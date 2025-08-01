Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Amazon vs Flipkart Freedom Sale: Compare prices on large screen TVs and get big discounts

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 11:39 am IST

Buy large screen TVs during the Amazon and Flipkart Freedom sale. Get big discounts and additional cashback offers. 

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

₹71,990

₹71,990

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)

₹95,990

₹95,990

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

₹135,990

₹135,990

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2

₹122,990

₹122,990

Sony Bravia 210 cm (83 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-83A80L (Black)

₹499,990

₹499,990

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA75Q7FAAUXXL (Black)

₹145,030.2

₹145,030.2

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)

₹89,990

₹89,990

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL

₹81,990

₹81,990

LG 164 cm (65 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR75006LC

CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA

₹40,990

₹40,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO91TNA (Ceramic Black)

₹104,199

₹104,199
The Independence Day sale season has kicked off, and both Amazon and Flipkart are slashing prices on large screen smart TVs. Amazon Great Freedom Festival and the Flipkart Freedom Sale has kicked off. If you're planning to upgrade to a bigger screen, now’s a good time to compare deals across brands and platforms.

Large screen TVs on Freedom sale.
Large screen TVs on Freedom sale.

From OLEDs to budget 4K models, both sites are offering competitive discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers. In this article, we break down which platform is offering the better price on popular models, so you can shop smarter during this limited-time sale window.

Top large screen TVs from Sony during the Freedom Sale

Sony’s large-screen Bravia TVs deliver standout picture quality with features like AI-powered XR processors, full-array dimming, Dolby Vision, and immersive Spatial Audio. Flagship sets like the Bravia 9 (75 in) and Bravia 8 II (55 in) offer cinematic clarity and motion handling, while mid-range options like the X90L and BRAVIA 7 series give solid value with 120 Hz refresh, Dolby Atmos, and smart Google TV features. Ideal for movie buffs and gamers alike.

Top options to choose from during Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Top options to choose from Flipkart Freedom Sale

SONY Bravia 2 163.9 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD

SONY Bravia X74L 163.9 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD

SONY Bravia 189 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

SONY Bravia 189 cm (75 inch)

SONY Bravia A80L 163.9 cm (65 inch)

Get big discounts on Samsung large screen TVs during the Freedom sale on Flipkart and Amazon

Samsung large screen TVs are up for grabs at major discounts during the Flipkart and Amazon Freedom sales. Popular models like the Crystal 4K UHD, Neo QLED, and The Frame are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. Expect features like Dolby Audio, HDR10+, Motion Xcelerator, and voice-enabled smart UI. Whether you're upgrading your home theatre or gaming setup, this is a solid time to pick up a premium Samsung TV.

Samsung TV options on Amazon Freedom Sale

Samsung TV options on Flipkart Freedom sale

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 163 cm (65 inch)

Samsung 176 cm (70 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

Samsung Vivid Pro 189 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD

Samsung 163 cm (65 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K)

Samsung The Frame 163 cm (65 inch)

Score offers on LG large screen TVs during the Freedom sale

LG’s large-screen televisions are drawing top attention during the Amazon and Flipkart Freedom sales. Expect big discounts on the OLED C3, QNED 85, and UQ90 series in popular sizes like 55-inch to 75-inch. These TVs offer rich HDR10, Dolby Vision, α7 Gen6 processors, and webOS smart interfaces. Perfect for home theatre, gaming, or binge-watching sessions, these models deliver vivid visuals and responsive audio, just in time for festive season upgrades.

Deals of LG Large screen TVs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Buy large screen LG TVs during the Flipkart Freedom Sale

LG AI TV QNED 8CA 189 cm (75 inch)

LG 177 cm (70 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

LG UHD 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

LG AI TV UT8050 217 cm (86 inch)

LG Nanocell 189 cm (75 inch)

FAQs about large screen TVs

  • Is a 55-inch TV big enough for a living room?

    Yes, for most living rooms, a 55-inch TV offers an immersive experience, especially if you’re sitting 6 to 9 feet away from the screen.

  • Do large screen TVs consume more electricity?

    Typically yes, but newer models with energy-saving certifications like Energy Star or 5-star ratings are designed to be power-efficient, even at sizes above 55 inches.

  • Are large screen TVs good for gaming?

    Yes, especially those with low input lag, 120Hz refresh rates, and HDMI 2.1 ports. OLED and QLED models enhance visuals for a smooth gaming experience.

  • Can large TVs be wall-mounted safely?

    Absolutely. Just ensure the mount is compatible with the TV’s size and weight. Professional installation is recommended for stability and optimal viewing height.

  • What’s the ideal resolution for a 65-inch or bigger TV?

    4K is ideal for screens above 55 inches. It delivers sharp images, even up close, making it perfect for watching UHD content or streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

