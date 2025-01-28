Best TCL TV: Top 8 choices combining brilliant display, advanced technology and smart features

Upgrading your TV every few years is essential to stay in sync with advancing technology. Smart TVs evolve quickly, offering better picture quality, faster processors, and improved compatibility with streaming apps. Older models may struggle to support new formats like 4K or HDR, impacting your viewing experience. Best TCL TV: Discover the top options, offering stunning visuals, smart features, and excellent value for money.

TCL is a trusted brand, known for delivering high-quality televisions with cutting-edge features at competitive prices. Their models offer exceptional visuals, smart connectivity, and user-friendly interfaces, making them an excellent choice. Choosing a TCL TV ensures you stay ahead in entertainment, enjoying the latest innovations and a future-ready viewing experience.

We have put together a list of 8 of the best options available on Amazon. Check them out here.

The TCL 32S5500AF is a sleek, 32-inch bezel-less smart TV, designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Featuring Full HD resolution and Android TV OS, it provides stunning visuals and seamless app integration. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, you can enjoy hands-free control and effortless content streaming. Its metallic design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. The TV is ideal for those seeking modern features, vibrant picture quality, and smooth performance in a compact size.

Specifications Display Full HD resolution with 1920 x 1080 pixels for clear visuals Sound 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Operating System Android TV 9.0 for seamless app support Smart Features Google Assistant, Chromecast, and app access Design Bezel-less metallic frame for a premium look Reasons to buy Excellent Full HD picture quality with vibrant colours Easy navigation and control via Android OS Reasons to avoid Limited to 32 inches, may not suit larger rooms Average sound quality for large spaces Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design, clear display, and easy-to-use interface. Some mention satisfactory sound, while others recommend external speakers.

Why choose this product?

Compact, stylish, and feature-packed, this TCL TV offers Full HD resolution and smart features at a competitive price.

Also read: Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 picks for amazing HD visuals, smart features, and immersive viewing that fit your home perfectly

The TCL 40L4B is a 40-inch Full HD Android TV designed for superior entertainment. Its metallic bezel-less design offers a sleek, modern look, while Full HD resolution ensures vibrant and detailed visuals. Powered by Android TV, it supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast make voice commands and streaming effortless. With Dolby Audio and 20W speakers, the sound quality complements the visuals, making it perfect for everyday use.

Specifications Display Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) with vibrant clarity Sound Dolby Audio with 20W speakers for immersive audio Operating System Android TV 9.0 for seamless app integration Smart Features Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in Design Bezel-less metallic frame for a premium aesthetic Reasons to buy Crisp and vibrant Full HD picture quality User-friendly Android OS with app support Reasons to avoid Sound quality may not suit audiophiles Limited advanced gaming features Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the sleek design, sharp visuals, and easy navigation. Some recommend external speakers for enhanced audio.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, feature-rich, and budget-friendly, this TCL TV delivers premium Full HD visuals and smart features for seamless entertainment.

The TCL 43C655 is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV with cutting-edge technology for immersive entertainment. It features Quantum Dot technology for brilliant colours and sharp details. Powered by Google TV, it offers a seamless user interface with access to apps like Netflix and YouTube. Dolby Vision and Atmos deliver cinematic visuals and sound, while the bezel-less metallic design enhances its aesthetic appeal. Perfect for those seeking high performance and style in a compact size.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD with Quantum Dot for vivid colours and clarity Sound Dolby Atmos with 24W speakers for immersive audio Operating System Google TV with easy access to apps and content Smart Features Hands-free voice control via Google Assistant Design Metallic bezel-less frame for a modern look Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K QLED picture quality with lifelike colours Google TV offers intuitive navigation and app support Reasons to avoid Sound output may benefit from a soundbar Limited to 43 inches, may not suit larger spaces Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stunning picture quality and smart features. Some suggest external audio systems for a fuller sound experience.

Why choose this product?

Experience stunning visuals and smart technology with TCL’s 43C655 QLED TV—perfect for vibrant entertainment at home.

The TCL 43V6B is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV designed for an exceptional viewing experience. Featuring a metallic bezel-less design, this TV offers a modern, minimalist look while delivering stunning visuals with 4K clarity. Google TV provides a user-friendly interface, enabling easy access to apps and content. Dolby Vision ensures vivid colours and enhanced contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers immersive audio. Whether for streaming or gaming, this TCL TV brings cutting-edge technology to your home at an affordable price.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals Sound Dolby Atmos with 24W speakers for rich audio Operating System Google TV for seamless app navigation Smart Features Google Assistant for hands-free control Design Metallic bezel-less frame for a premium look Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution with vivid colours Easy navigation with Google TV and voice control Reasons to avoid Sound may require additional speakers for full effect Limited to 43 inches, not suitable for very large rooms Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the crisp 4K display and smooth interface. Some suggest using a soundbar for enhanced audio quality.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy superior 4K visuals, smart features, and sleek design with the TCL 43V6B for an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Also read: Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing

The TCL 55C755 is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QD-Mini LED Google TV, delivering cutting-edge technology for an immersive viewing experience. Featuring Quantum Dot-Mini LED technology, it provides stunning brightness, deeper blacks, and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, users can enjoy a personalised interface with easy access to streaming apps and services. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance both the visual and audio experience, making it ideal for movie nights and gaming. With its sleek, bezel-less design, the TCL 55C755 is an excellent choice for a premium home entertainment setup.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD with Quantum Dot-Mini LED for vivid colours and deep contrast Sound Dolby Atmos with 30W speakers for immersive audio Operating System Google TV for streamlined content and app navigation Smart Features Google Assistant for voice control Design Bezel-less metallic frame for a modern, premium look Reasons to buy Excellent 4K picture quality with enhanced brightness and contrast Google TV offers seamless app access and personalised content Reasons to avoid Audio may require additional sound equipment for optimal quality Large size may not suit smaller spaces Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the stunning 4K picture quality and vibrant colours. Some recommend pairing it with external speakers for enhanced sound.

Why choose this product?

Experience outstanding 4K visuals, immersive sound, and a sleek design with the TCL 55C755 for ultimate home entertainment.

The TCL 75C755 is a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QD-Mini LED Google TV, offering an exceptional viewing experience. With Quantum Dot-Mini LED technology, it provides superior brightness, enhanced contrast, and vibrant colours for a cinematic feel. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further enhance the viewing and listening experience, making it ideal for movies, sports, and gaming. Powered by Google TV, the interface is seamless, with easy access to all your favourite apps and content. The sleek, bezel-less design ensures it complements any modern living space, making it the perfect choice for large rooms or home theatres.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD with Quantum Dot-Mini LED for rich colours and deep blacks Sound Dolby Atmos with 30W speakers for immersive audio Operating System Google TV for easy navigation and app access Smart Features Google Assistant for voice control Design Bezel-less metallic frame for a sleek, modern aesthetic Reasons to buy Superb 4K picture quality with stunning brightness and detail Smart interface with Google TV and voice control Reasons to avoid Requires ample space due to its large size Sound may benefit from additional external speakers Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the large screen size, excellent picture quality, and easy-to-use interface. Some recommend adding external sound systems for richer audio.

Why choose this product?

Experience extraordinary 4K visuals and immersive sound with the TCL 75C755, perfect for a grand home entertainment setup.



The TCL 98C755 is an enormous 98-inch 4K Ultra HD QD-Mini LED Google TV that brings cinematic quality directly into your home. Featuring Quantum Dot-Mini LED technology, it delivers impressive brightness, deep blacks, and vibrant colours, making every viewing experience rich and dynamic. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos work together to provide unparalleled visual and audio performance. Google TV offers easy access to apps, voice control, and a personalised interface. With its sleek, bezel-less design, this TV is perfect for large living rooms or home theatres, ensuring a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD with Quantum Dot-Mini LED for rich colours and high contrast Sound Dolby Atmos with 40W speakers for powerful audio Operating System Google TV for smooth navigation and app access Smart Features Google Assistant for voice control Design Bezel-less metallic frame for a modern, minimalist look Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K picture quality with stunning brightness and detail Powerful sound with Dolby Atmos and 40W speakers Reasons to avoid Requires a very large space for optimal viewing High price point due to size and technology Click Here to Buy TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are thrilled with the massive screen size, stunning picture quality, and smooth user interface. Some suggest investing in additional sound equipment for enhanced audio.

Why choose this product?

With massive 98-inch 4K clarity, Dolby sound, and smart features, the TCL 98C755 provides an extraordinary home theatre experience.

Is TCL TV a good brand?

TCL is a well-regarded brand known for offering high-quality, affordable televisions. With advanced technologies like QLED, Mini LED, and 4K resolution, TCL provides excellent picture and sound quality. Its smart features, including Google TV and Android integration, ensure a user-friendly experience, making it a solid choice for consumers.

Is TCL TV Chinese or Indian?

TCL is a Chinese multinational electronics company, headquartered in Huizhou, China. It is one of the largest television manufacturers globally, known for its high-quality yet affordable TVs. While it operates in India and other countries, TCL remains a Chinese brand with a significant presence in the global market.

Are TCL TVs better than Samsung?

TCL and Samsung both offer high-quality TVs, but Samsung generally excels in advanced features, display technologies, and overall performance. However, TCL is known for offering great value, especially in the budget-friendly segment, with competitive picture quality and smart features. It depends on your specific needs and budget.

Top 3 features of best TCL TVs

Best TCL TVs Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black) LED Full HD (1920 x 1080) 60 Hz TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) LED HD Ready (1366 x 768) 60 Hz TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) LED Full HD (1920 x 1080) 60 Hz TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black) QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black) QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black) QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black) QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 60 Hz

Best budget friendly TCL TV

The TCL 32L4B (32 inches) is the best budget-friendly option among these models. It offers HD Ready resolution, smart Android features, and a sleek bezel-less design at an affordable price, making it ideal for those seeking quality entertainment without a large investment. Perfect for smaller spaces.

Best overall TCL TV

The TCL 32S5500AF is a standout in its category, combining sleek, bezel-less design with Full HD resolution and Android Smart TV capabilities. With features like built-in Google Assistant, smooth app navigation, and great picture quality, it offers excellent value, making it one of the best overall TCL TV options.

FAQs on TCL TV Are TCL TVs good quality? Yes, TCL TVs offer great quality, especially for the price. They feature advanced technologies like QLED and 4K Ultra HD, providing good picture and sound quality.

Does TCL TV support Google Assistant? Yes, many TCL models, including those with Google TV, support Google Assistant for voice control and easy navigation.

How long do TCL TVs last? TCL TVs typically last around 6-8 years, depending on usage and maintenance, similar to most major TV brands.

Does TCL offer 4K Ultra HD TVs? Yes, TCL offers a wide range of 4K Ultra HD TVs, featuring impressive visual quality and advanced display technologies like QD-Mini LED and QLED.

Is TCL TV better than other brands? TCL offers great value for money with competitive features, but premium brands like Samsung or LG may outperform TCL in higher-end models for certain features like picture quality and sound.

