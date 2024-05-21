Ovens: Fond of baking, grilling and toasting? Then this cooking appliance is a must-have in every household

As a home maker, you would know how challenging it gets to dish our variety, day after day, when cooking meals for your family. Children create a fuss while your spouse often makes excuse of ‘eating out’. It is times like these that arming oneself with kitchen appliances that can help a home maker get innovative with cooking is a blessing in disguise. The humble oven is one such a cooking appliance that no home maker should ignore. The best ovens give you a lot of flexibility - you can grill, bake, reheat, defrost and toast all using a single appliance.

When you think of oven, for a person in their 40s and 50s, images of moms baking birthday cakes comes to mind. Technology has since moved on and available in the market a host of different kinds of ovens. We will try and touch upon all kinds of ovens available on Amazon. We will throw light on what each one of the category of ovens have to offer, what their special features and what are the good and not-so-good factors concerning them.

We will deep dive into ovens in the following categories - Oven Toaster Griller (OTG), microwave ovens (solo and convection), Pizza ovens and Dutch ovens. Lets jump right in!

Easily one of the most popular choices in the overall ovens and kitchen appliances category, an OTG packs many benefits. As the name suggests, you can toast and grill. What's more is that you can also bake. In short, this is a compact and multifunctional appliance, ideal for diverse cooking needs.

This OTG from AGARO is a versatile and compact kitchen appliance. Its standout features include adjustable temperature control up to 250°C, a 60-minute timer with an auto shut-off function, and an efficient heating element. The appliance comes with essential accessories like a baking tray, grill rack, and crumb tray, making it ideal for various cooking tasks. It excels in baking cakes, toasting bread, grilling vegetables and meats, and reheating leftovers. Its compact design makes it perfect for small kitchens, offering multifunctionality without taking up much space.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 9 litres

Power: 800 Watts

Temperature Control: Adjustable up to 250°C

Timer: 60-minute with auto shut-off

Accessories: Baking tray, grill rack, and crumb tray

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Usage: Ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting. Limited Capacity: Suitable for small quantities only. Compact Design: Space-saving and suitable for small kitchens. Moderate Power: May take longer to cook compared to higher wattage models.

This digital Oven Toaster Grill from Phillips features Opti Temp Technology for even cooking, a chamber light for visibility, and 10 preset menus for versatile cooking options. Its standout features include precise temperature control, an inner lamp for monitoring and multiple cooking functions like baking, grilling, and toasting. Ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, it combines efficiency, convenience, and advanced technology to enhance your culinary experience.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 1500 Watts

Technology: Opti Temp Technology for even cooking

Preset Menus: 10 preset cooking menus

Features: Chamber light and inner lamp for better visibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Functionality: Multiple cooking functions including baking, grilling, toasting, and more, supported by 10 preset menus. Size: Larger footprint may require more counter space, which could be a limitation for smaller kitchens. Even Cooking: Opti Temp Technology ensures consistent and uniform cooking results. Price: Higher price point compared to basic models might not suit all budgets.

3. Lifelong OTG 10 Litre - Electric Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen

This OTG from Lifelong is a compact and efficient electric oven toaster griller, ideal for versatile home cooking. With 1000 Watts of power, it features an auto shut-off function and a 30-minute timer control for precision. Its standout features include adjustable temperature settings, a heat-resistant tempered glass door, and a compact design perfect for small kitchens. This OTG is perfect for baking pizzas and cakes, grilling chicken, and toasting bread. It comes with essential accessories like a baking tray and grill rack, making it a convenient and multifunctional appliance for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of Lifelong OTG 10 Litre - Electric Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen

Capacity: 10 litres

Power: 1000 Watts

Timer: 30-minute timer control with auto shut-off

Temperature Control: Adjustable temperature settings

Door: Heat-resistant tempered glass door

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact Design: Perfect for small kitchens, taking up minimal counter space. Limited Capacity: Smaller size may not be suitable for larger families or cooking large quantities. Versatile Cooking: Capable of baking, grilling, toasting, and reheating, making it suitable for various culinary tasks. Basic Features: Lacks advanced features like preset menus or digital controls found in more sophisticated models.

Microwave oven

In modern times, whenever we think of microwave ovens, we think of kitchen appliances used primarily for reheating of food. They offer rapid heating through electromagnetic waves, making them incredibly convenient for quick cooking and reheating. Unlike OTGs, they don't rely on conventional heating elements, providing speed but sacrificing certain browning and crisping capabilities. Besides, every time we think of microwave ovens, we think of what are known as solo microwave ovens. These are perfect for simple reheating and defrosting tasks. Meanwhile convection microwave ovens can be used in more versatile way - you can bake, grill, and roast as well. Lets see some of the best options available on Amazon.

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) offers convenience with 51 auto menus for effortless cooking. Its standout features include a compact design, precise cooking with multiple power levels, and a child lock for safety. Ideal for reheating, defrosting, and cooking simple meals, it ensures uniform heating with every use. With intuitive controls and a sleek silver finish, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen while simplifying culinary tasks.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Colour: Silver

Auto Menus: 51 preset cooking menus

Control: Intuitive control panel

Safety: Child lock feature for added safety

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatility: 51 auto menus provide a wide range of cooking options. Limited Functions: Designed primarily for basic heating and cooking tasks. Compact Design: Ideal for kitchens with limited space. Capacity: May not be sufficient for larger families or extensive cooking needs.

5. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

This 17L Solo Microwave Oven from Bajaj is a versatile kitchen companion with a user-friendly timer function for precise cooking control. Its standout features include a spacious 17-litre capacity, ideal for small households, and a sleek white design that complements any kitchen decor. This microwave oven excels in reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking tasks, offering convenience and efficiency. With intuitive controls and reliable performance, it simplifies meal preparation while occupying minimal counter space, making it a practical choice for busy individuals and families alike.

Specifications on Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 17 litres

Colour: White

Control: Timer function for precise cooking control

Power: Suitable for basic heating and cooking tasks

Design: Compact and sleek, suitable for small kitchens

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact Design: Fits well in small kitchen spaces. Limited Capacity: Not suitable for larger families or extensive cooking needs. Timer Function: Allows for precise cooking control. Basic Features: Designed primarily for basic heating and cooking tasks, lacking advanced functionalities.



The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL, Black) is a kitchen powerhouse with a unique curd making feature, simplifying yogurt preparation. Its spacious 28-liter capacity accommodates large dishes, ideal for families. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Combining convection and microwave cooking, it ensures even heating and quick results. With a 10-year warranty, it guarantees long-lasting performance. From baking and grilling to reheating, this oven caters to diverse culinary needs, making it a versatile and reliable appliance for any home.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 litres

Features: Curd making function

Colour: Black

Warranty: 10 years

Cooking Modes: Convection and microwave

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Curd Making Feature: Simplifies homemade yogurt preparation. Complexity: Advanced features may require some learning curve. Warranty: Comes with a generous 10-year warranty for peace of mind. Price: Higher price point compared to basic microwave ovens.

Dutch ovens

For many of us, this term may come as a surprise. Just what are Dutch ovens? Dutch ovens are sturdy pots with thick walls and tight lids. They cook food evenly and keep it moist. They're great for slow cooking, like making stews or baking bread. Lets take a look at some of the best options on Amazon.

The Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Island Spice Red is a versatile and durable kitchen essential. Its standout features include a vibrant enamel coating that resists chipping and a heavy-duty cast iron construction for superior heat retention and even cooking. The 6-quart capacity is perfect for simmering, braising, baking, roasting, and frying. Its tight-fitting lid ensures moisture and flavors are sealed in, making it ideal for preparing stews, soups, and casseroles. The stylish red finish adds a pop of color to any kitchen, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal.

Specifications on Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Capacity: 6 quarts

Material: Enameled cast iron

Colour: Island Spice Red

Coating: Chip-resistant enamel

Lid: Tight-fitting for moisture retention

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent Heat Retention: Cast iron ensures even cooking and maintains heat well. Weight: Heavy, which may make it difficult to handle, especially when full. Aesthetic Appeal: Vibrant red enamel finish adds a stylish touch to any kitchen. Care: Requires careful handling to avoid chipping the enamel coating.

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Dutch Oven is a versatile cookware essential with a 5-liter capacity, ideal for family meals. Its standout features include a durable stainless steel construction and an induction bottom for efficient heat distribution. The glass lid allows for easy monitoring while cooking. This Dutch oven is suitable for various cooking techniques such as simmering, braising, stewing, and even baking. With its sturdy build and generous capacity, it's perfect for preparing a wide range of delicious dishes with ease and precision.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Dutch Oven with Glass Lid

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Stainless steel

Compatibility: Induction bottom for use on all stovetops

Lid: Glass lid for easy monitoring

Diameter: 24 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Use: Suitable for various cooking methods, including simmering, braising, and baking. Weight: Can be heavy, making it harder to handle when full. Durable Build: Made of stainless steel, ensuring long-lasting performance and resistance to rust. Heat Retention: Stainless steel may not retain heat as well as cast iron.

Top 3 features of best ovens for you

Ovens Colour Capacity Special Feature Lifelong OTG 10 Litre - Electric Oven Toaster Griller (LLOT10) Black 10 litres Auto Shut Off & 30 Minute Timer Control Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill Grey 25 litres Opti Temp Technology & 10 preset menus AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller Black 9 litres Compact Design, Adjustable Temperature Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL) Black 28 litres Curd Making, Convection Cooking, 10 Yr Warranty Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT) White 17 litres Timer, Compact Design Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) Silver 20 litres 51 Auto Menus Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Dutch Oven Stainless Steel 5 litres Induction Bottom, Glass Lid Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Island Spice Red) Island Spice Red 6 quarts Enameled Coating, Superior Heat Retention

Best overall oven:

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller

For this article, we have taken a collection of different kinds of ovens - OTGs, microwave ovens, Dutch ovens. While each of them performs a specific function, we are of the opinion that AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller is the best oven overall. What works for it is that it is compact and versatile and perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting.

Best value for money oven:



Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) offers the best value for money with its 51 auto menus, ample capacity, and competitive pricing, making it versatile and cost-effective.

How to buy the best oven in India?

Identify the primary use for your oven (what kind of an oven you need). If you need it for basic tasks like reheating and defrosting, a solo microwave might suffice. For baking, grilling, and roasting, consider a convection oven or OTG.

Size and capacity

Choose the right size based on your family size and cooking habits. Solo microwaves are typically smaller, while convection ovens come in larger capacities, ideal for bigger families or elaborate cooking.

Features and functions

Look for features like preset menus, auto-cook options, and temperature control. Advanced models offer functions like curd making, steam cooking, and rotisserie.

Energy efficiency

Check the oven's energy consumption. Models with better energy ratings are more economical and environmentally friendly.

Brand and warranty

Opt for reputable brands known for quality and durability. Ensure the oven comes with a substantial warranty, preferably 2-3 years, to cover any potential issues.

Budget

Set a budget and compare models within that range. Remember, higher prices often correlate with more features and better build quality, but there are good options available at all price points.

Here are some commonly asked questions:

Which is better, a microwave or an oven?

This actually depends on your needs. Microwaves are ideal for quick heating and defrosting, while ovens are better for baking, roasting, and browning food.

Which is the best oven for home?

Actually, all the 8 ovens we have shortlisted in this copy. It will again depend on your needs - if you want for reheating and defrosting purposes, then we'd suggest Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven. If you more advanturous with your cooking, then go with AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller.

What is an OTG oven?

A frequently asked question - simply put, an OTG oven is versatile appliance perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. It offers precise control over cooking temperatures and times.

Frequently Asked Questions on ovens

1. What size oven should I choose?

Consider your cooking needs and kitchen space. Larger families may prefer ovens with capacities over 25 liters, while smaller households may opt for compact models.

2. How do I clean my oven?

Regularly wipe down the interior with a damp cloth and mild detergent. For stubborn stains, use oven cleaners or a mixture of baking soda and water.

3. Can I use metal utensils in my oven?

Yes, metal utensils are safe to use in most ovens. However, avoid placing aluminum foil directly on heating elements to prevent damage.

4. What's the difference between convection and conventional ovens?

Convection ovens have fans that circulate hot air, resulting in faster and more even cooking. Conventional ovens rely on radiant heat from top and bottom heating elements.

