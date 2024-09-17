Air fryer ovens: Your shortcut to quick and delicious baked treats with our buying guide and top suggestions

An air fryer oven is the new age appliance we all need to introduce to our kitchens. An air fryer oven is a kitchen appliance that combines the functions of an air fryer and a traditional oven. It circulates hot air around the food to cook it quickly, similar to deep-frying but with little to no oil. Many models also bake, roast, toast, and broil, making them more versatile than a standard air fryer. The perfect kitchen appliance to bake quick and easy recipes without the hassle of using a full-sized oven.(AI generated)

These relatively smaller ovens come built into the regular air fryers, giving you a compact yet quick solution for easy baking at home and even at the office. The air fryer oven can easily occupy minimal countertop space and give you the benefits of both a basic air fryer and a small-sized quick oven option that can roast, grill, and bake your single-serve cookies, small chicken pieces, and more.

Why use an air fryer oven for baking?

An air fryer oven bakes faster due to its rapid hot air circulation, offering even cooking. It preheats quickly, saving time and energy compared to traditional ovens. Its compact size makes it convenient for small batches without heating the entire kitchen.

Benefits of using an air fryer oven for baking

Benefits Description Faster Baking Hot air circulation ensures quicker cooking times than a traditional oven. Energy Efficient Heats up and cooks faster, using less electricity and time. Crispy Texture Provides a crisp finish, ideal for items like pastries or crusted dishes. Even Cooking Hot air flows evenly, reducing the risk of uneven baking or undercooking. Compact Size Suitable for small kitchens, great for baking in limited spaces. Preheats Quickly Requires minimal preheating time, saving effort and energy. Multi-Functionality Can also roast, toast, and broil, making it versatile for various recipes. Minimal Oil Use Bakes with little or no oil, resulting in healthier, lighter baked goods.

What are the different types of air fryer ovens?

Basket-style air fryer oven: Compact with a pull-out basket; ideal for smaller batches and simple baking.

How to Use Who Can Use Preheat the oven. Beginners looking for an easy, compact option. Place food in the pull-out basket. Small families or individuals cooking small portions. Set temperature and timer. Shake the basket halfway for even cooking.

Toaster oven air fryer: Combines toaster and air fryer functions; useful for baking, toasting, and roasting.

How to Use Who Can Use Preheat the oven. People who need a toaster and air fryer in one. Place food on trays or racks. Small to medium-sized households. Set the mode (bake, toast, air fry). Adjust temperature and timer.

Convection air fryer oven: Features convection fans for faster and more even cooking, especially for baking.

How to Use Who Can Use Preheat the oven. Home cooks need faster, more efficient baking. Place food on trays or racks. Frequent bakers or cooks for families. Set the convection mode, temperature, and timer. Monitor food for even baking.

Rotisserie air fryer oven: Comes with a built-in rotisserie function, great for roasting meats alongside baking.

How to Use Who Can Use Preheat the oven. Home chefs want to roast meats and bake. Attach food to the rotisserie rod. Medium to large households need versatile options. Place food in the oven and set to rotisserie mode. Set timer and temperature as needed.

Multi-function air fryer oven: Offers various cooking modes such as baking, broiling, and dehydrating for versatility.

How to Use Who Can Use Preheat the oven. Cooks need flexibility with multiple functions. Choose the desired function (bake, air fry, roast). Larger families or those cooking a variety of dishes. Set temperature and timer. Monitor and adjust as needed.

Smart air fryer oven: Includes smart features like app control, programmable settings, and timers for easier baking.

How to Use Who Can Use Connect to the app or use the control panel. Tech-savvy individuals want convenience and automation. Preheat and select a cooking mode. Busy people need remote controls for cooking. Set timer and temperature, or use pre-programmed recipes. Monitor cooking remotely using the app.

Understanding the different types of ovens

Feature Air Fryer Air Fryer Oven OTG Oven Microwave Oven Cooking Method Rapid hot air circulation for frying. Hot air circulation for frying, baking, etc. Uses heating coils for baking, grilling, and toasting. Microwave radiation for cooking and heating. Functions Air fry, roast, and reheat. Air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil. Baking, grilling, toasting, broiling. Heating, defrosting, cooking, reheating. Speed Fast, cooks food quickly. Fast, cooks faster than OTGs. Slower compared to air fryers and air fryer ovens. Fast, especially for heating and defrosting. Energy Efficiency High, due to rapid cooking. High, uses less energy than OTGs. Medium requires more energy for longer baking times. High, especially for heating tasks. Size Compact, and fits on countertops. Slightly larger, but compact compared to OTGs. Larger, requires more counter or shelf space. Compact to medium, depending on the model. Best For Small portions of fried food, quick snacks. Baking, frying, roasting, toasting in small to medium quantities. Baking, toasting, grilling, and slow cooking. Heating, defrosting, and simple cooking tasks. Oil Consumption Minimal or no oil is required. Minimal or no oil is required. Varies by recipe, typically more than air fryers. No oil is needed for most functions.

Air fryer ovens: FAQs How does an air fryer oven work? An air fryer oven circulates hot air rapidly around the food using a fan, which cooks it evenly and gives it a crispy texture similar to frying but with little to no oil.

Can I bake in an air fryer oven? Yes, air fryer ovens are versatile and can bake a variety of foods, including cakes, cookies, and bread. They often come with different cooking modes for baking, roasting, and more.

How do I clean an air fryer oven? To clean an air fryer oven, unplug it and allow it to cool. Remove the trays and racks, which can usually be washed with warm, soapy water. Wipe the interior with a damp cloth. Some parts may be dishwasher safe; check the manufacturer's instructions.

What can I cook in an air fryer oven? You can cook a wide range of foods, including fries, chicken wings, vegetables, and even baked goods. It’s also suitable for roasting meats and toasting bread.

How do I know the cooking times for different foods? Most air fryer ovens come with a recipe guide or cooking chart. You can also refer to online recipes and guides specific to air fryer ovens. Adjust cooking times and temperatures based on the size and type of food.

