Unbeatable discounts on smart TVs during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Samsung, LG, Sony and more; up to 60 % off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering unbeatable offers on a wide range of smart TVs from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi and more. Whether you're upgrading your home entertainment setup or shopping for a new TV, this is the perfect time to grab premium models at discounted prices. Grab top TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony and more during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

In addition to exciting price drops, shoppers can enjoy extra savings through bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant discounts on select credit and debit cards. With limited-time deals and huge variety, this summer sale is a golden opportunity for tech lovers and bargain hunters alike.

Credit card and discounts on Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases made using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards

Earn up to 5% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

No-Cost EMI is available on select credit cards

Customers can exchange their old devices for discounts on new purchases

Samsung TVs are up to 42% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Experience vibrant visuals and immersive sound with the Samsung 43" Full HD Smart LED TV. Equipped with HDR, PurColor, and Micro Dimming Pro, it delivers lifelike picture quality. The 20W Dolby Digital Plus audio ensures a cinematic sound experience.

Smart features like Screen Mirroring and SmartThings app support enhance connectivity. With 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, it offers smooth performance. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, enjoy exclusive discounts on this model.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Sound Output 20W, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet (LAN) Smart Features Screen Mirroring, SmartThings App Support Warranty 2 Years (1 Year standard + 1 Year additional on panel) Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

Elevate your viewing with Samsung’s D Series 4K Smart TV, featuring Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming, and 4K Upscaling for vibrant clarity. Enjoy 20W Q-Symphony sound and smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and AirPlay.

Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS is fluid and user friendly with all the streaming apps and services available. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports, it's highly versatile. Grab this premium model at special prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 20W, Q-Symphony, 2CH Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay Warranty 2 Years (1 Year standard + 1 Year on panel) Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Check out more Samsung TV deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Up to 44% off on LG TVs during Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy vivid 4K visuals with LG’s QNED display featuring AI Brightness, Local Dimming, and α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. With Dolby-enhanced 20W audio and WebOS 23, access top OTT apps, voice assistants, and Game Optimiser.

LG TV's runs on WebOS and with comes with a magic remote for easy and user friendly operation. Connectivity includes 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and eARC. Take advantage of exclusive offers during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Sound Output 20W, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, eARC Smart Features WebOS 23, Alexa, AirPlay 2, Game Optimiser Warranty Standard LG manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)

Immerse yourself in lifelike 4K visuals with AI Brightness, 4K Upscaling, and Filmmaker Mode. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it delivers stunning clarity and 20W AI Sound for an immersive experience.

With WebOS 23, OTT apps, voice control, and gaming features like ALLM and HGIG, it’s smartly equipped. LG promised new features in WebOS every year, so you never get bored with the interface. Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers on this model.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Sound Output 20W, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1 Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, eARC Smart Features WebOS 23, Game Optimiser, Apple AirPlay 2 Warranty Standard LG manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Check out more LG TV deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Save up to 51% on Sony TVs in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy cinematic immersion with Sony’s 75" BRAVIA 3 Google TV, featuring the 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos PRO, and Dolby Vision for vivid clarity. Dolby Atmos and Bass Reflex speakers offer rich, room-filling sound.

With built-in Google TV, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Alexa support, it's the complete entertainment hub. Look out for special deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Sound Output 20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, AirPlay, Alexa Warranty 1 Year comprehensive warranty Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

Enjoy stunning clarity with Sony’s BRAVIA 2 series powered by the 4K Processor X1, Live Colour, and X-Reality PRO. Dolby Audio with Open Baffle speakers enhances the 65" immersive viewing. Smart features include Google TV, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Alexa.

Ideal for streaming and gaming with HDMI 2.1 support. Grab this premium experience at a value price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Sound Output 20W, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, AirPlay, Alexa Warranty 1 Year comprehensive brand warranty Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

Check out more Sony TV on Amazon Sale

Xiaomi TVs are up to 55% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy premium entertainment with Mi’s 75" Q1 QLED TV, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, and a 30W 6-speaker setup. Powered by Android TV 10 with PatchWall, built-in Chromecast, and voice assistant support.

With 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 5000+ apps, it’s fully loaded for bingeing and gaming. Shop smart with Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 discounts.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), QLED Sound Output 30W, 6 speakers, Dolby Audio & Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, eARC Smart Features Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, Chromecast, Voice Assistant Warranty Brand standard warranty Click Here to Buy Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

Experience seamless streaming with Redmi’s 32" Fire TV, featuring HD Ready display, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and Fire OS 7. Enjoy 12000+ apps, Alexa voice remote, and DTH-OTT integration.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a metal bezel-less design, it's a feature-rich option for compact spaces. Grab exciting deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 178° wide viewing angle Sound Output 20W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Fire OS 7, Alexa, Connectivity Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty Standard brand warranty Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Check out more Xiaomi TV deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Save up to 60% on TCL TVs during Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy a cinematic experience with TCL’s 55” 4K UHD Google TV, boasting a metallic bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, HDR10, and AiPQ processor. Packed with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Google Assistant support, it's built for immersive entertainment.

TCL 55 inch TV offers you the best Google TV experience with multiple streaming apps available. Don't miss unbeatable deals on this smart TV during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 178° wide viewing angle Sound Output 24W, Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, Screen Mirroring, Voice Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Warranty Standard manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Experience flagship-grade performance with TCL’s 75" QD-Mini LED TV featuring 500+ local dimming zones, 144Hz VRR, Dolby Vision IQ, AiPQ 3.0, IMAX Enhanced, and Game Master 2.0.

With 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 50W ONKYO speakers, it’s a visual and audio powerhouse. Grab this premium home cinema upgrade during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 144Hz VRR Sound 50W with ONKYO Speakers & Built-in Subwoofer | Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV | 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM | Hands-Free Voice Control | Multi View 2.0 Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Warranty 1-year manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black)

Check out TCL TV deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 began on May 1, 2025, offering massive discounts across categories like electronics, home appliances, and more.

Which brands are featured in the TV sale? The sale features top TV brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and many more, with exciting discounts on a variety of models and features.

Can I get No-Cost EMI options during the sale? Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on select products, including TVs, laptops, and smartphones, when using eligible credit cards such as HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay Later.

What are the cashback offers available during the sale? You can enjoy up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, with special offers for Prime and non-Prime members on eligible purchases.

Are there exchange offers for old devices? Yes, exchange offers are available for old devices like smartphones, laptops, TVs, and home appliances. You can exchange your old gadgets for discounts on new purchases during the sale.

