Massive price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon! Prices starting at 9590 for 4K Ultra HD TVs | Up to 70% off on premium TVs

Amazon is offering a massive price drop on a range of TCL TVs! TCL TVs offer cutting-edge technology at budget-friendly prices, making them a great choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With features like 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and QLED displays, TCL ensures stunning picture quality. Many models come with Google TV or Roku TV for seamless streaming. Massive price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon! Do not miss out

Their Mini-LED and AI-powered upscaling enhance visuals, while Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound. For gaming, sports, or movies, TCL TVs deliver exceptional performance with smart features and voice control for a smooth user experience.

Grab your favourite TCL TV on Amazon at discounts up to 70% today! Here are our handpicked deals to help you find your best entertainment partner.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a TV that brings your entertainment to life? The TCL 55C655 QLED TV now up at 66% discount after a massive price drop on Amazon, delivers stunning 4K visuals with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, ensuring vibrant colours and sharp contrast. With a DLG 120Hz refresh rate, motion stays smooth, perfect for movies and gaming. Onkyo 2.1 CH speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance sound quality.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Refresh rate DLG 120Hz, VRR 120Hz Sound 35W Onkyo 2.1 CH speakers, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, MEMC Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B is a great pick for those who want vibrant visuals and smart features. Available at a 70% discount, this TV offers QLED display, Dolby Vision-Atmos, and HDR10+ for stunning picture clarity. Google TV integration makes streaming effortless, while DTS Virtual:X ensures immersive sound. With a sleek, slim design, it blends into any space seamlessly.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR10+, AiPQ Pro Processor Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound 30W output, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, Multi View, MEMC Click Here to Buy TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55V6B) is here with a stunning bezel-less design and sharp 4K visuals. Looking for smart features? This TV runs on Google TV, offering apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and more. With Dolby Audio and a 24W speaker, the sound is crisp and immersive. Plus, its AiPQ processor ensures smooth performance. Grab it now with a 59% discount.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 24W speakers with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart features Google TV, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV brings a cinematic feel to your living room. Want crisp visuals and seamless performance? This TV’s 4K UHD LED panel, HDR10, and AiPQ processor deliver stunning clarity. With Google TV, streaming is effortless, and Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound. Its bezel-less design adds elegance to any space at a 74% discount.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED, HDR10, AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming Sound 30W output, Dolby Audio MS12Y Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart features Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)

Check out more TCL TVs with massive price drops on Amazon!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (75P71B Pro) is packed with advanced features to bring entertainment to life. Want a cinematic feel at home? This TV offers a 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz Game Accelerator for seamless visuals. The ONKYO 2.1ch sound system with Dolby Atmos ensures immersive audio. Plus, smart Google TV features enhance convenience.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Wide Color Gamut Sound 35W ONKYO 2.1ch speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, Multi View, Game Master Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 32-inch S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV (32S5500) is a sleek, bezel-less TV that delivers stunning visuals with a 1920x1080 resolution and HDR10 support. Grab it at a massive price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon at 48% discount! It features a 60Hz refresh rate, AiPQ Engine, and Micro Dimming for enhanced clarity. Smart features include Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, screen sharing, and pre-installed apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Sound 24W output with Dolby Audio Smart features Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, screen sharing Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV brings vibrant visuals and immersive sound. Want a cinematic feel at home? Its QLED panel with Dolby Vision ensures rich colors and sharp details, while Dolby Atmos with ONKYO 2.1ch delivers powerful audio. Smooth gaming is possible with a 120Hz Game Accelerator and HDMI 2.1 support. With a massive price drop on Amazon, get it at 59% off!

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Wide Color Gamut Audio 35W output, Dolby Atmos, ONKYO 2.1ch, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, Game Master, Multi-View Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a stunning QLED TV at a great price? The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers vibrant colours and immersive sound. With a 56% discount, this TV is a steal during the latest price drop on TCL TVs. Get the best of Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, and hands-free voice control. Don't miss out on this Amazon offer for premium entertainment.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision-Atmos Sound 30W output, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, hands-free voice control, Multi View Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is here with a 62% discount on TCL TV. Looking for a sleek, bezel-less design with vibrant picture quality? This TV delivers stunning visuals with HDR 10 and a UHD 4K LED panel. Enjoy smooth performance with a quad-core processor, multiple streaming apps, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Take advantage of the price drop on TCL TVs with Amazon offers today.

Specifications Display UHD 4K LED, HDR 10, Micro Dimming, 178° Viewing Angle Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Sound 24W Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a feature-packed TV with a massive price drop on TCL TVs? The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers a stunning QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for vibrant colors. With a 55% discount on TCL TV, this deal is hard to miss. Enjoy immersive sound with ONKYO 2.1 CH speakers and hands-free voice control. Check out Amazon offers before the deal ends.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Sound 30W output, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, Multi-View, Hands-Free Voice Control Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black)

Top 3 features of the best TCL TVs on Amazon

Best TCL TVs Screen Size (inches) Display Special Feature TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black) 55 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, ONKYO 2.1 CH, Google TV TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B (Black) 50 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Hands-Free Voice Control, Google TV TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black) 55 4K LED Metallic Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio, Google TV TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) 75 4K LED Metallic Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio, Google TV TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black) 75 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, ONKYO Sound, Hands-Free Voice Control TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black) 32 Full HD LED Metallic Bezel-Less, Google TV, HDR, Dolby Audio TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black) 55 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, ONKYO Sound, Hands-Free Voice Control TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black) 43 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Google TV, DTS Virtual:X TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black) 65 4K LED Metallic Bezel-Less Design, Dolby Audio, Google TV TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black) 43 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, ONKYO 2.1 CH, Google TV

Factors to consider while buying a TV on Amazon

Here are six factors to consider while buying a TV on Amazon:

Display Type & Resolution: Do you want OLED, QLED, or LED? Higher resolutions like 4K or 8K offer better clarity.

Screen Size: Choose a size that fits your room. A larger screen is ideal for spacious rooms, while smaller screens suit compact spaces.

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (like 120Hz) ensure smoother motion, especially for gaming and sports.

Smart Features: Look for Google TV, Fire TV, or Android TV for easy access to streaming apps and voice assistants.

Audio Quality: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, or built-in powerful speakers can improve your viewing experience.

Connectivity Options: Ensure it has HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for seamless connections with other devices.

Similar articles for you

Limited Period Offers on TVs! Up to 74% off on Samsung, LG, and Sony with massive price drops on smart and premium TVs

Best 4K TVs: Crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with top 10 picks

Best smart TVs to enjoy the ICC champions trophy: Enjoy up to 60% off on BIG screens from top brands

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

Stadium at home! TVs starting at ₹6799: Best picks across screen sizes from Sony, Acer, Toshiba, Samsung, VW

Best smart TV under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable models offering great features, quality, and excellent performance

TCL TVs Are TCL TVs good for gaming? Yes, TCL TVs offer features like low input lag, MEMC, and high refresh rates, making them great for gaming.

Do TCL TVs support voice control? Most TCL smart TVs come with Google Assistant and Alexa support for hands-free voice control.

Do TCL TVs have Dolby Vision and Atmos? Many TCL QLED and premium LED models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for better visuals and sound.

Can I connect external devices to a TCL TV? Yes, TCL TVs come with HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity for external devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.