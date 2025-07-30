Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts tomorrow at 12 noon! Pre deals on water purifiers are LIVE now with up to 80% off
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts 31st July 12 noon. Pre deals on water purifiers live now with up to 80% off, 12 month no cost EMI, and up to ₹1000 cashback.
Our Pick
9 Stage Water Purifier
Highest Deal on Purifier
KENT Grand RO purifier
High Water Saving RO
Low TDS Water Purifier
Copper RO Purifier
Hot Water Purifier
Livpure GLO PRO Purifier
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
9 Stage Water PurifierAquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Highest Deal on PurifierAQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,946
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO purifierKENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
High Water Saving ROPureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Low TDS Water PurifierHavells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech |7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹23,939
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details
|
₹6,250
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier & Hand Blender 150 Watt | Multi Stage Purification | RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + LED Tank | Fit for Borewell and Municipal Water Tanker View Details
|
₹15,599
|
|
|
Copper RO PurifierAquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storage View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Hot Water PurifierAO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹13,875
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, Black View Details
|
₹4,997
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO PurifierLivpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,799
|
|
View More Products