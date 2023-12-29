Best Android TVs: Unlock ultimate viewing experience with these 10 picks

In an era defined by seamless connectivity and technological advancements, the evolution of entertainment platforms has taken a massive turn with the introduction of Android smart TVs. These intelligent, internet-enabled entertainment systems have replaced the traditional television experience. As the lines between smartphones and smart TVs continue to blur, Android's integration into the television landscape promises a future where personalized, immersive viewing experiences take centre stage. Best Android TVs: Check out our 10 picks to find the perfect Android TV

Android OS is one of the widely used operating systems in the world of gadgets and gizmos. Thanks to its versatility and the fact that it is open source, everyone can use it as needed. With the release of Android TV OS, we have completely changed the way we used to interact with our televisions. Now TVs are smart enough to listen to our requests and act accordingly.

The rise of Android smart TVs is not merely a technological novelty; it defines how we engage with content. With built-in voice assistants, customizable interfaces, and an array of streaming options, users can tailor their viewing experiences like never before. Beyond the traditional realms of cable television, Android smart TVs empower users to curate a personalized blend of entertainment, from streaming movies and music to gaming applications.

As we navigate through the landscape of Android smart TVs, this article shows the number of possibilities they bring to our living spaces. We delve through the internet to find the best Android TVs for you to upgrade your movie night. These 10 picks will help you find the best Android TV to elevate your living space and give you a theatre-like experience in the comfort of your home.

1. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G

Elevate your entertainment experience with the TCL 55T6G Google TV featuring a cutting-edge 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED panel. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and vibrant colours, thanks to APIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. With Google TV integration, enjoy seamless access to a vast library of content, apps, and streaming services. The intuitive voice control feature simplifies navigation, making it a breeze to control TV and find your favourite shows and movies. The sleek design and slim bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies ensure a cinematic streaming experience.

Specifications of TCL 55T6G Google TV

Brand: TCL

TCL Model name: 55T6G

55T6G Display: 55 inches QLED

55 inches QLED Resolution: 4K UHD

4K UHD Sound: 56 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Game accelerator feature Lots of bloatware Dolby Vision and Atmos support

B0C2VJMKZS

2. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

Acer's new addition is a budget-friendly option with some impressive features and capabilities to offer. This features a 55-inch 4K UHD LED display to cater to all your movie-watching needs. It also features 36-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos support and five easy switch modes. The TV runs on the latest Google TV OS with a sleek interface and it brings all your streaming services in one place. Acer is working well to bring top-tier features like HDR 10, Dolby Vision and MEMC at such affordable prices.

Specifications of Acer AR55GR2851UDFL

Brand: Acer

Acer Model name: AR55GR2851UDFL

AR55GR2851UDFL Display: 55 inches LED

55 inches LED Resolution: 4K UHD

4K UHD Sound: 36 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Limited to Google TV OS 4K UHD resolution Laggy interface

B0C4YDM359

3. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN

Transform your home entertainment experience with the MI 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, where affordability meets cutting-edge features. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals, thanks to the 4K UHD resolution, while the Dolby Vision and HDR technology delivers vibrant and lifelike colours. Android TV provides seamless control and access to a plethora of apps for a personalized experience. The bezel-less design brings elegance to your living space. With multiple connectivity options and smart features, Xiaomi’s offering strikes the perfect balance between budget-friendly pricing and advanced technology, ensuring a delightful and immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi X Pro 4K TV L55M8-5XIN

Brand: Xiaomi

Model name: L55M8-5XIN

Display: 55 inches LED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 40 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Interface lags Hands-free Google Assistant Low volume

B0CG5RLDRC

4. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

Experience unparalleled visual experience with the Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV. This Android TV boasts a sleek design and a 4K UHD resolution, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals for a cinematic viewing experience. The Quad-core processor and 3 GB RAM ensure smooth navigation through the Android TV OS. Dive into a world of limitless content with popular streaming services and apps. The PatchWall UI offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy to explore through a plethora of content to watch. Elevate your home entertainment with Xiaomi’s cutting-edge technology, combining style and performance with zero compromises.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Brand: Xiaomi

Model name: O55M7-Z2IN

Display: 55 inches OLED

Resolution:4K UHD

Sound: 30 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great display None Smooth interface

B09XBFSB4Q

5. TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

The TCL Google TV 85P745 comes from the flagship section of the brand’s catalogue. It features smooth and user-friendly navigation, thanks to the latest and upgraded Google TV OS. Available in different sizes, this display panel supports wider viewing angles to ensure the best watching experience. A great companion for your gaming consoles, it features a game accelerator tech to run all your favourite games buttery smooth. This TV is available in seven different sizes to match everyone’s needs.

Specifications of TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745

Brand: TCL

Model name: 85P745

Display: 85 inches LED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 30 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive picture quality Expensive for the features provided Bezel-less design

B0CBRKLJMT

6. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95K

Step into a realm of unparalleled entertainment with the Sony Bravia 65-inch XR A95K, a flagship 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Its cutting-edge specifications redefine the multimedia experience with its XR Cognitive Processor, delivering life-like images and immersive sound through Acoustic Surface Audio+. The bezel-less design enhances the visual experience which is further complemented by the TRILUMINOS Pro display for a wider colour gamut. Google TV integration provides seamless access to an extensive range of content and apps. The XR A95K combines technology with aesthetics to deliver a theatre-like movie experience from the comfort of your home.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A95K

Brand: Sony

Model name: XR-65A95K

Display: 65 inches OLED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 60 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design Expensive Unmatched picture quality High refresh rate

B09ZLNJNXY

7. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)

Step into a world of cinematic excellence with the OnePlus 65-inch Q2 Pro, a flagship Smart TV built to redefine your home entertainment. Boasting a stunning 4K QLED panel, this TV delivers vibrant colours and crisp visuals. The bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. Powered by the Gamma Color Magic chip, it enhances colour-accurate pictures, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies ensure immersive audio-visual experiences. OxygenPlay, based on Android TV, provides seamless access to all the apps. With a sleek remote and user-friendly interface, the OnePlus Q2 Pro combines innovation and performance for a premium entertainment package.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro

Brand: OnePlus

Model name: Q2 Pro

Display: 65 inches QLED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 70 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Front-facing sound bar No mute button on the remote QLED display panel for deep blacks Smooth interface with app support

B0BSH87T6X

8. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)

The OnePlus 65U1S is a game-changer for your living room. This 65-inch Android TV is a gateway to an immersive entertainment experience. The 4K UHD display ensures every detail comes to life, making movie nights, gaming and streaming a visual delight. The sleek design and bezel-less screen add a touch of sophistication to your place. With Android TV OS, it's a breeze to navigate through apps and find new content to watch. The OnePlus 65U1S is your companion for memorable, cosy evenings with loved ones, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S

Brand: OnePlus

Model name: 65U1S

Display: 65 inches LED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 30 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hands-free Google Assistant None Budget-friendly option

B095JPKPH3

9. Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX (Black)

Experience stunning visuals and seamless streaming with the Panasonic TH-65MX660DX, a 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This advanced TV boasts a sleek and modern design, with a slim bezel and narrow profile that maximizes your viewing experience. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution LED display, delivering crystal-clear and lifelike images that bring your favourite content to life. With Google TV, you can easily access all your favourite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, all in one place. The TV also supports voice search and control through Google Assistant, making it easy to find what you're looking for without having to lift a finger. The Panasonic TH-65MX660DX is the perfect choice for anyone looking for an immersive and smart TV experience.

Specifications of Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX

Brand: Panasonic

Model name: TH-65MX660DX

Display: 65 inches LED

Resolution:4K UHD

Sound: 20 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K UHD resolution Mediocre sound quality Feature full remote control Display is 60Hz

B0BZZGJYGS

10. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

The Masterpiece 65QMP is a 65-inch Android smart TV that promises an immersive entertainment experience. With a 4K display and advanced QLED technology, it delivers stunning visuals, vibrant colours and deep blacks. The TV runs on the Android operating system, providing access to a vast array of apps and streaming services through the Google Play Store. Equipped with 100 watts of powerful speakers, it offers a cinematic audio experience. User-friendly features include voice controls, making navigation seamless. The product's design combines sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a feature-rich and visually impressive smart TV.

Specifications of Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

Brand: Vu

Model name: 65QMP

Display: 65 inches QLED

Resolution: 4K UHD

Sound: 100 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design None QLED display for crisp picture quality

B09TB9V5R1

3 best features for you

Product name Display Sound output User Interface TCL Google TV 55T6G 55 inches QLED 56 watts Google TV OS Acer AR55GR2851UDFL 55 inches LED 36 watts Google TV OS Xiaomi X Pro 4K TV 55 inches LED 40 watts Google TV OS Xiaomi Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN 55 inches OLED 30 watts PatchWall UI TCL 85P745 85 inches LED 30 watts Google TV OS Sony XR-65A95K 65 inches OLED 60 watts Google TV OS OnePlus Q2 Pro 65 inches QLED 70 watts OxygenPlay 2.0 OnePlus 65U1S 65 inches LED 30 Watts OxygenPlay 2.0 Panasonic TH-65MX660DX 65 inches LED 20 Watts Google TV OS Vu 65QMP 65 inches QLED 100 watts Android TV OS

Best value for money product

OnePlus TV 65U1S is the best Android TV you can buy on a budget. This TV has a large 65-inch LED display with HDR and MEMC features. It keeps the groove on with its powerful 30-watt speakers and Dolby Audio support. While the App support gives you freedom to use this device without its remote, the hands-free Google assistant feature listens to your commands when your hands a full. OnePlus’ well-known OxygenPlay OS based on Android 10 brings a smooth experience all around the clock. OnePlus is also known for its best after-sales service.

Best overall product

OnePlus Smart TV 65 Q2 Pro comes out to be the best overall product from this list. All because of its best-in-class QLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate to ensure buttery smooth motion in videos. The QLED panel also provides deeper blacks which looks amazing on a large 65 inches display. OnePlus added a 70-watt sound system with 2.1 channels to create a true cinema experience in your living room. It runs on the OxygenPlay 2.0 UI based on Android 10 which stays lag-free and can be controlled via its smartphone app.

How to find the best Android TV

To make sure that you get the best smart TV experience, you need to keep a few things in mind when surfing through the options. The display size and type are the first things that you should check when buying a smart TV. There are three types of display tech available in modem smart TVs; LED, OLED and QLED. Among these three, OLED and QLED are the best options to go for these days to get the best colours and crisp picture quality. Also, make sure that the TV comes with plenty of connectivity options especially HDMI ports so you don’t have to juggle through cables to switch between the devices. And it's best if the TV comes with app support so you can control your TV when the remote is not in sight. Modern smart TVs also work with Google Home and Alexa to elevate your smart home experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.