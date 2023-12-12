10 best budget-friendly 4K smart TV deals: Elevate your viewing

INTRODUCTION Bring home a budget 4K smart TV and enjoy high quality entertainment without a worry.(Unsplash )

Television has now evolved from being a simple box that displayed moving pictures to a sophisticated entertainment hub that brings the world into our living rooms. With the emergence of 4K technology, our viewing experience has reached new heights of clarity and detail. If you're on the lookout for the perfect 4K Smart TV that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the market to compile a list of the 10 best budget-friendly 4K Smart TV deals that will not only meet your viewing needs but also align with your wallet.

4K Smart TVs have become the standard for home entertainment enthusiasts, offering stunning visuals and smart features that cater to our modern lifestyles. Whether you're a movie buff, a gamer, or simply enjoy streaming your favorite shows, having a 4K Smart TV can significantly enhance your overall viewing experience. Plus, with the multitude of streaming platforms and apps available today, these TVs allow you to access your favorite content with just a few clicks.

Our selection of budget 4K Smart TVs encompasses a variety of brands and sizes, ensuring there's something for everyone. These affordable smart TV options provide excellent value for your money without compromising on quality. We understand that finding the best 4K deals can be overwhelming, which is why we've done the research for you. You can trust that our recommendations are carefully curated to meet the needs of budget-conscious consumers like yourself.

Not only will you save money with these smart TV deals, but you'll also elevate your viewing experience to a whole new level. Whether you're seeking a larger screen to immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster movie or a compact TV for your bedroom, our list includes options that cater to various preferences and spaces. Join us as we delve into the world of affordable 4K Smart TVs, where quality and affordability unite to bring you the best of both worlds.

Product list

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

This MI smart TV transforms your living room into a cinematic escape with stunning 4K Dolby Vision clarity and 30 watts of immersive Dolby Audio sound. Google TV OS brings all your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar right to the home screen for easy access, while Chromecast built-in lets you cast content from your phone. The 178 degree wide viewing angle means the whole family can enjoy the vivid colors and high contrast ratio of 55 inches of 4K LED brilliance, while the MEMC engine reduces motion blur for a smooth picture. With 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, this smart TV handles all your entertainment needs with ease, and the Google Assistant built-in allows for hands-free control of your viewing experience with just your voice. MI engineered this TV for a life without limits, bringing the magic of the cinema and internet right into your home in spectacular fashion.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Display: 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision

Audio: 30 watts Dolby Audio

OS: Google TV

Storage: 8 GB

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

MEMC technology for reduced motion blur

Google Assistant built-in

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Dolby Vision clarity Limited storage space (8 GB) 30 watts of immersive Dolby Audio sound Limited app selection Google TV OS for easy app access

B0CH33GHBV

2. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

This techy Acer TV packs some seriously impressive picture and sound into its slim frame. The 4K ultra-high-definition QLED display produces over a billion brilliant colors, and Dolby Vision HDR delivers scenes with vivid detail. The wide viewing angle means the picture looks great from any seat in the room, while the 30-watt surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos provide an immersive theatre-like audio experience. Powered by Google TV, content recommendations make it simple to find something new to watch, and Google Assistant voice control gives you hands-free control of the TV and connected devices. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream and connect to speakers and game systems. Plus, HDMI 2.1 ports offer compatibility with the latest game consoles and devices. A 2-year warranty ensures reliable performance for many years of beautiful pictures and powerful sound.

Specifications: of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Display: 43-inch 4K QLED

Audio: 30 watts Dolby Atmos

HDR: Dolby Vision

Wide viewing angle

Google TV OS

Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming

Pros Cons Impressive 4K QLED display Average sound quality Dolby Vision HDR for vivid detail Limited app ecosystem Wide viewing angle for great visibility

B0C7VXZ8KM

3. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro TV aims to be your entertainment command center. Its massive 4K Ultra HD display delivers stunning clarity and over a billion vibrant colors, while HDR10+ and HLG compatibility mean spectacular contrast in every scene. The OnePlus Connect ecosystem and 24W audio system immerse you in your favorite shows and movies, and the Android TV operating system gives you access to all the major streaming apps and Google Assistant for hands-free control. With three HDMI ports, dual USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi, connecting all your devices is a snap. The bezel-less design keeps the focus on the picture, while the MEMC technology reduces motion blur for smoother action. It's the perfect big screen for binge-watching your favorite series, gaming in ultra HD, or just catching up with family and friends.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 24W audio system

OS: Android TV

Storage: 8 GB

Three HDMI ports

Google Assistant support

Bezels design with MEMC technology

Pros Cons Impressive 4K QLED display Average sound quality Dolby Vision HDR for vivid detail Limited app ecosystem Wide viewing angle for great visibility

B09VCHLSJF

4. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

The stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution coupled with the X1 4K processor ensures crisp and detailed images. The wide 178-degree viewing angle guarantees every seat has a fantastic view of the screen while the 60-Hz refresh rate smoothly renders fast-motion scenes. The 3 HDMI ports allow you to connect set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and more, while the 20-watt speakers and Dolby Audio produce rich and immersive sound. The integrated Google TV operating system lets you easily search across apps and content, while the built-in Chromecast and compatibility with Alexa and Apple Homekit make it simple to control the TV with your voice or smartphone. The included remote features convenient shortcuts to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, saving you the hassle of switching inputs. Overall, this Sony Bravia 4K TV provides an excellent visual experience, numerous connectivity options, and smart features in a package that will upgrade any living room.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display: 50-inch 4K Ultra HD

Processor: X1 4K processor

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Audio: 20 watts Dolby Audio

OS: Google TV with Chromecast built-in

Three HDMI ports

Compatibility with Alexa and Apple Homekit

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with X1 4K processor Limited HDMI ports (3) Wide viewing angle and smooth motion Basic remote control Google TV OS with Chromecast built-in

B0C1HBDHK5

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

This 43-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung packs in power and picture quality at an affordable price. The stunning ultra high-def screen and crystal processor 4K work together to deliver deep blacks, accurate colors, and over a billion shades of brightness and contrast for sharp, lifelike visuals. HDR10+ technology ups the ante further by optimizing brightness and color on a scene-by-scene basis. Along with 20 watts of audio output and dual speakers, you get an immersive home theater experience without the hefty price tag. The smart features let you access all your entertainment apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube through the large remote or built-in smart hub. The versatile connections allow you to hook up game consoles, streaming sticks, and external hard drives easily. All backed by Samsung's reliable customer service and generous 1-year warranty on both parts and panels. Overall, if you want a screen with 4K viewing and smart capabilities on a budget, this TV hits the mark.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Processor: Crystal Processor 4K

Audio: 20 watts

HDR: HDR10+

Dual speakers

Built-in smart hub with access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Cons Stunning 4K display with HDR10+ support Average audio quality Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced visuals Limited app selection Affordable price point

B0C1GX5RVW

6. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

With a breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution and wide viewing angles, you'll be transported into the action like never before. The ultrafast quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM ensure seamless streaming of all your favorite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and 5000+ apps. Bluetooth 5. and dual-band Wi-Fi connect you to the world, while the 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports give you endless possibilities for big-screen entertainment. But what really sets this TV apart is its vivid LED panel and MEMC technology that elevate every scene to cinematic brilliance. Add in Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Atmos pass-through. This TV delivers an audio-visual experience that transports you from your living room into the heart of the action. With its sleek design, Android TV 10 smart platform, and over-the-top features, this Redmi smart TV is a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Atmos pass-through

OS: Android TV 10

Storage: 8 GB

Three HDMI ports and two USB ports

Wide viewing angles

Ultra-thin bezel design

Pros Cons Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited storage (8 GB) Ultrafast quad-core processor for smooth streaming No Dolby Vision support Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Atmos

B09RFC46VP

7. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black)

This bezel-less beast of a TV features 43 inches of pure 4K HDR brilliance powered by Google TV. Its ultra-thin design and 178-degree viewing angles make it perfect for any room, while the AI-IN technology optimizes picture and sound quality for an immersive entertainment experience. Access over 7000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video with the touch of a button on the smart remote, and enjoy up to 10 million hours of content from around the world. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage ensure smooth performance, while the 24W surround sound speakers and Dolby Audio deliver room-filling sound. This TCL smart TV combines stunning pictures, endless entertainment, and simple functionality so you can sit back, relax, and be dazzled.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display: 43-inch 4K HDR with AI-IN technology

Audio: 24W surround sound speakers

OS: Google TV

RAM: 2GB, Storage: 16GB

Access to over 7000 apps

Bezel-less design

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Bezel-less 4K HDR display with AI-IN tech Limited app ecosystem Access to over 7000 apps 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for smooth performance

B0B6W8XCQC

8. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

Take in the stunning visuals of 4K Ultra HD with this bezel-less Kodak 43-inch smart TV. Its 3840x2160 resolution and 1 billion colors deliver breathtaking picture quality, while the 40 watts of surround sound speakers bring movies to life. The Android operating system provides access to thousands of apps and streaming services at your fingertips. Connect your favorite devices to the 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, and control it all with the one-click Amazon Prime, Google Assistant, and YouTube video remote. Thanks to the 178-degree wide viewing angle, you'll enjoy every scene from anywhere in the room. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite shows or gaming with friends, this smart TV's stunning 4K display and powerful sound will immerse you in the action.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 40 watts surround sound

OS: Android

Three HDMI ports and two USB ports

178-degree wide viewing angle

Amazon Prime, Google Assistant, and YouTube remote

Bezel-less design

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited HDMI ports (3) 40 watts of surround sound Basic remote control Android OS for access to apps and services

B09PLDS642

9. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10 support, images come to life with stunning clarity and vivid color. The α5 AI processor optimizes each scene for sharpness and realism, while the Game Optimizer ensures fast response times for any game. Built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ provide endless entertainment, and the AI ThinQ feature allows control with your voice via Google Assistant or Alexa. WebOS gives you easy access to all the streaming apps you love, and the AI Sound technology creates virtual surround sound from the built-in 20-watt speakers. With Bluetooth connectivity, stunning visuals, and smart capabilities, this LG TV lets you enjoy the big-screen experience you deserve.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR 10 support

Processor: α5 AI processor

Audio: 20 watts

Game Optimizer for gaming

WebOS for easy access to streaming apps

AI Sound technology

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10 support Average audio quality α5 AI processor for optimized scenes Limited HDMI ports (3) Game Optimizer for enhanced gaming

B0BFCCRPVM

10. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

This Xiaomi TV packs a punch with its affordable 4K resolution and ultra-thin bezel design. The 178-degree viewing angle means you and your companions can comfortably view the screen from any seat, while the 4K HDR and Dolby Vision keep images crisp and colors accurate. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and three HDMI ports, connecting all your entertainment devices is a breeze. Android TV gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube, and the Google Assistant remote lets you search for exactly what you want to watch using just your voice. An 8GB of storage and 2GB of RAM ensures snappy performance, while the 30-watt speakers deliver room-filling sound. If you need an affordable 4K TV that doesn't skimp on the features, this Xiaomi is a solid choice.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 30 watts

OS: Android TV

Storage: 8 GB

Three HDMI ports and two USB ports

Wide viewing angles

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros Cons Affordable 4K resolution Limited app ecosystem Ultra-thin bezel design with wide viewing angles Limited storage (8 GB) Android TV for access to a wide range of apps

B0BD7GJHTH

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black) 4K Dolby Vision Clarity 30W Dolby Audio Google TV OS Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black) Impressive 4K QLED Display Dolby Vision HDR Wide Viewing Angle OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) Vibrant 4K Ultra HD Display Access to Major Streaming Apps Android TV OS Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution X1 4K Processor Google TV OS with Chromecast Built-in Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black) Stunning 4K Display with HDR10+ Support Crystal Processor 4K Affordable Price Point Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 L43R7-7AIN (Black) Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black) Bezel-less 4K HDR Display Access to Over 7000 Apps AI-IN Technology Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) Stunning 4K Ultra HD Resolution 40W Surround Sound Android OS LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution with HDR10+ Support α5 AI Processor Game Optimizer Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black) Affordable 4K Resolution Ultra-thin Bezel Design Access to a Wide Range of Apps

Best overall product

The best overall product among the impressive lineup of 4K Smart TVs is the Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L. This television stands out with its exceptional combination of features, making it a top choice for those seeking a premium viewing experience.

With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and X1 4K processor, the Sony Bravia delivers stunningly crisp and detailed images that elevate your entertainment to a whole new level. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures that everyone in the room enjoys a fantastic view, and the 60 Hertz refresh rate smoothly renders fast-motion scenes, making it perfect for action-packed movies and gaming.

One of the standout features of this TV is the Google TV operating system with Chromecast built-in, providing easy access to a wide range of apps and content. You can seamlessly search across apps and control the TV with your voice using Google Assistant, Alexa, or Apple Homekit compatibility.

While it may have a limited number of HDMI ports and a basic remote control, the Sony Bravia 4K TV offers an excellent visual experience, multiple connectivity options, and smart features that truly elevate your viewing experience. For those who demand top-notch quality, this Sony Bravia TV is the ultimate choice for your home entertainment setup.

Best value for money product

When it comes to getting the best value for your money in the world of 4K Smart TVs, the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL stands out as a remarkable choice. Packed with features and offering an affordable price point, it strikes a perfect balance between quality and budget-friendliness.

This 43-inch 4K Smart TV boasts a stunning Ultra High-Def screen with HDR10+ technology, which optimizes brightness and color on a scene-by-scene basis, ensuring deep blacks, accurate colors, and over a billion shades of brightness and contrast. The result is a truly immersive and lifelike viewing experience that rivals more expensive models.

With its Crystal Processor 4K and dual speakers, you'll enjoy excellent picture quality and audio output without breaking the bank. It also offers convenient access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube through its built-in smart hub or large remote control.

Moreover, this Samsung TV provides versatile connectivity options, allowing you to hook up game consoles, streaming sticks, and external hard drives. It's backed by Samsung's reliable customer service and a generous 1-year warranty on both parts and panels, providing peace of mind.

In summary, the Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers outstanding value for money, providing a superb 4K viewing experience, smart features, and reliable performance without straining your budget. It's the perfect choice for those seeking high-quality entertainment without the hefty price tag.

How to buy the best 4k smart TV?

When on the hunt for the best 4K Smart TV to elevate your viewing experience, it's essential to consider several factors to make an informed decision.

Display Quality: Start by assessing the display quality. Look for 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp and vibrant visuals. Features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision enhance color, contrast, and brightness, making your content truly pop.

Size: Determine the screen size that suits your space and viewing preferences. Measure your room and consider the ideal viewing distance to strike the right balance.

Smart Capabilities: Ensure the TV runs a user-friendly smart operating system like Android TV or Google TV. This allows seamless access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Audio Performance: Don't overlook audio quality. TVs with Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos support deliver immersive sound that complements the stunning visuals.

Connectivity: Look for ample HDMI and USB ports for connecting gaming consoles, soundbars, and other devices.

Price and Brand: Compare prices across brands and consider reputable manufacturers known for reliability and customer support.

By carefully considering these factors, you can find the best 4K Smart TV that meets your entertainment needs, ensuring a fantastic viewing experience for years to come.

