Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet
Discover the top 9 air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India. Find the best product suited to your needs and budget.
Are you in the market for a versatile cooking appliance that can fry, bake, roast, and grill your favourite dishes with little to no oil? Look no further than these top 9 air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India. Whether you're a health-conscious individual or a foodie looking for a convenient cooking solution, we've got you covered. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect air fryer oven for your kitchen!
1.
Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function|7-in-1 Air Fry,Bake,Grill,Roast,Dehydrate & Reheat Function|Digital Display|10 Preset Menu|2 Year Warranty (Aero Crisp)
The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that can fry, bake, grill, and roast with little to no oil. Its large capacity and stainless steel design make it a durable and efficient choice for any kitchen. With a built-in rotisserie function, this air fryer oven offers even and thorough cooking for your favorite dishes.
Specifications of Inalsa Air Fryer Oven 12 Ltr Capacity & 1500W with Rotisserie Function
- Large 23-liter capacity
- Stainless steel construction
- Rotisserie function for even cooking
- Digital controls for precise cooking
- Detachable non-stick basket for easy cleaning
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Large capacity for cooking multiple dishes at once
May be bulky for smaller kitchens
Stainless steel design for durability and style
2.
iBELL AF1500M Air Fryer Oven 15 L, 1800W, with Rotisserie + Skewer Set + Rotating Mesh Basket + Crisper tray, 360° Turbo Hot Air Circulation, 10 Cooking Presets & Timer with Auto-off Feature (Black)
The AF1500M Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven is a high-quality appliance that offers rotating air circulation for even cooking. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is convenient and efficient for everyday use. Its digital controls make it easy to set the perfect cooking temperature and time for your favorite dishes.
Specifications of iBELL AF1500M Air Fryer Oven 15 L, 1800W
- Large 25-liter capacity
- Rotating air circulation for even cooking
- Auto-off function for safety
- Digital controls for precise cooking
- Detachable non-stick basket for easy cleaning
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Rotating air circulation for even and thorough cooking
May be noisy during operation
Large capacity for cooking family-sized meals
3.
Tesora - Inspired by you Imperial Chef Digital Air Fryer Oven|25 Liter|1700 Watts|6-In-1 Function: Air Fry,Toast,Bake,Convection,Rotisserie&Dehydrate|Fast&Even Cooking|Feather Touch Led Display,Black
The Tesora Imperial Air Fryer Oven is a multifunctional kitchen appliance that offers air frying, roasting, and dehydrating capabilities. With a digital control panel and 10 preset cooking functions, this air fryer oven is easy to use and versatile for any cooking task. Its spacious interior and sleek design make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Tesora - Inspired by you Imperial Chef Digital Air Fryer Oven
- Spacious 20-liter capacity
- 10 preset cooking functions
- Digital control panel for easy operation
- Rotisserie function for even cooking
- Sleek and stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
10 preset cooking functions for versatile cooking options
May require additional accessories for certain cooking tasks
Sleek and stylish design for modern kitchens
4.
Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven 23L | OTG | 2-in-1 Appliance for Healthy Cooking | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Warm | 2 Year Warranty
The Wonderchef Crimson Air Fryer Oven is a high-performance appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its large capacity and durable construction make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a 2-year warranty and a range of accessories included, this air fryer oven is a great value for money.
Specifications of Wonderchef Crimson Edge Air Fryer Oven
- Large 22-liter capacity
- Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
- Durable construction for long-lasting performance
- 2-year warranty for peace of mind
- Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
May be more expensive than other options
2-year warranty for peace of mind
5.
Geek AiroCook Calix 15 Litre Electric Air Fryer Oven, 18 Digital Preset Menus with Rotisserie, Airfry, Bake, Grill, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost & Keep Warm Function with 8 Accessories (1200 Watts) Black
The Geek Calix Air Fryer Oven is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance that offers a range of accessories for versatile cooking. Its 15-liter capacity and digital controls make it a convenient choice for small kitchens and everyday use. With a sleek design and durable construction, this air fryer oven is a practical addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Geek AiroCook Calix 15 Litre Electric Air Fryer Oven
- Compact 15-liter capacity
- Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
- Digital controls for precise cooking
- Sleek and modern design
- Durable construction for long-lasting performance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact size for small kitchens
May be too small for large families
Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
6.
Faber 20L 1800W Air Fryer Oven | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil | 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Timer Control, Preset Cooking Options, Convection Function, Auto-Off | (Black)
The Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven is an innovative kitchen appliance that offers precise cooking with its digital temperature control and convection function. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is safe and efficient for everyday use. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Faber 20L 1800W Air Fryer Oven | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil |
- Large 26-liter capacity
- Digital temperature control for precise cooking
- Convection function for even and thorough cooking
- Auto-off function for safety
- Sleek and modern design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Digital temperature control for precise cooking
May be more expensive than other options
Convection function for even and thorough cooking
7.
Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer) | 1400 Watts | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | Without Rotisserie
The Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers air frying, roasting, and rotisserie functions. With a large capacity and auto-off function, this air fryer oven is convenient and efficient for everyday use. Its durable construction and stylish design make it a practical addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer)
- Large 24-liter capacity
- Air frying, roasting, and rotisserie functions
- Auto-off function for safety
- Durable construction for long-lasting performance
- Sleek and modern design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile functions for a range of cooking tasks
May be noisy during operation
Stylish and practical addition to modern kitchens
8. Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer
The Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer is a high-performance kitchen appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its large capacity and durable construction make it a reliable choice for everyday use. With a range of accessories included, this air fryer is a great value for money.
Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer
- Large 20-liter capacity
- Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
- Durable construction for long-lasting performance
- Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
May be more expensive than other options
Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
The Morphy Richards AirCrisp Lite Air Fryer is a compact and efficient kitchen appliance that offers healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil. Its 16-liter capacity and digital controls make it a convenient choice for small kitchens and everyday use. With a range of accessories included, this air fryer is a great value for money.
Specifications of Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven, Black & Rose Gold 1550 Watts
- Compact 16-liter capacity
- Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
- Digital controls for precise cooking
- Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
- Durable construction for long-lasting performance
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Healthy and flavorful cooking with little to no oil
May be too small for large families
Includes a range of accessories for versatile cooking
Air fryer ovens top features comparison:
|Air Fryer Ovens
|Large Capacity
|Digital Controls
|Rotisserie Function
|Convection Function
|Auto-off Function
|Inalsa Air Fryer Oven
|23-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|AF1500M Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven
|25-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Tesora Imperial Air Fryer Oven
|20-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Wonderchef Crimson Air Fryer Oven
|22-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Geek Calix 15-Litre Air Fryer Oven
|15-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven
|26-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven
|24-liter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Pigeon Stovekraft Air Fryer
|20-liter
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Morphy Richards AirCrisp Lite 16-Litre Air Fryer
|16-liter
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
Best value for money air fryer oven:
The Faber Temperature Control Air Fryer Oven stands out as the best value for money air fryer oven with its large capacity, digital temperature control, and convection function. It offers precise and even cooking for a wide range of dishes.
Best overall air fryer oven:
The Inalsa Air Fryer Oven has grabbed the position of the best overall air fryer oven with its large capacity, digital controls, and rotisserie function. It is a versatile and efficient choice for everyday cooking needs.
How to find the perfect air fryer oven:
When choosing the perfect air fryer oven, consider the size of your kitchen, your cooking needs, and your budget. Look for features such as large capacity, digital controls, rotisserie function, and convection function to find the best product suited to your needs.
FAQs on air fryer oven
What is the price range of these air fryer ovens?
The price range of these air fryer ovens varies from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.
Do these air fryer ovens come with a warranty?
Yes, most of these air fryer ovens come with a 1-2 year warranty for peace of mind and customer satisfaction.
Can I cook multiple dishes at once in these air fryer ovens?
Yes, these air fryer ovens offer large capacity for cooking multiple dishes at once, making them convenient for family meals and gatherings.
Are these air fryer ovens easy to clean?
Yes, these air fryer ovens come with detachable non-stick baskets for easy cleaning and maintenance.
