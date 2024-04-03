 Best Sony LED TVs for 2024: A complete comparison guide of our top 10 picks - Hindustan Times
Best Sony LED TVs for 2024: A complete comparison guide of our top 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 03, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Discover the best Sony LED TVs for 2024 and make an informed decision with our detailed comparison guide.

In the world of televisions, Sony has always been a leading brand known for its high-quality and innovative products. With a wide range of models available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right Sony LED TV that fits your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the top 10 Sony LED TVs for 2024, comparing their features, specifications, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a compact TV for your bedroom or a large, immersive screen for your living room, we've got you covered.

Sony LED TV
Sony LED TV

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches

B09WN2CVMY

Experience stunning picture quality and seamless smart features with the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K. This sleek and modern TV offers a 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision, and Google Assistant built-in, making it a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches

  • 43-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vibrant 4K HDR display

Limited app support

Smart TV features

Average sound quality

Sleek and modern design

2. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google

B0C1H9Z4DC

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L delivers impressive picture quality and smart features in a compact size. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, this TV offers seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of entertainment options.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches

  • 43-inch Full HD display
  • Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
  • ClearAudio+ technology
  • X-Reality PRO picture processing
  • Smart connectivity options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweight design

Limited app store options

Smart connectivity features

No Dolby Vision support

ClearAudio+ technology

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches

B0C1HCJVT5

Step into a world of immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L. This 55-inch TV offers stunning 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision, and Acoustic Multi-Audio technology for a truly cinematic experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision and Acoustic Multi-Audio
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • X-Motion Clarity technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K picture quality

High price point

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology

Large size may not be suitable for all spaces

Android TV with Google Assistant

4. Sony Bravia 32 inches

B09WN4RYGD

The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K is a compact and affordable option for smaller spaces. With a 32-inch HD display, Motionflow XR technology, and smart connectivity features, this TV is perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, or home offices.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches

  • 32-inch HD display
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Smart connectivity options
  • Clear Phase technology
  • Narrow bezel design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and affordable

Limited display resolution

Smart connectivity features

Basic smart features

Clear Phase technology

5. Sony Bravia 50 inches

B0C1HBDHK5

Enjoy a larger-than-life viewing experience with the Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L. This 50-inch TV offers Full HD picture quality, smart connectivity, and ClearAudio+ technology for immersive sound.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches

  • 50-inch Full HD display
  • Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
  • ClearAudio+ technology
  • X-Reality PRO picture processing
  • Smart connectivity options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Large screen size

Average picture quality

Smart connectivity features

Limited app store options

ClearAudio+ technology

6. Sony Bravia 32 inches

B09WN5VV3V

The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K offers a perfect balance of size, picture quality, and smart features. With a 32-inch HD display, Motionflow XR technology, and Android TV with Google Assistant, this TV is ideal for small to medium-sized spaces.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches

  • 32-inch HD display
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Clear Phase technology
  • Narrow bezel design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and affordable

Limited display resolution

Smart connectivity features

Basic smart features

Clear Phase technology

7. Sony Bravia 43 inches

B0C1HGL8M4

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L offers a perfect blend of style and performance. With a 43-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision, and Android TV with Google Assistant, this TV delivers exceptional picture quality and seamless smart features.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches

  • 43-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning 4K HDR display

Limited app support

Smart TV features

Average sound quality

Sleek and modern design

8. Sony Bravia 50 inches

B0C1HF8Y36

Experience larger-than-life entertainment with the Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L. This 50-inch TV offers 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision, and Acoustic Multi-Audio technology for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches

  • 50-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision and Acoustic Multi-Audio
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • X-Motion Clarity technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K picture quality

High price point

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology

Large size may not be suitable for all spaces

Android TV with Google Assistant

9. Sony Bravia 75 inches

B0C6KPTMT1

Get ready for a cinematic experience with the Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L. This 75-inch TV offers stunning 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision, and Acoustic Multi-Audio technology for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 75 inches

  • 75-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision and Acoustic Multi-Audio
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • X-Motion Clarity technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K picture quality

High price point

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology

Large size may not be suitable for all spaces

Android TV with Google Assistant

10. Sony Bravia 55 inches

B0C1HDHFKW

Step into a world of immersive entertainment with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L. This 55-inch TV offers stunning 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision, and Acoustic Multi-Audio technology for a truly cinematic experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision and Acoustic Multi-Audio
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • X-Motion Clarity technology
  • Dolby Atmos compatible

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K picture quality

High price point

Acoustic Multi-Audio technology

Large size may not be suitable for all spaces

Android TV with Google Assistant

Sony LED TV top features comparison for you:

Product NameDisplay SizeSmart FeaturesPicture QualitySound Technology
Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K43 inchesGoogle Assistant built-in4K HDRDolby Atmos
Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L43 inchesGoogle Assistant and Chromecast built-inFull HDClearAudio+
Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L55 inchesAndroid TV with Google Assistant4K HDRDolby Atmos
Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K32 inchesSmart connectivity optionsHDClear Phase
Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L50 inchesGoogle Assistant and Chromecast built-inFull HDClearAudio+
Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K32 inchesAndroid TV with Google AssistantHDClear Phase
Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L43 inchesGoogle Assistant built-in4K HDRDolby Atmos
Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X75L50 inchesAndroid TV with Google Assistant4K HDRDolby Atmos
Sony Bravia 75 inches Google KD-75X82L75 inchesAndroid TV with Google Assistant4K HDRDolby Atmos
Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L55 inchesAndroid TV with Google Assistant4K HDRDolby Atmos

Best value for money:

The Sony Bravia 32 inches offers the best value for money with its compact size, Full HD picture quality, and smart connectivity features. It's an ideal choice for those looking for an affordable yet high-quality TV.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 43 inches stands out as the best overall product with its stunning 43-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision, and Acoustic Multi-Audio technology. If you're looking for a truly immersive viewing experience, this TV is the perfect choice.

How to find the perfect Sony LED TV:

When choosing the perfect Sony LED TV from our list, consider your space, viewing preferences, and budget. Look for features like 4K HDR display, smart connectivity, and advanced sound technology to find the ideal TV for your home entertainment needs.

