Best Samsung QLED TVs: Top 10 models for stunning 8K content, next-gen gaming, and streaming excellence

Samsung QLED TVs are known for delivering an immersive viewing experience, making them an ideal choice for stunning 8K content, next-gen gaming, and seamless streaming. With advanced display technology, these TVs provide vibrant colours, detailed imagery, and impressive contrast that truly bring visuals to life. Their support for HDR formats ensures excellent clarity across genres, from action packed movies to intricate gaming landscapes. Features like low input lag and high refresh rates make these TVs particularly appealing to gamers who value smooth and responsive gameplay. Best Samsung QLED TV makes every scene brighter and more realistic.

Samsung's QLED lineup caters to diverse entertainment needs, offering a wide range of sizes and smart features for easy streaming access and integration with connected devices. With innovative technology at the forefront, these TVs provide an engaging and refined balance for home theaters or gaming setups. If you're enjoying a cinematic masterpiece or competing in an intense game, these models redefine the way you experience entertainment.

So, now let us start exploring all the 10 best Samsung QLED TVs in detail.

This Samsung 138 cm QLED TV merges advanced QLED technology with an artistic edge, transforming into a digital art frame when not in use. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crisp visuals, while Quantum Dot technology delivers vivid colours and lifelike details. With a slim design and wall mountable setup, it seamlessly fits into your decor. Smart TV capabilities, including voice assistants, ensure effortless navigation through apps and streaming. So, if you are looking for one of the Samsung QLED TVs with great discounts and offers then consider this option for your home.

Specifications Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 120 Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 22.8D x 123.8W x 70.9H cms Display Type: Quantum HDR + HDR 10+ Operating System: Tizen Reasons to buy Stunning art mode and design Quantum Dot for vibrant visuals Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to others Limited gaming-specific features Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the art mode, image quality, and seamless design but note installation and price as considerations.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV blends premium picture quality with aesthetic appeal, making it ideal for those seeking a functional and artistic addition to their home.

Experience cinema like visuals with Samsung's Neo QLED technology that offers crisp 4K resolution and exceptional brightness. Powered by AI, it adjusts settings to suit your environment, while its immersive audio enhances your viewing experience. Designed for seamless multitasking, it supports split screen for gaming, browsing, and watching simultaneously. Its slim design integrates effortlessly into your home while offering intuitive smart features for hassle free streaming and navigation. This TV is one of the best Samsung QLED TVs if you are looking for your home entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Product Dimensions: 4.6D x 122.8W x 70.6H cms Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB Operating System: ‎ Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎ Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎ NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor Tuner Technology: ‎DVB-T2CS2 Reasons to buy Neo QLED for vibrant visuals AI-powered adaptive settings Reasons to avoid Price may be a concern for some Requires stable internet connection Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV QA55QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon praise its exceptional picture clarity and smart features but feel the premium price could be a barrier.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV is ideal for tech savvy users who value advanced AI technology, superior picture quality, and versatile smart capabilities in their entertainment system.

The Samsung Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV combines entertainment with elegance. This 55 inch TV transforms into a stunning art piece with customisable bezels and Art Mode, letting you display your favourite artwork or photographs. Powered by QLED technology, it ensures rich colours and sharp visuals, perfect for an immersive 4K viewing experience. With smart TV capabilities, streaming, browsing, and controlling connected devices is seamless. This is an ideal choice for those who value design and performance.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎22.8 x 123.8 x 74.3 cm; 17.3 kg Memory Storage Capacity: ‎ 16 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Quantum Processor 4K Reasons to buy Art Mode with customizable bezels Exceptional QLED picture quality Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to standard TVs Needs wall mounting for best aesthetics Click Here to Buy Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Art Mode and vibrant QLED display but note the higher price as a factor to consider.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV blends innovation with elegance, turning your living room into a hub for entertainment and art.

The Samsung 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers a breathtaking viewing experience with crisp, vibrant visuals and true-to-life colours. Its Quantum Processor 4K enhances standard content to 4K quality, while its sleek carbon silver design adds elegance to any room. With smart features like voice control and seamless streaming, this TV is built to deliver both entertainment and convenience. A great fit for those seeking high end visuals and next gen connectivity in a single package. Bring home this one of the best Samsung QLED TVs to your home and enjoy watching TV time with your loved ones.

Specifications Product Dimensions ‎: 25.6 x 122.8 x 78.3 cm; 21 kg Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎ USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎: Quantum Processor 4K Tuner Technology: ‎ DVB-T Resolution: ‎4K Reasons to buy Impressive QLED display for superior image quality Quantum Processor 4K for upscaled content Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to LED TVs Larger footprint may need ample space Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked the vivid picture quality and smart features of this Samsung QLED TV but mentioned the higher cost compared to other models.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung QLED TV combines exceptional picture quality with easy access to streaming services, making it ideal for movie lovers and tech enthusiasts.

Suppose you could have a TV that not only brings your favourite content to life but also doubles as a work of art. That’s exactly what the Samsung 43 inch QLED TV delivers. With its state-of-the-art QLED technology, you’ll experience stunning 4K resolution, perfect for watching movies, sports, or playing games. But what makes this TV truly unique is its Art Mode. When you’re not watching, it seamlessly transforms into a piece of artwork, displaying beautiful art or personal photos. This clever combination of cutting-edge technology and artistic design in a sleek black frame makes the Samsung 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV a top choice for any living room.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎2.49 x 96.95 x 55.78 cm; 8.6 kg Item model number ‎: QA43LS03DAULXL Memory Storage Capacity ‎ 16 GB Ram Memory Installed Size ‎2.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎: Quantum Processor 4K Tuner Technology: DVB-T2CS64 Response Time : ‎8 Milliseconds Resolution ‎4K Reasons to buy 4K QLED visuals for stunning picture clarity Art Mode turns your TV into a beautiful artwork Reasons to avoid Small size may not suit larger rooms Slightly pricier than non-QLED alternatives Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03DAULXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really praised this one of the best Samsung QLED TV stunning picture quality and unique Art Mode feature, though some find the 43 inch size limiting for large living rooms.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung The Frame Series combines beauty and technology, offering an immersive viewing experience alongside a gallery-like design. Perfect for those who want a functional piece of art in their home.

Also Read: Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 choices for immersive viewing, advanced smart features, and HD picture quality

The Samsung 43 inch The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a stylish addition to any home. It seamlessly blends high-quality 4K resolution with an innovative Art Mode, allowing you to turn your TV into a piece of art when it’s not in use. The QLED technology provides vibrant colours and crisp details for a dynamic viewing experience. Suppose you’re watching a movie or displaying your favourite photos, this TV is a true game changer. This Samsung QLED TV has exceptional features and you can consider buying it as it's a bit affordable too.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎19.69 x 96.95 x 59.18 cm; 8.9 kg Memory Storage Capacity ‎: 16 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎USB Graphics Coprocessor ‎Quantum Processor: 4K Tuner Technology: DVB-T Response Time ‎6 Milliseconds Resolution: ‎4K Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution for clear visuals Art Mode turns TV into a piece of art Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price compared to others Requires a wall mount for optimal setup Click Here to Buy Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03BAKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its dual purpose design, allowing them to enjoy both high quality content and beautiful artwork. Many love the vibrant colours and clarity of the 4K resolution. However, some mention the higher price as a downside.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV is ideal for those who value both functionality and aesthetics. It’s not just a TV but a versatile piece of art for your space, it's a prime choice for any modern living room.

Also Read: Best TVs under ₹20000 with crisp visuals, clear audio, smart features, and easy setup for effortless viewing

The Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV offers exceptional clarity with stunning 8K resolution and a sleek stainless steel design. It features advanced AI-driven technology to upconvert lower resolution content to near 8K quality. This Samsung QLED TV is a prime choice for those seeking the ultimate cinematic experience, with vibrant colours and deep contrast. Ideal for large spaces, it provides immersive viewing for movies, sports, and gaming. You can consider this as one of the best Samsung QLED TVs for your living room so don't delay it more.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎31.8 x 166.8 x 102.4 cm; 42.1 kg Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎Neural Quantum Processor 8K Tuner Technology ‎DVB-T Resolution ‎8K Reasons to buy Superior 8K resolution for detailed visuals AI upscaling for excellent content quality Reasons to avoid Premium price may not be for everyone Requires a strong internet connection Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really appreciate the 8K clarity and seamless integration with smart features, but some mention its premium price.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung TV offers top tier resolution and slimline design, making it the perfect option for those who seek the ultimate entertainment experience.

Also Read: Best 65-inch 4K TVs : Enjoy a larger than life movie viewing experience at home with these television screens!

The Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV blends innovation with a bold design. Its QLED display offers dazzling 4K resolution, making every scene immersive. With The Serif’s iconic design, it doubles as a unique piece of décor when turned off, displaying curated artwork. Integrated smart features provide seamless streaming and voice control. This Samsung QLED TV is not just entertainment; it's a statement piece that complements your living space while delivering premium viewing experiences.

Specifications Product Dimensions : 20 x 114 x 685 cm; 20.8 kg Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2.5 GB Operating System: Tizen Hardware Interface ‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎Quantum Processor: 4K Tuner Technology: ‎DVB-T2 Reasons to buy Stunning 4K visuals with QLED technology Distinctive Serif design that stands out Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to other 4K TVs Limited size options for larger rooms Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the visual quality of this Samsung TV and unique design, praising it as a blend of style and technology. However, some feel the price is a bit steep.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV is an ideal pick for those seeking high quality entertainment paired with a distinctive design that adds personality to any space.

Experience cinematic brilliance with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Carbon Silver. Its QLED technology delivers lifelike colours and incredible clarity, while Direct Full Array enhances contrast for deeper blacks and brighter whites. Dolby Atmos audio immerses you in surround sound, complementing the stunning visuals. With built-in Alexa and smart features, enjoy effortless streaming and control. The sleek Carbon Silver design adds a refined touch, making this QLED TV a centerpiece in your living space.

Specifications Product Dimensions : ‎2.57 x 145.09 x 83.14 cm; 20.9 kg Memory Storage Capacity ‎: 8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface ‎Bluetooth: USB, Ethernet, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎Quantum Processor Lite 4K Tuner Technology ‎PAL Response Time ‎6 Milliseconds Reasons to buy Vibrant QLED 4K display with stunning clarity Dolby Atmos audio for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Higher price range compared to competitors Bulky for smaller rooms Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vivid visuals and immersive sound quality. Some, however, feel it’s priced on the higher side but acknowledge its premium features justify the investment.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung QLED TV is an excellent pick for those seeking top-tier visuals, immersive sound, and smart features. Its sophisticated design and advanced technology cater to both entertainment and aesthetic preferences.

Also read: Best Android TVs: Choose from our top 10 televisions from leading brands for non-stop entertainment at home

Enjoy unparalleled visuals with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Carbon Silver colour. QLED technology ensures vibrant colours and precise contrast, while Quantum Processor 4K optimizes every scene. Its Object Tracking Sound provides dynamic audio, making your movies and shows immersive. The Carbon Silver finish adds elegance, complementing its smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant. With features tailored for entertainment and aesthetics, this Samsung QLED TV is ideal for your home setup.

Specifications Product Dimensions : ‎25.6 x 122.8 x 78.3 cm; 21 kg Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎2.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor ‎Quantum Processor 4K Tuner Technology: ‎DVB-T Resolution : ‎4K Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K clarity with Quantum HDR Dynamic Object Tracking Sound Reasons to avoid Premium price tag Heavier weight, may need strong wall mounts Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers on Amazon praise its vibrant display and immersive sound, highlighting it as a valuable addition to their home. Some note the price as a downside but agree the features justify the investment.

Why choose this product?

This Samsung TV balances high-tech features with refined design, offering exceptional entertainment quality and smart connectivity for a truly engaging viewing experience.

What is the best Samsung QLED TV size for different spaces?

If your focus is on a compact bedroom, a 43 to 50 inch Samsung QLED TV is a comfortable fit, providing immersive visuals without overwhelming the room. For larger living rooms, a 65-inch or bigger Samsung QLED TV, like the Neo QLED series, is perfect for an impactful viewing experience.

How does Samsung’s QLED technology deliver superior picture quality?

Samsung’s QLED technology utilises Quantum Dot innovation to produce vibrant colours and unmatched brightness, even in rooms with ample sunlight. Every scene comes to life with detailed blacks and stunning shades, creating an unparalleled visual experience.

What makes Samsung QLED TVs the best choice over other brands?

Samsung QLED TVs stand out with advanced technologies like Quantum HDR and Object Tracking Sound, offering lifelike visuals and cinematic audio. Paired with durable build quality and innovative designs, they provide unmatched value for a long-term investment in entertainment.

What makes the Samsung QLED TV a solid investment for future proofing my home entertainment?

Samsung QLED TVs come with 4K and 8K capabilities, ensuring you’re set for high-definition content for years to come. With support for future software updates and features like HDR10+, they promise a cutting-edge viewing experience without the need to upgrade anytime soon. Additionally, the impressive longevity of QLED technology means your TV won’t fade in quality over time, making it a smart long-term investment.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best Samsung QLED TVs from Amazon:

Display size: Choose a screen size that suits your space and viewing preferences. Samsung QLED TVs come in various sizes, from smaller options around 43 inches to larger models up to 75 inches. Consider how far you’ll be sitting from the TV and the size of your room.

Resolution: Samsung QLED TVs often offer 4K or 8K resolution. For the best viewing experience, opt for a 4K model if you’re primarily watching content in HD or 4K. An 8K model is great if you want to future-proof your TV for higher-definition content and enjoy top-tier resolution.

Picture quality and features: Check for features like Quantum Dot technology, which allows Samsung QLED TVs to produce vibrant and bright visuals. Also, consider if the model supports HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for improved contrast and brightness in compatible content. Some models may also offer features like Motion Rate for smoother action scenes.

Smart TV capabilities: Ensure the TV has a user-friendly interface and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Samsung QLED TVs run on the Tizen operating system, which offers a wide variety of smart features, including voice control and the ability to connect with other smart home devices.

Audio quality: While picture quality is crucial, don't overlook sound quality. Look for models with integrated audio enhancements, such as Object Tracking Sound or Dolby Atmos support, for an immersive listening experience.

Design and build: Samsung QLED TVs come with different frame designs. Some models, like The Frame series, double as art displays when not in use. Consider the TV’s appearance and how well it will fit into your living space.

Price and discounts: Keep an eye on Amazon sales events, such as Black Friday or Prime Day, to take advantage of discounts. Make sure to compare prices for different models to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Top 3 features of the best Samsung QLED TVs:

Best Samsung QLED TVs Screen Size Display Type Special Features Samsung 138 cm QLED TV 55 inches QLED Quantum Dot Technology, 4K UHD, AI Smart TV, Game Mode, Multi-view Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Neo QLED 4K QNX1D Series QLED AI Smart TV 55 inches Neo QLED Quantum Matrix Technology, 4K AI Upscaling, Object Tracking Sound, Quantum Dot Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches QLED Art Mode, 4K UHD, Quantum Dot Technology, Slim Fit Wall Mount Samsung 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches QLED Quantum Dot Display, 4K Resolution, Ambient Mode, Adaptive Picture, Multi-tasking Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43 inches QLED Art Mode, 4K UHD, Quantum Dot Technology, Slim Design Samsung 43 inch The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43 inches QLED Art Mode, 4K UHD, Quantum Dot Display, Slim Design, Customizable Frame Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV 75 inches Neo QLED 8K Resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology, Object Tracking Sound, Multi-view Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV 50 inches QLED Quantum Dot, 4K UHD, Unique Design, Ambient Mode, Adaptive Sound Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches QLED Quantum Dot Technology, 4K UHD, Smart Hub, Game Mode Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches QLED Quantum Dot Display, 4K UHD, Ambient Mode, Adaptive Picture

FAQs on the best Samsung QLED TVs: What is a QLED TV? QLED (Quantum Dot LED) TVs use quantum dot technology to enhance brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy, delivering vibrant visuals for a superior viewing experience​.

Can I mount a Samsung QLED TV on the wall? Yes, Samsung QLED TVs are compatible with wall mounts, allowing for flexible installation​.

Are Samsung QLED TVs good for gaming? Yes, they feature low latency, Motion Xcelerator, and Auto Low Latency Mode, making them ideal for gaming​.

Is QLED better than OLED? While QLED offers higher brightness and vibrant colours, OLED still excels in deep blacks and contrast, though QLED models continue to improve in these areas​.

What’s the lifespan of a Samsung QLED TV? QLED TVs are designed to last for years with minimal screen burn-in, ensuring long term performance.

