Best smart TV in April 2025 for superior entertainment at home: Top 10 picks with good picture and sound quality

The online market is brimming with options, but finding the best smart TV can be a challenge. With so many choices available, it’s important to select a model that offers exceptional picture and sound quality. Whether you're streaming the latest shows, enjoying movies, or gaming, a top smart TV can enhance every experience. In this guide, we’ve compiled the best smart TVs of April 2025, focusing on top LED smart TVs that deliver impressive performance. Enjoy top quality entertainment at home with the best smart TVs

From sleek designs to advanced features, these options stand out as the best LED TVs in the market. With rich colours, sharp details, and immersive sound, these smart TVs are perfect for anyone looking to elevate their entertainment setup. Explore our top 10 picks for the best TV with the ultimate viewing experience.

The LG 32LM563BPTC is a compact 32-inch smart TV that offers a great viewing experience without being complicated. Its HD Ready resolution ensures that images are sharp and clear, while the Active HDR technology brings out richer colors and better contrast in everything you watch. A fast quad-core processor is built-in, so you can stream movies, browse the web, and use multiple apps like Netflix and YouTube without any annoying lags. The smart WebOS system is user-friendly and gives you access to a world of online entertainment.

Specifications Display 32-inch HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED​ Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi​ Dimensions (with stand) 739 x 472 x 168 mm Reasons to buy Active HDR enhances picture quality WebOS offers a user-friendly smart TV experience. Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not satisfy users seeking Full HD or 4K Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the visuals and price. Opinions differ on sound clarity, remote use, overall performance, and the installation process.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking a reliable, feature-rich smart TV from a trusted brand at an affordable price point.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings home brilliant visuals, thanks to its 4K Processor X1 and HDR10 support. Running on Google TV, it offers seamless access to a world of entertainment via apps, Chromecast, and voice control with Google Assistant. Dolby Audio and 20W speakers add depth to your sound experience. The TV’s minimalist design fits well into modern homes and supports Apple Airplay, Alexa, and more, making it a versatile choice for smart home setups.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H cm Reasons to buy Google TV with voice search and wide app support Supports Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and HDMI 2.1 features Reasons to avoid No Bluetooth mentioned for audio device pairing Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV easy to install with good support. They’re satisfied with picture, sound, contrast, and overall performance for the price.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want premium 4K visuals, voice control, and rich smart features packed into a trusted Sony build.

This Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is designed for easy entertainment with a vivid LED display and PurColor technology. It includes features like Screen Share, Content Guide, and Connect Share Movie, making streaming and casting effortless. With 20W Dolby Digital Plus speakers, the audio quality adds to the immersive experience. The TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With its sleek design and versatile connectivity, it’s a great addition to any compact living space or bedroom.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8.6D x 72.3W x 72.3H cm Reasons to buy Vibrant display with PurColor technology Slim and stylish design for modern interiors Reasons to avoid Limited USB port availability Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider it a budget-friendly smart TV with good picture and sound, though some report issues with installation and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for quality streaming, screen sharing, and Samsung reliability in a stylish, budget-friendly smart TV.

The Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its Direct Full Array panel, Dolby Vision, and 4K AI Upscaler. Ideal for sports fans and gamers, it features VRR, ALLM, MEMC, and AI Sports Mode. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X deliver immersive sound, while Google TV integration gives you access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With voice control, adaptive light sensor, and multiple picture modes, this TV blends smart features with brilliant visuals.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 7.6D x 145.3W x 83.8H cm Reasons to buy Excellent colour precision and contrast with Direct Full Array and Precision Colour Dolby Atmos and DTS for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Only 60 Hz refresh rate Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV’s picture, sound, and overall build. It’s reliable, affordable, and quick to use. Views on installation ease vary.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a 65-inch smart TV packed with visual and audio enhancements, tailored for immersive movies, sports, and casual gaming.

The MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 32-inch offers a feature-rich HD Ready experience powered by Google TV. With support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, it delivers crisp sound, while the Vivid Picture Engine ensures better visuals. You get seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and two HDMI and USB ports. Features like Quick Wake, Quick Mute, ALLM, and built-in Google Assistant make it a smart pick for everyday entertainment, streaming popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video with ease.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 19.8D x 71.6W x 48.5H cm Reasons to buy Google TV interface with voice control and personalised content Quick Wake & Quick Mute add user convenience Reasons to avoid Basic HD resolution Click Here to Buy MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the picture clarity, sound quality, and voice assistant features. Some mention slight lag when opening multiple apps or turning it on.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smart features in a budget TV—Google TV, voice control, and Dolby sound in a compact, 32-inch frame ideal for small spaces.

The LG 55UR7500PSC is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV built for immersive viewing and smarter entertainment. Powered by WebOS 23 with user profiles, it offers unlimited OTT apps, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10. The a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 boosts visuals with 4K upscaling, while AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) enhances audio. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth Surround, and offers a smooth experience with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. Ideal for those who want rich entertainment and intuitive smart features.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Dimensions 23D x 123.5W x 78H cm Reasons to buy Advanced AI features for both picture and sound WebOS 23 with personalised user profiles and wide OTT app support Reasons to avoid 20W sound output may not be sufficient Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the finish, clarity, and overall quality. A few aren’t happy with the remote or find performance and setup inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you're looking for a reliable 55-inch 4K Smart TV with LG's latest WebOS, rich app support, and AI-backed enhancements in both picture and audio for a refined viewing experience.

The TOSHIBA 43C350NP brings stunning 4K visuals and intelligent features to your living room with its 43-inch Ultra HD LED display. Powered by Google TV, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC, and multiple picture modes including Filmmaker Mode for enhanced cinematic viewing. With Dolby Atmos and 24W speakers, audio is crisp and immersive. It supports Chromecast, Miracast, AirPlay, and voice control via Google Assistant. Designed for streaming and gaming, the TV also features VRR, ALLM, and eARC, making it a smart choice for daily entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 7.4D x 96.3W x 56H cm Reasons to buy Rich smart interface with Google TV and built-in Chromecast Broad OTT and casting support including AirPlay and Miracast Reasons to avoid Limited RAM or internal storage Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the image clarity, audio, and usability. The TV runs well and is considered a good deal for the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its Dolby-powered audio-visual combo, wide viewing angles, and versatile casting options. It’s a solid 43-inch 4K choice packed with features typically found in larger and more premium TVs.

Samsung’s UA43DUE70BKLXL 43-inch 4K Smart TV delivers crystal-clear visuals and fluid motion with its Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+ support, and Motion Xcelerator. It’s equipped with 20W speakers featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound for an immersive audio experience. With built-in support for Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant, it offers effortless control and smart connectivity. Enjoy smooth gaming with VRR and Auto Game Mode (ALLM), along with easy casting, IoT integration via SmartThings Hub, and content access across popular apps and Apple AirPlay.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inch Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 6D x 96.8W x 56.1H Reasons to buy Great audio enhancements with Q-Symphony and OTS Gaming-ready with ALLM, VRR, and HGiG support Reasons to avoid Lower refresh rate Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the TV's build, picture, and value, plus its sleek design. Sound, installation, speed, and functionality receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this Samsung TV if you want a secure, smart home-ready display with rich colour quality, reliable voice control, and solid gaming features. Its smart connectivity and motion enhancements add to the overall experience.

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 LED Smart TV combines picture precision with smart convenience. It features a 4K X1 Processor, 4K X-Reality PRO, and MotionFlow XR100 for crisp, lifelike visuals. The built-in Google TV interface allows easy access to apps, watchlists, and Google Assistant voice search. With support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, Alexa, Chromecast, and HDMI 2.1 features like ALLM and eARC, it's fully equipped for streaming and gaming. The 20W Open Baffle speakers deliver clear sound, enhanced by Dolby Audio for an immersive experience.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm Reasons to buy Excellent 4K upscaling with X1 Processor Seamless smart integration with Google TV, AirPlay, and Alexa Reasons to avoid Lacks higher refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the TV's quality, picture (vibrant 4K, accurate color), and easy installation, appreciating its performance, features, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Pick this Sony TV for premium picture enhancement, trusted brand quality, and a polished smart TV experience. It’s a great choice for those who value Google integration, app variety, and everyday 4K performance with gaming-ready features.

The TCL 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV offers a cinema-like viewing experience with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and TCL’s AiPQ processor for vivid colours and clarity. Powered by Google TV, it features voice control, mobile mirroring, and hands-free assistance. The 120Hz Game Accelerator and HDMI 2.1 ports ensure smooth gameplay, while the ONKYO 2.1ch system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X delivers immersive sound. With a sleek, uni-body design and a wide 178° viewing angle, it’s ideal for large living rooms or entertainment spaces.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 166.6W x 103.5H x 34.7D cm Reasons to buy QLED brilliance with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Excellent gaming support with 120Hz Game Accelerator and VRR Reasons to avoid Large screen, needs ample space Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the TV's picture, sound, and value, noting smooth 4K playback. Opinions vary on LED, functionality, and setup ease.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TCL model if you're after a premium 75-inch QLED experience with powerful audio, gaming-ready features, and modern smart TV functions at a competitive price. It’s a strong alternative to more expensive flagship TVs.

What makes a smart TV the best choice for home entertainment?

A great smart TV combines superior picture quality, seamless streaming, and intuitive features. Look for high-resolution displays (like 4K), voice control, robust app support, and advanced sound systems to ensure a premium viewing experience.

How do I choose between LED and OLED smart TVs?

LED TVs are more affordable and offer excellent brightness, while OLED TVs deliver deeper blacks and better contrast. Choose LED for brighter rooms and OLED for superior picture quality in darker environments.

Does the operating system matter in a smart TV?

Yes, the operating system affects ease of use and app availability. Popular systems like Google TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS provide smooth interfaces and access to popular streaming platforms, ensuring a seamless experience.

Factors to consider before buying the best smart TV in April 2025 :

Display Type : LED, OLED, or QLED for best picture quality.

: LED, OLED, or QLED for best picture quality. Resolution : Choose 4K for clarity and sharpness.

: Choose 4K for clarity and sharpness. Refresh Rate : Higher refresh rate for smoother motion.

: Higher refresh rate for smoother motion. Smart Features : Compatibility with apps and voice assistants.

: Compatibility with apps and voice assistants. Connectivity : Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Sound Quality : Look for TVs with Dolby Atmos or external speaker compatibility.

: Look for TVs with Dolby Atmos or external speaker compatibility. Brand Reliability : Trusted brands ensure better performance and longevity.

: Trusted brands ensure better performance and longevity. Screen Size: Pick the right size based on room space.

Top 3 features of the best smart TV:

FAQs on Best smart TV Does a smart TV support gaming? Many smart TVs support gaming with HDMI 2.1, low input lag, and VRR for smooth gameplay.

What apps come preinstalled on a smart TV? Preinstalled apps often include popular platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

Can I connect my smart TV to external speakers? Yes, most smart TVs support Bluetooth or HDMI ARC connections for external speakers.

Is voice control available on all smart TVs? No, only some models with built-in assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa offer voice control.

