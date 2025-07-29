Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins as top deals revealed on monitors, printers, desktops with up to 77% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 01:21 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins with deals on desktops, printers, and monitors, up to ₹5000 off with bank discounts and 9 month no cost EMI.

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

₹8,250

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP All-in-One, Intel N200 (8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) 21.45 (54.5 Cm), FHD, Win11, White, 4.17 Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers, Dg0154In

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TECNICO Hi Performance Desktop Computer, Core i5 Processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB SSD, 500GB HDD, 19.5 inch LED Monitor, Keyboard and Mouse, Windows 11, WiFi

₹11,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP All-in-One 12Th Gen Windows 11, Intel Core i3-23.8 Inch(60.5 Cm) 8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/5.37 Kg, 24-Cb1901In

₹47,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Asus AiO V440,13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U,23.8 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V440VAB-KWPC001WS

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel i5-13420H 23.8 FHD 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 21/3Wx2 Woofer/Alexa/5.0MP + IR Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse), F0HN003WIN

₹61,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP All-in-One 24, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD (Win11,Office24,White) Anti-Glare, FHD, 23.8inch(60.5 cm), 510SP White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo,Radeon Graphics, 5.27kg,24-cr0014in

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS AIO A3202,21.45 FHD,Intel Celeron 7305, All-in-One PC (8GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Black/4.84 Kg), with Wireless Keyboard & Wireless Mouse, A3202WBA-BPB006WS

₹34,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 12th Gen Intel i3 23.8 FHD WVA 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2021/HD 720p Camera/Wireless Keyboard & Mouse) F0GH017DIN

₹44,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP All-in-One PC 13th Gen Intel Core i5 27 (68.6cm) FHD 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel UMA Graphics, 710 White Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo (Windows 11 Home, MSO 21, Shell White, 6.72 Kg) 27-cr0407in

₹70,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo A100 All in one Intel® Core™ i3-N305 23.8 FHD (1920x1080) 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2024/5MP Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0J6005GIN

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Cloud Grey, L27i-4A

₹10,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 27 (68.6cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS27DM500EWXXL|Black

₹14,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard Warranty

₹16,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother HL-L2440DW(New Launch)Auto Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer,30 PPM Print Speed,LCD Display,64 MB Memory,(WiFi Direct LAN USB),250 Sheet Paper Tray,3000 Pages Inbox Toner,Free Installation,Black

₹13,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office, White

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

₹13,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation

₹13,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, Black

₹13,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹34,294

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins and early deals are already out. Amazon has revealed discounts on desktops, monitors, and printers, giving shoppers a clear look at what is coming. From basic work setups to home-use essentials, this sale is timed just right for anyone planning to buy without overthinking specs or flash.

Top tech deals on desktops, printers, and monitors as Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins.
Top tech deals on desktops, printers, and monitors as Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins.

The Great Freedom Festival is shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest sale events this season. Expect clear offers, limited time deals, bank discounts up to 5000, and no cost EMI on key electronics. It is not about hype, it is about getting what you need while the timing works in your favour.

Top deals revealed on desktops, printers and monitors before Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins on desktops with up to 77% off across top brands

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins with early offers on desktops from trusted brands. With discounts reaching up to 77% off, it’s a chance to pick a machine that meets your needs without chasing flashy labels. Amazon has started rolling out deals ahead of the main sale.

The full Great Freedom Festival sale opens to all on 31st July at 12 pm. Expect clear pricing, visible markdowns, and no nonsense offers that focus on value and timing, not hype.

Top deals revealed on desktops:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins on monitors with up to 74% off on LG, Dell, Samsung and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins, and early deals on monitors are already showing up. With up to 74% off on brands like LG, Dell, Samsung, BenQ, Zebronics, Acer, and many others, the offers are wide and clearly marked.

Whether it is for work, study or everyday use, this is the right time to keep an eye on the deals. The full sale opens for everyone on 31st July at 12 pm with more price drops expected.

Top deals revealed on monitors:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown starts on printers with up to 35% off on HP, Canon, Epson and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins, and printers are now in the spotlight. Amazon has dropped early prices with up to 35% off on trusted names like HP, Canon, Epson, Brother, and more. These deals are already getting attention, and stock movement has started ahead of the rush.

The sale officially opens for all on 31st July noon, but early access reveals what's coming. If printing is part of your setup, now’s the moment to look closer.

Top deals revealed on printers:

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begins on printers, monitors and desktops

  • When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown begin?

    The Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown has already started with early tech deals live now.

  • Are printers included in Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals?

    Yes, top brands like HP, Canon, and Epson have discounts up to 35 percent on printers.

  • Is no-cost EMI available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival?

    Yes, select desktops, monitors, and printers come with up to 9 month no-cost EMI options.

  • Are Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals live only on electronics?

    No, while desktops, monitors, and printers are popular, deals extend across multiple categories.

  • Is early access available for Amazon Prime members?

    Yes, Prime members may see deals earlier than non-members during the countdown phase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

