Best TVs under ₹10000 in India: Comparing the top choices
Looking for a TV under 10000? Here are the top 10 options to consider. Read on to find the best value for your money.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV View Details
|
|
|
|
Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV View Details
|
|
|
Are you in the market for a new TV but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the 10 best TVs under 10000 in India to help you make an informed decision. In this article, we'll provide detailed product details, feature comparison tables, and a guide on how to find the perfect TV for your needs. Whether you're looking for a smart TV, a large screen size, or the best value for your money, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for you without burning a hole in your pocket.
The Visio World VW32S is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch screen. It offers HD Ready resolution and comes with built-in Wi-Fi. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, it's a great option for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable
Smart TV features
Reasons to avoid
Limited screen size
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)
The TCL 32L4B features a metallic bezel-less design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It runs on Android OS and offers access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With stunning picture quality and Dolby Audio, it's a great value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bezel-less design
Android OS
Reasons to avoid
Limited connectivity options
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)
The KODAK 32SE5001BL offers a sleek design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It comes with a host of connectivity options and features a special mode for enhanced audio and video experience. With vibrant colors and a user-friendly interface, it's a great choice for entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Enhanced audio and video
User-friendly interface
Reasons to avoid
Average build quality
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)
The Acer AR32NSV53HDFL is a 32-inch LED TV with advanced picture and audio technologies. It offers a crystal-clear display and immersive sound experience. With a sleek black design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced picture and audio technologies
Sleek design
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
The Acer HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Google Assistant built-in, offering a seamless smart TV experience. With a 32-inch display and a range of pre-installed apps, it's a great option for those looking for a connected entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Google Assistant built-in
Pre-installed apps
Reasons to avoid
Limited audio capabilities
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black)
Also read:Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing
IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
The IBELL Trident offers a 32-inch HD Ready display with digital display technology. It features a slim design and multiple connectivity options for seamless entertainment. With vibrant colors and a crisp display, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Slim design
Vibrant colors
Reasons to avoid
Limited smart features
IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
Also read:Best smart TVs in 2024: Transform your home and experience great visual quality with our top 8 picks
Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV
The Visio World VW32GQ1 is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It offers Google Assistant built-in and a range of pre-installed apps for a seamless smart TV experience. With an elegant design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Google Assistant built-in
Elegant design
Reasons to avoid
Average audio quality
Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV
Also read:Best smart TV: Top 10 options for superior viewing and smart features at home in 2024
Best 3 features of the top TVs under ₹10,000
|Best TVs under ₹10,000
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Smart Features
|Visio World VW32S
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|TCL 32L4B
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Android OS
|KODAK 32SE5001BL
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Special Mode
|Acer AR32NSV53HDFL
|32 inches
|Advanced LED
|Advanced audio technologies
|Acer HD Ready Smart
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Google Assistant
|IBELL Trident
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Digital display
|Visio World VW32GQ1
|32 inches
|HD Ready
|Google Assistant
FAQs on tv under 10000
- What are the best TVs under 10000 in India?
The best TVs under 10000 in India include options from Visio World, TCL, KODAK, Acer, and IBELL, offering a range of screen sizes, resolutions, and smart features.
- Do these TVs come with a warranty?
Yes, most of these TVs come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase.
- Are these TVs suitable for gaming?
While these TVs are budget-friendly, they offer decent picture quality and screen sizes for casual gaming.
- Can I connect external devices to these TVs?
Yes, all of these TVs come with multiple connectivity options, allowing you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, streaming devices, and more.
Similar stories for you
Smart TVs under ₹40000: Top 9 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home
Best smart TV to buy for theatre-like experience: Top 10 options with high resolution and powerful sound
Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience
Best Google TV: Top 9 picks for cutting-edge features and unmatched viewing experience at home
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.