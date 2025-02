Stadium at home! TVs starting at 6799: Best picks across screen sizes from Sony, Acer, Toshiba, Samsung, VW

It is understandable that every middle-class home must have a TV today. However, buying a new TV every few years is important as technology changes fast. Upgrading is not just for watching the latest shows but also because spare parts become hard to find. Replacing them can take time, and sometimes, parts become obsolete. While spending on such upgrades may seem difficult, the long-term benefits are worth it. The good news is that online stores like Amazon offer great discounts. If you are ready for a new TV, now is the right time. Check out the best options here, starting at ₹6799! Discover the best TVs starting at ₹ 6799 for top-quality viewing and smart features.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 43-inch TVs

Looking for the best 43-inch TVs? These models offer sharp picture quality, smart features, and great sound. Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony provide smooth streaming and clear visuals. Modern TVs support 4K, HDR, and voice control. Buying a new TV ensures better performance and long-term use. Online stores like Amazon offer discounts. Upgrade today and enjoy an amazing viewing experience with the best 43-inch TVs!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 50 inch TVs

The best 50-inch TVs offer sharp 4K resolution, smart features, and clear sound. Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony provide smooth streaming and vibrant colours. Modern models include HDR, voice control, and fast performance. Upgrading gives better visuals and long-lasting use. Online stores like Amazon offer great deals. Buy a 50-inch TV today and enjoy an amazing home entertainment experience with the latest technology!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 55 inch TVs

The best 50-55 inch TVs offer stunning 4K visuals, smart features, and clear sound. Top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG provide smooth streaming and vivid colours. Modern TVs come with HDR, voice control, and fast performance. Upgrading ensures better picture quality and long-term use. Online stores like Amazon have great deals. Get a new 50-55 inch TV today for an amazing home entertainment experience!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 65 inch TVs

The best 65-inch TVs offer stunning 4K or 8K resolution, smart features, and powerful sound. Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony provide smooth streaming and lifelike colours. Modern TVs include HDR, voice control, and fast performance. Upgrading ensures better visuals and long-lasting use. Online stores like Amazon offer great discounts. Get a new 65-inch TV today for a cinema-like experience at home!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 32 inch TVs

The best 32-inch TVs offer clear HD or Full HD picture quality, smart features, and good sound. Top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG provide smooth streaming and vibrant colours. Many models come with voice control and built-in apps for easy access to shows. Upgrading ensures better performance and long-term use. Online stores like Amazon offer great deals. Get a 32-inch TV today for an excellent viewing experience!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 75 inch TVs

The best 75-inch TVs offer stunning 4K or 8K resolution, smart features, and powerful sound. Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony provide smooth streaming and lifelike colours. Modern models include HDR, voice control, and fast performance. Upgrading ensures a cinema-like experience at home with better visuals and long-term use. Online stores like Amazon offer great deals. Buy a 75-inch TV today and enjoy top-quality entertainment!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on 85 inch TVs

The best 85-inch TVs offer breathtaking 4K or 8K resolution, smart features, and immersive sound. Top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG provide smooth streaming and lifelike colours. Modern models include HDR, voice control, and fast performance. Upgrading gives a true cinema experience at home with sharper visuals and long-lasting use. Online stores like Amazon offer great deals. Get an 85-inch TV today for the ultimate entertainment experience!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best smart TV under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable models offering great features, quality, and excellent performance

Best TV brands in 2025: Top picks from LG, Acer, Samsung and more to help you find the perfect TV for your home

Best 75-inch LED TV: Get a cinematic audio and video experience with these large screen TVs

Best 32 inch TVs in 2025: Big entertainment in a size that fits anywhere, compact yet feature-rich for better viewing

Best premium TVs in 2025: Transform your home into a theatre with stunning 4K and 8K OLED, QLED, and mini LED displays

Best 65-inch 4K TVs : Enjoy a larger than life movie viewing experience at home with these television screens!

Best smart TVs in India: Top 9 picks for your home to ensure immersive viewing

FAQs on TVs What’s the best resolution for a 43-inch TV? 4K resolution offers the best picture quality for a 43-inch TV.

Is a 50-inch TV suitable for a living room? Yes, it’s great for medium-sized living rooms.

Does a 55-inch TV need wall mounting? It’s optional, but wall mounting helps save space and improve aesthetics.

What resolution should a 65-inch TV have? A 4K or 8K resolution offers sharp, clear visuals.

Is a 32-inch TV good for a kitchen or bedroom? Yes, it’s perfect for smaller spaces like kitchens and bedrooms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.