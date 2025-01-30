Best smart TV under 25000: Top 10 affordable models offering great features, quality, and excellent performance

A smart TV under ₹25,000 is an excellent upgrade as well as a great first TV option. Many middle-class families hesitate to replace old TVs, thinking they still work fine. However, a smart TV provides superior picture quality, internet access, and apps like YouTube and Netflix, enhancing home entertainment. Best smart TV under 25000: Upgrade your viewing experience with the options given here.

The good news is you can find quality smart TVs with Full HD displays, smart features, and good sound for under ₹25,000. Look for deals, discounts, and promo codes to save more.

Explore top options on Amazon and choose the best fit for your needs.

The LG 32LQ576BPSA features an 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready display with HDR for vibrant and lifelike visuals. Powered by the α5 Gen5 AI Processor, it enhances both picture clarity and sound quality. The TV runs on WebOS, granting access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Dynamic Colour Enhancer sharpens images, while 20W speakers with Dolby Audio offer rich, immersive sound. With ThinQ AI, enjoy voice control and smart connectivity for a seamless experience. This smart TV combines superior performance and convenience for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED screen with Active HDR for enhanced picture quality. Processor α5 Gen5 AI Processor optimises visuals and audio for an immersive experience. Operating System WebOS provides access to popular streaming services and apps. Audio 20W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver clear and rich sound. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting various devices. Reasons to buy User-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps. Affordable price point for a smart TV with advanced features. Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not satisfy viewers accustomed to Full HD or higher. Limited to 32-inch screen size, which might be small for larger rooms. Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's value for money, noting its good picture and sound quality. Some mention that the HD Ready resolution is adequate for the size, but those seeking higher clarity might prefer a Full HD model. Overall, it is considered a solid choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Why choose this product?

An affordable smart TV offering quality performance and essential features for everyday viewing.

The LG 32LM563BPTC offers an 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready display with Active HDR, delivering vivid colours and enhanced contrast. Its Quad-Core Processor ensures smooth visuals and improved performance. Running on WebOS, it provides easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Dynamic Colour Enhancer sharpens images, while 20W speakers with Dolby Audio produce immersive sound. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity with external devices.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED screen with Active HDR for vibrant visuals. Processor Quad-Core Processor for smooth performance and enhanced picture clarity. Operating System WebOS for easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Audio 20W speakers with Dolby Audio for clear and immersive sound. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. Reasons to buy Affordable price point for a smart TV with essential features. User-friendly interface with access to popular streaming apps. Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not be sufficient for larger screens or higher clarity needs. Limited to a 32-inch display, which may not be suitable for bigger rooms. Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its value for money and appreciate the good picture quality and sound. Some mention it's perfect for smaller rooms, while others find the HD resolution limiting for larger screens.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly smart TV with essential features and a good balance of picture and sound quality for everyday use.

The MI 43-inch A Series TV offers a Full HD (1920x1080) display, delivering sharp, vibrant images for an enhanced viewing experience. Powered by Android TV, it provides seamless access to popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, while Google Assistant enables voice control for easy navigation. The TV’s 20W speakers offer clear and immersive sound, while the PatchWall UI suggests personalised content for better discovery. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connectivity is straightforward, ensuring compatibility with external devices.

Specifications Display 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD (1920x1080) LED screen for clear, sharp visuals. Operating System Android TV with access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Audio 20W speakers offering clear, immersive sound with Dolby Audio support. Smart Features Google Assistant for voice control and personalised content recommendations through PatchWall UI. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for easy connectivity with external devices. Reasons to buy Affordable price for a Full HD smart TV with Google integration. Seamless access to streaming apps and voice control via Google Assistant. Reasons to avoid Limited sound output at 20W, may not be sufficient for larger rooms. No 4K support, so not ideal for those looking for ultra-high-definition content. Click Here to Buy MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its value for money, easy setup, and smooth performance. Some note that sound could be improved, but overall, it's praised for its affordable price and smart features.

Why choose this product?

An affordable smart TV with Full HD display, Google Assistant, and easy access to streaming apps for everyday entertainment.

Also read: Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing

The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV features a sharp HD Ready (1366x768) display with vibrant colours and clarity. Powered by Tizen OS, it offers smooth access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The 20W speakers ensure clear sound, while the One Remote Control allows easy management of all connected devices. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connectivity with external devices is seamless. Its sleek, glossy black design enhances any living space.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) LED screen for vibrant visuals. Operating System Tizen OS, providing seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Audio 20W speakers for clear sound quality. Remote Control One Remote Control to easily manage all connected devices. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for external device connections. Reasons to buy Affordable HD Ready smart TV with Tizen OS for easy app access. Sleek, modern design that fits well in any room. Reasons to avoid Limited audio output at 20W may not be sufficient for larger rooms. HD Ready resolution may not offer the sharpness of Full HD or 4K TVs. Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s value for money, easy setup, and good picture quality. Some feel the sound could be better, but overall, it’s well-received for its affordability and smart features.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly smart TV offering HD Ready resolution, easy streaming access, and a sleek design for everyday entertainment.

The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV offers a 1366x768 HD Ready display, delivering vibrant, clear visuals. Powered by Tizen OS, it provides access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The 20W speakers deliver rich sound, while One Remote Control simplifies device management. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting external devices is seamless. Its glossy black design enhances any modern living space.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) LED screen for clear and vibrant visuals. Operating System Tizen OS, offering easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Audio 20W speakers provide decent sound output for everyday viewing. Remote Control One Remote Control for easy navigation of all connected devices. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for seamless external device connectivity. Reasons to buy Affordable smart TV with user-friendly interface and streaming access. Sleek glossy black design fits well in most living rooms. Reasons to avoid 20W audio output might not be enough for larger rooms. HD Ready resolution may not provide the clarity of Full HD or 4K. Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the value for money, ease of setup, and good performance for the price. Some mention sound could be improved, but it’s well-received overall.

Why choose this product?

An affordable HD Ready smart TV offering user-friendly features and streaming access for everyday entertainment with a stylish design.

The Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers a 1366x768 HD Ready display, delivering vibrant and clear visuals. Powered by Fire TV OS, it provides easy access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The 20W speakers produce decent sound for a compact setup. Alexa voice control allows seamless navigation, and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity to external devices. The sleek black design complements any modern home.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) LED screen for clear, vibrant visuals. Operating System Fire TV OS for access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Audio 20W speakers for decent sound quality. Voice Control Alexa voice control for easy navigation and hands-free operation. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices. Reasons to buy Affordable smart TV with Fire TV integration and easy access to streaming services. Alexa voice control makes navigation convenient and hands-free. Reasons to avoid 20W sound output may not be sufficient for larger rooms or heavy audio users. HD Ready resolution may not offer the sharpness of Full HD or 4K displays. Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the affordability and user-friendly interface of the TV. Some mention sound quality could be better, but it's praised for its value for money and Fire TV features.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, smart TV with Fire TV integration, Alexa voice control, and easy access to streaming services, perfect for everyday entertainment.

The VW 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV offers a 1920x1080 Full HD display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Android TV, it provides easy access to popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The 20W speakers ensure clear, rich sound quality. Google Assistant and voice control offer convenient hands-free operation. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, external device connectivity is seamless. The frameless design enhances the modern look of any living room.

Specifications Display 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD (1920x1080) LED screen for crisp and vibrant visuals. Operating System Android TV for easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Audio 20W speakers providing clear and balanced sound. Voice Control Integrated Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and smart control. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for seamless device connection. Reasons to buy Full HD display offers great image clarity for its size. Frameless design adds a modern, sleek look to any room. Reasons to avoid 20W sound output may not be sufficient for larger spaces. Android TV interface may feel slightly sluggish for some users. Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the value for money and picture quality. Some mention that the sound could be better, but most are satisfied with its performance.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly smart TV with Full HD quality, voice control, and a sleek frameless design for enhanced viewing experience.

Also read: Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 picks for amazing HD visuals, smart features, and immersive viewing that fit your home perfectly

The Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Smart Google TV offers a 3840x2160 4K display with Dolby Vision for stunning picture quality and vibrant colours. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver immersive sound. Google Assistant allows for easy voice control, while Chromecast built-in enables seamless content sharing. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure convenient connectivity.

Specifications Display 108 cm (43 inches) 4K UHD (3840x2160) display with Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality. Operating System Android TV with easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Audio 30W speakers with Dolby Audio for immersive, high-quality sound. Voice Control Google Assistant for hands-free control and easy navigation. Connectivity Multiple HDMI and USB ports for external device compatibility and Chromecast built-in for content sharing. Reasons to buy Stunning 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision support for vibrant visuals. 30W sound output delivers rich and immersive audio. Reasons to avoid Price may be higher compared to HD Ready models. Smart features might have occasional lags or delays for some users. Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the superb 4K quality, easy setup, and seamless streaming. Some mention minor lag with smart features, but it’s mostly praised for the value.

Why choose this product?

A 4K TV with Dolby Vision and Google Assistant offering vibrant picture quality and immersive sound, perfect for smart entertainment.

The Acer 32-inch V Pro Series Smart QLED TV offers a 1366x768 HD Ready display with vibrant colours and clarity. Powered by Android 14, it provides easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV features 16GB of internal storage for apps and media. With 30W Dolby Audio, it delivers clear and immersive sound. Google Assistant enables hands-free voice control for easy navigation. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity for external devices.

Specifications Display 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366x768) QLED screen for vibrant colours and clarity. Operating System Android 14 with access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Audio 30W Dolby Audio for rich, clear sound. Storage 16GB internal storage for apps and media. Voice Control Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and smart control. Reasons to buy QLED display offers vibrant colours and enhanced picture quality. 30W Dolby Audio provides an immersive sound experience. Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not provide the sharpness of Full HD or 4K. 16GB storage might be limiting for heavy app users. Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the vibrant QLED display and clear sound. Some note that the HD Ready resolution isn't as sharp as Full HD, but overall, it’s praised for its smart features and value for money.

Why choose this product?

A QLED smart TV with Android 14, Dolby Audio, and 16GB storage for those seeking quality entertainment and convenience.

The Toshiba 43-inch C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers 3840x2160 4K resolution for stunning, crystal-clear picture quality. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. With DTS Virtual:X technology, the 20W speakers deliver immersive sound. Google Assistant allows for hands-free voice control, and Chromecast built-in enables seamless content sharing. The TV features a sleek black design, perfect for modern homes.

Specifications Display 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) LED screen for sharp and vibrant visuals. Operating System Google TV with access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Audio 20W speakers with DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound. Voice Control Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and control. Connectivity Chromecast built-in for easy content sharing and multiple HDMI/USB ports for external device connections. Reasons to buy 4K resolution provides exceptional picture quality with vivid colours. Google Assistant enables convenient hands-free control and seamless navigation. Reasons to avoid 20W audio output may not provide deep sound for larger rooms. Smart interface may occasionally lag for some users. Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the 4K picture quality, easy setup, and user-friendly interface. A few mention the sound could be better for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

A 4K TV with Google TV, DTS Virtual:X sound, and easy voice control, perfect for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

What are the best features to expect in a smart TV under ₹ 25,000?

In a smart TV under ₹25,000, expect features like HD/Full HD/4K resolution, smart operating systems (like Android or Google TV), streaming app access, decent sound quality, and voice control.

How is the picture and sound quality compared to more expensive models?

Smart TVs under ₹25,000 typically offer decent picture quality with HD/Full HD displays, but may lack the sharpness and vibrancy of higher-end models. Sound quality is also more basic.

Which brands offer the best value for money in this price range?

Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Toshiba, and LG offer great value for money in this price range, providing reliable performance, smart features, and decent picture and sound quality at affordable prices.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smart TV under ₹ 25000

Display quality: Look for a decent resolution like Full HD or 4K to ensure clear, sharp visuals. LED and QLED displays offer better picture quality in budget models.

Sound quality: Check for Dolby Audio or similar technologies for clear sound, but note that budget models may have less powerful speakers.

Smart features: Ensure the TV has smart connectivity with apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, along with voice control (Google Assistant or Alexa).

Connectivity: Look for multiple HDMI/USB ports for external devices and Wi-Fi support for seamless streaming.

Brand reputation: Choose a trusted brand offering warranty and customer support for a reliable product.

Top 3 features of best smart TV under ₹ 25000

Best Smart TV under ₹ 25000 Screen Size Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black) 32 inches LED HD Ready 60Hz LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) 32 inches LED HD Ready 60Hz MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN 43 inches LED Full HD 60Hz Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) 32 inches LED HD Ready 60Hz Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) 32 inches LED HD Ready 60Hz Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) 32 inches LED HD Ready 60Hz VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black) 43 inches LED Full HD 60Hz Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) 43 inches LED 4K UHD 60Hz Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) 32 inches QLED HD Ready 60Hz TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) 43 inches LED 4K UHD 60Hz

Best LED TVs in India: Top 10 models from the best TV brands like LG, MI and more

FAQs on smart TVs under ₹25,000 What features should I expect in a smart TV under ₹ 25,000? You can expect HD/Full HD/4K resolution, smart connectivity, popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, and basic voice control features.

Are budget smart TVs good for gaming? Most budget smart TVs are fine for casual gaming, but they may have lower refresh rates and limited HDMI ports.

Can I stream 4K content on a smart TV under ₹ 25,000? Some models offer 4K resolution (like Xiaomi and Toshiba), but streaming 4K content may be limited by the TV’s specs.

How important is sound quality in budget smart TVs? Sound quality may not be as premium in budget models. Some TVs have Dolby Audio but often lack powerful speakers for larger rooms.

Do these smart TVs have a good app selection? Yes, budget smart TVs typically support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, but app performance may vary.

