Best 55 inch smart TVs in March 2025: Top 10 models from Samsung, Sony, LG and more binge-watching movies and shows

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 20, 2025 05:13 PM IST

We've rounded up the top models from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows and movies.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Mi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black View Details checkDetails

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

A 55-inch smart TV is the perfect size for most living rooms, offering an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space. With so many brands and models available, choosing the right one can be challenging.

Upgrade your home entertainment with the best 55 inch smart TVs
Upgrade your home entertainment with the best 55 inch smart TVs

It doesn't matter if you’re after stunning OLED visuals, smooth motion for gaming, or budget-friendly 4K options, there’s a perfect TV for you. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best 55-inch smart TVs from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG, ensuring you get the best picture quality, sound, and smart features. Read on to find the ideal TV for your binge-watching needs.

LG is known for its sharp picture quality and high-end display panels across all its devices. For premium picture quality, it supports HDR10 and Filmmaker Mode, delivering a true cinema experience. This 55-inch smart TV from LG runs on WebOS, its proprietary operating system, and features the impressive Magic Remote. Its new AI processor upscales all content, optimising it for the large 55-inch display to ensure sharp and crisp visuals.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audioi
20W speakers with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)
Smart Features
WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Apple AirPlay 2, Game Optimizer
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Optical, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI 4K upscaling for sharper visuals

affiliate-tick

Filmmaker Mode and HDR10 for a cinematic experience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited RAM and storage (1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage)

affiliate-cross

Standard 60Hz refresh rate, not ideal for high-frame-rate gaming

Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s picture, sound, and value. However, opinions are mixed on performance, remote functionality, installation ease, and overall usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture quality, good sound, and great value for money.

Samsung’s D series 55-inch 4K LED TV boasts a large, vibrant display powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. It automatically upscales all content to 4K for enhanced clarity. Features like Contrast Enhancer and HDR support further improve picture quality for a more immersive viewing experience. The remote control comes with a solar panel at the back, so there’s no need to change batteries. You can connect all your devices, including game consoles and Blu-ray players, via the provided HDMI ports.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD UHD panel (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
50Hz
Audio
20W speakers with Q-Symphony
Smart Features
Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Web Browser
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Crystal Processor 4K for sharp visuals and 4K upscaling

affiliate-tick

HDR and Mega Contrast for vibrant colours and deep blacks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

50Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-speed gaming

affiliate-cross

Limited USB ports (only one) for external device connectivity

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s picture quality, display, and sleek design. However, opinions vary on sound, installation, performance, and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its sharp display, modern design, and great value for money.

Sony’s 55-inch 4K smart TV runs on Google TV OS, based on the latest Android TV OS, giving you access to a vast app library. It features the powerful 4K Processor X1 for content upscaling, ensuring sharper visuals. You also get multiple smart features like Game Mode, Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and more. If you're looking for the ultimate movie-watching experience, Sony is the best option.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
20W Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Game Menu, Apple AirPlay, Alexa
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4K Processor X1 with X-Reality PRO for enhanced clarity

affiliate-tick

MotionFlow XR 100 ensures smooth visuals for fast-moving scenes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No support for Dolby Vision, which some premium models offer

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for competitive gaming

Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and smooth installation. They also appreciate the service, performance, and features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its vibrant display, seamless installation, and excellent service quality.

TCL’s 55-inch TV is an affordable option available on Amazon. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support, making console games look stunning and run smoothly. The 35-watt sound output delivers a great audio experience for movies and shows. With 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, you can install multiple streaming apps and even store media content locally for playback.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
DLG 120Hz (VRR 120Hz)
Audio
35W ONKYO 2.1 CH with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X
Smart Features
Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, T-Screen Pro
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Headphone output

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

QLED panel with Dolby Vision-Atmos and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals

affiliate-tick

DLG 120Hz and MEMC ensure smooth motion for gaming and fast action scenes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only one USB port, limiting external storage options

affiliate-cross

AI processing is good but not as advanced as high-end competitors

Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp 4K visuals, solid design, and loud, clear sound. They appreciate the value for money but have mixed views on lag and installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its sharp display, immersive sound, and strong wireless connectivity, all at a competitive price.

Xiaomi offers some of the most budget-friendly smart TVs running on Android TV OS. You get seamless connectivity with multiple options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, Bluetooth, USB ports, and more. The 40-watt sound output provides a home theatre-like experience in your living room. It supports all major streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, with dedicated shortcut buttons on the remote for quick access.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED (3840 x 2160) with Dolby Vision IQ
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X
Smart Features
Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, Far-Field Mic, Chromecast
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, Optical, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for stunning picture quality

affiliate-tick

40W Dolby Atmos speakers provide a rich and immersive sound experience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

16GB internal storage is lower compared to some competitors

affiliate-cross

Standard 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-frame-rate gaming

Click Here to Buy

Mi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s sound, colour quality, and 4K performance. However, some report issues with lag, response time, and boot-up speed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive sound, vibrant colours, and great value for money.

The Redmi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV runs on Fire OS 7, offering access to 12,000+ apps including Netflix and Prime Video. It features Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and a 30W speaker system for immersive sound. With Alexa voice remote, DTH integration, and display mirroring, it provides a seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED (3840 x 2160) with Vivid Picture Engine
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X
Smart Features
Fire OS 7, Alexa Voice Remote, DTH Set-Top Box Integration
Connectivity
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fire OS 7 with access to 12,000+ apps

affiliate-tick

Alexa voice remote for easy hands-free control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

8GB internal storage may be limiting for heavy app users

affiliate-cross

Only 2 HDMI ports, which might not be enough for multiple external devices

Click Here to Buy

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s picture quality, sound, and value. Some faced issues with installation and have mixed opinions on functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its clear sound, great picture quality, and affordability.

The Acer 55-inch 4K LED TV brings a solid package with Google TV, Dolby Vision-Atmos, and MEMC for smooth visuals. The 36W speakers ensure great sound, while features like UHD upscaling, HDR10, and Wide Colour Gamut make everything look better. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, and voice control, so connectivity is seamless.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), HDR10, Dolby Vision
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
36W speakers, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dolby Vision & HDR10 make movies and shows look amazing

affiliate-tick

Google TV with voice remote makes it super easy to use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate isn’t the best for serious gamers

affiliate-cross

Limited USB ports if you need to connect multiple devices

Click Here to Buy

acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s picture, sound, and easy installation. Some have mixed opinions on functionality and occasional lag.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its good picture, clear sound, and hassle-free setup at a great price.

The Vu 55-inch 4K QLED TV is a great option for those who want vibrant visuals and powerful sound. It features Quantum Dot Technology, an integrated 88W soundbar, and HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience. With Google TV, multiple connectivity options, and a bezel-less design, it’s built for both entertainment and gaming.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED (3840x2160), HDR10+, IPS Panel
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
88W integrated soundbar, Dolby Audio
Smart Features
Google TV, ActiVoice Remote, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI (1 HDMI 2.1 for gaming), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Integrated 88W soundbar delivers powerful and clear audio

affiliate-tick

4K QLED display with HDR10+ ensures vibrant and sharp visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for high-end gaming

affiliate-cross

No Dolby Vision support, which some competitors offer

Click Here to Buy

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s vibrant colours, sharp visuals, and premium build. Many appreciate its clear sound, sleek design, and good value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning display, immersive sound, elegant design, and solid performance at an affordable price.

The Kodak 55-inch 4K QLED TV offers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC, ensuring sharp details and smooth motion. Its 40W Dolby Atmos speakers deliver immersive audio, while Google TV provides access to 10,000+ apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With Kids Mode, Universal Search, and 300+ free live channels, it’s a well-rounded smart TV for entertainment lovers.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Audio
40W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD
Smart Features
Google TV, Kids Mode, Universal Search, 300+ free live channels
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vivid QLED display with Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience

affiliate-tick

Google TV with thousands of apps and smart features for seamless entertainment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks HDMI 2.1, limiting advanced gaming features

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for hardcore gamers

Click Here to Buy

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s reliability, good picture and sound quality, and lag-free operation. Some have mixed opinions on its overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its reliable performance, vibrant colours, clear sound, and great value for money.

The VW 55-inch 4K QLED TV offers vibrant visuals with a 10-bit panel, HDR10, and MEMC, ensuring smooth motion and rich colours. Its 30W Dolby Atmos sound with a subwoofer enhances the audio experience, while Google TV provides access to popular apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. With ALLM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a voice-enabled remote, it's a great choice for smart entertainment.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, 10-bit panel, MEMC
Refresh Rate
60Hz, ALLM VRR
Audio
30W speakers, 2.1 Channel with Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
Google TV, Content Recommendations, Google Assistant, Kids Profile
Connectivity
3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

QLED display with HDR10 and local dimming for deep contrast and sharp visuals

affiliate-tick

Dolby Atmos with a subwoofer enhances the audio experience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No HDMI 2.1 support for next-gen gaming features

affiliate-cross

60Hz refresh rate may not suit high-frame-rate gaming

Click Here to Buy

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV’s vibrant colours, smooth performance, and great sound. Many find it easy to use, though some have mixed opinions on responsiveness.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its excellent picture, immersive sound, and smooth operation—perfect for gaming and daily entertainment at a great price.

Factors to consider when buying a 55 inch smart TV

  • Display Technology: Choose between OLED, QLED, and LED based on your budget and preference for contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy.
  • Resolution & HDR: A 4K resolution is standard, but ensure it supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HLG for enhanced picture quality.
  • Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) is ideal for smooth motion, especially for gaming and sports.
  • Smart Features: Look for user-friendly operating systems like webOS, Tizen, or Google TV with app support.
  • Audio Quality: Built-in speakers vary, so consider Dolby Atmos support or external soundbars for better sound.

What makes a 55-inch smart TV the ideal choice for most users?

A 55-inch TV strikes a balance between screen size and space efficiency, offering an immersive experience without overwhelming the room. It’s ideal for most living rooms and delivers excellent picture quality, especially with 4K resolution and HDR support.

Which display technology is best for a 55-inch smart TV?

OLED offers superior contrast and colour accuracy, while QLED delivers higher brightness and vivid colours. LED TVs are more budget-friendly but may lack deep blacks. The choice depends on viewing preferences, lighting conditions, and budget.

Are smart TV operating systems important when choosing a model?

Yes, the operating system determines ease of use and app availability. webOS (LG), Tizen (Samsung), and Google TV offer smooth navigation and extensive streaming options. A good OS enhances the overall viewing experience.

Is a higher refresh rate necessary for casual viewers?

While 60Hz is sufficient for movies and TV shows, a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smoother motion, especially for gaming and fast-paced sports. If you prioritise fluid visuals, investing in a higher refresh rate TV is worthwhile.

Top 3 features of best 55 inch smart TV

Best 55-Inch Smart TV

Display Technology

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Sound Output

Xiaomi 55-Inch 4K TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz40W (Dolby Atmos, DTS-X)
Redmi 55-Inch 4K TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz30W (Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X)
Acer 55-Inch 4K TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz36W (Dolby Atmos)
Vu 55-Inch QLED TVQLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz88W (Integrated Soundbar, Dolby Audio)
Kodak 55-Inch QLED TVQLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz40W (Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD)
VW 55-Inch QLED TVQLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz30W (Dolby Atmos, 2.1 Channel with Subwoofer)
Samsung 55-Inch Crystal 4K TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz20W (Dolby Digital Plus)
Sony 55-Inch Bravia 4K TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz20W (Dolby Audio)
LG 55-Inch 4K Smart TVLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz20W (AI Sound Pro, Dolby Audio)
TCL 55-Inch 4K QLED TVQLED4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)60 Hz30W (Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD)

FAQs on 55 inch smart TV

  • What is the best 55-inch smart TV brand?

    Top brands include Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, offering excellent picture quality and smart features.

  • Is 4K resolution necessary for a 55-inch TV?

    Yes, 4K provides sharper details and better visuals, especially for streaming and gaming.

  • Do I need a soundbar with my smart TV?

    While built-in speakers are decent, a soundbar enhances audio quality for a cinematic experience.

  • Which smart TV OS is the best?

    webOS (LG), Tizen (Samsung), and Google TV offer the best app support and user experience.

  • What is the ideal viewing distance for a 55-inch TV?

    Around 6.5 to 9 feet (2 to 2.7 metres) ensures an optimal viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On