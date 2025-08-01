Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings up to 75% off on dashcam from CP Plus, Crossbeats and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here, and the dashcam discounts are truly worth checking out. Whether you're a daily commuter or a long-haul driver, there has never been a better time to invest in a quality dashcam to safeguard your road journeys. Top dashcams at up to 75% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

From full HD recording to wide-angle coverage and GPS-enabled models, top brands are now available at prices you cannot ignore. With offers going up to 75% off, plus extra savings via bank offers and no-cost EMI options, this is your perfect moment to upgrade your car’s safety gear.

The Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam delivers crisp Full HD 1080p footage with a 150° wide angle and a large 3-inch display for easy review. Night vision is handled via a Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, ensuring clear views even in low light—for reliable evidence in any condition.

WiFi and app enable live playback, downloads, and easy adjustments on mobile. Features like ADAS lane-departure warning, G-sensor event locking, loop recording, and a 24hr parking monitor make this a full-featured, accessible choice for daily drivers seeking safety, control, and convenience.

The Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera is designed for those wanting all-around visibility. Its 1080p front and rear 360° rotating lens covers everything, while built-in GPS logs routes—useful for both navigation and insurance claims.

Its ultra-wide 170° lens reduces road blind spots and a robust supercapacitor gives heat resistance and durability. In-app control makes it simple to view, share, and lock important files, ideal for new drivers, vloggers, or anyone needing peace of mind on the road.

CP PLUS CarKam provides Full HD 1080p recording with a wide-angle lens and simple WiFi/app integration for pairing your phone. The G-sensor detects shocks or accidents and locks critical files, supporting SD cards up to 512GB for extensive video history.

User-friendly H.265 encoding and one-touch installation make it ideal for first-timers or everyday drivers, though advanced features are limited—making this best for dependable, routine on-road surveillance and incident protection.

Qubo’s Dashcam Pro X delivers sharper 3MP (1296p) day/night video with a 120° view, using NightPulse Vision and dynamic noise reduction for clarity. The detachable mount rotates 360°, letting it double as a cabin cam as needed.

Its robust supercapacitor power endures harsh Indian heat, while motion detection, G-sensor auto-locking, and app access provide a solid all-round protection for drivers who want flexibility and reliability on every trip.

Blaupunkt’s DC 4050 is a compact, dual-channel dash cam, recording at 2K front and 1080p rear for reliable, simultaneous coverage. It supports parking mode, app control, and high-speed memory up to 256GB, with handy features like number plate display and time-date stamps.

Voice prompts, easy installation, and H.265 file compression keep things practical, while a 140° angle provides broad road monitoring, perfect for users needing high-quality video both ahead and behind.

The REDTIGER F9 is engineered for clarity—4K recording at the front, 1080p at the rear, all through a F1.5 aperture lens and powerful night vision. This dash cam includes WiFi/GPS, app control, and a G-sensor for auto-locking critical moments.

The supercapacitor ensures safe operation in hot climates, while included 32GB SD storage and loop recording mean ongoing, uninterrupted coverage for drivers needing ultimate clarity and smart security on every journey.

With a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, Qubo’s Pro 3K dual-channel dashcam captures extraordinary 3K UHD front and FHD rear footage. This unit boasts a bright 3.2” display, night vision, built-in GPS, WiFi, supercapacitor, and up to 1TB storage support.

G-sensor auto-lock, emergency footage protection, and rich HDR/WDR features ensure complete confidence day and night—suiting tech-focused users and those demanding excellent visuals for India’s diverse conditions.

The 70mai M200 produces clear 1080p HDR recordings with a STARVIS 2 night-vision sensor for sharp details day or night. Compact, budget-friendly, and sporting WiFi/app and voice controls, it’s designed for ease, especially for city car owners.

Parking mode, time-lapse storage, and G-sensor event saving add basic but highly useful functionality. It’s particularly suited for anyone looking for reliable, no-fuss daily recording for city or commute protection.

Onelap’s Vidsure 3K offers outstanding true 3K video via Sony STARVIS IMX335 sensor and 1080p rear coverage, handled through a mini IPS display and 140° lens. The WiFi app connects seamlessly for downloads, and a GPS logger can be added.

Compact size, HDR clarity, and event-based emergency recordings meet the needs of drivers seeking sharp imaging, app control, and all-round visibility, with the flexibility of upgrading to full GPS evidence capture.

The Dylect Sense 4K Ultra is a three-channel dash cam covering front (4K), rear, and cabin (both 1080p), using a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor with WDR for top quality in all light. GPS and app integration enable live streaming, downloads, and route tracking from your phone.

Emergency locking, loop recording, IR night cabin view, and support for up to 1TB microSDs make this the ultimate choice for professional drivers, families, or anyone desiring 360° recording and ironclad evidence day and night.

FAQs on dashcams What types of dashcams are available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025? The sale includes single and dual-channel dashcams, night vision models, GPS-enabled options, and wide-angle recorders.

Are there installation services available for dashcams bought during the sale? Some models offer add-on installation support during checkout. Be sure to check the product page for details.

Can I use no-cost EMI on dashcam purchases? Yes, many dashcams are eligible for no-cost EMI with select credit and debit cards.

Are dashcam discounts valid on top brands? Yes, brands like DDPAI, Qubo, 70mai, and Nextbase are offering discounts up to 75% during the sale.

Do these dashcams come with warranty coverage? Most dashcams come with 6 months to 1 year of warranty. Check each listing for brand-specific warranty details.

