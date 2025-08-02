Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Up to 90% off on the best projectors for the ultimate cinematic experience

ByIqbal
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 09:00 am IST

Best projectors across categories have become more accessible during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100Max Display View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Portronics Beem 470 Mini Smart LED Projector,720p HD,2000 Lumens,Pre-Installed Streaming Apps(Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar),Auto Keystone,3W Speaker,Adjustable Angle, Wireless Screen Mirroring View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

TOPTRO Free Style 1080p Native Resolution Projector 4K Ultra HD Support, 270° Rotatable, 9500L, Android 11 WiFi Bluetooth Inbuilt YouTube Netflix PrimeVideo Hotstar HDMI USB 150 Max View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Netflix Certified, Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, 270° Rotate, Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,390

PixPaq (Japan) Power Certified Netflix and Prime Video LED Projector 1080p Full HD Native Resolution, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, 11,000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker with Android 13 View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160 Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹69,980

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, and Screen Adaption View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details checkDetails

₹5,790

Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k HDR Support, Rotatable, Auto & 4D Keystone, Certified OTTs. WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Room Portable, White View Details checkDetails

₹7,680

TOPTRO Free Style Pro Projector 4K Ultra HD & 1080p Support, 270° Rotatable Projector 8400L Android 11 WiFi Bluetooth YouTube PrimeVideo Hotstar Netflix Apps, 720p Native, 150 Max Display View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details checkDetails

₹7,489

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130 Screen, WiFi|BT View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android 13 Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300 Wide Display View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Lifelong TruePixel Pro Projector, Android 12 with Built-in Smart Apps, Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR, 9000 Lumens, 2X Brightness, 4D Keystone, 5W Speakers, 200 Inch Display, Dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67, Smart LED Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inches Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone ], BT v5.2, HDMI, USB, RJ45, WiFi, 1080p Native, APP Support, BT Remote, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

E GATE Atom 4X | Android 13 Fully Automatic Projector | 1080p Native, 4K HDR-HLG | 400 ISO | Auto (Focus+Keystone) | Max Size 300 (762cm) | USB-HDMI (ARC+eARC+CEC) | 1GB-8GB, WiFi6 & BT EGate View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

WANBO Dali 1 Fully Automatic | Android Smart Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | 8200 Lumens | Auto Focus & Keystone | Home Outdoor | WiFi & BT | Netflix, Prime & More | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,989

Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300 Display Cinema View Details checkDetails

₹12,988

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro New Portable Projector, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, Mini Projector Supports Power Banks, 450 ISO Lumens, ISA 2.0, 2 x 5W Harman Kardon View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

BenQ MX560 XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

WZATCO Legend, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR Projector for Home, Ultra Bright 1600 ANSI, (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), HDMI ARC, Android TV, Google Assistant, BT 5.2, WiFi 6, 2GB 32GB, Black View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

WZATCO Legend, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR Projector for Home, Ultra Bright 1600 ANSI, (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), HDMI ARC, Android TV, Google Assistant, BT 5.2, WiFi 6, 2GB 32GB, Black View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

(Real HDR10+/HLG, 1st Android 12 3GB RAM 64GB, 24000 Lumens & HDMI ARC) TOPTRO Q10 Max 1080p Native Projector 4K Ultra HD True Support, Auto Focus+Keystone WiFi, YouTube Hotstar Prime Netflix View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

E GATE Duster 8X Projector | 100% Dust Proof | Automatic Android Projector | 800 ISO Lumen | 1080p Native & 4K HDR | HDMI ARC | 18watt DSP Audio, Voice Remote, 1GB-32GB, Triple Wifi6, Netflix, EGate View Details checkDetails

₹19,590

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 59, Smart Projector, 1080p, 20000 Lumens, 200 Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone | Obstacle Detection | Screenfit ], BT v5.0, WiFi, HDMI-ARC, Type C DP, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Portronics Beem 530 Smart LED Projector,1080p Full HD,7600 Lumens,Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone,15W Speaker,Android Based Interface, Wireless Screen Mirroring(White) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

Projectors create a larger-than-life screen size, replicating the theatre feel right in your living room. Paired with surround sound and high-resolution visuals, they deliver a truly immersive cinematic experience at home. The best projectors have become more advanced and affordable, especially during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Better resolution, vibrant display quality, and low maintenance make them a practical upgrade. Several models now come with Android TV, wireless streaming, and voice command support.

Find the best projectors for every space at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025
Find the best projectors for every space at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Popular brands have focused on compact designs, energy-saving modes, and heat-reducing systems to ensure longer use. Reliable sound output and sharp image quality across screen sizes enhance the viewing experience. Many options are also easy to mount or carry, giving more freedom in usage. Every featured model brings something unique in terms of features, making this Amazon sale an excellent way to explore projectors tailored to modern needs without going over budget.

Up to 90% off on the best budget projectors: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

For those on a budget, the best projector models now offer great value without compromising essential features. The Amazon Sale 2025 features entry-level projectors that are easy to set up, lightweight, and offer decent brightness and resolution for everyday use. Many of them support HDMI, AV, and USB input for versatile connectivity. While they are not suited for large auditoriums or professional cinema rooms, they’re perfect for cosy movie nights, classroom sessions, or projecting slides during meetings. Some even offer remote controls, keystone correction, and basic stereo sound. Thanks to the ongoing deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, upgrading to a projector doesn’t have to mean overspending. These budget-friendly options are ideal for beginners or casual users looking for reliable visual output on a large screen.

Up to 70% off on the best mid range projectors: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Mid-range projectors have become the most popular choice for home entertainment and light professional use. Thanks to the Amazon Sale 2025, the best projector models in this range are now available with exciting offers. Expect bright displays, crisp Full HD resolution, and support for large screen sizes. These projectors often include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and onboard storage with smart operating systems. Their picture quality, contrast ratio, and lamp life are well-balanced for daily use. They’re great for family movie nights, Zoom meetings, or casual sports streaming. Most come with remote control, ceiling mount options, and even Dolby Audio support. If you're ready to go beyond basic but still want to stay budget-conscious, this is the perfect upgrade category.

Up to 75% off on the best mid range projectors: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

For an elite cinematic experience at home or seamless presentations in large rooms, the best projector options in the premium category are hard to beat. During the Amazon Sale 2025, you’ll find top-end models equipped with laser projection, 4K UHD resolution, MEMC motion smoothing, and long lamp life. These projectors also boast automatic focus, keystone adjustment, and powerful built-in audio systems. Many support advanced HDR formats and include voice-enabled smart assistants and wireless casting. Their brightness and colour accuracy make them suitable for any lighting condition. Perfect for movie buffs, corporate users, or creators, premium projectors offer best-in-class quality with seamless functionality. If you want rich visuals, deep blacks, and sharp motion rendering, look no further.

FAQs on projectors

  • Are portable projectors good for home use?

    Yes, many portable projectors offer great visuals and are ideal for small rooms or casual viewing.

  • Do projectors work well in daylight?

    High-brightness projectors with at least 3000 lumens can perform reasonably well in ambient light.

  • Is a projector better than a TV for movies?

    For a theatre-like experience with a larger screen, a projector is often preferred.

  • How long do projector lamps last?

    Lamp life varies, but many modern projectors offer 10,000 to 20,000 hours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

