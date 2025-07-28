Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts on 31 July at noon, with deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, fridges and more revealed

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 03:13 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins 31 July at noon. Top deals are out on laptops, tablets, ACs, fridges, TVs, and more with up to 80% off across categories.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Snapdragon X Plus Laptop

Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,257

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest Deal on Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16 (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/100%sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC007LIN View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Top Deal on AC

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Top Deal on Top Load

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Anti Tangle Anti Wrinkle

Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,600

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹17,276

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,550

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Expert Inverter Cooling

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹81,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Snapdragon 870 Tablet

Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest Offer on Chimney

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates are finally revealed and the sale is set to begin on 31st July at 12 noon for all. Packed with big discounts, exciting offers, and huge savings, the Great Freedom Festival will run across the entire Amazon website. Expect top deals on mobile phones, electronics, laptops, watches, home and kitchen appliances, and more.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed and major deals are going live from 31 July at noon.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed and major deals are going live from 31 July at noon.

You can also grab extra benefits like no cost EMI, UPI offers, coupons, Amazon Pay rewards, and even free products. Discount percentages on electronics, large appliances, and kitchen appliances like ACs, TVs, washing machines, fridges, tablets, ovens, water purifiers, microwaves, air fryers, chimneys, dishwashers, and smartwatches are now live. Start checking out the top deals before stocks run low.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus offers a sharp QHD+ touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and Snapdragon X Plus performance in a slim 1.4 kg body. With a Qualcomm AI GPU and Windows 11, it’s built for smart multitasking.

At 36% off, this powerful machine joins the list just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A strong pick for users who want style and speed with a touch first design.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100
Display
14 inch QHD+, 400 nits, Touchscreen
Memory
16GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
GPU
Qualcomm AI-Powered
Special Features
Built in Microphone, Anti Glare Coating
Click Here to Buy

Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

With a sharp 16 inch WUXGA display, 100% sRGB colour, and built-in AI, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is designed for users who need clarity and speed. Its Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and sleek 1.8kg frame make it ideal for work or casual gaming.

Now available at 38% off, the timing couldn’t be better with Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A smart pick for multitaskers.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
Display
16 inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits
Memory
16GB RAM
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
Integrated AI
Special Features
HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Memory Card Slot, Anti Glare Coating
Click Here to Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16 (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/100%sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC007LIN

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 1.5 ton dual inverter AC is built for smarter cooling, combining AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes with VIRAAT and Diet Mode Plus for flexible use. The HD filter with anti-virus protection adds an extra layer of care.

With a flat 54% off, this deal lands just in time as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A timely offer for those eyeing comfort without the high cost. The Great Freedom Festival is coming soon so hurry up and start filling your cart.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Cooling
AI Convertible, Fast Cooling
Modes
VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
Filter
HD with Anti-Virus
Coil
100% Copper
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Voltas Beko’s 10 kg fully automatic top load washing machine is built for heavy loads and daily laundry. The inbuilt heater and 5 star energy rating help tackle stains while keeping power use in check.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all and this model is now available at 57% off. The Great Freedom Festival brings strong savings on appliances and this one is worth bookmarking early.

Specifications

Capacity
10 Kg
Type
Top Load Fully Automatic
Energy Rating
5 Star
Heater
Inbuilt
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Cotton
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM
Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)

Loading Suggestions...

Bosch’s 8 kg fully automatic front load washing machine brings AI Active Water Plus, anti tangle care, steam wash, and anti-wrinkle features for smarter fabric handling. The in-built heater boosts hygiene, making every wash effective.

Now listed at a huge 40% off, this premium model arrives just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. With the Great Freedom Festival heating up, it’s a strong pick for clean results and cleaner savings.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg
Type
Front Load Fully Automatic
Energy Rating
5 Star
Heater
In-Built
Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Water Plus, Speed Dry, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Click Here to Buy

Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver)

Top deals revealed across all major categories, from appliances to gadgets:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Cooling needs just got easier with Voltas 1.5 ton inverter split AC, featuring 4-in-1 adjustable mode and an anti-dust filter for cleaner air. The copper condenser adds durability, making it reliable for long-term use.

Now available at 50% off, this smart cooling option arrives just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. As the Great Freedom Festival nears, this is one early deal that truly stands out.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
4-in-1 Adjustable
Filter
Anti-Dust
Condenser Coil
Copper
Cooling Power
4800 Kilowatts
Special Features
Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)

Loading Suggestions...

If space and flexibility top your list, the Haier 598 litre side-by-side refrigerator checks both boxes. Its 83 percent convertible storage and expert inverter cooling make it a standout for modern homes.

At 40% off, this deal lands just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. With the Great Freedom Festival around the corner, this fridge brings both value and volume to the kitchen this season.

Specifications

Capacity
598 Litres
Type
Side by Side
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Tech
Expert Inverter
Convertible
83% Fridge Space
Defrost Type
Frost Free
Special Features
‎Inverter Compressor
Click Here to Buy

Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 blends durability with intelligence, featuring a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and health tools like ECG, BP, and SpO2 tracking. The sapphire glass and armour aluminium frame add to its rugged appeal.

With a 50% price slash, it arrives right on cue as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival opens with standout tech deals like this ready to go.

Specifications

Display
44mm Sapphire Glass
Processor
3nm Chipset
Connectivity
BT + LTE
Sensors
HR, BP, SpO2, ECG
Water Rating
5ATM & IP68
GPS
Dual GPS
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi Pad 6 makes a strong case in the tablet space with its 2.8K+ display, buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and reliable Snapdragon 870 chip. Backed by HyperOS and quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Atmos, it’s built for people who want more out of every scroll and stream.

Now listed at 43% off, it joins the lineup just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival clearly isn’t holding back on tech.

Specifications

Display
11 inch 2.8K+ (144Hz)
Processor
Snapdragon 870
OS
HyperOS
Audio
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Speakers
Quad Speaker System
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for heavy-duty cooking, the Glen 60 cm chimney handles smoke and grease effortlessly with its high suction and filterless build. The curved glass design blends in easily, while touch and gesture controls add ease.

Now showing a 53% price drop, it joins the lineup just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival brings this chimney in as a quiet powerhouse with bold savings.

Specifications

Width
60 cm
Suction
1500 m³/hr
Technology
Filterless, Thermal Autoclean
Motor
BLDC
Design
Curved Glass
Control
Touch and Gesture
Click Here to Buy

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Similar stories for you:

Top 10 Samsung Galaxy watches to buy in 2025 for your next Android smartwatch upgrade

Discounts on the best-selling water purifiers on Amazon! Grab up to 50% off on Pureit, Aquaguard and more

Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

Best tablet deals of July 2025: Massive price drop on Samsung, Lenovo, Apple and more, up to 60% off

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts on 31 July at noon, with deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, fridges and more revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On