Best air fryers in 2025: Top 10 picks for healthy recipes in the kitchen to keep up with your New Year's resolutions!

Air fryers have significantly impacted the way we prepare food, becoming a staple in kitchens worldwide. This innovative appliance allows you to enjoy fried delights without the excess oil, making it perfect for health-conscious individuals. From crisp French fries to perfectly cooked chicken wings, air fryers deliver delicious results while using minimal oil. They’re a fantastic solution for parents looking to provide healthier meals for kids, gym-goers managing calorie intake, or anyone aiming to reduce fat consumption. Over the years, air fryers have transitioned from a novelty item to an essential part of many households. With features like customizable settings, quick-cooking capabilities, and versatile functionality, they offer a smarter approach to meal preparation. Air fryers offer a healthier way to enjoy fried foods, using minimal oil while delivering crispy, flavorful results effortlessly.

This appliance is also an excellent gift option, especially for loved ones dealing with cholesterol issues or those who prioritize a nutritious diet. Beyond convenience, air fryers empower users to maintain a healthier lifestyle without compromising taste or quality. In 2025, these devices will continue to dominate kitchen spaces, serving as a testament to the growing demand for health-forward culinary tools.

Best air fryers in 2025

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 combines modern design with efficient cooking. This air fryer uses up to 90% less fat, making it perfect for health-conscious individuals. With its Rapid Air Technology and unique starfish pan design, it ensures even cooking without flipping. Ideal for families, gym lovers, and those managing cholesterol, it’s great for daily meals or gifting on occasions like Diwali. Its touch panel and presets simplify cooking, from fries to cakes.

Specifications Technology: Rapid Air Technology Capacity: 4.1 liters Cooking Options: Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Reheat Special features: Touch screen with presets, Auto-shutoff Reasons to buy Easy-to-use touch panel Uses 90% less fat Reasons to avoid Some users question the overall quality Limited capacity for large families Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simplicity, presets, and health benefits. They find it a value-for-money appliance that reduces oil use while maintaining great taste.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for healthier cooking options with minimal oil. Its user-friendly design, versatility, and recipe app make it perfect for modern kitchens.

The COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer is a sleek and efficient appliance designed for quick and healthy meals. With its rapid heat circulation and a maximum temperature of 230°C, it cooks 50% faster while saving up to 55% on energy. Perfect for families and health-conscious individuals, it can grill, broil, roast, toast, bake, reheat, and defrost effortlessly. The stylish design makes it a great gift option for housewarmings or festive occasions.

Specifications Technology: Rapid heat circulation Capacity: 4.7 liters Cooking Options: Grill, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost Special features: Automatic Shut-Off, Digital Touch Panel Reasons to buy Cooks 50% faster and saves energy Stylish and durable design Reasons to avoid Slightly smaller capacity for large families Limited preset options for complex recipes Click Here to Buy COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (4.7L Air Fryer (CAF-L501))

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its user-friendly controls, bright display, and durable build. They love its ability to make healthy, crispy meals without extra oil.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for energy-efficient cooking with faster results. Its modern design, versatility, and ease of use make it ideal for any kitchen.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is an excellent choice for healthier and faster cooking. Featuring 360° high-speed air circulation and 8 preset menus, it simplifies making dishes like fries, pizzas, and cakes while using 95% less oil. The digital display and delay start function enhance convenience, while its stylish green finish adds charm to any kitchen. Ideal for families, health-conscious individuals, and gifting on special occasions, it ensures guilt-free indulgence.

Specifications Technology: 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology: 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Capacity: 4.2 litres Cooking Options: Fry, Grill, Bake, Dehydrate Special features: Delay Start Function, Digital Display Reasons to buy Uses 95% less oil for healthy snacks Includes 8 preset menus for convenience Reasons to avoid Some users report reliability concerns Mixed opinions on value for money Click Here to Buy Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its user-friendly controls and oil-less cooking. They enjoy its versatility for grilling, baking, and air frying but note occasional quality issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for healthier cooking with minimal oil and advanced features like delay start and preset menus for effortless meal preparation.

Also read: Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?

The INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 L is a versatile appliance for oil-free, healthier cooking. Featuring Air Crisp Technology and a 360° hot air convection system, it reduces oil content by up to 99%. The visible cooking window lets you monitor your dishes without opening the basket, ensuring perfect results every time. With 8 preset menus and functions like air frying, baking, roasting, and dehydrating, it's ideal for health-conscious individuals and busy households.

Specifications Technology: Air Crisp Technology, 360° hot air convection Capacity: 4.2 litres Cooking Options: Air fry, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate Special features: Visible Cooking Window, 8 Preset Functions Reasons to buy Reduces oil usage by up to 99% Reasons to avoid May not suit large family needs Limited advanced cooking options Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Air-Fryer with Window Display|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry DW 4.2)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use, quick cooking times, and visible cooking window. They value its build quality and healthy, oil-free cooking capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for quick, oil-free cooking with precise control and monitoring. It’s an energy-efficient, multi-functional appliance for healthier meals.

The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer offers a healthier way to cook with up to 80% less oil. Its 4.5L frying basket ensures even cooking with hot air circulation, perfect for air frying, grilling, baking, and more. The digital display with 8 preset menu options makes it easy to prepare a variety of dishes like chips, samosas, pizza, and chicken. With easy cleaning and safety interlocking, it’s ideal for families and health-conscious individuals.

Specifications Technology: Hot air circulation Capacity: 4.5 liters Cooking Options: Air fry, Grill, Bake, Roast, Reheat Special features: Digital Display, 8 Preset Menu Options Reasons to buy Uses 80% less oil for healthier cooking Includes 8 preset cooking functions Reasons to avoid Some users report heating and motor issues Variability in cooking time and results Click Here to Buy Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use, healthy cooking results with minimal oil, and the convenience of preset modes. Some report occasional issues with heat consistency and motor functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for versatile cooking with fewer oils and an easy-to-use digital display. It’s a great appliance for efficient, healthier meals with quick results.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L is a powerful kitchen appliance that helps you prepare delicious meals with up to 80% less oil. With 1700W performance and 360° rapid air technology, it fries, grills, bakes, and roasts with ease. The 8L capacity is perfect for large meals, and the 7 preset menus save time. The touch control panel, digital display, and built-in light in the glass window add convenience, while the auto shut-off ensures safety.

Specifications Technology: 360° rapid air technology Capacity: 8 liters Cooking Options: Air fry, Bake, Grill, Roast, Dehydrate Special features: Glass Window with Built-in Light, Auto Shut-Off Function Reasons to buy 80% less oil for healthier cooking Large 8L capacity for family meals Reasons to avoid Some users report inconsistent temperature control Variability in cooking results for certain foods Click Here to Buy KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large capacity, easy setup, and user-friendly features like preset menus and the digital display. However, there are mixed opinions on its temperature accuracy and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for large-batch cooking with minimal oil. It’s perfect for health-conscious individuals and families looking for a versatile, easy-to-use appliance with convenient preset options.

The Instant Pot Vortex 6L Air Fryer offers a 6-in-1 functionality that makes cooking versatile and easy. With its 95% oil reduction, it uses EvenCrisp™ technology to deliver crispy, golden results with minimal oil. The 5.7L capacity allows you to prepare large family meals, while the user-friendly touch control panel offers customisable settings for cooking time and temperature. Its stainless-steel construction ensures durability, and it operates at 230V, designed specifically for Indian voltage standards.

Specifications Technology: EvenCrisp™ technology Capacity: 5.7 liters Cooking Options: Air fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate Special features: Programmable, Digital Touch Panel Reasons to buy 95% less oil for healthier cooking 6-in-1 functionality for versatile cooking Reasons to avoid Some users find the initial setup instructions unclear Limited to specific voltage (230V) Click Here to Buy Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of use, crisp results with minimal oil, and quick preheating time. Many find it convenient for large meal preparation, though some mention occasional difficulty with setup and instructions.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its versatile 6-in-1 functions and large capacity. Ideal for families, it makes cooking healthier with minimal oil, offers quick preheating, and provides convenience through its digital control panel.

Also read: Most affordable air fryers: Top 10 healthy cooking solutions at budget-friendly prices for every kitchen.

The Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer offers 5.5L capacity with Aero Crisp Technology, ensuring even cooking with rapid air circulation. It features adjustable temperature control and an intuitive knob panel, making it easy to use. With 8 preset menu options and a 60-minute timer, this air fryer offers versatility for a variety of dishes. Its cool-touch handle, safety lock, and automatic shut-off make it safe for households, while the stain-resistant body ensures easy maintenance.

Specifications Technology: Aero Crisp Technology Aero Crisp Technology Capacity: 5.5 litres Cooking Options: Air fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat Special features: Adjustable Temperature, Timer Reasons to buy Minimal oil usage for healthier cooking Easy to clean and maintain Reasons to avoid Some users report mixed opinions on cooking time Not the most budget-friendly option Click Here to Buy Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer 5.5 Ltr | See Through Window | 1500 Watts, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the crispiness and taste of the food cooked with minimal oil, as well as the easy-to-use features and safety lock. However, there are mixed views on cooking efficiency and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its adjustable settings, safety features, and convenience. Ideal for families, it delivers crispy, healthy meals with minimal oil and is easy to use and clean, making it perfect for everyday cooking.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer offers a 3.5L capacity and uses 1500W for fast, efficient cooking with minimal oil. It features 7 preset menus, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and even dehydrate food. Its dual-speed fan technology ensures crispy, golden results, while the 40° to 200° temperature range allows precise cooking for perfect textures. The fryer’s 360° heating ensures fast, even cooking, reducing overall time. With the MiHome app, you can control the fryer remotely, monitor cooking progress, and even use voice control via Google Assistant.

Specifications Technology: Dual-speed fan, 360° heating Capacity: 3.5 liters Cooking Options: Fry, Grill, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Dehydrate Special features: Voice control, Programmable Reasons to buy Convenient app control and voice commands Spacious for 2-4 people meals Quick cooking with 1500W power and 360° heating Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on overall functionality Limited to smaller meals (3.5L capacity) Some users report issues with smart features Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the fryer’s ease of use, smart features, and how it cooks food evenly without overcooking. Many enjoy the minimalist design and ease of cleaning. However, some users express concerns about the functionality of the app and the fryer’s performance at times.

Why choose this product?

This air fryer is perfect for those seeking convenience and efficiency, offering quick, healthy meals with little oil. Its smart features, like remote control and voice activation, make it ideal for modern kitchens, while its sleek design fits into any home.

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer offers a large 12L capacity with 1800W power, making it ideal for family cooking. It features a wide temperature range from 80°C to 220°C and a timer range of 1 to 90 minutes. The fryer uses 360° heat circulation technology, ensuring even cooking and healthier meals with up to 90% less fat. With 9 preset recipes like French fries, roast, pizza, and chicken, plus additional functions like reheat, preheat, and defrost, it’s a versatile kitchen companion. Its digital display, transparent cooking window, and interior lighting offer convenience. Safety features include overheating protection and automatic shut-off, while the product is also dishwasher safe.

Specifications Capacity: 12 liters Power: 1800W Functions: Air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, defrost, rotisserie Special features: Beveled LED screen, 360° heat circulation Reasons to buy Large 12L capacity for family meals 9 preset recipes for easy cooking Healthier cooking with 90% less oil Reasons to avoid Some users report a bulky size Cooking time may vary based on function Click Here to Buy AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the air fryer’s versatility and large capacity, which makes it perfect for family meals. The ease of use and multiple cooking options are highlighted, as well as the healthier results with less oil. However, some mention that the size may be cumbersome for smaller kitchens, and cleaning can be a bit tedious.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for families or those who cook in large batches, the AGARO Regency Air Fryer offers both versatility and convenience. With multiple cooking functions, safety features, and the ability to cook with less oil, it's a great choice for healthier, fast, and efficient meals.

What is the ideal size for my needs when choosing the best air fryer in 2025?

The size of the best air fryer in 2025 should be chosen based on your household size and the type of meals you plan to prepare. If you're looking for an air fryer for one or two people, a 3 to 4-liter model is likely sufficient. For larger families or if you often cook in bigger batches, opt for air fryers with 5 litres or more. Choosing the right size will ensure your air fryer fits your cooking needs and space.

How important are additional features like presets and digital controls in the best air fryer?

If convenience and ease of use are important to you, the best air fryer will likely feature presets and a digital control panel. These features can save you time by automatically adjusting cooking time and temperature, especially for common dishes like fries, pizza, or chicken. In 2025, air fryers with digital displays are becoming more popular, making them a great option for beginners or those who prefer a more hands-off cooking experience.

Do I want a versatile air fryer with multiple functions in 2025?

The best air fryer in 2025 may offer more than just frying. If you’re looking for an appliance that can also bake, roast, grill, or even dehydrate, a multifunctional air fryer will meet those needs. These 4-in-1 or 6-in-1 models provide great value, replacing several kitchen appliances. However, if you're only interested in crisping up your food with minimal effort, a dedicated air fryer might be all you need. Choose the model based on how versatile you want your cooking experience to be.

Best air fryers 2025: FAQs What is the ideal air fryer size for a family? For families of 4 or more, air fryers with a capacity of 5 to 12 litres are ideal. These models allow you to cook larger batches of food, from French fries to whole chicken, making meal prep easier.

How much oil does an air fryer use? Air fryers typically use 80-95% less oil compared to traditional deep frying. This makes them a healthier alternative for crispy, fried foods, offering similar texture and taste with far fewer calories.

Can air fryers replace ovens? Yes, many air fryers offer versatile cooking options like baking, roasting, grilling, and dehydrating, making them a suitable replacement for smaller cooking tasks. However, for large meals or high-volume cooking, an oven might still be preferred.

How long does it take to cook with an air fryer? Cooking times with an air fryer are typically faster than conventional ovens due to the rapid air circulation technology. Meals that take 20-30 minutes in an oven may cook in 10-20 minutes in an air fryer, depending on the food and model.

