Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance for those looking to enjoy the taste of fried foods without the added calories and guilt. With so many options available in the market, finding the right air fryer that fits your budget and needs can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 affordable air fryers available on the market. Whether you're looking for an air fryer for a small family or want to explore the best air fryer brands, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect option for your kitchen. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make the right choice. Cook healthier meals effortlessly with affordable air fryers.

The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer is equipped with innovative Rapid Air Technology that allows for even circulation of heat, ensuring perfectly cooked meals. Its non-stick surface makes it easy to clean and maintain. With adjustable temperature control, this air fryer offers versatility in cooking a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer

2.2-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Non-stick cooking surface

Rapid Air Technology

Power: 1200 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even heat circulation for perfectly cooked meals Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Easy to clean non-stick surface Adjustable temperature control for versatility in cooking

The SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that offers precise temperature control for cooking a wide range of dishes. Its sleek design and mint green color make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a spacious cooking basket, it can easily cater to the needs of a small family.

Specifications of SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer

3-liter capacity

Digital temperature control

Sleek and stylish design

Even heat distribution

Power: 1500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Precise temperature control for versatile cooking May be on the higher end of the budget for some users Sleek and stylish design Spacious cooking basket for small families

The KENT Ezee Air Fryer is designed to deliver healthy and oil-free cooking without compromising on taste. With its adjustable temperature settings, it offers the flexibility to cook a variety of dishes. The compact design and ease of use make it a practical choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of KENT Ezee Air Fryer

2.2-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature settings

Compact and practical design

Oil-free cooking technology

Power: 1350 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthy and oil-free cooking May not be suitable for larger families due to its capacity Compact design for small kitchens Adjustable temperature settings for cooking versatility

The Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer offers a generous cooking capacity and rapid air circulation for efficient cooking. Its sleek and compact design makes it a space-saving addition to any kitchen. With multiple cooking presets, it simplifies the cooking process for everyday meals.

Specifications of Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer

2.5-liter capacity

Rapid air circulation technology

Sleek and compact design

Multiple cooking presets

Power: 1400 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Generous cooking capacity for larger meals May take up more counter space due to its larger capacity Efficient rapid air circulation for even cooking Multiple cooking presets for convenience

The Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation offers precise temperature control and rapid heat distribution for consistent cooking results. Its non-stick cooking basket ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. With a modern design and compact footprint, it is a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation

2.6-liter capacity

Rapid air circulation technology

Precise temperature control

Modern and compact design

Power: 1350 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rapid heat distribution for consistent results May not be suitable for larger families due to its capacity Easy to clean non-stick cooking basket Modern and compact design for everyday use

The AF422M Air Fryer features an adjustable temperature control and multiple cooking presets for versatile meal preparation. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to move and store. With a generous cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of AF422M Air Fryer with adjustable temperature

3-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Multiple cooking presets

Compact and lightweight design

Power: 1400 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking with adjustable temperature and presets Some users may prefer a larger capacity for bigger families Compact and lightweight for easy storage Generous cooking capacity for small to medium-sized families

The iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer offers a user-friendly interface and rapid air circulation for efficient cooking. Its durable build and easy-to-clean components make it a practical choice for everyday use. With a 4-liter cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of medium to large families.

Specifications of iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer

4-liter capacity

User-friendly interface

Rapid air circulation technology

Durable build

Power: 1500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking with rapid air circulation May be on the higher end of the budget for some users User-friendly interface for easy operation Durable build for long-lasting performance

The truTRTL Digital Airfryer offers a range of preset cooking modes and a digital control panel for easy operation. Its large cooking capacity makes it suitable for families of all sizes. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of truTRTL Digital Airfryer

5-liter capacity

Digital control panel

Preset cooking modes

Sleek and modern design

Power: 1700 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Range of preset cooking modes for convenience May require more counter space due to its larger capacity Large cooking capacity for families of all sizes Sleek and modern design for an elegant touch

The Greenchef Digital Air Fryer features a frizzle function and pre-set cooking modes for quick and efficient meal preparation. Its spacious cooking basket and sleek design make it a practical addition to any kitchen. With a focus on energy efficiency, it offers cost-saving benefits for everyday use.

Specifications of Greenchef Digital Air Fryer

3.5-liter capacity

Frizzle function

Pre-set cooking modes

Energy-efficient design

Power: 1600 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and efficient meal preparation with pre-set modes May be on the higher end of the budget for some users Spacious cooking basket for versatile cooking Energy-efficient design for cost-saving benefits

The Advanced Air Fryer offers a range of cooking options and a user-friendly interface for easy operation. Its durable build and warranty coverage provide peace of mind for long-term use. With a 4-liter cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of medium to large families.

Specifications of Advanced Air Fryer

4-liter capacity

Multiple cooking options

User-friendly interface

Durable build with warranty

Power: 1500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Range of cooking options for versatile meal preparation May require more counter space due to its larger capacity User-friendly interface for easy operation Durable build with warranty coverage for peace of mind

Top 4 features of most affordable air fryers:

Most Affordable Air Fryers Capacity (Litres) Temperature Control Design Cooking Presets Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer 2.2-L Adjustable Non-stick surface Yes SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer 3-L Digital Sleek and stylish Yes KENT Ezee Air Fryer 2.2-L Adjustable Compact and practical Yes Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer 2.5-L Rapid air circulation Sleek and compact Yes Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation 2.6-L Precise Modern and compact Yes AF422M Air Fryer with Adjustable Temperature 3-L Adjustable Compact and lightweight Yes iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer 4-L User-friendly Durable build Yes truTRTL Digital Airfryer 5-L Digital Sleek and modern Yes Greenchef Digital Air Fryer 3.5-L Frizzle function Spacious and sleek Yes Advanced Air Fryer with Multiple Cooking Options 4-L Multiple options User-friendly Yes

Best value for money affordable air fryer:

The KENT Ezee Air Fryer stands out as the best value for money option, offering healthy and oil-free cooking with adjustable temperature settings. Its compact design and ease of use make it a practical choice for small kitchens, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall affordable air fryer:

The truTRTL Digital Airfryer takes the lead as the best overall product with its large cooking capacity, digital control panel, and range of preset cooking modes. Its sleek and modern design adds an elegant touch to any kitchen, making it a standout choice for families of all sizes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the most affordable air fryer:

Capacity: Consider the air fryer's size based on your cooking needs. A larger capacity is ideal for families, while smaller ones suit individuals or couples.

Power and efficiency: Check the wattage to ensure quick and even cooking. Higher wattage means faster results but may consume more energy.

Functions and settings: Opt for models with multiple cooking settings, such as grilling, roasting, and baking, to maximise versatility.

Ease of cleaning: Look for dishwasher-safe parts or non-stick interiors for convenient cleaning.

Budget and warranty: Balance affordability with quality. Ensure the air fryer has a reasonable warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs on Affordable Air Fryer What is the price range for these air fryers? The price range for these air fryers varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 6000, offering affordable options for budget-conscious consumers.

Do these air fryers come with a warranty? Yes, most of these air fryers come with a warranty, providing peace of mind for long-term use and performance.

Can these air fryers cook a variety of dishes? Absolutely! These air fryers offer versatile cooking options and temperature control to prepare a wide range of dishes, from crispy fries to juicy chicken.

Are these air fryers energy-efficient? Many of these air fryers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, offering cost-saving benefits for everyday use.

