and everyday use. With a range of accessories included, this air fryer is a great value for money.

Specifications of Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven, Black & Rose Gold 1550 Watts

Compact 16-liter capacity

Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil

Digital controls for precise cooking

Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil May be too small for large families Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking

Air fryer ovens top features comparison:

Air Fryer Ovens Large Capacity Digital Controls Rotisserie Function Convection Function Auto-off Function Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 23-liter Yes Yes No Yes AF1500M Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven 25-liter Yes Yes No Yes Tesora Imperial Air Fryer Oven 20-liter Yes Yes No No Wonderchef Crimson Air Fryer Oven 22-liter Yes Yes No No Geek Calix 15-Litre Air Fryer Oven 15-liter Yes Yes No No Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven 26-liter Yes Yes No Yes Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 24-liter Yes Yes No Yes Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer 20-liter Yes No No No Morphy Richards AirCrisp Lite 16-Litre Air Fryer 16-liter Yes No No No

Best value for money air fryer oven:

The Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven stands out as the best value for money air fryer oven with its large capacity, digital temperature control, and convection function. It offers precise and even cooking for a wide range of dishes.

Best overall air fryer oven:

The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven has grabbed the position of the best overall air fryer oven with its large capacity, digital controls, and rotisserie function. It is a versatile and efficient choice for everyday cooking needs.

How to find the perfect air fryer oven:

When choosing the perfect air fryer oven, consider the size of your kitchen, your cooking needs, and your budget. Look for features such as large capacity, digital controls, rotisserie function, and convection function to find the best product suited to your needs.

FAQs on air fryer oven

What is the price range of these air fryer ovens?

The price range of these air fryer ovens varies from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Do these air fryer ovens come with a warranty?

Yes, most of these air fryer ovens come with a 1-2 year warranty for peace of mind and customer satisfaction.

Can I cook multiple dishes at once in these air fryer ovens?

Yes, these air fryer ovens offer large capacity for cooking multiple dishes at once, making them convenient for family meals and gatherings.

Are these air fryer ovens easy to clean?

Yes, these air fryer ovens come with detachable non-stick baskets for easy cleaning and maintenance.

