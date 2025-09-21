Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
The upcoming Amazon sale 2025 brings great deals on the best air fryers, juicers and blenders from top brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 02:30 pm IST

Healthy cooking becomes simpler with the best kitchen appliances such as air fryers, juicers, and blenders, all available at the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.

KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,705

INALSA Air Fryer for Home,15 L, 1700 W, Rotisserie Convection Oven,Air Fryer Oven, 16 Preset Menu, Digital Display and Touch Control, Electric Oven,8 Accessories,2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart15,Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,995

AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details checkDetails

₹6,219

Nutricook Air Fryer, Touch Control Panel, Cook with Little or No Oil, 10 Preset Functions, 1500 Watts, 2 Years Warranty (5.7L VIsion Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

Rico Cold Press Juicer with Ice Cream Maker | All-in-1 Slow Juicer for Fruits, Vegetables, Nut Milk | 10% More Juice, Less Waste | Easy to Clean | Low Noise | Anti-Drip | 5-Year Warranty (Steel Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Wonderchef Venezia Centrifugal Juicer for Home | 500W | Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Juice in Seconds | Dual Speed Control | Pulp Separator for Easy Cleaning | Wide Feeding Mouth | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,439

Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 500ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer | Compact Design Portable Less Oxidation, Anti Drip Outlet Lid | Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

Havells Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Stilus Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W With 3 Jar (Grey White), 500 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹4,675

INALSA Hand Blender Mixer|1350W Copper Motor|Chopper,Coffee Beater/Frother,Whisker&Jar Attachment|Low Noise|20 Speed Control&Turbo Mode|BPA Free|Anti-Splash|2-Yr Warranty,Robot INOX 1350 Blend N Froth View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

SG POWER Portable Blender, 600ml Capacity, 6000mAh Battery, LED Display for Battery Status & 40-Second Blend Timer, Sipper Lid & Detachable Bottom Cap, 230W Motor View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

SOLARA Blendkwik Portable Blender for Juices, Shakes, Smoothies, Crushing Ice, USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 180Watts Motor,450ml, Black Knight View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

XECH Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice Fruit Juicer USB Rechargeable Battery 500 ML Hand Blender Built-in Jar (BlendX) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

INALSA Hand Blender Mixer|1000W DC Motor|Low Noise|20 Speed Control with Turbo Function|BPA Free|Stainless Steel Rod & Blades|Detachable Stem For Cleaning and storage|2 Yr Warranty, Robot Inox 1000ES View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Wonderchef Nutri-cup Zip Portable Blender | 350ml | Blend & Sip with Flip Top Sipper Lid | For Smoothies, Juices, Shakes, Coffee | 2000 mAh Battery | 20 Blending Cycles in One Charge | Type C Charging View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

Borosil NutriFresh PB31 Mini-Blender and Grinder, 400W Power, 500ml Blending Jar, 300ml Chutney Jar, Ideal for Blending Smoothies & Chutneys, Grinding Spices Ideal for Home and Travel Use (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,420

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is gearing up to bring shoppers exciting deals on the best kitchen appliances. Among the highlights, air fryers, juicers, and blenders will stand out as must-have products for anyone looking to upgrade their cooking experience. An air fryer offers a healthier alternative for preparing crispy snacks, a juicer provides a simple way to make refreshing drinks at home, and a blender ensures versatility in preparing everything from shakes to chutneys.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 features attractive offers on air fryers, juicers, and blenders,

These kitchen appliances save time while supporting a balanced lifestyle, making them valuable additions to modern kitchens. With brands rolling out discounts during the upcoming Amazon sale 2025, customers can find models that match their preferences and budget. The festive season is the ideal time to combine savings with functionality, and these appliances are designed to deliver both. Prepare to shop smart and enhance your kitchen in style.

Best air fryers at up to 70% off: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best air fryers are ideal for health-conscious cooking without sacrificing taste. They use rapid air technology to prepare crispy fries, snacks, and grilled items with little or no oil. Easy-to-use controls, preset cooking modes, and digital displays make them convenient even for beginners. Many models also feature detachable baskets for quick cleaning. From fried chicken to roasted vegetables, an air fryer provides versatility in a compact design. The upcoming Amazon sale in 2025 is expected to offer great discounts on leading air fryer brands, providing buyers with the opportunity to invest in healthier cooking solutions at affordable prices. These kitchen appliances also consume less energy compared to traditional ovens, making them efficient for everyday use.

Best juicers at up to 65% off: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

A good juicer makes fresh fruit and vegetable drinks part of your daily routine. The best juicers come with powerful motors, multiple speed options, and easy-to-clean detachable parts. From citrus fruits to leafy greens, they extract juice efficiently while preserving essential nutrients. Many models also include pulp collectors and anti-drip spouts for convenience. Investing in a juicer means less reliance on packaged juices, making it a healthier and more cost-effective choice. During the upcoming Amazon sale 2025, buyers can expect impressive deals on a wide range of juicers, from compact personal-use models to heavy-duty designs for larger families.

Best blenders at up to 60% off: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

The best blenders are versatile appliances that simplify food preparation. They are designed to handle smoothies, shakes, purees, soups, and even crushing ice with ease. Equipped with powerful motors and stainless-steel blades, modern blenders combine efficiency with durability. Multiple speed controls and preset functions allow customisation for different recipes. Many models come with dishwasher-safe jars and lids, making cleaning simple after use. Compact yet powerful, blenders are perfect for daily use in busy households. As the upcoming Amazon sale 2025 approaches, shoppers can expect exciting discounts on blenders across top brands.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Countdown begins! Get soundbars with up to 78% off on Sony, Samsung, LG, boAt, JBL and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals LIVE: Up to 50% off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more

Countdown to Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun: Get up to 45% off on the best microwave ovens from renowned brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown begins! Deals revealed with up to 52% off on refrigerators across all brands

  • Do juicers come with pulp collectors?

    Yes, many juicers have detachable pulp collectors.

  • Do air fryers use less oil?

    Yes, air fryers use very little oil compared to deep frying.

  • Are blenders good for protein shakes?

    Yes, they are ideal for mixing shakes and smoothies.

  • Will Amazon sale 2025 have discounts on these appliances?

    Yes, expect major discounts on air fryers, juicers, and blenders.

  • Are air fryers energy efficient?

    Yes, they consume less energy compared to ovens.

  • Do juicers retain nutrients?

    Yes, juicers preserve most nutrients when used correctly.

  • Can a juicer handle leafy greens?

    Yes, most modern juicers can extract juice from leafy greens.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

