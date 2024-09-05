Air fryers vs halogen ovens: Which is the best choice for healthier and faster cooking?

We all crave those crispy French fries, chicken wings, corn fritters, potato wedges, and other delicious snacks. But then along with our cravings comes the guilt of eating too many carbs and consuming fats! Eating oily food seems no less than a sin, and then we are then bothered and concerned about our acne breakouts, increasing weight and broader waistline. However, in the ever-evolving world of kitchen appliances, air fryers and halogen ovens have secured their special place on revolutionising guilt-free eating. Both have emerged as powerful contenders in promising no-oil or less-oil snacking than the traditional method of cooking or frying. But then again, both of them go in separate ways. Difference between Air Fryers and Halogen ovens

Let’s dive into a detailed guide explaining the features, advantages, disadvantages, way of cooking, our top picks, and a lot more.

How is air fryer different from halogen ovens:

What is an Air fryer and how does it work:





An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food by circulating hot air around it, mimicking the results of deep-frying but with significantly less oil. The hot oil keeps the outer part of the food crispy while keeping the inside part moist and juicy. It's the most popular appliance for making crispy and fried-like dishes in a healthier way.

How an air fryer works:

Heating Element: The air fryer has a heating element located near the top of the appliance. When you turn the air fryer on, this element heats up the air inside the cooking chamber. Fan: A powerful fan located above the heating element blows the hot air down and around the food. This creates a convection effect, circulating the hot air rapidly around the food. Cooking Basket/Tray: Food is placed in a perforated basket or tray, allowing air to flow all around the pieces. This ensures that the food cooks evenly on all sides. Crisping: As the hot air circulates, it cooks the food and causes moisture on the surface to evaporate, which results in a crispy outer layer, similar to what you get from deep-frying but with minimal or no added oil. Temperature and Time Controls: Most air fryers come with adjustable temperature and time settings, allowing users to cook a wide variety of foods. The temperature can usually be set between 180°F (82°C) to 400°F (204°C).

What is a halogen oven?

A halogen oven is a compact, countertop appliance that uses a halogen bulb as its primary heat source. It cooks food using a combination of infrared radiation, convection, and sometimes conduction. Halogen ovens are known for their efficiency, speed, and versatility in cooking various types of food.

How a halogen oven works

Halogen Bulb: At the heart of the halogen oven is a halogen bulb, which emits intense heat when turned on. This heat is distributed evenly across the cooking area.

Infrared Radiation: The halogen bulb produces infrared radiation, which directly cooks the food. Infrared heat penetrates the food, cooking it from the inside out. This method is similar to how a microwave oven works but with a different heat source.

Convection Fan: A built-in fan circulates hot air around the food, ensuring even cooking. This convection process helps cook the food quickly and evenly, reducing the cooking time compared to traditional ovens.

Glass Bowl: The food is placed in a glass bowl or cooking chamber, which allows you to monitor the cooking process. The transparent design is a key feature, letting you see the food as it cooks.

Heating Elements: In addition to the halogen bulb, some models may have additional heating elements, such as a metal tray at the bottom, to provide a more even distribution of heat and to crisp the food from below.



Comparison between air fryers and halogen ovens



We have created this guide to help you chose the better appliance for your kitchen and guilt-free eating. So, let’s have a look at some important factors that differentiate air fryers and halogen ovens.

Design: Both air fryers and halogen ovens help us snack guilt-free but are designed differently.

Air fryers are cylindrical and have a heating element at the bottom with a heating plate atop it along with several functions to cook different types of food.

Halogen ovens, on the other hand, have a glass cover lid that sits atop the heating element, so you can actually see your food getting prepared.

Size and capacity: When you think of adding another appliance to your kitchen countertop, size does matter!

Halogen ovens are usually bigger and bulkier. Moreover, halogen ovens offer ample space for cooking an entire chicken.

Air fryers, on the contrary, are compact but do not offer a vast space for cooking. However, it is perfect for a medium-sized family.

Cooking time: Cooking time of both halogen ovens and air fryers matter a lot, specifically if you are cooking when you have a party at your place.

Halogen ovens have a shorter cooking time, given the fact that they operate using both convection heating and infrared radiation technology. As it distributes heat more evenly, you can expect a faster cooking time without overcooking your food.

Air fryers, on the other hand, rely solely on hot air circulation. So, it takes comparatively longer time to cook your food. But then, if you’re craving a crispy golden evening snack, air fryers have to be your best bet.

Temperature settings: The temperature controls of halogen oven ranges between 60° C (140° F) up to 250° C (482° F). With respect to air fryers, the temperature settings can go up to 200° C (392° F).

Health Benefits: In terms of preserving the nutritional value of food, both halogen ovens and air fryers are the game changers.

On the one hand, halogen ovens use less time to cook food, without overcooking, which in turns means no nutritional loss. Air fryers, on the other hand, use less or no oil technique that makes the food less oily and in turn, healthy.

However, halogen ovens tend to preserve more vitamins in food as it retains moisture in the food. Air fryers on the contrary are the crispier version of healthy food, more rich in anti-oxidants.

Power Consumption: When choosing between an air fryer and a halogen oven, power consumption too plays a vital role. The lower the power consumption, the more energy efficient the appliance would be.

Air fryers generally consume 1,000 to 1,700 watts of power, whereas the power consumption of halogen ovens range from 1,200 to 1,400 watts.

Cooking Performance: Face off

Frying: This one is a no-brainer! For crispy frying your veggies or snacks, air fryers shine. From your favourite fries to the crispy baby corns, air fryer would give you that crispier result. Though halogen ovens do give us crispy snacks, but those cannot be matched with air fryers.



Roasting: This is where halogen ovens win the battle. Most air fryers have a compact size so roasting an entire chicken is not possible. Meanwhile, a halogen oven could be your ideal bet for juice, moist and soft-roasted chicken.

Baking: Halogen ovens are ideal for baking cakes, all thanks to its spacious nature. Though air fryers can do simpler baking like muffins, cupcakes, and medium-sized pizza.

Reheating: If you want to compare the two on the basis of reheating leftovers, then we must say, both halogen ovens and air fryers are great at reheating food.



Advantages and disadvantages of air fryers and halogen ovens:

Feature Air Fryer Halogen Oven Advantages - Healthier Cooking: Uses little to no oil, reducing fat content in food. - Faster Cooking: Preheats quickly and cooks faster. - Compact Size: Takes up less counter space, suitable for small kitchens. - Energy Efficient: Consumes less energy than conventional ovens. - Versatility: Can roast, bake, grill, and broil, offering more cooking options. - Even Cooking: Halogen light ensures even cooking, avoiding hot spots. - Transparent Lid: Allows you to see the food as it cooks, helping to monitor progress without opening. - Larger Capacity: Typically has a larger cooking capacity, suitable for bigger meals. Disadvantages - Limited Capacity: Smaller cooking capacity, not ideal for large families or big meals. - Learning Curve: Requires getting used to cooking times and temperatures, as they differ from traditional methods. - Bulky Size: Takes up more counter space and may be harder to store. - Longer Preheat Time: Takes longer to reach cooking temperature compared to an air fryer. - Energy Consumption: Consumes more electricity than an air fryer. Best For - Small households - Quick meals - Health-conscious individuals who want to reduce oil intake - Larger households - Versatile cooking - Those who want to prepare larger meals with more variety in cooking methods. Ease of Cleaning - Easy to clean, especially with removable, dishwasher-safe parts. - Cleaning can be more challenging due to the size and number of components.

Conclusion:



Both air fryers and halogen ovens offer significant advantages over conventional ovens when it comes to speed, efficiency, and healthy snacking.

Choose an air fryer if:



You have a small to medium-sized family

You prefer crispier, fried snacks

You have limited countertop space

Choose a halogen oven if:



You need to cook different dishes

You have a larger family size

You have space for a slightly larger appliance



FAQ for air fryers and halogen ovens What can you cook in an air fryer? Air fryers can cook a wide range of foods, including fries, chicken wings, fish, vegetables, and even baked goods. Some models also offer additional functions like roasting, grilling, and reheating.

Is air-fried food healthier than deep-fried food? Yes, air-fried food is generally healthier because it uses up to 80% less oil than traditional deep frying, reducing calorie and fat content while still delivering a crispy texture.

What can you cook in a halogen oven? Halogen ovens are versatile and can roast, bake, grill, steam, and even defrost food. You can cook a variety of dishes, including meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, and baked goods.

How do I clean a halogen oven? Many halogen ovens have a self-cleaning function. For manual cleaning, allow the oven to cool, then wipe the bowl and lid with a damp cloth or sponge. The glass bowl is often dishwasher-safe.

Can I cook frozen food in a halogen oven? Yes, you can cook frozen food directly in a halogen oven without the need to defrost first, although cooking times will be longer.

