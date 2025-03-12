Buy the best 55 inch TVs before it’s too late! Up to 70% on the latest models from top brands like LG, Sony and others

The best 55 inch TV models are now available at a massive discount of up to 70% on Amazon, making it the ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. These smart TVs come packed with advanced features, including stunning 4K resolution, high refresh rates, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity for streaming your favourite content. Ideal for gaming, movies, and sports, these deals ensure you get the best smart TV at a fraction of the price. Explore the best 55-inch TVs for gaming and movie nights

Enjoy smooth visuals, vibrant colours, and cutting-edge technology without overspending. With trusted brands offering premium quality and durability, finding the best TV to suit your needs is now easier than ever. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s exclusive offers on 55 inch TV models. Grab these limited-time deals before they run out and elevate your viewing experience with the latest technology.

The Samsung 55 inch LED TV offers stunning visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K. It features HDR support, UHD Dimming, and Motion Xcelerator for smooth and vibrant images. Enjoy immersive audio with 20W speakers and Q-Symphony. Smart features include Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, this TV ensures a seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology UHD Resolution 4K Dimensions 6D x 123.4W x 71.1H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The LG 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is packed with features for an incredible viewing experience. Its 4K resolution, HDR 10, and α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ensure sharp visuals and vibrant colours. WebOS 23 makes streaming easy with access to all major OTT apps. AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround support enhance audio, while Game Optimizer and Filmmaker Mode fine-tune visuals for movies and gaming. With multiple connectivity options, this smart TV blends performance and convenience effortlessly.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 23D x 123.5W x 78H cm Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Sony 55 inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is built for pure entertainment. With the 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO, everything looks sharper, brighter, and more lifelike. MotionFlow XR 100 keeps the action smooth, while HDR10 and HLG bring out rich contrast. Need content? Google TV, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay have you covered. Gaming? HDMI 2.1 with ALLM and eARC make it a breeze. Plus, Dolby Audio and Open Baffle Speakers ensure top-notch sound.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Redmi Xiaomi 55 inch F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV is all about big-screen entertainment with a smart twist. With Fire TV built-in, you get instant access to 12,000+ apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The metal bezel-less display and Vivid Picture Engine make every scene pop, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X ensure rich sound. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple connectivity options make it easy to plug and play.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 8.2D x 122.6W x 71.5H cm Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

The Panasonic 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is built for those who love crisp visuals and immersive sound. Powered by a 4K Studio Color Engine and Hexa Chroma Drive, it enhances colours and details for a cinematic experience. With Google TV, you can access apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube effortlessly. Dolby Digital sound with Audio Booster+ ensures clear and dynamic audio. Multiple connectivity options, built-in Wi-Fi, and Google Assistant make it a seamless entertainment hub.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB,HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 28.6D x 123.6W x 78.4H cm Click Here to Buy Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-55MX660DX (Black)

The TCL 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV brings cinematic brilliance to your living room. With QLED Pro technology, Dolby Vision-Atmos, and HDR 10+, it delivers lifelike colours and exceptional clarity. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, perfect for gaming and action-packed movies. ONKYO 2.1 CH speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive sound experience. Google TV, hands-free voice control, and 32GB storage offer seamless access to entertainment. Stylish, powerful, and feature-packed, this is entertainment redefined.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Dimensions 29.2D x 122.4W x 77H cm Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

The Toshiba 55-inch C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers crisp details, thanks to the Dolby Vision, HDR10, and MEMC for smooth motion. The 24W Dolby Atmos audio creates an immersive sound experience. Google TV brings all your favourite apps, voice commands, and screen mirroring for effortless entertainment. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, connectivity is seamless. Perfect for gaming, streaming, or binge-watching.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 8D x 123.3W x 71.6H cm Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black)

The Acer 55-inch I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV brings stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and AI Picture Optimisation. Dolby Atmos-powered 36W speakers enhance audio for an immersive sound experience. Google TV with Android 14 offers personalised recommendations, voice control, and a kid-friendly profile. Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity. Be it gaming, streaming, or video calling via Google Meet, this TV is built for entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 8.2D x 122.7W x 70.9H cm Click Here to Buy acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

Featuring Quantum Dot technology and an IPS panel, this Vu TV delivers impressive clarity, while HDR10+ and the AI Picture Engine elevate the viewing experience. The built-in 88W soundbar with Dolby Audio provides a powerful and immersive sound experience. With Google TV, users can effortlessly access popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, all controlled conveniently via the ActiVoice remote. Additionally, it boasts multiple connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 for gaming and eARC support, making it one of the best 55 inch TVs.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Dimensions 26.7D x 122.6W x 77.5H cm Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

The VW 55-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV boasts a 10-bit QLED panel with Full Array Local Dimming and HDR10, delivering impressive contrast and vibrant hues. The 2.1-channel sound system, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and an integrated subwoofer, provides a rich audio experience. Google TV curates personalized content suggestions, and the voice-controlled remote simplifies the navigation process. With features such as HDMI eARC, ALLM, and VRR support, it is a commendable option for both gaming and entertainment purposes.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Dimensions 7.6D x 123W x 71.7H cm Click Here to Buy VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)

Why should I choose a 55 inch TV over other sizes?

THe best 55 inch TV offers a perfect balance between screen size and space efficiency, making it suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, or entertainment setups. It provides an immersive viewing experience without being too large for medium-sized spaces. Additionally, many 55 inch models come with the latest smart TV features, making them a great investment.

How important is refresh rate for a 55 inch TV?

Refresh rate impacts motion clarity, especially for fast-moving content like sports and gaming. A 60Hz refresh rate is common for standard viewing, while a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smoother motion and reduced blur. Some TVs offer variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, enhancing gaming performance with minimal lag.

Do all 55 inch TVs come with smart features?

Most modern 55 inch TVs are smart TVs, equipped with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. They also offer voice control, app stores, and Wi-Fi connectivity. However, some budget models may lack advanced smart features, so checking specifications before purchasing is essential.

Factors to consider before buying the best 55 inch TV

Display : Choose between OLED, QLED, and LED based on picture quality, brightness, and contrast preferences.

: Choose between OLED, QLED, and LED based on picture quality, brightness, and contrast preferences. Resolution : 4K UHD is the standard for sharp visuals, while 8K is an option for future-proofing.

: 4K UHD is the standard for sharp visuals, while 8K is an option for future-proofing. Refresh Rate : A 60Hz refresh rate is suitable for regular viewing, while 120Hz is better for gaming and fast-paced content.

: A 60Hz refresh rate is suitable for regular viewing, while 120Hz is better for gaming and fast-paced content. Smart Features : Look for built-in apps, voice assistants, and operating systems like Android TV, Google TV, or webOS.

: Look for built-in apps, voice assistants, and operating systems like Android TV, Google TV, or webOS. Connectivity : Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support for seamless device connections.

: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support for seamless device connections. Audio : Dolby Atmos and built-in powerful speakers enhance the sound experience, but a soundbar may be needed for better audio.

: Dolby Atmos and built-in powerful speakers enhance the sound experience, but a soundbar may be needed for better audio. Viewing Angles : IPS panels offer wider viewing angles, making them ideal for group viewing.

: IPS panels offer wider viewing angles, making them ideal for group viewing. Gaming Features : Low input lag, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM are essential for a smooth gaming experience.

: Low input lag, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM are essential for a smooth gaming experience. HDR Support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG enhance colour accuracy and contrast for lifelike visuals.

Top 3 features of the best 55 inch TVs

Best 55 inch TVs Resolution Refresh Rate Special Features Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K 50 Hz Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K 60 Hz Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K 60 Hz Google TV, Watchlist , Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 4K 60 Hz 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa Panasonic 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K 60 Hz Wide Viewing Angle, Hexa Chroma Drive, Wide Color Gamut TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K 60 Hz Dolby Vision -Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-SCREEN- PRO TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K 60 Hz HLG, HDR 10, Dolby Digital, Google Assistant, Screen mirroring acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 4K 60 Hz Frameless Design, Google TV Android 14, DLG, Micro dimming Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 4K 60 Hz 4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar, Voice Clarity Soundbar VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K 60 Hz Remote With Voice Assistant, Google TV, HDR-10, Wide Color Gamut

FAQs on best 55 inch TVs Which is the best TV in the 55 inch category? The best 55 inch TV depends on features like display quality, refresh rate, and smart capabilities. Popular brands include Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL.

Is a 55 inch smart TV good for a medium-sized room? Yes, a 55 inch smart TV is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering an immersive viewing experience with a balanced screen size.

Do 55 inch smart TVs support voice assistants? Many 55 inch smart TVs come with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby for hands-free control.

Which panel type is best for a 55 inch TV? OLED offers the best contrast and colours, while QLED and LED are great for bright environments with excellent picture quality.

