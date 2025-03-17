Price Drop on TCL Smart TVs! Enjoy up to 75% discount on the best TCL TVs on Amazon

A new smart TV that fits your budget is now just a click away! With massive price drop on TCL smart TVs on Amazon you can avail discounts of up to 75% on top models. Check out a range of feature-packed TCL TVs for binge-watching shows, gaming, or catching live sports. Known for their stunning picture quality, sleek designs, and smart features, TCL smart TVs bring entertainment to life without burning a hole in your pocket. Price drop on TCL smart TVs! Explore a range of models on discount here.

With exciting discounts on TCL TVs, you can find models with 4K resolution, Dolby Audio, Android OS, and more at unbeatable prices. From compact screens for your bedroom to large displays for immersive viewing in your living room, there's something for everyone.

Keep reading to explore the top picks, key features, and tips to choose the ideal TV for your needs.

Enjoy a massive 71% discount on this TCL TV during the Amazon sale. The price drop on TCL smart TVs makes this model an affordable pick for those seeking quality entertainment. Its QLED display offers vibrant colours, while Dolby Vision-Atmos enhances sound quality. With Google TV, you get access to endless content and smart features for a seamless experience.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Sound 30W output with DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Special features Google TV, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-Screen Pro, Hands-Free Voice Control Click Here to Buy TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B (Black)

Get a 69% discount on this TCL TV during the Amazon sale. This model offers an impressive price drop on TCL smart TVs, making it a valuable choice for entertainment lovers. The QLED display delivers sharp visuals, while Dolby Vision-Atmos ensures immersive sound. With DLG 120Hz refresh rate, enjoy smoother motion in fast-paced content. Don't miss this discount on TCL TVs for a feature-packed viewing option.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Sound 35W output with DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Special features Google TV, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-Screen Pro, DLG 120Hz, ONKYO 2.1 CH Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Grab the TCL 32L4B Smart TV at flat 52% off the original price. This HD Ready Android TV offers crisp visuals with its AiPQ Engine and HDR 10 support. Enjoy a seamless experience with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, plus popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar pre-installed. With a 178° wide viewing angle, your entertainment feels immersive from any corner.

Specifications Screen size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound 16W Dolby Audio Special features Bezel-less design, Screen Sharing, Ai-Clarity, Multi View Mode, Micro Dimming Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

Check out more deals with price drop on TCL smart TVs on Amazon

Enjoy impressive picture quality with the TCL 43V6B, now available at a 57% discount during the Amazon sale. Its 4K UHD LED panel with HDR 10 ensures sharp and vibrant visuals. The 64-bit Quad Core Processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage offers smooth navigation. Access popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar with Google Assistant for voice control. Grab this amazing discount on TCL TVs today.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Sound output 24 Watts with Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart features Google TV, Screen Mirroring, Web Browser Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

Get the TCL 40L4B with a massive 56% discount during the Amazon sale. This metallic bezel-less TV offers crisp Full HD visuals with HDR 10 and AiPQ Engine for improved clarity. The 64-bit Quad Core Processor ensures smooth navigation, while built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar keep you entertained. Don't miss this price drop on TCL smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh rate 60Hz Sound output 19 Watts with Dolby Audio Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart features Android TV, Screen Sharing, Multi View Mode Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

Enjoy stunning 4K visuals with the TCL 55P655, now available at 62% off in the Amazon sale. This metallic bezel-less TV features Dynamic Colour Enhancement and HDR 10 for vibrant and clear visuals. The 64-bit Quad Core Processor with 2GB RAM ensures seamless performance, while apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar keep you entertained.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Sound output 24 Watts with Dolby Audio Smart features Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655

Don't miss the price drop on TCL smart TV with a massive 73% discount on this 75-inch QLED Google TV. It features a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and AiPQ Processor for vibrant visuals. With a 120Hz Game Accelerator and Game Master mode, it's great for gamers too. Take advantage of this amazing discount on TCL TVs during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound 35W Output Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart features Google TV, Multi View, Video Chat, Hands-Free Voice Control Display technology QLED Panel | Dolby Vision Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

Enjoy a 59% discount on this TCL Smart TV during the Amazon sale. This TV offers stunning 4K visuals with a sleek metallic bezel-less design, delivering clear and vivid images. Its Dolby Audio system provides immersive sound, while multiple smart features like Google Assistant, Prime Video, and Netflix enhance convenience. Don’t miss this price drop on TCL smart TV for a feature-packed viewing experience.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED Panel with HDR 10 Sound 24W output with Dolby Audio MS12Y Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth processor 64-bit Quad Core with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM Special features Google TV, Screen Mirroring, Multiple Eye Care Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Get crystal-clear visuals with the TCL 43-inch QLED Smart TV, now at 56% off during the Amazon sale. This TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ for stunning clarity and vibrant colours. With 30W speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enjoy an immersive audio experience. Equipped with Google TV, AiPQ Pro Processor, and Hands-Free Voice Control, this TV offers seamless entertainment.

Specifications Display 4K QLED Pro with Dolby Vision & HDR 10+ Sound 30W Output with DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Processor AiPQ Pro with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM Special features Multi View, T-Screen Pro, Hands-Free Voice Control Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black)

Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with its UHD 4K LED panel, HDR 10, and Dynamic Color Enhancement for lifelike colours. The 24W Dolby Audio MS12Y ensures immersive sound quality. Powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor, it offers smooth performance with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. With Google TV, voice control, and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, your entertainment is limitless.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED with HDR 10 and AiPQ Processor Sound 24W Dolby Audio MS12Y Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Special features Google Assistant, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Metallic Bezel-Less Design Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)

Factors to consider while buying TCL smart TV

Display Technology: Choose between QLED for vibrant colors and enhanced contrast or LED for budget-friendly yet clear visuals. Look for features like HDR 10+ and AiPQ Processor for improved picture quality.

Screen Size: Pick the right size based on your room space. TCL offers options from 43 inches to 98 inches to suit different viewing preferences.

Resolution: For sharp details, opt for 4K Ultra HD for improved clarity and immersive visuals.

Audio Quality: Ensure powerful sound with features like Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, or Dolby Audio MS12Y for a theatre-like experience.

Smart Features: Look for Google TV, voice control, and app support for Netflix, Prime Video, and more for seamless entertainment.

Connectivity Options: Ensure multiple HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth ports to connect devices like gaming consoles, soundbars, and streaming devices easily.

Price drop on TCL smart TVs Are TCL Smart TVs good for gaming? Yes, TCL Smart TVs offer features like 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and low input lag, ensuring smooth gameplay for casual and competitive gamers.

Do TCL Smart TVs support voice control? Yes, most TCL Smart TVs come with Google Assistant and hands-free voice control for easy browsing and quick access to content.

How do I connect my TCL Smart TV to Wi-Fi? Go to Settings, select Network, choose your Wi-Fi network, and enter the password to connect.

What is the warranty period for TCL Smart TVs? TCL typically offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase for added peace of mind.

