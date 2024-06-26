Best air fryers under 5000: Top 9 picks to simplify cooking and enjoy crispy, delicious food
Looking for an affordable air fryer under 5000 INR? Check out our comprehensive guide comparing the top 9 air fryers to help you make the right choice.
Are you in the market for an affordable air fryer that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 10 air fryers that are priced under 5000 INR, offering a range of features and functionalities to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a family size air fryer, a multi-function air fryer, or an air fryer with rotisserie, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air fryer for your kitchen.
1.
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer is equipped with rapid air circulation technology and a non-stick cooking surface, making it easy to cook healthier meals without compromising on taste. With a large capacity, it's perfect for families and can handle a variety of cooking needs.
Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology
- 1400W power consumption
- 3-liter capacity
- Adjustable temperature control
- Timer with auto-off function
- Non-stick cooking surface
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Large capacity for family use
May be bulky for smaller kitchens
Non-stick surface for easy cleaning
2.
INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter
The Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer boasts 1400W of power and AirCrisp technology, ensuring crispy and delicious results every time. Its digital controls and timer make it easy to use, and the multi-functionality allows for versatile cooking options.
Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology
- 1400W power consumption
- 3.2-liter capacity
- Digital controls
- AirCrisp technology
- Multi-functionality
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Digital controls for precise cooking
May be noisy during operation
Versatile cooking options
3.
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 features rapid air technology for even cooking and crispy results. With a 2.1-liter capacity, it's suitable for smaller households and offers easy-to-use controls for hassle-free cooking.
Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W
- 1400W power consumption
- 2.1-liter capacity
- Rapid air technology
- Adjustable temperature control
- Easy-to-clean design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact size for smaller kitchens
Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families
Easy-to-use controls
4.
Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 800W, 2.5L, Air Fryer for Home, Electric Air-Fryer with 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology & Timer Control, Oil Free Fryer for Bake & Toast (LLHF25, White)
The Lifelong Home Air Fryer offers a 2.5-litre capacity and rapid air circulation for efficient and healthy cooking. Its compact design and easy-to-use controls make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 800W, 2.5L, Air Fryer for Home
- 1200W power consumption
- 2.5-liter capacity
- Rapid air circulation
- Temperature control knob
- Compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooking with rapid air circulation
Lower power consumption may result in slower cooking times
Compact design for small spaces
5.
KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | 80% Less Oil | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer features a 3.2-liter capacity and a transparent, illuminated knob for easy control. With multiple cooking functions and a compact design, it's a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance.
Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity
- 1500W power consumption
- 3.2-liter capacity
- Digital controls
- Transparent illuminated knob
- Multi-function cooking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile cooking functions
Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills
Compact and convenient design
6.
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black
The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer offers a 2.2-liter capacity and digital controls for precise cooking. With low power consumption and a range of cooking functions, it's a great choice for health-conscious individuals.
Specifications of Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption
- 1200W power consumption
- 2.2-liter capacity
- Digital controls
- Low oil cooking
- Multi-function cooking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Low power consumption for energy efficiency
Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families
Digital controls for precise cooking
7.
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black
The AGARO Galaxy Electric Air Fryer features convection and rapid air circulation for efficient and healthy cooking. With a 3-liter capacity and adjustable temperature control, it's suitable for a variety of cooking needs.
Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer
- 1400W power consumption
- 3-liter capacity
- Convection technology
- Adjustable temperature control
- Easy-to-clean design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooking with convection technology
May be bulky for smaller kitchens
Large capacity for versatile cooking
8.
iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5L, 1400 Watt, 2yr Warranty, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch, Timer & Fully Adjustable Temperature (Black)
The Controls Technology Air Fryer offers a large 3.5-liter capacity and a range of cooking functions for versatile meal options. Its adjustable temperature control and easy-to-clean design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5L, 1400 Watt, 2yr Warranty, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets
- 1600W power consumption
- 3.5-liter capacity
- Adjustable temperature control
- Multi-function cooking
- Easy-to-clean design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Large capacity for family use
Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills
Versatile cooking functions
9.
Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 in 1 Functions| 10 Preset Menu|Digital Display & Touch Panel |Transparent Window| Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start (Black)
The Functions Digital Air Fryer features multiple cooking functions and a transparent, illuminated knob for easy control. With a 3.2-liter capacity and rapid air circulation, it's a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance.
Specifications of Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 in 1 Functions| 10 Preset Menu|Digital Display & Touch Panel
- 1500W power consumption
- 3.2-liter capacity
- Digital controls
- Transparent illuminated knob
- Multi-function cooking
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile cooking functions
Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills
Large capacity for family use
Air fryers under 5000 top features comparison:
|Air fryers under 5000
|Capacity
|Power Consumption
|Controls
|Special Feature
|Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer
|3L
|1400W
|Adjustable
|Non-Stick
|Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer
|3.2L
|1400W
|Digital
|AirCrisp
|PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00
|2.1L
|1400W
|Adjustable
|Rapid Air
|Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer
|2.5L
|1200W
|Knob
|Rapid Air
|KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer
|3.2L
|1500W
|Digital
|Transparent Knob
|Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer
|2.2L
|1200W
|Digital
|Low Oil Cooking
|AGARO Galaxy Electric Air Fryer
|3L
|1400W
|Adjustable
|Convection
|Controls Technology Air Fryer
|3.5L
|1600W
|Adjustable
|Multi-Function
|Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer
|3.2L
|1500W
|Digital
|Transparent Knob
Best value for money air fryer under 5000:
The Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer offers the best value for money with its efficient cooking and compact design. Despite its lower power consumption, it delivers healthy and delicious results, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall air fryer under 5000
The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer stands as the best overall air fryer under 5000. It utilises rapid air circulation and a non-stick cooking surface for healthier, flavourful meals. Its spacious 3-litre capacity suits family-sized portions and diverse cooking demands. Featuring 1400W power, adjustable temperature settings, and an auto-off timer, it ensures convenient, precise cooking. Ideal for health-conscious consumers, it combines efficiency with ease, promising delicious results without the excess oil, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.
How to find the perfect air fryer under 5000
When choosing the perfect air fryer from our list, consider the capacity, power consumption, and special features that align with your cooking needs. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, versatile cooking functions, or easy-to-use controls, there's an air fryer for every kitchen.
FAQs on air fryer under 5000
What is the average price range for air fryers?
The average price range for air fryers is between 3000-5000 INR, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.
Do air fryers under 5000 INR offer multi-function cooking?
Yes, many air fryers under 5000 INR offer multi-function cooking, including options for grilling, roasting, and baking.
Are air fryers under 5000 INR suitable for family use?
Yes, there are several air fryers under 5000 INR with large capacities, making them suitable for family use and versatile meal options.
What are the key features to look for when buying an air fryer under 5000 INR?
When buying an air fryer under 5000 INR, consider the capacity, power consumption, cooking functions, and ease of cleaning to find the best fit for your needs.
