Best OTG oven for baking sweet treats: A buying guide to help you ace your cakes and cookies in the kitchen

Baking can be an overwhelming task, and not having the right OTG oven for baking can make it even more challenging. The secret to a good baked product is always the equipment being right. While other factors also matter, if your oven is not the right kind; there is no way you will be able to achieve the right results. The complete guide to help you pick the best OTG oven for baking.

So what should one look for while selecting the best oven for baking? Well, we have broken it down to finer points and more specific details to help you educate yourself and then pick the right oven for you to help you achieve that perfect execution of the recipe in your hand. From temperature settings to the technology of baking used, to the oven size you will need; read on to know and learn everything you need to know.

What are the different types of ovens used for baking?

Conventional Oven: This is the standard type of oven found in many kitchens. It uses heating elements at the top and bottom of the oven to cook food. It's great for baking because it provides even heat, but it can take some time to preheat.

Convection Oven: This type of oven has a fan and an exhaust system that circulates hot air around the food. This helps food cook more evenly and often faster than in a conventional oven. It's excellent for baking cookies and cakes because it ensures that the heat reaches all parts of the food.

Oven-Toaster-Griller (OTG): An OTG is a compact oven that can bake, toast, and grill food. It has heating coils at the top and bottom, which are great for baking bread, cookies, and cakes. OTGs are usually slower to heat up but are very versatile.

Microwave Oven with Convection: This type combines microwave and convection oven features. It can quickly heat food with microwaves and bake with convection heat. It's convenient if you want to save time but might not offer the same baking results as a dedicated oven.

Pizza Oven: Specifically designed for baking pizzas, these ovens reach very high temperatures and cook pizzas quickly. They can be wood-fired, gas, or electric, and are perfect for getting a crispy crust.

Dutch Oven: This is a heavy, cast-iron pot with a lid that can be used in the oven. It's great for baking bread and casseroles. It retains heat well and provides even cooking.

What is an OTG oven?

An OTG oven, which stands for Oven-Toaster-Griller, is a compact kitchen appliance that combines three functions: baking, toasting, and grilling. Here’s a simple breakdown:

Baking: You can use an OTG to bake a variety of foods like cakes, bread, and cookies. It has heating coils at the top and bottom that create even heat, which is perfect for baking.

Toasting: An OTG can toast bread and other items. You place the food on a rack, and the heating coils brown the food.

Grilling: This function allows you to cook foods like kebabs or vegetables. The top heating element helps give food a grilled finish.

What is the science behind the functioning of an OTG oven?

Here’s a basic explanation:

Heating Elements: Inside an OTG, there are metal coils at the top and bottom. These coils get hot when the oven is turned on. This heat is transferred to the food through radiation and conduction.

Heat Radiation: The heating elements emit heat in the form of infrared radiation. This radiation heats the surface of the food and cooks it. The heat radiates outwards and cooks the food evenly.

Conduction: As the heat from the coils touches the food, it heats the surface and the heat then travels inward. This is called conduction. It’s how heat moves from the outside of the food to the inside.

Air Circulation: Some OTGs have fans that help circulate hot air around the food. This ensures that the heat reaches all sides of the food evenly, which is especially useful for baking.

Temperature Control: OTGs have dials or knobs to set the temperature. This helps control how hot the coils get and how quickly the food cooks. You can adjust the temperature to suit different recipes.

To simplify it, an OTG oven uses heating elements to create heat, which then cooks the food through radiation and conduction, and sometimes with the help of a fan for even cooking.

Why is an OTG oven better than other types for baking cakes and more?

Reason Explanation Even Heating OTGs have heating elements at both the top and bottom, ensuring heat is distributed evenly. Direct Heat The heating coils provide direct heat to the food, helping achieve a golden-brown crust and a well-cooked interior. Adjustable Temperature Allows precise temperature settings, which are crucial for baking recipes. Baking Features Comes with baking trays and racks designed for optimal placement and even baking. Consistent Performance Designed specifically for baking, toasting, and grilling, ensuring reliable results. Crisp Texture Helps create a crisp outer layer while keeping the inside soft, ideal for cakes and bread.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best OTG oven for baking cakes

Factor Explanation Size and Capacity Choose an OTG with enough space to fit the size of cakes you want to bake. Consider the number of cakes you typically bake at once. Temperature Control Look for an OTG with precise temperature settings. This helps in baking cakes at the right temperature for even results. Heating Elements Check if the OTG has heating elements at both the top and bottom. This ensures even baking and proper browning. Timer Function A built-in timer can help you bake cakes for the right amount of time without needing to check constantly. Ease of Cleaning Choose an OTG with removable trays and a non-stick interior for easy cleaning. Accessories Included Look for an OTG that comes with useful accessories like baking trays, racks, and a crumb tray. These can enhance your baking experience. Build Quality Ensure the OTG is made from durable materials that can handle high temperatures and frequent use. Brand and Warranty Opt for a reputable brand with a good warranty to ensure quality and support if issues arise. Energy Efficiency Consider an OTG that uses energy efficiently to save on electricity and reduce utility bills.

What are the steps you should follow to ensure better baking in an OTG?

Preheat the OTG:Always preheat the oven to the required temperature before placing your batter inside. This ensures even baking from the start.

Use the Right Bakeware: Choose bakeware that is suitable for an OTG, such as metal or glass pans. Avoid using plastic or wooden utensils.

Position the Rack Correctly:Place the baking rack in the centre of the OTG for even heat distribution. This helps the cake cook uniformly.

Set the Correct Temperature: Follow the recipe's temperature guidelines. Use the OTG’s temperature controls to set the exact temperature required for your cake.

Monitor the Baking Time: Use a timer to keep track of baking time. Avoid opening the door frequently, as this can affect the baking process.

Check for Doneness:Test the cake for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the centre. If it comes out clean, the cake is done.

Allow Proper Cooling: Let the cake cool in the pan for a few minutes before transferring it to a wire rack. This prevents it from becoming soggy.

Clean the OTG Regularly:Keep the OTG clean by wiping down spills and crumbs. A clean oven ensures better performance and baking results.

Still, considering if you should purchase that OTG oven or not? Here are some frequently asked questions that we have answered for you:

Is an OTG better than a microwave?

An OTG is better for baking and grilling because it provides even heat and direct cooking, which helps achieve crispy textures and even baking. A microwave is faster and more convenient for reheating and cooking, but it can't match an OTG's baking quality. Choose based on your cooking needs.

Is cooking in an OTG oven healthy?

Cooking in an OTG oven can be healthy. It uses dry heat for baking, grilling, and toasting, which often requires less oil compared to frying. This method can help retain more nutrients in food and reduce fat content, making it a healthier cooking option.

Does OTG consume a lot of electricity?

An OTG oven generally uses less electricity than larger conventional ovens. However, it may consume more power than a microwave. The actual electricity use depends on the size of the OTG and how long it's used. For baking and grilling, it's an efficient option for smaller tasks.

Can I reheat food in OTG?

Yes, you can reheat food in an OTG oven. It works well for reheating foods like pizza and leftovers, providing even heat that can restore the original texture. Just set it to a lower temperature and keep an eye on the food to avoid overcooking.

The best value for money OTG oven

A summary table to help you analyse the various features of OTG ovens

Feature Description Heating Elements Typically has top and bottom heating coils for even cooking and baking. Temperature Control Allows precise temperature settings for different cooking needs. Capacity Available in various sizes; choose based on your baking needs and kitchen space. Preheat Time Generally requires more time to preheat compared to microwaves. Cooking Time Often takes longer to cook compared to microwaves but provides better results for baking. Accessories Usually includes baking trays, racks, and crumb trays for versatile use. Power Consumption Uses less electricity than large conventional ovens but more than a microwave. Ease of Cleaning Often has removable trays and non-stick interiors for easier cleaning. Versatility Ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting but not as quick for reheating or defrosting. Price Generally more affordable than high-end convection ovens.

