Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is Live: Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and more at up to 65% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is now live, and if you’ve been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is your perfect opportunity. Smart TVs from leading brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more are now available with discounts going up to 65%. Smart TVs from top brands are now up to 65% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

From cinematic 4K displays to feature-packed Android TVs, this sale has something for every living room and budget. With additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals, upgrading your TV has never been easier. Grab the biggest screen at the lowest price while the offers last.

Credit card discounts, cashbacks and EMI offers on Amazon Sale 2025

Get an instant 10% discount when you pay using your SBI Credit Card on eligible products during the sale. Minimum transaction value may apply.

Choose the no cost EMI option on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and appliances using select bank credit or debit cards including SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and more.

Exchange your old devices and get an extra bonus over the regular exchange value during the sale.

Earn up to 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Sony Smart TVs are available at up to 45% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Sony’s Smart TV lineup is now available with up to 45% off during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025. From vibrant OLEDs to crystal-clear 4K LED displays, there’s something for every viewer.

Whether you’re upgrading your living room or adding a new screen to the bedroom, these deals combine elegance and performance. Don’t miss out on this chance to bring home a Sony Smart TV at a compelling price.

Samsung Smart TVs are available at up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Samsung's popular Smart TVs are now available with discounts of up to 42% in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Expect immersive displays, sleek designs, and feature-packed models that elevate your home entertainment setup.

From QLEDs to budget 4K options, Samsung’s TV range fits every household need. If you’ve been eyeing a stylish high-quality television, this is the perfect time to make your move.

LG Smart TVs are available at up to 48% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

LG is slashing prices on its wide range of Smart TVs, with discounts going up to 48% during the Amazon Sale 2025. Their WebOS platform, top-notch picture clarity, and Dolby sound options make them a great value pick.

Whether you want a compact TV for the bedroom or a 65 inch showpiece for the living room, LG has you covered. These deals won’t last long so it’s a great time to upgrade.

TCL Smart TVs are available at up to 76% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Get ready to save big with TCL’s Smart TVs offering up to 76% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Known for delivering excellent specs at lower prices, TCL’s deals are ideal for budget focused shoppers.

Expect features like 4K resolution, Android TV, and Dolby Audio at unbeatable prices. If you want a capable screen without draining your wallet, TCL’s lineup should be on your radar.

Xiaomi Smart TVs are available at up to 55% off in the Amazon Sale 2025

Xiaomi is offering up to 55% off on its best selling Smart TVs in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. With PatchWall UI, built in Chromecast, and sleek frameless designs, Xiaomi brings both form and function.

Whether you're gaming or streaming your favorite shows, these TVs bring plenty of performance without the premium price tag. These deals are live now so it’s a great time to grab one.

Acer Smart TVs are available at up to 65% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Acer is turning heads with its Smart TV lineup now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Expect high refresh rate panels, Android TV, and strong visuals at aggressive prices.

Great for gamers or binge watchers alike, these TVs offer powerful features and value in equal measure. Check them out while stocks last as these prices won’t stick around forever.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 start? The sale is live starting July 31 at 12 noon and will continue for a limited time.

Are Smart TVs from top brands part of the sale? Yes, brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and Vu are offering discounts of up to 65%.

Are there any bank offers available during the sale? Yes, you can avail additional discounts with select credit and debit cards, along with no-cost EMI options.

Can I exchange my old TV for a new one? Yes, Amazon is offering exchange deals on select Smart TVs during the sale.

What is the best time to buy a Smart TV in this sale? The sale is already live and the best deals are available on Day 1.

