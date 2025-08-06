Amazon Sale 2025: Last day to grab up to 70% off on flagship soundbars from Sony, Samsung, JBL & more
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:30 pm IST
Score up to 70% off on premium soundbars from Samsung, Sony, JBL, LG, and more during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.
Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Compact Soundbar Home Theatre System with SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer and SA-RS3S Rear Speaker(Dolby Atmos/DTSX, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI, Optical,HEC App Control) View Details
₹59,989
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
₹14,989
Sony HT-A5000 A Series Premium Soundbar 5.1.2Ch 8K/4K 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Soundbar For Surround Sound Home Theatre System With Dolby Atmos(Hi Res,360RA,BT,HDMI eArc&Optical,Alexa,Spotify),Black View Details
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details
₹26,419
Sony Bravia Theatre HT-BD60 5.1(3.1.2 ch) Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2-Upfiring Speakers, S-Force & Vertical Surround Engine, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC. View Details
₹37,979
Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital (330W, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth) View Details
₹18,990
Sony New Launch Bravia Theatre Bar 8 Premium Soundbar Home Theatre System for TV with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, HDMI, IMAX, Dolby Atmos/DTSX(HT-A8000) -Black View Details
₹79,989
Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback) View Details
₹32,989
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black) View Details
₹9,820
Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch (HW-B750D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
₹21,127
Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details
₹8,998
Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details
₹14,425
Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar (HW-Q600C/XL), USB, Bluetooth with 3.1.2 Channel, Wireless Subwoofer, and 2 Up-Firing Speakers, Dolby Atmos Music (Black) View Details
Samsung T420/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Digital (Black) View Details
Samsung 656 W 11.1.4 ch (HW-Q990D/XL) Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, Center/Up/Side Firing Speakers, Surround Sound, Built-in Alexa, AirPlay2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (Graphite Black) View Details
Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Dolby Audio Soundbar, DTS Virtual:X, Surround Sound Expansion, Bluetooth, Optical in, USB, Wireless Subwoofer (HW-C450/XL, Black) View Details
₹17,490
LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass in Eco-Friendly Fabric Wrapped Design, AI Sound Pro, Bluetooth, HDMI View Details
₹6,499
LG New Launch Soundbar S77TY, 400W, 3.1.3Ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS: X, Tripple Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy, Triple Level Spatial Sound, Smart Up-Mixer, VRR/ALLM /120Hz, Wireless Subwoofer View Details
₹24,990
LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
₹12,990
LG SQ75TR, 600W, 5.1.1Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Wireless Subwoofer, Rear Speaker Inbuilt Receiver, QNED Matching Bracket Inside View Details
₹29,999
LG SNH5 600W, 4.1 Ch with DTS Virtual: X, Deep Bass Sound, Bass Blast+, AI Sound Pro, HDMI in/Out Bluetooth, Optical, USB and Tv Sound Sync, Powerful Sound Soundbar with App (Black) View Details
₹24,439
LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details
₹21,990
LG S90TY - Smart Sound Bar, 570W, 5.1.3 Channels, Dolby Atmos and DTS Surround Soundbar, Wide Connectivity, Bluetooth, USB, Optical Input, Black View Details
₹45,990
LG S70TY 400W 3.1.1 Channel Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing, Wow Orchestra Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details
₹26,990
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) View Details
₹6,999
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details
₹19,999
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
₹9,999
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details
₹9,999
JBL Cinema SB180, Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
₹14,999
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
₹89,999
JBL Bar 500 Pro Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, One App, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (590W) View Details
₹37,999
JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details
₹14,999
PHILIPS TAB7007 2.1 CH 240W Dolby Digital Plus Bluetooth Soundbar V5.3 with Extra bass, Wireless subwoofer, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI, AUX & Remote Control (Black) View Details
₹9,999
PHILIPS Audio HTL8162 2.1CH 160W Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Metal Grille, Glass Top & Touch Control (Black) View Details
₹12,550
PHILIPS Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass, 3 EQ Modes, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI(ARC), Optical, Coaxial & Aux-in (Black) View Details
₹7,499
Philips Audio TAB4228/94 Award Winning 160W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass,3 EQ Modes, Multi-Connectivity Option with Supporting USB, HDMI(ARC),Optical, Coaxial & Aux-in for Easy Connection (Black) View Details
₹7,499
PHILIPS TAB4518 Soundbar: 5.1 CH 240W Wireless Subwoofer & 2 Rear Satellite Speakers, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth – Bass Boost, Easy Setup View Details
₹13,190
PHILIPS Soundbar TAB5305, Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Ch, Bluetooth Enabled, Optical Connectivity, HDMI ARC, 140W, Metal Grill, Powerful Bass (Black) View Details
₹9,490
PHILIPS Soundbar TAB8947 5.1 Ch (3.1.2) 660W (Black) Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer UP-Firing Speakers,Virtual Surround, Built-in Chromecast, AI Voice Assistant View Details
₹27,999
Blaupunkt SBW600 XCEED 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos I Direct Transmit Sound I Premium Home Theater I 360 Surround Sound I Premium Metallic Design I Immersive 3D Audio with Wireless Subwoofer View Details
₹42,499
Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBW Chicago 50 2.1 CH Soundbar with Wired Subwoofeer I 160W RMS I HDMI-ARC I Bluetooth I AUX I USB I Remote Control with Equalizer View Details
₹5,998
