Amazon Great Indian Festival Countdown begins! Get soundbars with up to 78% off on Sony, Samsung, LG, boAt, JBL and more
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23rd Sept. Before the main sale, top deals on soundbars of all brands and types are revealed now with amazing offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
|
₹19,014.3
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual 5.1, Quad Driver Soundbar, 6.5 Subwoofer, Wall Mountable, Bluetooth v5.0 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical in | USB | AUX View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹17,519
|
|
|
GOVO GOSURROUND 975 | 4.1 (2.1.2) Channel, 400W Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, 6.5 subwoofer, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Samsung 360 W 5.1.2 ch (HW-Q800D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 2.0 ch (HW-T400/XL) Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, Dolby 2Ch, NFC, USB Music Playback, Bluetooth Enabled (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung HW-B450/XL 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar (Powerful Bass, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Sony HT-A3000 A Series Premium Soundbar 3.1Ch 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(DTS:X,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black View Details
|
₹47,610
|
|
|
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Sony HT-A3000 5.1.ch 360 SSM and Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theatre System with Wireless subwoofer SA-SW3 and Rear Speaker SA-RS3S(Hi Res & 360 Reality Audio, Bluetooth,Google/Alexa) View Details
|
₹83,980
|
|
|
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details
|
₹89,990
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 2.1 1200 (2025), 120W Signature Sound, 2.1 CH w/Wired Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
boAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB140, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Wired Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in, English/Hindi, BT, Powerful Soundbar 80W RMS, smart App control, music streaming, advanced dual far field mics, inbuilt dual sub, HDMI ARC, Optical View Details
|
|
|
|
Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9700 PRO Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar with Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical in, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (525 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7400 PRO 5.1 Channel soundbar with 6.5 subwoofer, 400W RMS, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI (ARC), Optical in, AUX, BT v5.0, USB in, Remote Control,LED Display and Wall Mount(Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9775, Dolby Soundbar, 650 Watts, 5.2.2 Surround, Dolby Atmos, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Rear Satellites, 5 Driver Soundbar, BTv5.3| HDMI (eARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
View More Products