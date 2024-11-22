Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it really deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?

Air fryers are all the rage these days, and it’s easy to see why. With everyone becoming more health-conscious, cutting down on oil without compromising taste has become a top priority, and that’s exactly where air fryers fit in. They promise crispy, delicious food with way less guilt, which makes them super popular for everything from fries to roasted veggies. Is the Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer a good choice for you?

I’ve always been curious about air fryers and wondered if they’d really live up to the hype. So, I was pretty excited when I got my hands on the Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer. The idea of enjoying crispy snacks without dunking them in oil was too tempting to pass up.

My mind was filled with questions - will the snacks taste just as good? How long will it take to cook? Is it easy to clean? And the list went on. Fortunately, I found answers to all of them. So, stick around as I break down everything from features to performance of the Wonderchef Prato Plus air fryer.

About Wonderchef Prato Plus digital air fryer

The Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer is a kitchen gadget priced at ₹7,999, designed to make cooking healthier and easier. With the ability to fry, bake, roast, and grill using minimal oil, it promises guilt-free meals. It features a spacious 4.2L capacity, 1400W power, and precise digital controls. Plus, it comes with a cordless chopper for quick and hassle-free meal prep.c

Check out the air fryer here:

Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer: First impressions

I was thrilled to receive the package as it was my first air fryer, and I couldn’t wait to unbox it. Inside, I found both the air fryer and a bonus cordless chopper, packed separately with a user manual.

My first impressions:

The air fryer itself is sleek and polished, though slightly bulky. It has a solid, sturdy build, which gives it a premium feel on the kitchen counter.

The control panel is positioned conveniently on the top, featuring a smooth touch interface that’s easy to operate.

Setting the timer and temperature is intuitive, though it took me a few tries to fully get the hang of the controls, especially as a first-time user. There’s also a user manual to guide you through the controls, which is helpful, though it may still take some time to get fully accustomed to.

The basket is spacious and comes with a sturdy handle, making it easy to pull out and replace.

It lacks a basket-locking system, which could be a concern for households with young children.

Specifications of Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer

Feature Description Special Feature Temperature Control Product Dimensions 23D x 23.5W x 30H cm Colour Black & Red Capacity 4.2 litres Material Polypropylene (PP) Item Weight 3.47 Kilograms

Features of Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer

Rapid air technology: The Wonderchef Prato Plus's rapid air technology circulates hot air evenly to deliver meals that are crisp and perfectly cooked every time. I’ve tried everything from frying and roasting to baking and grilling, and the results have been consistently impressive. It’s hard not to appreciate how this technology takes the stress out of cooking while ensuring every dish turns out just right.

Precise temperature & time control: Its digital interface allows you to adjust the temperature and cooking time with ease. It features a built-in auto shut-off feature that alerts you when your food is ready.

Spacious 4.2L capacity: The large 4.2L cooking basket is perfect for medium to large families, making it easy to prepare multiple servings or larger dishes.

Zippy chopper included: This Wonderchef air fryer comes with a portable, cordless chopper that runs on a rechargeable USB battery. With sharp stainless-steel blades and a secure locking mechanism, it’s lightweight, compact, and perfect for use on the go.

Easy to clean: Thanks to its non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, cleaning is quick and hassle-free, leaving you with more time to enjoy your delicious meals.

Performance of Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer: How well does it cook?

First experience

The first thing I noticed was the absence of a recipe book in the package. A recipe book would have made things easier, offering ready instructions for setting the temperature and timer based on the dish. Without it, I decided to start simple and test the air fryer with basic frozen foods like McCain’s snacks, which require no additional preparation.

The air fryer’s temperature and timer controls are conveniently placed on top, making adjustments straightforward. Although the user manual didn’t have an extensive list of recipes, it did provide a few basic instructions for common items. Using those as a guide, I set up the fryer for McCain’s snacks and began the test. This was my first step to understanding how well this air fryer performs.

The first batch of snacks came out slightly burnt—thankfully, I hadn’t loaded too many at once. Learning from this, I lowered the temperature a bit for the next batch. Got perfectly crispy, golden, and delicious snacks with just a teaspoon of oil.

The verdict: It was impressive to see how well the air fryer delivered on its promise of healthier, oil-free cooking after a small adjustment.

Second experience

Next, I tried the viral air fryer “puri.” Found the recipe on YouTube and got to work. I prepared a softer, smoother dough than usual for oil-fried puris. After rolling them out, I preheated the air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes, placed 2-4 puris in the basket, and air-fried them at the same temperature for 4 minutes.

Two puris came out perfectly puffy and golden brown, while the others weren’t as puffy but were golden. They tasted remarkably close to deep-fried puris, crispy, light, and satisfying.

The verdict: While some recipes suggested I boil the puris in water until they float, I skipped this step and it worked for me. I enjoyed the taste and the puris felt very light to eat.

Third experience

For my final experiment, I attempted to air fry pancakes. I chose a premix batter to save time, adding 2 teaspoons of oil for consistency. The recipe called for a loose, runny batter, so I followed the instructions. After preheating the air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes, I lined the basket with parchment paper, layered the batter between sheets, and set the timer for 5 minutes.

The first attempt left the pancakes undercooked, so I extended the time by another 5 minutes, worried about the edges overcooking. Unfortunately, the result was disappointing, messy, stuck to the paper, and still raw in the centre.

The verdict: This recipe wasn’t suited for the air fryer. But experimentation is part of the fun, you never know until you try.

Performance of cordless zippy chopper

Let’s talk about the Zippy Chopper! It’s a cordless chopper, which means you don’t need to plug it into a switchboard every time you need to use it. It's lightweight and easy to carry around. The sharp stainless-steel blades chop vegetables quickly and easily. It has a built-in USB rechargeable battery, so you can charge it and use it without needing extra cords. It’s also safe to use thanks to the locking mechanism. Cleaning it is simple too. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer electricity consumption

Air fryers typically consume between 1000W and 2000W, depending on the model and capacity.

The Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer with 4.2 L consumes 1400W to 1500W of power, which is generally considered to be a good range for home appliances. It's not too high, so it won't significantly increase your electricity bill, but it's still powerful enough to cook food quickly and efficiently.

Cleaning and maintaining the Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer

Cleaning the Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer is easy and hassle-free. Simply use a gentle dish soap and a soft sponge to clean the basket and exterior. Avoid using abrasive materials to prevent scratches.

Pros and cons of the Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer

Pros Cons Rapid air technology for crispy meals No recipe book included in the package No oil needed for cooking Controls have a learning curve Healthy and delicious cooking No basket-locking mechanism for safety Precise temperature and time control Requires gentle cleaning to avoid scratches 4.2L capacity for large servings Takes time to get used to the user manual Easy to clean with non-stick coating Bulky design takes up counter space Includes a cordless chopper

Is Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital air fryer worth buying?

The Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer appears to be a solid choice for those looking to cook healthier meals with minimal oil. It also includes a handy cordless chopper, which is a bonus for meal prep.

However, there are a few areas to consider. The lack of a recipe book may leave some users guessing on settings for different dishes. The controls take a bit of time to get used to, and there’s no locking mechanism on the basket, which could be a safety concern. Its bulky design could also be a downside for smaller kitchens.

If you're looking for a reliable air fryer that delivers crispy meals with little oil and don't mind the learning curve, the Wonderchef Prato Plus is worth considering. But if counter space and ease of use are crucial, it may not be the best fit.

Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer What can I cook with the Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer? You can fry, bake, roast, and grill a variety of foods with minimal oil, from fries to vegetables, snacks, and even desserts.

Is it easy to clean? Yes, the air fryer has a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe parts, making it easy to clean with a gentle dish soap and sponge.

Can I use the air fryer without oil? Yes, the air fryer uses rapid air circulation technology, allowing you to cook food with little to no oil.

Does the air fryer come with a recipe book? No, the air fryer doesn’t include a recipe book, but it provides basic instructions for common dishes in the user manual.

