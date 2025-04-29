Best TVs in India for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and other top brands

In 2025, buying the best TV in India means more than just selecting a big screen. The best TV today delivers sharp 4K visuals, immersive audio, and smart features that connect seamlessly with your digital life. Whether you're into binge-watching, gaming, or simply want the latest in display tech, the best TV in India in 2025 is built to impress. Take your picks from the different options of the best TV in India 2025

With brands introducing models loaded with AI-enhanced picture engines, Dolby Atmos, and voice-controlled remotes, there’s a TV for every kind of viewer. Top choices now include QLED and OLED panels, wide viewing angles, and features like MEMC and ALLM that enhance clarity and motion handling. If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, this list will introduce you to the best smart TV options across price ranges that deliver performance, value, and future-ready features.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32-inch smart TV combines simplicity with solid performance. It features HD Ready resolution for crisp visuals, enhanced further by Active HDR, which improves colour depth and contrast. Powered by a fast quad-core processor, it handles streaming and apps like Netflix and YouTube smoothly. The WebOS interface is intuitive and makes navigating content hassle-free.

Specifications Display 32-inch HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED​ Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi​ Dimensions (with stand) 739 x 472 x 168 mm Reasons to buy Active HDR enhances picture quality WebOS offers a user-friendly smart TV experience. Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not satisfy users seeking Full HD or 4K Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its clear picture quality and seamless streaming. It’s often praised for being easy to operate and good value for money.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a compact smart TV that delivers dependable performance, smart connectivity, and trusted brand assurance.

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy a cinematic upgrade at home with this Samsung 43 inch 4K Smart TV that brings vibrant colour and refined clarity to your screen. Its advanced picture engine fine-tunes each frame for sharp detail, while dynamic tone mapping adds depth to highlights and shadows. Fast-paced action feels smooth, thanks to motion enhancement features designed for sports and gaming. Audio gets a boost too, with built-in surround effects that track movement on screen for a more immersive soundscape.

Specifications Screen Size 43 Inches Display Technology UHD LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Reasons to buy Motion Xcelerator for smoother action scenes Built-in gaming features like VRR and Auto Game Mode Reasons to avoid Limited USB port Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the immersive visuals and responsive interface. A few mention room for improvement in sound output and setup experience.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want vibrant 4K detail, fluid motion, and smart connectivity in one sleek package.

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy stunning detail and smart features with this 55-inch 4K LED TV that blends clarity with everyday convenience. Powered by advanced processing, it upscales visuals for sharper, more realistic imagery and delivers smoother frame transitions. You can also stream from Apple and Android devices, thanks to wide compatibility with platforms like AirPlay, Chromecast, and Alexa. Gaming is supported with HDMI 2.1 technologies, ensuring quicker response times and audio passthrough.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm Reasons to buy Excellent 4K upscaling with X1 Processor Seamless smart integration with Google TV, AirPlay, and Alexa Reasons to avoid Lacks higher refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s visual performance and seamless app navigation. Some suggest external speakers for richer sound but find the inbuilt audio decent for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Select this for crisp 4K viewing, smart connectivity, and a user-friendly interface backed by a trusted brand.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 65P71B Pro 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is all about stunning visuals with its QLED display, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a wide color gamut for vibrant, dynamic colors. Powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, it ensures smooth performance. Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and ONKYO 2.1ch speakers. With smart features like voice control, mobile-to-TV mirroring, and game acceleration, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, and more.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 166.6W x 103.5H x 34.7D cm Reasons to buy QLED brilliance with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Excellent gaming support with 120Hz Game Accelerator and VRR Reasons to avoid Large screen, needs ample space Click Here to Buy TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65P71B Pro (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often highlight the vibrant display and immersive visuals, especially for movie nights and sports viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a theatre-like setup without overspending. It’s a great match for large spaces, offering sharp 4K resolution, cinematic sound, and fluid gameplay.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 43 inch smart TV strikes a balance between vibrant visuals and functional design. It presents clear 4K resolution with rich colour depth, thanks to the 4K Studio Colour Engine and Hexa Chroma Drive. Google TV brings together streaming apps and recommendations in one simple interface, while built-in Chromecast ensures easy casting from your phone. Sound performance is boosted with Dolby Digital and Audio Booster+ for fuller audio. It also includes Bluetooth, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a wide viewing angle.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 22.6D x 61.6W x 96.7H cm Reasons to buy Hexa Chroma Drive and 4K HDR clarity Bluetooth, dual USB, and 3 HDMI ports Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky back panel Click Here to Buy Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MX660DX (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the picture quality and features, but reviews are mixed on OS speed and remote control performance. Great value for its size.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want consistent 4K performance with natural colours, dependable audio, and easy access to your favourite streaming apps.

6. MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Loading Suggestions...

The MI 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a great choice for smaller spaces, offering a balanced mix of smart features and quality performance. With a 768p resolution and vivid picture engine, it delivers sharp and vibrant visuals. It runs on Google TV and comes preloaded with popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio provide rich sound, while dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and voice controls ensure smooth connectivity and easy operation.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Display Technology LED Resolution 1366 x 768 (HD Ready) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Google TV with access to popular streaming apps Vivid Picture Engine for improved visuals Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large rooms or high-end gaming Click Here to Buy MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the TV for its excellent value, sharp picture, and immersive sound quality. However, some note occasional lag and mixed experiences with connectivity and setup.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV if you’re looking for smart features, quality sound, and easy connectivity. Its compact size makes it perfect for bedrooms or those on a budget.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 40-inch Smart Google TV combines powerful features at an affordable price. With Full HD resolution and HDR10 support, it delivers clear, vibrant images with a 178° viewing angle. Powered by Google TV and Android 14, it provides a smooth, personalized interface and casting options like Google Cast and FastCast. The 30W Dolby Audio speakers offer enhanced sound, while eye care protection, video calling, and dedicated app hotkeys ensure added convenience in a sleek design.

Specifications Screen size 40 inches Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 8.1D x 89.2W x 50.9H cm Reasons to buy Full HD display with HDR10 and Micro Dimming Frameless design and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited to 1.5GB RAM Click Here to Buy acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate Acer’s affordable price, rich features, and clear video quality. Installation is straightforward, but there are mixed opinions on lag and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a budget-friendly Full HD Google TV that excels in streaming, video calling, and offers convenient voice-controlled browsing.

Loading Suggestions...

The TOSHIBA 43C350NP delivers impressive 4K visuals on its 43-inch Ultra HD LED display, packed with smart features. With Google TV, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC, and modes like Filmmaker Mode for cinematic viewing. The 24W Dolby Atmos speakers offer immersive sound, while Chromecast, Miracast, AirPlay, and Google Assistant voice control ensure seamless connectivity. Designed for streaming and gaming, it includes VRR, ALLM, and eARC for an optimal entertainment experience.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 7.4D x 96.3W x 56H cm Reasons to buy Rich smart interface with Google TV and built-in Chromecast Broad OTT and casting support including AirPlay and Miracast Reasons to avoid Limited RAM or internal storage Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TOSHIBA for its vibrant display, clear audio, and user-friendly Google TV interface.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its Dolby Atmos audio, impressive 4K visuals, and versatile casting options. A feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV that offers premium features typically found in larger models.

What is the best TV in India for 2025?

The best TV in India in 2025 offers a mix of 4K resolution, smart features, Dolby sound, and seamless connectivity. Brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony are leading the way with their advanced models. Look for Google TV integration, HDR support, and QLED or OLED panels for the best viewing experience.

Which brand makes the best smart TV in India?

Brands like Sony, LG, and Xiaomi offer some of the best smart TVs in India. These models come with Android or Google TV platforms, voice control, multiple streaming apps, and high-speed connectivity. The best TV brands also provide regular software updates and energy-efficient technology for long-term value.

Are all the best TVs in India compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant?

Most of the best TVs in India in 2025 support Google Assistant and many also work with Alexa. Voice control lets you search content, change settings, and manage smart devices easily. If you want the best smart TV, ensure it includes a voice-enabled remote and compatibility with your preferred virtual assistant.

Factors to consider before buying the best TV in India

Display Type : Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on picture quality and budget.

: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on picture quality and budget. Resolution : Opt for 4K Ultra HD for sharper and more detailed images.

: Opt for 4K Ultra HD for sharper and more detailed images. Smart Features : Look for smart TVs with Google TV or Android TV, voice control, and app support.

: Look for smart TVs with Google TV or Android TV, voice control, and app support. Screen Size : Select the right size for your room, generally between 43 to 65 inches.

: Select the right size for your room, generally between 43 to 65 inches. Audio Quality : Consider TVs with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, or built-in soundbars for better sound.

: Consider TVs with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, or built-in soundbars for better sound. Connectivity : Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options.

: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options. Refresh Rate : A higher refresh rate like 60Hz or more ensures smoother visuals, ideal for gaming.

: A higher refresh rate like 60Hz or more ensures smoother visuals, ideal for gaming. Design: Slim bezels and strong stands enhance appearance and stability.

Top 3 features of the best TVs in India:

Best TVs in India Display Technology Resolution Special features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV LED 720p Web OS Smart TV, Mini TV Browser Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHD 4K Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Chromecast Built In, ALLM/eARC (HDMI 2.1 Compatible) TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Dolby-Vision, Wide Color Gamut Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K 4K Color Engine, Wide Viewing Angle, Hexa Chroma Drive MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV LED 768p Screen Mirroring, In-Built WiFi acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV LED 1080p Frameless Design, Google TV with Android 14 TOSHIBA C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K VRR and ALLM , Google Assistant, Screen mirroring

Similar articles for you:

Best high definition TVs apt for your daily dose of entertainment: Top 8 picks from Samsung, LG and other top brands

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

Best 65 inch 4K TVs in March 2025: Bring the cinema home with these top 8 picks for breathtaking visuals and great sound

Best TVs under ₹30000 in 2025 with breathtaking 4K clarity, ultra smooth motion, and smart tech for next level viewing

Best 55 inch smart TVs in March 2025: Top 10 models from Samsung, Sony, LG and more binge-watching movies and shows

FAQs on Best 50 inch LED TV Is QLED better than LED? Yes, QLED offers better brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast than standard LED TVs.

What size TV is ideal for a medium room? A 50 to 55-inch TV is usually ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Do all smart TVs support Netflix and Prime Video? Most smart TVs today come with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

What is the ideal refresh rate for casual viewing? A 60Hz refresh rate is sufficient for regular TV shows and movies.

Can I connect Bluetooth headphones to my smart TV? Yes, most smart TVs now support Bluetooth connectivity for wireless headphones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.