Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best TVs under 10000 in India: Comparing the top choices

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 17, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Looking for a TV under 10000? Here are the top 10 options to consider. Read on to find the best value for your money.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Are you in the market for a new TV but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the 10 best TVs under 10000 in India to help you make an informed decision. In this article, we'll provide detailed product details, feature comparison tables, and a guide on how to find the perfect TV for your needs. Whether you're looking for a smart TV, a large screen size, or the best value for your money, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for you without burning a hole in your pocket.

TVs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 offer good value for money
TVs under 10,000 offer good value for money

Loading Suggestions...

The Visio World VW32S is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch screen. It offers HD Ready resolution and comes with built-in Wi-Fi. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, it's a great option for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Smart Features
Built-in Wi-Fi
Connectivity
Multiple options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable

affiliate-tick

Smart TV features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited screen size

Click Here to Buy

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 32L4B features a metallic bezel-less design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It runs on Android OS and offers access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With stunning picture quality and Dolby Audio, it's a great value for money.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Smart Features
Android OS
Audio
Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bezel-less design

affiliate-tick

Android OS

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited connectivity options

Click Here to Buy

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The KODAK 32SE5001BL offers a sleek design with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It comes with a host of connectivity options and features a special mode for enhanced audio and video experience. With vibrant colors and a user-friendly interface, it's a great choice for entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Connectivity
Multiple options
Special Mode
Enhanced audio and video

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Enhanced audio and video

affiliate-tick

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average build quality

Click Here to Buy

Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer AR32NSV53HDFL is a 32-inch LED TV with advanced picture and audio technologies. It offers a crystal-clear display and immersive sound experience. With a sleek black design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Audio
Advanced audio technologies
Connectivity
Multiple options
Design
Sleek black

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced picture and audio technologies

affiliate-tick

Sleek design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy

Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Google Assistant built-in, offering a seamless smart TV experience. With a 32-inch display and a range of pre-installed apps, it's a great option for those looking for a connected entertainment experience.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Pre-installed Apps
Multiple options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Google Assistant built-in

affiliate-tick

Pre-installed apps

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited audio capabilities

Click Here to Buy

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) J Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black)

Also read:Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing

IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Loading Suggestions...

The IBELL Trident offers a 32-inch HD Ready display with digital display technology. It features a slim design and multiple connectivity options for seamless entertainment. With vibrant colors and a crisp display, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Display Technology
Digital display
Connectivity
Multiple options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Slim design

affiliate-tick

Vibrant colors

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited smart features

Click Here to Buy

IBELL Trident 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Also read:Best smart TVs in 2024: Transform your home and experience great visual quality with our top 8 picks

Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV

Loading Suggestions...

The Visio World VW32GQ1 is a budget-friendly smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready display. It offers Google Assistant built-in and a range of pre-installed apps for a seamless smart TV experience. With an elegant design and multiple connectivity options, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
HD Ready
Smart Features
Google Assistant
Pre-installed Apps
Multiple options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Google Assistant built-in

affiliate-tick

Elegant design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average audio quality

Click Here to Buy

Visio World 32 inches VW32GQ1 HD Ready Smart LED TV

Also read:Best smart TV: Top 10 options for superior viewing and smart features at home in 2024

Best 3 features of the top TVs under 10,000

Best TVs under 10,000Screen SizeResolutionSmart Features
Visio World VW32S32 inchesHD ReadyBuilt-in Wi-Fi
TCL 32L4B32 inchesHD ReadyAndroid OS
KODAK 32SE5001BL32 inchesHD ReadySpecial Mode
Acer AR32NSV53HDFL32 inchesAdvanced LEDAdvanced audio technologies
Acer HD Ready Smart32 inchesHD ReadyGoogle Assistant
IBELL Trident32 inchesHD ReadyDigital display
Visio World VW32GQ132 inchesHD ReadyGoogle Assistant

FAQs on tv under 10000

  • What are the best TVs under 10000 in India?

    The best TVs under 10000 in India include options from Visio World, TCL, KODAK, Acer, and IBELL, offering a range of screen sizes, resolutions, and smart features.

  • Do these TVs come with a warranty?

    Yes, most of these TVs come with a standard warranty from the manufacturer, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase.

  • Are these TVs suitable for gaming?

    While these TVs are budget-friendly, they offer decent picture quality and screen sizes for casual gaming.

  • Can I connect external devices to these TVs?

    Yes, all of these TVs come with multiple connectivity options, allowing you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, streaming devices, and more.

Similar stories for you

Smart TVs under 40000: Top 9 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

Best smart TV to buy for theatre-like experience: Top 10 options with high resolution and powerful sound

Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

Best Google TV: Top 9 picks for cutting-edge features and unmatched viewing experience at home

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On