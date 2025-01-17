Are you in the market for a new TV but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the 10 best TVs under 10000 in India to help you make an informed decision. In this article, we'll provide detailed product details, feature comparison tables, and a guide on how to find the perfect TV for your needs. Whether you're looking for a smart TV, a large screen size, or the best value for your money, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for you without burning a hole in your pocket. TVs under ₹ 10,000 offer good value for money

The Visio World VW32S is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch screen. It offers HD Ready resolution and comes with built-in Wi-Fi. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, it's a great option for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Built-in Wi-Fi Connectivity Multiple options Reasons to buy Affordable Smart TV features Reasons to avoid Limited screen size Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

The TCL 32L4B features a metallic bezel-less design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It runs on Android OS and offers access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With stunning picture quality and Dolby Audio, it's a great value for money.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Android OS Audio Dolby Audio Reasons to buy Bezel-less design Android OS Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

The KODAK 32SE5001BL offers a sleek design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It comes with a host of connectivity options and features a special mode for enhanced audio and video experience. With vibrant colors and a user-friendly interface, it's a great choice for entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Connectivity Multiple options Special Mode Enhanced audio and video Reasons to buy Enhanced audio and video User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Average build quality Click Here to Buy Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)

The Acer AR32NSV53HDFL is a 32-inch LED TV with advanced picture and audio technologies. It offers a crystal-clear display and immersive sound experience. With a sleek black design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Audio Advanced audio technologies Connectivity Multiple options Design Sleek black Reasons to buy Advanced picture and audio technologies Sleek design Reasons to avoid Higher price point Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)

The Acer HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Google Assistant built-in, offering a seamless smart TV experience. With a 32-inch display and a range of pre-installed apps, it's a great option for those looking for a connected entertainment experience.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Google Assistant Pre-installed Apps Multiple options Reasons to buy Google Assistant built-in Pre-installed apps Reasons to avoid Limited audio capabilities Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black)

IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

The IBELL Trident offers a 32-inch HD Ready display with digital display technology. It features a slim design and multiple connectivity options for seamless entertainment. With vibrant colors and a crisp display, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Display Technology Digital display Connectivity Multiple options Reasons to buy Slim design Vibrant colors Reasons to avoid Limited smart features Click Here to Buy IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Visio World VW32GQ1 is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It offers Google Assistant built-in and a range of pre-installed apps for a seamless smart TV experience. With an elegant design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready Smart Features Google Assistant Pre-installed Apps Multiple options Reasons to buy Google Assistant built-in Elegant design Reasons to avoid Average audio quality Click Here to Buy Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV

Best 3 features of the top TVs under ₹ 10,000

Best TVs under ₹ 10,000 Screen Size Resolution Smart Features Visio World VW32S 32 inches HD Ready Built-in Wi-Fi TCL 32L4B 32 inches HD Ready Android OS KODAK 32SE5001BL 32 inches HD Ready Special Mode Acer AR32NSV53HDFL 32 inches Advanced LED Advanced audio technologies Acer HD Ready Smart 32 inches HD Ready Google Assistant IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready Digital display Visio World VW32GQ1 32 inches HD Ready Google Assistant

FAQs on tv under 10000 What are the best TVs under 10000 in India? The best TVs under 10000 in India include options from Visio World, TCL, KODAK, Acer, and IBELL, offering a range of screen sizes, resolutions, and smart features.

Do these TVs come with a warranty? Yes, most of these TVs come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase.

Are these TVs suitable for gaming? While these TVs are budget-friendly, they offer decent picture quality and screen sizes for casual gaming.

Can I connect external devices to these TVs? Yes, all of these TVs come with multiple connectivity options, allowing you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, streaming devices, and more.

