Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts tomorrow at 12 noon! Pre deals on water purifiers are LIVE now with up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 starts tomorrow at 12 noon for all shoppers across India. Pre deals on water purifiers are live now.

Pre deals on water purifiers are already live with up to 80% off, no cost EMI, and cashback perks.

Top deals revealed on water purifiers before Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale begins:

The Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is built with RO UV UF and MC Tech, offering 9 stage purification and 60 percent higher water recovery. With a 2 year filter life and mega sediment filter, it's perfect for families who value low maintenance and safe drinking water.

This model is now available at 43% off.

Aqua D Pure 4 in 1 Copper RO offers advanced 10-stage purification with UV, UF, and TDS adjuster. Its 12 litre storage tank suits all types of water supply. If you're shopping the Amazon Sale for a powerful home purifier, this model delivers on both performance and capacity.

Right now get this purifier at an exceptional discount of 80% off.

Kent Grand RO brings advanced RO technology with RO UF TDS control and UV LED tank. Its 8 litre capacity and 20 LPH flow make it ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. If you're browsing Amazon Sale 2025 for a reliable option, this one checks all boxes.

As an early offer, you will get this at 38% off.

Among the standout offers, Pureit's advanced water purifiers are already up for grabs.

The Pureit Eco model is available at a flat 46% off.

Havells Fab UV offers 5 stage protection with UV UF, Copper Zinc tech, and is perfect for municipal water under 300 ppm TDS.

You can now grab it at 45% off.

Check out more early deals on water purifiers before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025:

Aquaguard Enrich Marvel includes 10 stages of RO UV UF purification, Copper Technology, a sediment filter, and supports over 40 percent water recovery. The 6 litre storage suits everyday use from any water source.

This model is available at 38% off while stocks last.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper stands out with 8 stage RO UV UF purification, a mineraliser, and UV sterilisation built into the tank. It comes with 7 litre storage and includes free standard installation.

During Amazon Sale 2025, you will get this purifier at 52% off.

The AO Smith Z1 features UV UF purification, a hot and normal water option, and a 10 litre tank. Designed for TDS below 200, it's best suited for municipal water supply.

You will get this purifier at a 29% discount.

AQUA D PURE Copper plus Alkaline RO combines RO UV UF with Copper and Bio Alkaline layers, 12-litre storage, and TDS control for a reliable drinking water solution.

You will get this water purifier at a jaw dropping 75% discount.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ features RO UV UF filtration, a 7 litre storage tank, and works well with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources. Free standard installation is included.

You will get this Livpure water purifier at a 50% discount right now.

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Sale pre deals on water purifiers Are the pre deals on water purifiers different from the main sale? Yes, pre deals offer early discounts before the full sale begins.

What types of water purifiers are available in the pre deals? RO, UV, UF, copper, alkaline, and TDS control purifiers are available.

Do the purifiers come with free installation? Most models include free standard installation as mentioned on the product page.

Are no cost EMI and cashback available? Yes, many pre deal purifiers offer no cost EMI and Amazon Pay cashback.

How can I choose a purifier for my water type? Check the product details for suitability with borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.