Most affordable air fryers: Top 10 healthy cooking solutions at budget-friendly prices for every kitchen

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 02, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for a affordable air fryer for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 air fryers to find the perfect option for your needs.

Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance for those looking to enjoy the taste of fried foods without the added calories and guilt. With so many options available in the market, finding the right air fryer that fits your budget and needs can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 affordable air fryers available on the market. Whether you're looking for an air fryer for a small family or want to explore the best air fryer brands, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect option for your kitchen. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make the right choice.

Cook healthier meals effortlessly with affordable air fryers.
1.

Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer

The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer is equipped with innovative Rapid Air Technology that allows for even circulation of heat, ensuring perfectly cooked meals. Its non-stick surface makes it easy to clean and maintain. With adjustable temperature control, this air fryer offers versatility in cooking a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer

  • 2.2-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Non-stick cooking surface
  • Rapid Air Technology
  • Power: 1200 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Even heat circulation for perfectly cooked mealsSmaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families
Easy to clean non-stick surface 
Adjustable temperature control for versatility in cooking 

2.

SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer

The SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer is a versatile appliance that offers precise temperature control for cooking a wide range of dishes. Its sleek design and mint green color make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a spacious cooking basket, it can easily cater to the needs of a small family.

Specifications of SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Digital temperature control
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Even heat distribution
  • Power: 1500 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Precise temperature control for versatile cookingMay be on the higher end of the budget for some users
Sleek and stylish design 
Spacious cooking basket for small families 

3.

KENT Ezee Air Fryer

The KENT Ezee Air Fryer is designed to deliver healthy and oil-free cooking without compromising on taste. With its adjustable temperature settings, it offers the flexibility to cook a variety of dishes. The compact design and ease of use make it a practical choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of KENT Ezee Air Fryer

  • 2.2-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • Compact and practical design
  • Oil-free cooking technology
  • Power: 1350 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Healthy and oil-free cookingMay not be suitable for larger families due to its capacity
Compact design for small kitchens 
Adjustable temperature settings for cooking versatility 

Also reads:Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet

4.

Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer

The Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer offers a generous cooking capacity and rapid air circulation for efficient cooking. Its sleek and compact design makes it a space-saving addition to any kitchen. With multiple cooking presets, it simplifies the cooking process for everyday meals.

Specifications of Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer

  • 2.5-liter capacity
  • Rapid air circulation technology
  • Sleek and compact design
  • Multiple cooking presets
  • Power: 1400 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Generous cooking capacity for larger mealsMay take up more counter space due to its larger capacity
Efficient rapid air circulation for even cooking 
Multiple cooking presets for convenience 

5.

Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation

The Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation offers precise temperature control and rapid heat distribution for consistent cooking results. Its non-stick cooking basket ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. With a modern design and compact footprint, it is a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation

  • 2.6-liter capacity
  • Rapid air circulation technology
  • Precise temperature control
  • Modern and compact design
  • Power: 1350 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Rapid heat distribution for consistent resultsMay not be suitable for larger families due to its capacity
Easy to clean non-stick cooking basket 
Modern and compact design for everyday use 

6.

AF422M Air Fryer with Adjustable Temperature

The AF422M Air Fryer features an adjustable temperature control and multiple cooking presets for versatile meal preparation. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to move and store. With a generous cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of AF422M Air Fryer with adjustable temperature

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Multiple cooking presets
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Power: 1400 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cooking with adjustable temperature and presetsSome users may prefer a larger capacity for bigger families
Compact and lightweight for easy storage 
Generous cooking capacity for small to medium-sized families 

7.

iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer

The iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer offers a user-friendly interface and rapid air circulation for efficient cooking. Its durable build and easy-to-clean components make it a practical choice for everyday use. With a 4-liter cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of medium to large families.

Specifications of iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer

  • 4-liter capacity
  • User-friendly interface
  • Rapid air circulation technology
  • Durable build
  • Power: 1500 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooking with rapid air circulationMay be on the higher end of the budget for some users
User-friendly interface for easy operation 
Durable build for long-lasting performance 

Also reads:Best air fryers under 5000: Top 9 picks to simplify cooking and enjoy crispy, delicious food

8.

truTRTL Digital Airfryer

The truTRTL Digital Airfryer offers a range of preset cooking modes and a digital control panel for easy operation. Its large cooking capacity makes it suitable for families of all sizes. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of truTRTL Digital Airfryer

  • 5-liter capacity
  • Digital control panel
  • Preset cooking modes
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Power: 1700 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Range of preset cooking modes for convenienceMay require more counter space due to its larger capacity
Large cooking capacity for families of all sizes 
Sleek and modern design for an elegant touch 

9.

Greenchef Digital Air Fryer

The Greenchef Digital Air Fryer features a frizzle function and pre-set cooking modes for quick and efficient meal preparation. Its spacious cooking basket and sleek design make it a practical addition to any kitchen. With a focus on energy efficiency, it offers cost-saving benefits for everyday use.

Specifications of Greenchef Digital Air Fryer

  • 3.5-liter capacity
  • Frizzle function
  • Pre-set cooking modes
  • Energy-efficient design
  • Power: 1600 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Quick and efficient meal preparation with pre-set modesMay be on the higher end of the budget for some users
Spacious cooking basket for versatile cooking 
Energy-efficient design for cost-saving benefits 

10.

Advanced Air Fryer with Multiple Cooking Options

The Advanced Air Fryer offers a range of cooking options and a user-friendly interface for easy operation. Its durable build and warranty coverage provide peace of mind for long-term use. With a 4-liter cooking capacity, it can cater to the needs of medium to large families.

Specifications of Advanced Air Fryer

  • 4-liter capacity
  • Multiple cooking options
  • User-friendly interface
  • Durable build with warranty
  • Power: 1500 Watts

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Range of cooking options for versatile meal preparationMay require more counter space due to its larger capacity
User-friendly interface for easy operation 
Durable build with warranty coverage for peace of mind 

Also reads:Air fryer vs OTG oven: What are the differences? Our comparison with top options

Top 4 features of most affordable air fryers:

Most Affordable Air FryersCapacity (Litres)Temperature ControlDesignCooking Presets
Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer2.2-LAdjustableNon-stick surfaceYes
SOLARA Digital Kitchen Air Fryer3-LDigitalSleek and stylishYes
KENT Ezee Air Fryer2.2-LAdjustableCompact and practicalYes
Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer2.5-LRapid air circulationSleek and compactYes
Lifelong Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation2.6-LPreciseModern and compactYes
AF422M Air Fryer with Adjustable Temperature3-LAdjustableCompact and lightweightYes
iBELL IBLAF420DM Air Fryer4-LUser-friendlyDurable buildYes
truTRTL Digital Airfryer5-LDigitalSleek and modernYes
Greenchef Digital Air Fryer3.5-LFrizzle functionSpacious and sleekYes
Advanced Air Fryer with Multiple Cooking Options4-LMultiple optionsUser-friendlyYes

Best value for money affordable air fryer:

The KENT Ezee Air Fryer stands out as the best value for money option, offering healthy and oil-free cooking with adjustable temperature settings. Its compact design and ease of use make it a practical choice for small kitchens, all at an affordable price point.

Also reads:Best air fryers to buy in 2024: Choose from the top 10 picks for crispy and delicious meals anytime

Best overall affordable air fryer:

The truTRTL Digital Airfryer takes the lead as the best overall product with its large cooking capacity, digital control panel, and range of preset cooking modes. Its sleek and modern design adds an elegant touch to any kitchen, making it a standout choice for families of all sizes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the most affordable air fryer:

Capacity: Consider the air fryer's size based on your cooking needs. A larger capacity is ideal for families, while smaller ones suit individuals or couples.

Power and efficiency: Check the wattage to ensure quick and even cooking. Higher wattage means faster results but may consume more energy.

Functions and settings: Opt for models with multiple cooking settings, such as grilling, roasting, and baking, to maximise versatility.

Ease of cleaning: Look for dishwasher-safe parts or non-stick interiors for convenient cleaning.

Budget and warranty: Balance affordability with quality. Ensure the air fryer has a reasonable warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs on Affordable Air Fryer

  • What is the price range for these air fryers?

    The price range for these air fryers varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 6000, offering affordable options for budget-conscious consumers.

  • Do these air fryers come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of these air fryers come with a warranty, providing peace of mind for long-term use and performance.

  • Can these air fryers cook a variety of dishes?

    Absolutely! These air fryers offer versatile cooking options and temperature control to prepare a wide range of dishes, from crispy fries to juicy chicken.

  • Are these air fryers energy-efficient?

    Many of these air fryers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, offering cost-saving benefits for everyday use.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
