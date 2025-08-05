Special discount on LG TVs with up to 50% off: Top Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 deals

If a stunning TV upgrade has been on your mind, now’s the time to make it happen. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on LG TVs, giving you access to some of the best displays and smart features at unbeatable prices. Grab up to 60% off on LG TVs during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Known for their OLED, QNED, and 4K Ultra HD panels, LG TVs deliver exceptional picture clarity, vibrant colours, and immersive sound. From compact 32-inch models to expansive 75-inch screens, there’s something for every room and budget. The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale also features TVs with smart OS, AI ThinQ, voice control, and built-in apps for a truly connected experience.

With such great discounts, no wonder these Amazon Deals are hard to overlook. With added benefits like bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI, the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easy to bring home the cinematic experience you’ve always wanted.

The LG UR75 Series 50-inch 4K TV is a solid pick during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, now available at a steep discount. With a 4K Ultra HD display, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, and HDR10 + HLG, it delivers sharp visuals and vivid contrast. You get AI sound with virtual 5.1 surround, Game Optimiaer, and Filmmaker Mode for a tailored viewing experience.

Powered by WebOS, it supports unlimited OTT apps and user profiles. At this price, it’s one of the best Amazon deals for a feature-packed smart TV.

The LG UA82 Series 55-inch 4K TV packs a punch with its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, delivering sharp visuals and enhanced detail through 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. With Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, and WOW Orchestra, audio feels immersive and well-balanced.

The TV runs on the new WebOS 25, supports voice control, and includes 100+ free LG channels. With up to 43% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, this is one of the top Amazon deals on big-screen home entertainment.

The LG UR75 Series 65-inch 4K TV delivers detailed, vibrant visuals with 4K upscaling and a slim LED panel. Powered by the Gen6 α5 AI Processor, it enhances picture and sound based on what you're watching.

WebOS with user profiles makes switching between content seamless, while features like Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, and AI Sound add depth to your viewing and gaming. With support for Apple AirPlay 2 and a clean design, it’s a top pick among Amazon Sale 2025 deals on large-screen TVs.

Enjoy vibrant 4K clarity with the LG UR75 Series 43-inch Ultra HD Smart TV, powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Whether you're binge-watching or gaming, features like Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, AI Sound, and HDR10 elevate your experience.

With WebOS, user profiles, and support for Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV, it offers endless content. Plus, 3 HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Apple AirPlay 2 ensure smart connectivity. One of the smartest picks in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 TV deals.

The LG B4 Series 55-inch OLED TV delivers cinematic visuals with perfect blacks and vivid contrast, thanks to its self-lit OLED panel and 4K resolution. Powered by the α8 AI Processor and Dolby Vision, it brings incredible realism to every scene.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer, and ALLM, gamers get smoother play. Smart features like WebOS, Magic Remote, and built-in apps make streaming effortless. Now available at 48% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this is one of the most rewarding OLED Amazon deals of 2025.

The LG UA82 Series 43-inch 4K LED TV is a compact powerhouse with features often found in premium models. Backed by the Gen8 α7 AI Processor, it delivers detailed visuals with 4K Super Upscaling, HDR10, and Dynamic Tone Mapping. The sound experience gets a serious upgrade with Dolby Atmos and a 9.1.2 virtual surround up-mix.

Smart features include WebOS 25, LG ThinQ, AI Chatbot, Copilot, and compatibility with Apple AirPlay and Google Home. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, this 4K TV is among the smartest Amazon deals with a 38% discount.

LG 55-inch OLED C4 4K Smart TV is a visual powerhouse built for cinema lovers and gamers alike. It features a stunning OLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and a native 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the latest α9 AI Processor Gen7, it supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay.

The 40W sound system is Dolby Atmos-enabled, delivering an immersive audio-visual experience. With AI features, Magic Remote, voice control, and 4 HDMI ports, this premium TV is now available at ₹1,19,990 (48% off) during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

The LG 55-inch QNED 8AA Series brings the best of colour and clarity at a highly attractive price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. This 4K Ultra HD Smart TV features LG’s advanced QNED display with local dimming, powered by the latest α7 AI Processor Gen8. Expect vivid picture quality, sharp contrast, and AI-driven upscaling.

With Dolby Atmos, WebOS 25, built-in Alexa, Chromecast, and Game Optimizer, it’s ideal for binge-watchers and casual gamers alike. Now available at a 47% discount, it’s a solid pick from the ongoing Amazon sale 2025.

LG TVs Do LG TVs support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision? Yes, many LG OLED and QNED models support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and visuals.

Can I connect LG TVs to Bluetooth speakers or headphones? Yes, LG Smart TVs support Bluetooth connectivity for audio devices.

What operating system do LG Smart TVs use? LG TVs run on webOS, offering a smooth and user-friendly interface.

Do LG TVs come with voice control? Yes, most LG Smart TVs support voice control via LG ThinQ, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.