Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins as top deals revealed on monitors, printers, desktops with up to 77% off
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 01:21 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins with deals on desktops, printers, and monitors, up to ₹5000 off with bank discounts and 9 month no cost EMI.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹8,250
|
|
|
HP All-in-One, Intel N200 (8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) 21.45 (54.5 Cm), FHD, Win11, White, 4.17 Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers, Dg0154In View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details
|
|
|
|
TECNICO Hi Performance Desktop Computer, Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB SSD, 500GB HDD, 19.5 inch LED Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse, Windows 11, WiFi View Details
|
₹11,500
|
|
|
HP All-in-One 12Th Gen Windows 11, Intel Core i3-23.8 Inch(60.5 Cm) 8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/5.37 Kg, 24-Cb1901In View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
Asus AiO V440,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U,23.8 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V440VAB-KWPC001WS View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel i5-13420H 23.8 FHD 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 21/3Wx2 Woofer/Alexa/5.0MP + IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse), F0HN003WIN View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
HP All-in-One 24, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD (Win11,Office24,White) Anti-Glare, FHD, 23.8inch(60.5 cm), 510SP White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Radeon Graphics, 5.27kg,24-cr0014in View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel Celeron 7305, All-in-One PC (8GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB006WS View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
Lenovo A100 All in one Intel® Core™ i3-N305 23.8 FHD (1920x1080) 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2024/5MP Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0J6005GIN View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Cloud Grey, L27i-4A View Details
|
₹10,798
|
|
|
MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Samsung 27 (68.6cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS27DM500EWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details
|
₹16,799
|
|
|
Brother HL-L2440DW(New Launch)Auto Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer,30 PPM Print Speed,LCD Display,64 MB Memory,(WiFi Direct LAN USB),250 Sheet Paper Tray,3000 Pages Inbox Toner,Free Installation,Black View Details
|
₹13,249
|
|
|
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office, White View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details
|
₹13,199
|
|
|
Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹34,294
|
|
View More Products