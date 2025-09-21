The upcoming Amazon sale 2025 brings great deals on the best air fryers, juicers and blenders from top brands
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 02:30 pm IST
Healthy cooking becomes simpler with the best kitchen appliances such as air fryers, juicers, and blenders, all available at the upcoming Amazon sale 2025.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details
|
₹4,994
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details
|
₹3,705
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home,15 L, 1700 W, Rotisserie Convection Oven,Air Fryer Oven, 16 Preset Menu, Digital Display and Touch Control, Electric Oven,8 Accessories,2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart15,Black View Details
|
₹8,995
|
|
|
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details
|
₹6,219
|
|
|
Nutricook Air Fryer, Touch Control Panel, Cook with Little or No Oil, 10 Preset Functions, 1500 Watts, 2 Years Warranty (5.7L VIsion Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
Rico Cold Press Juicer with Ice Cream Maker | All-in-1 Slow Juicer for Fruits, Vegetables, Nut Milk | 10% More Juice, Less Waste | Easy to Clean | Low Noise | Anti-Drip | 5-Year Warranty (Steel Gray) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Wonderchef Venezia Centrifugal Juicer for Home | 500W | Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Juice in Seconds | Dual Speed Control | Pulp Separator for Easy Cleaning | Wide Feeding Mouth | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹3,439
|
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 500ml View Details
|
₹5,949
|
|
|
Borosil 130W Easy Cold Press Slow Juicer | Compact Design Portable Less Oxidation, Anti Drip Outlet Lid | Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Havells Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Stilus Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W With 3 Jar (Grey White), 500 Watts View Details
|
₹4,675
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender Mixer|1350W Copper Motor|Chopper,Coffee Beater/Frother,Whisker&Jar Attachment|Low Noise|20 Speed Control&Turbo Mode|BPA Free|Anti-Splash|2-Yr Warranty,Robot INOX 1350 Blend N Froth View Details
|
₹2,995
|
|
|
SG POWER Portable Blender, 600ml Capacity, 6000mAh Battery, LED Display for Battery Status & 40-Second Blend Timer, Sipper Lid & Detachable Bottom Cap, 230W Motor View Details
|
₹1,949
|
|
|
SOLARA Blendkwik Portable Blender for Juices, Shakes, Smoothies, Crushing Ice, USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 180Watts Motor,450ml, Black Knight View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
XECH Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice Fruit Juicer USB Rechargeable Battery 500 ML Hand Blender Built-in Jar (BlendX) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
INALSA Hand Blender Mixer|1000W DC Motor|Low Noise|20 Speed Control with Turbo Function|BPA Free|Stainless Steel Rod & Blades|Detachable Stem For Cleaning and storage|2 Yr Warranty, Robot Inox 1000ES View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Wonderchef Nutri-cup Zip Portable Blender | 350ml | Blend & Sip with Flip Top Sipper Lid | For Smoothies, Juices, Shakes, Coffee | 2000 mAh Battery | 20 Blending Cycles in One Charge | Type C Charging View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
Borosil NutriFresh PB31 Mini-Blender and Grinder, 400W Power, 500ml Blending Jar, 300ml Chutney Jar, Ideal for Blending Smoothies & Chutneys, Grinding Spices Ideal for Home and Travel Use (Black) View Details
|
₹2,420
|
|
