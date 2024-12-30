Best smart TV: Top 10 options for superior viewing and smart features at home in 2024

Smart TVs have transformed home entertainment by blending traditional television with internet-powered features. They provide access to streaming platforms, gaming, web browsing, and voice control, making them essential in modern households. Discover the best smart TVs in India for superior entertainment, seamless streaming, and smart features.(Pexels)

With rapidly evolving technology, regular upgrades are vital. Newer models offer better picture quality, faster processors, and advanced AI features, ensuring compatibility with the latest apps and services. Older TVs may lack support for new software, limiting their functionality.

Staying updated future-proofs your entertainment setup and guarantees access to the latest audio-visual innovations. Explore some of the best smart TVs on Amazon and upgrade your home entertainment experience today.

The LG 32LM563BPTC delivers sharp HD visuals, advanced WebOS features, and rich sound. Its sleek design blends with modern interiors, while built-in apps ensure endless entertainment. Ideal for compact spaces, this smart TV supports AI ThinQ and voice commands, offering intuitive control.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ

Audio: 10W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp picture quality with Active HDR Limited to HD resolution User-friendly interface with voice command support Modest speaker output

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its clear visuals, smooth performance, and intuitive interface. Some recommend external speakers for enhanced audio experience.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its reliable LG technology, rich features, and seamless streaming, perfect for compact living spaces.

The LG 32LQ643BPTA offers vibrant HD visuals, a sleek design, and advanced WebOS for seamless entertainment. Its AI-powered features ensure effortless navigation, while built-in apps provide extensive streaming options. Ideal for compact spaces, this smart TV combines modern aesthetics with reliable performance for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ

Audio: 10W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality with Active HDR Limited to HD resolution Smooth performance with intuitive AI support Requires external speakers for better sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its sharp display and user-friendly interface. However, many suggest an external sound system for enhanced audio.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its cutting-edge LG technology, vibrant visuals, and smart features, perfect for compact and stylish home setups.

The Xiaomi Smart TV A offers stunning HD visuals, Google-powered features, and a sleek design. With Android TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration, it delivers seamless entertainment. The bezel-less display enhances aesthetics and immersion, making it an excellent choice for compact spaces.

Specificaitons of Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Reasons of buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience Limited to HD resolution Integrated Google ecosystem for smart connectivity Audio performance could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design and user-friendly Google interface, though some recommend external speakers for improved sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its Google-powered interface, bezel-less design, and immersive viewing experience, perfect for compact living spaces.

The Samsung UA43T5450AKXXL combines stunning Full HD visuals with a slim design and smart features. Powered by Tizen, it offers seamless access to popular apps, live TV, and web browsing. Its PurColour technology enhances image clarity and vibrancy, making it ideal for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches), Full HD

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Smart Features: Tizen OS, voice assistants

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture quality with PurColour technology Limited app store compared to Android TV Tizen OS for smooth and intuitive navigation Standard 20W audio may require external speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its vibrant display and user-friendly interface but note that sound could be enhanced with external speakers.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its superior Full HD display, intuitive smart features, and trusted Samsung quality, perfect for larger spaces.

The Samsung UA32T4380AKXXL combines stunning HD visuals with a sleek glossy black finish. Its PurColour technology ensures vibrant picture quality, while smart features powered by Tizen OS offer seamless access to apps and streaming services. Compact yet feature-rich, it’s perfect for smaller rooms.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: Tizen OS, integrated apps

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colours with PurColour technology Limited to HD resolution User-friendly interface with Tizen OS Modest sound output

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its sharp visuals and smooth interface but suggest adding external speakers for a better audio experience.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its reliable Samsung technology, vibrant picture quality, and smart features, ideal for compact spaces.

The VW32S Frameless Smart TV delivers vibrant HD visuals and a sleek, edge-to-edge design. Powered by Android, it offers seamless streaming, app integration, and Google Assistant for intuitive control. Its frameless design enhances immersion, making it a stylish addition to compact spaces.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: Android OS, Google Assistant

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design for immersive viewing Limited to HD resolution Android OS for versatile app compatibility Audio quality could be stronger

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its frameless design and smooth Android interface but recommend external speakers for improved sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its frameless design, Android versatility, and vibrant HD visuals, perfectly suited for modern, compact homes.

The Redmi Xiaomi F Series Fire TV offers HD-ready clarity, seamless entertainment, and voice control powered by Fire OS and Alexa. Its sleek design and customisable interface deliver an intuitive viewing experience. With access to thousands of apps, streaming is effortless, making it a great addition to compact spaces.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: Fire OS, Alexa integration

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fire OS provides a highly customisable interface Limited to HD resolution Alexa voice control for hands-free operation Requires external speakers for superior audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its smooth Fire OS interface and app variety but suggest external speakers for improved sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its Fire OS capabilities, Alexa voice control, and extensive streaming options, ideal for modern compact spaces.

The Redmi Xiaomi F Series 4K Fire TV offers stunning UHD visuals with vivid colours and sharp details. Powered by Fire OS, it delivers seamless streaming, Alexa voice control, and access to thousands of apps. Its sleek design and immersive display make it a perfect centrepiece for larger living spaces.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches), UHD 4K

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Smart Features: Fire OS, Alexa integration

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution with vivid colours Requires high-speed internet for optimal 4K streaming Alexa voice control for hands-free convenience Audio may need external speakers for enhanced experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its sharp 4K visuals and user-friendly interface, though many suggest external sound systems for enhanced audio quality.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for its breathtaking 4K display, Fire OS versatility, and Alexa integration, making it ideal for immersive home entertainment.

The VW43F2 Playwall Frameless Smart TV combines stunning Full HD clarity with an ultra-sleek frameless design for immersive viewing. Powered by Android OS, it offers seamless app integration, Google Assistant, and Chromecast support. Its robust performance and stylish design make it a perfect fit for modern living spaces.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches), Full HD

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Smart Features: Android OS, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Frameless design enhances immersion Limited to Full HD, lacks 4K resolution Android OS ensures versatile app compatibility Requires external sound systems for a richer audio experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its frameless design and smooth Android interface but recommend external speakers for enhanced sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stylish frameless design, Full HD clarity, and smart Android features, perfect for modern home entertainment.

The Panasonic TH32MS660DX delivers sharp HD visuals, a user-friendly Google TV interface, and access to popular streaming platforms. Its sleek design and built-in Chromecast enhance functionality, making it a great fit for compact spaces. Enjoy seamless navigation with Google Assistant for effortless control.

Specifications of Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black)

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV offers extensive app compatibility Limited to HD resolution Built-in Chromecast for seamless content sharing Audio performance could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its smooth Google interface and easy streaming options but suggest external speakers for enhanced sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its reliable Panasonic build, Google TV interface, and built-in Chromecast, perfect for smart, compact living spaces.

Top 3 features of best smart TVs

Best Smart TV Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) LED 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) 60 Hz Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) LED 3840 x 2160 pixels (UHD 4K) 60 Hz VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black) LED 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) 60 Hz Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black) LED 1366 x 768 pixels (HD Ready) 60 Hz

Best overall smart TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC offers vibrant HD visuals, sleek design, and intuitive WebOS features. It includes built-in apps, AI ThinQ for voice control, and a user-friendly interface, ideal for compact spaces.

Best budget friendly choice

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN offers excellent value for money. With its HD resolution, Android integration, and Google Assistant, it provides a user-friendly interface and smooth streaming experience, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for smart features and good performance at an affordable price.

What is in a smart TV?

A smart TV integrates internet connectivity, allowing access to streaming services, apps, and browsing. It typically features built-in Wi-Fi, voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, and streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, offering an enhanced viewing experience.

Does a smart TV need WiFi?

Yes, a smart TV typically requires Wi-Fi to access internet-based features like streaming services, apps, and browsing. Without Wi-Fi, the TV's smart capabilities, such as accessing online content or using voice assistants, would be limited or unavailable.

Which TV is better, LG or Samsung?

Both LG and Samsung offer excellent TVs, but the choice depends on your needs. LG is known for superior OLED displays and user-friendly interfaces, while Samsung excels in QLED technology and vibrant picture quality. Both brands offer reliable performance and innovation.

FAQs on smart TV What is a Smart TV? A smart TV connects to the internet, allowing access to streaming services, apps, and web browsing without needing an external device like a set-top box.

Do Smart TVs require an internet connection? Yes, smart TVs need an internet connection to access apps, stream content, and use online features like voice assistants.

Can I watch Netflix on a Smart TV? Yes, most smart TVs come with pre-installed Netflix apps, or you can download them from the app store.

How do I set up a smart TV? Simply connect the TV to your Wi-Fi network, sign in to your accounts (like Google or Netflix), and start browsing or streaming.

What is the difference between LED and OLED? LED TVs use a backlight to display images, while OLED TVs offer individually lit pixels for deeper blacks, better contrast, and improved colour accuracy.

