Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is LIVE: Up to 70% off on the best home appliances from trusted brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:13 pm IST

From clean air to spotless floors, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings the best home appliances at discounted price. Read on.

V-Guard Windle Deco BLDC Ceiling Fan for Home | 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient | Remote Control | 400 RPM | 1.2 meters | (Admiral Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO WaterPurifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan | 5-star rated | Ideal for Home & Office | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | 6 Speeds | 35W | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Years Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Bajaj Snowvent 150 Watts Tower Fan (Blue-Turquoise) View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Polycab Wizzy Plus 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, Reversible & Timer | 3+1 yr Warranty【Matt Black】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details checkDetails

₹10,983

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details checkDetails

₹18,000

Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details checkDetails

₹16,997

AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,699

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home | 3rd Gen - Type-C Cable | Plasma Ions Function | H13 True HEPA Filter | Aromatherapy (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | 200 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,639

Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms View Details checkDetails

₹11,938

₹3,304

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,796

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

Bringing comfort, hygiene, and ease into your home has never been more rewarding. The Amazon sale 2025 brings you a wide range of the best home appliances at excellent value. From modern fans designed for quieter cooling to compact vacuum cleaners that simplify your cleaning routine, the selection is vast and thoughtfully curated. Households looking to improve air and water quality will find high-performing air purifiers and water purifiers that combine innovation with reliability.

The Amazon Sale 2025 is LIVE bringing top deals on the best home appliances
The Amazon Sale 2025 is LIVE bringing top deals on the best home appliances

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale highlights efficient technology that supports healthier and more convenient living. These essentials are built to suit different lifestyles, be it everyday cooling or deep cleaning. These appliances are ready to enhance every space.

Up to 60% off on the best fan: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

The Amazon sale 2025 brings you exciting discounts on all types of fans. Many come with silent operation, energy-saving modes, and remote controls for added comfort. You’ll also spot fans with BLDC motors and smart timers that offer better cooling and lower electricity bills. This year’s sale features top-rated brands that blend functionality with style. With such deals, upgrading your old fan has never been easier. Make the most of this limited-time opportunity and choose the right fan that suits your space and style. Don't miss the chance to enjoy a cool and comfortable summer indoors, all thanks to the Amazon sale.

Up to 50% off on the best water purifiers: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Keep your drinking water pure and safe with big deals during the Amazon sale 2025. This is the right moment to upgrade your home with a smart, efficient and best water purifiers. From multi-stage RO systems to UV filters and copper-enriched options, the sale offers a wide range of purifiers that remove contaminants while keeping essential minerals intact. These best water purifiers come with modern touches like digital indicators, filter life alerts, and even hot water options for added convenience. Many are compact, wall-mountable, and perfect for both municipal and borewell water. The discounts make even premium models surprisingly affordable. Give your family the gift of good health with cleaner, safer water every day. Trusted brands are part of the offer, ensuring you get the best quality at unbeatable prices at this ongoing Amazon sale.

Up to 60% off on the best air purifiers: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

This Amazon sale, leading brands of the best air purifiers are offering impressive deals that offer real-time air quality updates, smart filter alerts, and multi-layered protection through HEPA and ioniser technology. Compact units for desks and large ones for living areas are both included. A reliable purifier can reduce the impact of seasonal allergies, asthma, and dust-related discomfort, especially in urban homes. If you're ready to invest in healthier indoor air, this sale brings both value and variety. Don’t wait for pollution levels to rise. Take control of your indoor environment now. Let the Amazon sale 2025 help you bring home better air and a better living.

Up to 60% off on the best vacuum cleaners: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Tired of dust settling in every corner? It’s time to upgrade to the best vacuum cleaner during the Amazon sale 2025. The latest ones come with HEPA filters, powerful suction, and quiet motors. You can even find cordless vacuums with long battery life for quick and hassle-free cleaning. Some are compact enough for cars, while others are perfect for large homes. Robotic cleaners with app control and automatic scheduling are also part of the deals. This Amazon sale offers big savings on brands known for durable performance and efficient cleaning. From upright models and robotic vacuums to handheld and wet-dry options, there’s a model for every home.

Best home appliances: Amazon Sale 2025

  • Do BLDC fans save electricity?

    Yes, BLDC fans are energy-efficient and consume less power than traditional fans.

  • Is RO better than UV for water purification?

    RO removes dissolved salts and heavy metals, while UV kills bacteria and viruses.

  • Can I use a wet and dry vacuum at home?

    Yes, wet and dry vacuums clean both liquid spills and dust.

  • Can air purifiers remove odours and smoke?

    Yes, HEPA and activated carbon filters remove smoke, pet odours, and cooking smells.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

