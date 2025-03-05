Best OLED TV: Enhance your entertainment with these top 6 picks from top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and others

The best OLED TV offers stunning visuals with deep blacks, vibrant colours, and exceptional contrast. Unlike traditional LED TVs, OLED technology features self-lit pixels, ensuring perfect blacks and superior picture clarity. With brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung leading the market, OLED TVs now come with 4K resolution, high refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and immersive sound systems. Discover the best OLED TVs for premium home entertainment in

Features such as AI upscaling, gaming enhancements, and smart connectivity make them ideal for movies, gaming, and sports. If you are looking for the best TV with ultra-slim design, seamless performance, and advanced features, an OLED model is the ultimate choice. From cinematic experiences to gaming perfection, OLED TVs deliver outstanding performance, making them the preferred option for entertainment enthusiasts.

Loading Suggestions...

The MI 55-inch OLED Smart TV features self-lit pixels for deep blacks and vibrant colours. Powered by Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 and IMDb integration, it offers a seamless content experience. The 30W DTS X speakers and Dolby Vision IQ enhance sound and picture quality. Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and multiple connectivity options make this TV a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Reasons to buy Hands-free voice control with Google Assistant Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-end gaming Click Here to Buy MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s picture, sound, and build, appreciating its value. However, some are unhappy with quality, functionality, and speed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV if you want a premium OLED experience at a competitive price, complete with smart features, Dolby enhancements, and a seamless Android ecosystem.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 55-inch OLED TV offers a premium 4K experience with Pixel Dimming, Perfect Black, and 100% Colour Fidelity for lifelike visuals. The α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor enhances picture and sound, while Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos provide a cinematic feel. Gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync. With AI ThinQ, Alexa, and Google Assistant, voice control is seamless, making this an excellent choice for smart entertainment.

Specifications Refresh Rate 120 Hz Dimensions 4.7D x 122.8W x 70.8H Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Resolution 4K Reasons to buy Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos for immersive visuals and sound AI-powered α7 Gen5 processor for enhanced picture and sound quality Reasons to avoid 20W speakers may not be powerful enough for large rooms Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s 4K display, colour contrast, and value. However, opinions vary on sound, functionality, installation, and performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this TV if you want an OLED display with top-tier picture quality, AI enhancements, and smooth gaming performance, all backed by LG’s trusted technology.

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s 77-inch Bravia XR OLED TV delivers a next-level viewing experience with the XR Cognitive Processor, XR OLED Contrast Booster, and XR Triluminos Pro for lifelike colours and deep blacks. The 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) ensure smooth gaming. With Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos, sound is immersive. Google TV, Alexa, Apple Airplay, and Chromecast enhance smart usability, making this a premium entertainment choice.

Specifications Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 5.4D x 172.2W x 99.8H cm Reasons to buy XR Cognitive Processor for intelligent 4K upscaling and contrast boost Acoustic Surface Audio+ with 60W output for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Large size may not be ideal for smaller rooms Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80L (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the TV’s picture, sound, and ease of use. Installation is simple, and the remote setup is smooth and responsive.

Why choose this product?

Go for this TV if you want a high-end OLED experience with superior picture processing, cinematic sound, and advanced gaming features in a massive 77-inch display.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 55 inch OLED TV provides exceptional clarity with its Neural Quantum Processor 4K, HDR10+, and Perceptional Color Mapping for lifelike visuals. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and Motion Xcelerator, fast-paced content is ultra-smooth. The 70W Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and Q-Symphony ensure immersive audio. Smart features include Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Far-Field Voice Interaction for seamless control, making it a top-tier entertainment choice.

Specifications Refresh Rate 100 Hz Dimensions 1.1D x 122.5W x 70.6H cm Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Reasons to buy 70W Dolby Atmos sound with Q-Symphony for rich audio Neural Quantum Processor 4K enhances picture quality Reasons to avoid Premium pricing may not be suitable for all budgets Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA55S95DAULXL (Graphite Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the vibrant OLED display, smooth performance, and 70W sound. Some mention minor setup issues but appreciate its premium features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its cutting-edge OLED display, high refresh rate, powerful audio, and smart home capabilities, making it ideal for both entertainment and gaming.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 55BXPTA is a sleek 4K OLED TV featuring self-lit pixels for deep blacks and vibrant colours. Powered by the α7 Gen3 Processor 4K, it enhances picture quality with 4K upscaling and Dolby Vision IQ. The 100Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro deliver immersive audio. Smart features like AI ThinQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Airplay 2 make it a versatile entertainment hub.

Specifications Refresh Rate 100 Hz Resolution 4K Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Self-lit OLED pixels for perfect contrast and colour accuracy AI ThinQ with Google Assistant & Alexa for seamless voice control Reasons to avoid No HDMI 2.1 support, which may affect high-end gaming Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55BXPTA (Dark Steel Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the TV’s display and picture quality, enjoying an immersive viewing experience with vibrant visuals and a sleek design.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV if you want true OLED visuals, rich Dolby Atmos audio, and smart assistant integration, making it a great all-rounder for movies, gaming, and streaming.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 8 Series K-65XR80 delivers a premium OLED experience powered by the XR Processor, ensuring deep contrast and lifelike colours. The 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 compatibility make it an excellent choice for gaming and sports enthusiasts. Its Acoustic Surface Audio+ system, with 50W output and Dolby Atmos, provides immersive sound. Smart features include Google TV, Apple Airplay, Alexa, and Bravia Cam compatibility for gesture control.

Specifications Refresh Rate 120 Hz Resolution 4K Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 3.7D x 144.2W x 82.9H cm Reasons to buy Bravia Cam compatibility enables gesture control 50W Acoustic Surface Audio+ with Dolby Atmos for rich sound Reasons to avoid Only 2 USB ports Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the stunning picture, 120Hz refresh rate, and immersive sound. Some note its premium pricing but find it worth the investment.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want cinematic OLED visuals, immersive sound, and next-gen gaming capabilities, all packed into a sleek and intelligent Google TV experience.

What makes OLED TVs better than LED or QLED TVs?

OLED TVs feature self-lit pixels that deliver true blacks, infinite contrast, and vivid colours. Unlike LED or QLED, they don’t need a backlight, eliminating blooming and improving picture clarity. This results in sharper details, smoother motion, and an immersive viewing experience, making OLED a top choice for picture perfection.

Are OLED TVs good for gaming?

OLED TVs are excellent for gaming due to their fast response times, high refresh rates (120Hz or more), and support for VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1. These features minimise lag, reduce screen tearing, and enhance motion clarity, delivering a smooth, immersive gaming experience with stunning visuals and ultra-responsive gameplay for competitive and casual gamers alike.

How does OLED technology enhance HDR content?

OLED TVs offer exceptional HDR performance with deep blacks, infinite contrast, and peak brightness. Supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+, they enhance colour accuracy and detail, delivering a true-to-life, cinematic experience. Each pixel self-illuminates, ensuring stunning highlights and rich shadows for an immersive viewing experience in movies, gaming, and streaming content.

Factors to consider before buying the best OLED TVs:

Display quality: Look for self-lit pixels, deep blacks, and vibrant colours for an immersive experience.

Refresh rate: Opt for 120Hz or higher for smooth motion, especially for gaming and sports.

Smart features: Choose a TV with Google TV, webOS, or Tizen for easy access to streaming apps and voice assistants.

HDR support: Ensure compatibility with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy.

Connectivity options: Check for multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for seamless device integration.

Gaming features: Look for VRR, ALLM, and G-Sync/FreeSync support for lag-free and responsive gameplay.

Audio performance: Consider models with Dolby Atmos, AI sound processing, and powerful speakers for immersive sound.

Top 3 features of the best OLED TVs:

Best OLED TV Screen Size Refresh Rate Special Features MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV 55 inches 60 Hz Chromecast built-in, Quad core Cortex A73 processor LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55 inches 120 Hz Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Eye Comfort Display: Low-Blue Light, Flicker-Free Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV 77 inches 120 Hz Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55 inches 100 Hz NeuralQuantum Processor 4K | HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) | Self-illuminating pixels LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55 inches 100 Hz Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV 65 inches 120 Hz Apple Homekit, Alexa, Bravia Cam Compatibility, Gesture Contro

Similar articles for you:

Best 43-inch TVs in March 2025: Top 10 picks with vibrant HD quality, smart controls, and a cinematic home experience

Massive price drop on TCL TVs on Amazon! Prices starting at ₹9590 for 4K Ultra HD TVs | Up to 70% off on premium TVs

Best 4K TVs: Experience crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with our top 10 picks from renowned brands

Best 65 inch 4K TVs: Watch every detail come alive with these top 8 big screen picks for ultimate home entertainment

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

Best 75-inch LED TV: Get a cinematic audio and video experience with these large screen TVs

Best OLED TVs Do OLED TVs have better sound quality? Many OLED TVs feature premium audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Surface Audio for immersive sound.

Are OLED TVs energy-efficient? OLED TVs are more energy-efficient than traditional LED TVs, as individual pixels turn off when displaying black.

Do OLED TVs support voice assistants? Most OLED TVs include Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit for hands-free control.

How long do OLED TVs last? Most OLED TVs last over 100,000 hours, making them a durable choice for long-term use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.