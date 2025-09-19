Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Countdown begins! Get soundbars with up to 78% off on Sony, Samsung, LG, boAt, JBL and more

Kanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 08:00 am IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23rd Sept. Before the main sale, top deals on soundbars of all brands and types are revealed now with amazing offers.

Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black)
₹19,014.3

₹19,014.3

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1, Quad Driver Soundbar, 6.5 Subwoofer, Wall Mountable, Bluetooth v5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical in | USB | AUX
₹5,299

₹5,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black)
₹1,099

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
₹17,519

₹17,519

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GOVO GOSURROUND 975 | 4.1 (2.1.2) Channel, 400W Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)
₹7,999

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black)
₹12,990

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)
₹8,998

₹8,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 2.0 ch (HW-T400/XL) Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, Dolby 2Ch, NFC, USB Music Playback, Bluetooth Enabled (Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar (Powerful Bass, Black)

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control)
₹69,990

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black
₹47,610

₹47,610

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC.
₹37,990

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-A3000 5.1.ch 360 SSM and Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theatre System with Wireless subwoofer SA-SW3 and Rear Speaker SA-RS3S(Hi Res & 360 Reality Audio, Bluetooth,Google/Alexa)
₹83,980

₹83,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)
₹26,990

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black
₹89,990

₹89,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025), 120W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹4,999

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹9,999

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹4,999

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹21,999

₹21,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
₹2,299

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)
₹9,999

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
₹7,999

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)
₹24,999

₹24,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)
₹12,999

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10" Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)
₹89,999

₹89,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
₹9,999

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Wired Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver
₹13,999

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in, English/Hindi, BT, Powerful Soundbar 80W RMS, smart App control, music streaming, advanced dual far field mics, inbuilt dual sub, HDMI ARC, Optical

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9700 PRO Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar with Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical in, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (525 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel)
₹12,999

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7400 PRO 5.1 Channel soundbar with 6.5 subwoofer, 400W RMS, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI (ARC), Optical in, AUX, BT v5.0, USB in, Remote Control,LED Display and Wall Mount(Black)
₹7,499

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9775, Dolby Soundbar, 650 Watts, 5.2.2 Surround, Dolby Atmos, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, 5 Driver Soundbar, BTv5.3| HDMI (eARC) | Optical | USB | AUX
₹19,999

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is just around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday, 23rd September. But before the main event begins, Amazon is already heating things up with exciting countdown deals. This gives shoppers a sneak peek into the massive discounts set to launch during the sale.

Deals on soundbars are here! Countdown to Amazon Great Indian Festival begins.
Deals on soundbars are here! Countdown to Amazon Great Indian Festival begins.

Among the early offers, soundbars from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, boAt, JBL, and more are now available at jaw dropping discounts. If you're looking for a soundbar, these countdown deals are a great way to save before the big sale begins.

Top deals revealed on soundbars before Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 begins:

Samsung soundbars with up to 62% off: Countdown begins before Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung is known for providing high quality sound systems that cater to different needs, from casual listening to home theater setups. With up to 62% off, their soundbars offer excellent value, delivering clear and detailed audio.

If you're looking for a top soundbar, the early countdown deals are a great way to save before the main Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins.

Top deals on Samsung soundbars:

Countdown begins: Samsung soundbars up to 41% off before Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung soundbars offer an impressive audio experience with various models designed to suit every home entertainment setup. Known for their high quality audio and user friendly features, these soundbars deliver clear sound for both movies and music.

With up to 41% off on selected models, these countdown deals offer an excellent opportunity to purchase a Samsung soundbar at a reduced price before the main Amazon sale starts.

Top deals on Sony soundbars:

Bose soundbars on sale: Up to 74% off in countdown to Amazon Great Indian Festival

Bose soundbars are known for delivering clear and balanced audio, making them a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Enjoy up to 74% off on selected Bose models during the countdown deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts.

With advanced features like ADAPTiQ audio calibration, they adjust to the acoustics of your space for a personalised listening experience.

Top deals on Bose soundbars:

JBL soundbars with up to 47% off: Countdown begins before Amazon Great Indian Festival

JBL soundbars offer clear, powerful sound and are known for their easy setup and great value. With features like Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound, they provide an impressive listening experience for music and movies alike.

With up to 47% off on selected JBL soundbars in the countdown deals before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, now is a great time to get high quality audio at a reduced price.

Top deals on JBL soundbars:

Zebronics soundbars with up to 78% off: Clock is ticking before Amazon Great Indian Festival

Zebronics soundbars are known for their outstanding sound quality, offering deep bass and clear treble. With features like Surround Sound technology, they enhance every movie and music experience.

Get up to 78% off on Zebronics soundbars in the countdown deals before the Amazon sale begins. A fantastic opportunity to bring home premium audio at a great price.

Top deals on Zebronics soundbars:

  • What are the best soundbars on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Countdown?

    Top soundbars like JBL, Sony, Samsung, and Zebronics are available with significant discounts.

  • What features should I look for when buying a soundbar in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown?

    Look for features like surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth connectivity for a better experience.

  • Which soundbars are recommended for smaller spaces, available in the countdown deals?

    Compact models like JBL Bar 2.1 and Zebronics soundbars are ideal for smaller spaces.

  • What is the difference between Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars, and which is better for my setup?

    Dolby Atmos provides a more immersive 3D audio experience, while DTS:X offers a more dynamic and versatile sound.

  • Are there soundbars with built-in subwoofers available in the countdown deals?

    Yes, several soundbars with integrated subwoofers are included in the early deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

