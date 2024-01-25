 Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between ₹10000-20000: Top 10 options for you - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between 10000-20000: Top 10 options for you

Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between 10000-20000: Top 10 options for you

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 25, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Best OTG ovens between ₹10000-20000: Discover baking expertise with the finest OTG ovens and find your ideal choice among the top 10 options.

Embark on a culinary journey and elevate your baking skills with the finest OTG ovens priced between 10,000 to 20,000. Our meticulously curated list presents the top 10 choices that promise to revolutionize your kitchen and redefine your baking experience. These ovens, carefully selected for their exceptional features and performance, cater to a range of budgets without compromising on quality.

Become a baking maestro with prime OTG ovens in the 10000-20000 range – the top 10 choices await your culinary mastery.(Pexels)
Become a baking maestro with prime OTG ovens in the 10000-20000 range – the top 10 choices await your culinary mastery.(Pexels)

From budget-friendly options to more advanced models, this collection ensures that every baking enthusiast finds their perfect match. Whether you are a seasoned baker or a novice eager to learn, these OTG ovens offer a diverse range of features, including precise temperature control, even heat distribution, and user-friendly interfaces.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The 10 choices presented cater to various preferences, providing a seamless blend of functionality and design. Explore ovens with spacious interiors, allowing you to experiment with different baking techniques and accommodate larger quantities. Additionally, these appliances are equipped with innovative features that simplify the baking process, ensuring consistent and delectable results.

Upgrade your kitchen with one of these best OTG ovens between 10000-20000, and master the art of baking with confidence. Indulge in the joy of creating mouthwatering delights for yourself, your family, and your friends. Our comprehensive selection has made baking more accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding. Transform your kitchen into a haven of culinary creativity with these top-tier OTG ovens.

Dive into a world of excellence and innovation as you check out our curated list of the top 10 products designed to meet your every need and expectation.

1. Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (60 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber & Stainless Steel, Convection, Defrost & Motorized Rotisserie, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Black & Silver

B00EQ2RV4G

The Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (60 Litres OTG) redefines cooking with advanced features. It boasts an illuminated chamber, stainless steel construction, and a motorized rotisserie and provides versatile cooking options. With convection and defrost functions, this OTG ensures precision in baking and thawing.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 60 RCSS 60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (60 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber & Stainless Steel, Convection, Defrost & Motorized Rotisserie, 2-yr Warranty by Brand, Black & Silver:

Model: 60 RCSS

Capacity: 60 litres

Features: Illuminated chamber, Stainless steel body, Convection, Defrost, Motorized Rotisserie

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious 60-liter capacityMay be too large for smaller kitchens
Versatile cooking options with convectionHigher price compared to smaller capacity OTGs
Durable stainless steel constructionConvection and rotisserie features may not be necessary for all
Motorized rotisserie for convenient cookingMay consume more energy due to its larger size

2. Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black

B09CH7956L

The Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) redefines kitchen versatility with its 30-liter capacity and all-in-one functionality. This sleek black appliance allows you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, toast, and broil, providing a range of cooking options.

Specifications of Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black:

Brand: Usha

Model: CALYPSO

Capacity: 30 liters

Functions: Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil

Display: Digital

Accessories: 8 included

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
All-in-one functionality for versatile cookingMay be larger and require more space in the kitchen
Digital display enhances user convenienceMay have a steeper price compared to basic OTGs
8 cooking options and accessories for varietyAdvanced features may be unnecessary for basic cooking needs
2-year warranty ensures reliabilityPotential learning curve for users unfamiliar with digital controls

3. Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 60 litres, Steel with Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean

B07KJR8S2W

The Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) offers culinary excellence with a 60-liter capacity and steel construction. Equipped with a rotisserie, auto-shut-off, and heat-resistant tempered glass, it ensures hassle-free cooking. The 6-stage heat selection allows versatile cooking options like baking, grilling, and roasting.

Specifications of Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 60 litres, Steel with Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean:

Brand: Wonderchef

Type: Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

Capacity: 60 liters

Features: Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass

Cooking Options: Bake, Grill, Roast

Heat Selection: 6-stage

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious 60-liter capacityMay occupy more kitchen space
Rotisserie for versatile cookingHigher capacity may be unnecessary for smaller households
Auto-shut off for safetyPotential higher price compared to smaller capacity OTGs
Heat-resistant tempered glass enhances safetyAdvanced features may not be needed for basic cooking needs

4. Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver

B08RB4GFSW

The Bajaj 50 litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) revolutionizes kitchen experiences with its advanced features. It boasts a digital interface and a spacious 50-liter capacity and offers convenience and versatility. The oven features 6 pre-set menus, making cooking a breeze. The illuminated chamber adds a touch of sophistication, while the motorized rotisserie and convection functions ensure diverse culinary possibilities.

Specifications of Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver:

Brand: Bajaj

Capacity: 50 liters

Features: Digital Interface, 6 Pre-Set Menu, Illuminated Chamber, Motorized Rotisserie, Convection

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Digital interface for user-friendly operationMay be larger for smaller kitchens
50-liter capacity for versatile cookingHigher capacity may not be needed for smaller households
6 pre-set menus for easy cookingAdvanced features may be unnecessary for basic cooking needs
Illuminated chamber adds sophisticationMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs

Also Read: Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2023

5. Morphy Richards 60RCSS LuxeChef OTG Oven For Kitchen|60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller|Convection Fan & Rotisserie Function|Stainless Steel Oven|Temperature Control|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Premium Gold

B08ZNJB5T3

The Morphy Richards 60RCSS LuxeChef OTG Oven is a kitchen powerhouse with a 60-liter capacity, ideal for baking, grilling, and roasting. Crafted with stainless steel, it exudes durability and a premium aesthetic in Premium Gold. The convection fan ensures even cooking, and the rotisserie function adds versatility. With temperature control and a 2-year brand warranty, this OTG provides a reliable and stylish solution for culinary enthusiasts, combining functionality with elegance in a single appliance.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 60RCSS LuxeChef OTG Oven For Kitchen|60 Litre Oven Toaster Griller|Convection Fan & Rotisserie Function|Stainless Steel Oven|Temperature Control|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Premium Gold:

Brand: Morphy Richards

Model: 60RCSS LuxeChef OTG

Capacity: 60 liters

Functions: Baking, Grilling, Roasting

Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious 60-liter capacityLarger size may be excessive for smaller households
Stainless steel construction for durabilityPremium Gold color may not match all kitchen aesthetics
Convection fan ensures even cookingMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs
Rotisserie function for versatile cookingAdvanced features may be unnecessary for basic cooking needs

6. Borosil Prima 60 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 12 Heating Modes, Black

B07RTJY15J

The Borosil Prima 60 L Oven Toaster & Grill is a culinary powerhouse that combines style and functionality. With motorized rotisserie and convection heating, it offers versatility in cooking. Featuring 12 heating modes, it caters to diverse culinary needs. The sleek black design enhances any kitchen, making it a stylish addition. Whether grilling, baking, or roasting, this oven ensures precision and convenience, providing a delightful cooking experience.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 60 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 12 Heating Modes, Black:

Brand: Borosil

Model: Prima

Capacity: 60 liters

Functions: Oven, Toaster, Grill

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Heating

Heating Modes: 12

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
60-liter capacity for versatile cookingLarger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens
Motorized rotisserie for convenient cookingAdvanced features may not be necessary for basic cooking needs
Convection heating ensures even cookingSleek black design may show fingerprints and scratches easily
12 heating modes cater to diverse culinary needsMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs

7. Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 60 litres, Steel with Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean

B07KJR8S2W

The Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) is a culinary marvel with a generous 60-liter capacity, crafted in durable steel. It has a convenient rotisserie, auto-shut-off for safety, and heat-resistant tempered glass, ensuring versatile and secure cooking. It caters to various culinary preferences with a 6-stage heat selection, including bake, grill, and roast options. The easy-clean feature adds to its practicality, making it a stylish and efficient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 60 litres, Steel with Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, 6-Stage Heat Selection Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean:

Brand: Wonderchef

Capacity: 60 liters

Material: Steel

Features: Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass

Heat Selection: 6-stage (Bake, Grill, Roast)

Cleaning: Easy-clean

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious 60-liter capacity in durable steelLarger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens
Rotisserie for versatile cookingAdvanced features may not be necessary for basic cooking needs
Auto-shut off ensures safety during cookingMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs
Heat-resistant tempered glass for safetySteel construction may require extra care for cleaning

 

Also Read: Best OTG under 3000 in India: Buy perfect oven for your kitchen, top 10 picks

 

8. USHA 60 Liters (Otgw 3760Rcss) Oven Toaster Grill (Steel),2200 Watts

B07MKJRDMQ

The USHA 60 Liters (Otgw 3760Rcss) Oven Toaster Grill is a kitchen powerhouse with a 2200 Watts capacity. Crafted in durable steel, it offers a generous 60-liter space for versatile cooking. Multiple cooking functions ensure precision in baking, grilling, and toasting. The powerful 2200 Watts heating element provides efficient and quick cooking results. A reliable addition to any kitchen, this USHA OTG combines performance and durability for a delightful cooking experience.

Specifications of USHA 60 Liters (Otgw 3760Rcss) Oven Toaster Grill (Steel),2200 Watts:

Brand: USHA

Model: Otgw 3760Rcss

Capacity: 60 liters

Material: Steel

Power: 2200 Watts

Functions: Oven, Toaster, Grill

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious 60-liter capacity in durable steelLarger size may be excessive for smaller kitchens
Powerful 2200 Watts heating elementAdvanced features may not be necessary for basic cooking needs
Multiple cooking functions for versatilityMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs
Durable steel construction for long-term use 

9. Kaff 35 Litre Multi-Function OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) with Rotisserie and Convection Fan | Stainless Steel Finish Styling Handle (MFOT35, Black)

B09LQW9315

The Kaff 35 Litre Multi-Function OTG is a versatile kitchen companion with a sleek black design and stainless steel finish styling handle. Equipped with a rotisserie and convection fan, it ensures various cooking possibilities. The 35-liter capacity makes it suitable for various culinary tasks.

Specifications of Kaff 35 Litre Multi-Function OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) with Rotisserie and Convection Fan | Stainless Steel Finish Styling Handle (MFOT35, Black):

Brand: Kaff

Model: MFOT35

Capacity: 35 liters

Functions: Oven, Toaster, Grill

Features: Rotisserie, Convection Fan

Finish: Stainless Steel (Handle)

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Versatile 35-liter capacity for various tasksMay be smaller for extensive cooking needs
Stylish black design with a stainless steel handleAdvanced features may not be necessary for basic cooking needs
Rotisserie and convection fan for diverse cooking 

10. Havells Otg 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr|Toughened Double Glass Door|60Min Timer|Rotisserie|Convection|Inner Lamp|6 Heating Modes|4 Skewer Rods|Enamelled Coated Baking Tray|2-Yr Warranty,66 Liter,2200 Watt,Black

B07MN35T21

The Havells Otg 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr is a powerhouse in the kitchen, offering a capacious 66-liter interior for versatile cooking. Featuring a toughened double glass door, a 60-minute timer, a rotisserie, and convection, it ensures precision in baking, grilling, and more. The inner lamp provides visibility, and 6 heating modes cater to diverse culinary needs. With 4 skewer rods and an enamelled coated baking tray, it enhances cooking options.

Specifications of Havells Otg 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr|Toughened Double Glass Door|60Min Timer|Rotisserie|Convection|Inner Lamp|6 Heating Modes|4 Skewer Rods|Enamelled Coated Baking Tray|2-Yr Warranty,66 Liter,2200 Watt, Black:

Brand: Havells

Model: 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr

Capacity: 66 liters

Features: Toughened Double Glass Door, 60-minute Timer, Rotisserie, Convection, Inner Lamp

Heating Modes: 6

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Generous 66-liter capacity for versatile cookingMay be larger for smaller kitchens
Toughened double glass door for durabilityAdvanced features may not be necessary for basic cooking needs
60-minute timer and convection for precise cookingMay have a higher price compared to basic OTGs
Inner lamp enhances visibility during cooking 

Best 3 features for you:

ProductCapacity (Liters)FunctionHeating Modes
Morphy Richards 60 RCSS60Convection, Defrost, Motorized Rotisserie8
Usha CALYPSO Digital30All-in-One (Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil)8
Wonderchef60Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, 6-Stage Heat Selection (Bake, Grill, Roast)6
Bajaj 50 Litre Digital506 Pre-Set Menu, Illuminated Chamber, Motorized Rotisserie & Convection6
Morphy Richards 60RCSS LuxeChef60Convection, Rotisserie, Temperature Control6
Borosil Prima 60 L60Motorized Rotisserie, Convection Heating, 12 Heating Modes12
Wonderchef60Rotisserie, Auto-Shut Off, 6-Stage Heat Selection (Bake, Grill, Roast)6
USHA 60 Liters (Otgw 3760Rcss)60Oven, Toaster, Grill6
Kaff 35 Litre Multi-Function OTG35Rotisserie, Convection Fan6
Havells Otg 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr66Rotisserie, Convection, 6 Heating Modes6

Best value for money product:

The Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) excels as a value-for-money pick, offering a capacious 60-liter capacity, versatile functions, and advanced features like a rotisserie and 6-stage heat selection. Its sleek steel design, coupled with easy-clean features, enhances its appeal. Priced reasonably, it balances functionality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious home cooks.

Best overall products:

The Morphy Richards 60 RCSS LuxeChef OTG and Havells Otg 66Rc Bl-66 Ltr lead as premium, all-encompassing choices. With 60 to 66 liters capacity, convection, rotisserie, and advanced features like toughened double glass doors, inner lamps, and precise temperature control, they deliver top-tier performance. Durable stainless steel constructions add to their reliability, making them the preferred option for those seeking superior kitchen functionality, style, and dependability.

How to find the best OTG ovens between 10000-20000?

To discover optimal OTG ovens within the 10,000 to 20,000 range, prioritize features like the desired capacity (30, 50, or 60 liters), multifunctionality, including baking and grilling, and additional features like rotisserie and auto-shutoff. Consider power ratings for efficient cooking and explore user reviews and expert opinions for reliability. Opt for reputable brands offering warranties, ensuring a well-informed investment aligned with your cooking needs and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On