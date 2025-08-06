Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Amazon Sale 2025: Last day to grab up to 70% off on flagship soundbars from Sony, Samsung, JBL & more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:30 pm IST

Score up to 70% off on premium soundbars from Samsung, Sony, JBL, LG, and more during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details checkDetails

₹59,989

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹14,989

Sony HT-A5000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(Hi Res,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black View Details checkDetails

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹26,419

Sony Bravia Theatre HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details checkDetails

₹37,979

Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital (330W, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details checkDetails

₹79,989

Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback) View Details checkDetails

₹32,989

Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,820

Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹21,127

Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details checkDetails

₹8,998

Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,425

Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung T420/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Digital (Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 656 W 11.1.4 ch (HW-Q990D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Dolby Audio Soundbar, DTS Virtual:X, Surround Sound Expansion, Bluetooth, Optical in, USB, Wireless Subwoofer (HW-C450/XL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass in Eco-Friendly Fabric Wrapped Design, AI Sound Pro, Bluetooth, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY, 400W, 3.1.3Ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS: X, Tripple Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Triple Level Spatial Sound, Smart Up-Mixer, VRR/ALLM /120Hz, Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

LG SQ75TR, 600W, 5.1.1Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Wireless Subwoofer, Rear Speaker Inbuilt Receiver, QNED Matching Bracket Inside View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

LG SNH5 600W, 4.1 Ch with DTS Virtual: X, Deep Bass Sound, Bass Blast+, AI Sound Pro, HDMI in/Out Bluetooth, Optical, USB and Tv Sound Sync, Powerful Sound Soundbar with App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,439

LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

LG S90TY - Smart Sound Bar, 570W, 5.1.3 Channels, Dolby Atmos and DTS Surround Soundbar, Wide Connectivity, Bluetooth, USB, Optical Input, Black View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

JBL Cinema SB180, Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details checkDetails

₹89,999

JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

PHILIPS TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar V5.3 with Extra bass, Wireless subwoofer, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI, AUX & Remote Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

PHILIPS Audio HTL8162 2.1CH 160W Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Metal Grille, Glass Top & Touch Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,550

PHILIPS Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass, 3 EQ Modes, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI(ARC), Optical, Coaxial & Aux-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Philips Audio TAB4228/94 Award Winning 160W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass,3 EQ Modes, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI(ARC),Optical, Coaxial & Aux-in for Easy Connection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

PHILIPS TAB4518 Soundbar: 5.1 CH 240W Wireless Subwoofer & 2 Rear Satellite Speakers, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth – Bass Boost, Easy Setup View Details checkDetails

₹13,190

PHILIPS Soundbar TAB5305, Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Ch, Bluetooth Enabled, Optical Connectivity, HDMI ARC, 140W, Metal Grill, Powerful Bass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

PHILIPS Soundbar TAB8947 5.1 Ch (3.1.2) 660W (Black) Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer UP-Firing Speakers,Virtual Surround, Built-in Chromecast, AI Voice Assistant View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details checkDetails

₹42,499

Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Chicago 50 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 160W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with Equalizer View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is wrapping up tomorrow, and this is your final chance to score flagship soundbars at unbeatable prices. With up to 70% off on top brands like Sony, JBL, LG, Samsung, and more, this sale is a steal for anyone looking to upgrade their home audio setup.

Don’t miss these flagship soundbar deals
Don’t miss these flagship soundbar deals

Whether you're a movie buff or a music lover, these premium soundbars deliver immersive sound and powerful bass. Add bank offers, EMI, and exchange discounts into the mix, and you've got a deal worth jumping on!

Sony soundbar with up to 49% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Sony’s flagship soundbars offer balanced audio, deep bass, and immersive surround sound with technologies like Dolby Atmos and S-Force PRO. With up to 49% off, these premium models are perfect for building a home theatre system that complements both movies and music in stunning clarity.

Samsung soundbar with up to 62% off at Amazon Sale 2025

Take your binge-watching experience to a new level with Samsung’s top-tier soundbars, now at up to 62% off. These models boast wireless subwoofers, Dolby Digital Plus, and Q-Symphony integration with Samsung TVs, giving you room-filling cinematic audio without clutter.

LG soundbar with up to 57% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

LG soundbars are known for AI Sound Pro, wireless connectivity, and dynamic sound output. Now offered with up to 57% off, they deliver powerful bass and detailed vocals, making them an ideal pick for movie buffs and casual listeners alike.

JBL soundbar with up to 53% off at Amazon Sale 2025

JBL’s flagship soundbars come equipped with signature sound tuning, punchy subwoofers, and multi-speaker configurations. With up to 53% off, these models pack both performance and design, ideal for compact entertainment setups with premium audio demands.

Philips soundbar with up to 55% off at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Philips offers feature-packed soundbars that blend clarity with depth, complete with virtual surround sound and multiple connectivity options. During the sale, you can get up to 55% off on select models, perfect for adding rich sound to any size living room without breaking the bank.

Blaupunkt soundbar with up to 75% off at Amazon Sale 2025

Blaupunkt’s flagship soundbars bring German-engineered precision to your home audio, featuring deep bass modes, wireless connectivity, and solid build quality. With discounts reaching up to 75%, these are easily among the best flagship soundbar deals of the Amazon sale.

FAQs on soundbars

  • What’s the highest discount on flagship soundbars during the sale?

    Up to 70% off on select premium models from top brands.

  • Which brands are offering flagship soundbar deals?

    Sony, Samsung, JBL, LG, boAt, Zebronics, and more.

  • Are there any extra offers with the soundbar discounts?

    Yes, you get bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.

  • Is this sale valid for today only?

    Yes, the sale ends tomorrow—this is your last chance to grab the deals.

  • Can I return or exchange a soundbar after buying?

    Yes, Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply on most soundbars.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On