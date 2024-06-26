Are you in the market for an affordable air fryer that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 10 air fryers that are priced under 5000 INR, offering a range of features and functionalities to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a family size air fryer, a multi-function air fryer, or an air fryer with rotisserie, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air fryer for your kitchen. Air fryers under 5000 that use little to no oil.

The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer is equipped with rapid air circulation technology and a non-stick cooking surface, making it easy to cook healthier meals without compromising on taste. With a large capacity, it's perfect for families and can handle a variety of cooking needs.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology

1400W power consumption

3-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Timer with auto-off function

Non-stick cooking surface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for family use May be bulky for smaller kitchens Non-stick surface for easy cleaning

The Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer boasts 1400W of power and AirCrisp technology, ensuring crispy and delicious results every time. Its digital controls and timer make it easy to use, and the multi-functionality allows for versatile cooking options.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology

1400W power consumption

3.2-liter capacity

Digital controls

AirCrisp technology

Multi-functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital controls for precise cooking May be noisy during operation Versatile cooking options

The PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 features rapid air technology for even cooking and crispy results. With a 2.1-liter capacity, it's suitable for smaller households and offers easy-to-use controls for hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W

1400W power consumption

2.1-liter capacity

Rapid air technology

Adjustable temperature control

Easy-to-clean design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for smaller kitchens Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Easy-to-use controls

The Lifelong Home Air Fryer offers a 2.5-litre capacity and rapid air circulation for efficient and healthy cooking. Its compact design and easy-to-use controls make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 800W, 2.5L, Air Fryer for Home

1200W power consumption

2.5-liter capacity

Rapid air circulation

Temperature control knob

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking with rapid air circulation Lower power consumption may result in slower cooking times Compact design for small spaces

The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer features a 3.2-liter capacity and a transparent, illuminated knob for easy control. With multiple cooking functions and a compact design, it's a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance.

Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity

1500W power consumption

3.2-liter capacity

Digital controls

Transparent illuminated knob

Multi-function cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking functions Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills Compact and convenient design

The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer offers a 2.2-liter capacity and digital controls for precise cooking. With low power consumption and a range of cooking functions, it's a great choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption

1200W power consumption

2.2-liter capacity

Digital controls

Low oil cooking

Multi-function cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low power consumption for energy efficiency Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Digital controls for precise cooking

The AGARO Galaxy Electric Air Fryer features convection and rapid air circulation for efficient and healthy cooking. With a 3-liter capacity and adjustable temperature control, it's suitable for a variety of cooking needs.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer

1400W power consumption

3-liter capacity

Convection technology

Adjustable temperature control

Easy-to-clean design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking with convection technology May be bulky for smaller kitchens Large capacity for versatile cooking

The Controls Technology Air Fryer offers a large 3.5-liter capacity and a range of cooking functions for versatile meal options. Its adjustable temperature control and easy-to-clean design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5L, 1400 Watt, 2yr Warranty, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets

1600W power consumption

3.5-liter capacity

Adjustable temperature control

Multi-function cooking

Easy-to-clean design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for family use Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills Versatile cooking functions

The Functions Digital Air Fryer features multiple cooking functions and a transparent, illuminated knob for easy control. With a 3.2-liter capacity and rapid air circulation, it's a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 in 1 Functions| 10 Preset Menu|Digital Display & Touch Panel

1500W power consumption

3.2-liter capacity

Digital controls

Transparent illuminated knob

Multi-function cooking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking functions Higher power consumption may result in higher energy bills Large capacity for family use

Air fryers under 5000 top features comparison:

Air fryers under 5000 Capacity Power Consumption Controls Special Feature Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer 3L 1400W Adjustable Non-Stick Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer 3.2L 1400W Digital AirCrisp PHILIPS Fryer NA120/00 2.1L 1400W Adjustable Rapid Air Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer 2.5L 1200W Knob Rapid Air KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer 3.2L 1500W Digital Transparent Knob Prestige Nutrifry Electric Air Fryer 2.2L 1200W Digital Low Oil Cooking AGARO Galaxy Electric Air Fryer 3L 1400W Adjustable Convection Controls Technology Air Fryer 3.5L 1600W Adjustable Multi-Function Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 3.2L 1500W Digital Transparent Knob

Best value for money air fryer under 5000:

The Lifelong 2.5L Home Air Fryer offers the best value for money with its efficient cooking and compact design. Despite its lower power consumption, it delivers healthy and delicious results, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air fryer under 5000

The Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer stands as the best overall air fryer under 5000. It utilises rapid air circulation and a non-stick cooking surface for healthier, flavourful meals. Its spacious 3-litre capacity suits family-sized portions and diverse cooking demands. Featuring 1400W power, adjustable temperature settings, and an auto-off timer, it ensures convenient, precise cooking. Ideal for health-conscious consumers, it combines efficiency with ease, promising delicious results without the excess oil, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

How to find the perfect air fryer under 5000

When choosing the perfect air fryer from our list, consider the capacity, power consumption, and special features that align with your cooking needs. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, versatile cooking functions, or easy-to-use controls, there's an air fryer for every kitchen.

FAQs on air fryer under 5000

What is the average price range for air fryers?

The average price range for air fryers is between 3000-5000 INR, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Do air fryers under 5000 INR offer multi-function cooking?

Yes, many air fryers under 5000 INR offer multi-function cooking, including options for grilling, roasting, and baking.

Are air fryers under 5000 INR suitable for family use?

Yes, there are several air fryers under 5000 INR with large capacities, making them suitable for family use and versatile meal options.

What are the key features to look for when buying an air fryer under 5000 INR?

When buying an air fryer under 5000 INR, consider the capacity, power consumption, cooking functions, and ease of cleaning to find the best fit for your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.