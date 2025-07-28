Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts on 31 July at noon, with deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, fridges and more revealed

Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates are finally revealed and the sale is set to begin on 31st July at 12 noon for all. Packed with big discounts, exciting offers, and huge savings, the Great Freedom Festival will run across the entire Amazon website. Expect top deals on mobile phones, electronics, laptops, watches, home and kitchen appliances, and more. Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed and major deals are going live from 31 July at noon.

You can also grab extra benefits like no cost EMI, UPI offers, coupons, Amazon Pay rewards, and even free products. Discount percentages on electronics, large appliances, and kitchen appliances like ACs, TVs, washing machines, fridges, tablets, ovens, water purifiers, microwaves, air fryers, chimneys, dishwashers, and smartwatches are now live. Start checking out the top deals before stocks run low.

The Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus offers a sharp QHD+ touchscreen, 16GB RAM, and Snapdragon X Plus performance in a slim 1.4 kg body. With a Qualcomm AI GPU and Windows 11, it’s built for smart multitasking.

At 36% off, this powerful machine joins the list just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A strong pick for users who want style and speed with a touch first design.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100 Display 14 inch QHD+, 400 nits, Touchscreen Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD GPU Qualcomm AI-Powered Special Features Built in Microphone, Anti Glare Coating Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop

With a sharp 16 inch WUXGA display, 100% sRGB colour, and built-in AI, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is designed for users who need clarity and speed. Its Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and sleek 1.8kg frame make it ideal for work or casual gaming.

Now available at 38% off, the timing couldn’t be better with Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A smart pick for multitaskers.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Display 16 inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AI Special Features HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Memory Card Slot, Anti Glare Coating Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16 (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/100%sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC007LIN

LG’s 1.5 ton dual inverter AC is built for smarter cooling, combining AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes with VIRAAT and Diet Mode Plus for flexible use. The HD filter with anti-virus protection adds an extra layer of care.

With a flat 54% off, this deal lands just in time as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. A timely offer for those eyeing comfort without the high cost. The Great Freedom Festival is coming soon so hurry up and start filling your cart.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Star Cooling AI Convertible, Fast Cooling Modes VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Filter HD with Anti-Virus Coil 100% Copper Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Voltas Beko’s 10 kg fully automatic top load washing machine is built for heavy loads and daily laundry. The inbuilt heater and 5 star energy rating help tackle stains while keeping power use in check.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all and this model is now available at 57% off. The Great Freedom Festival brings strong savings on appliances and this one is worth bookmarking early.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Type Top Load Fully Automatic Energy Rating 5 Star Heater Inbuilt Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Cotton Maximum Rotational Speed 700 RPM Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)

Bosch’s 8 kg fully automatic front load washing machine brings AI Active Water Plus, anti tangle care, steam wash, and anti-wrinkle features for smarter fabric handling. The in-built heater boosts hygiene, making every wash effective.

Now listed at a huge 40% off, this premium model arrives just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. With the Great Freedom Festival heating up, it’s a strong pick for clean results and cleaner savings.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Type Front Load Fully Automatic Energy Rating 5 Star Heater In-Built Special Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater Cycle Options Water Plus, Speed Dry, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse Click Here to Buy Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver)

Top deals revealed across all major categories, from appliances to gadgets:

Cooling needs just got easier with Voltas 1.5 ton inverter split AC, featuring 4-in-1 adjustable mode and an anti-dust filter for cleaner air. The copper condenser adds durability, making it reliable for long-term use.

Now available at 50% off, this smart cooling option arrives just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. As the Great Freedom Festival nears, this is one early deal that truly stands out.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Filter Anti-Dust Condenser Coil Copper Cooling Power 4800 Kilowatts Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)

If space and flexibility top your list, the Haier 598 litre side-by-side refrigerator checks both boxes. Its 83 percent convertible storage and expert inverter cooling make it a standout for modern homes.

At 40% off, this deal lands just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. With the Great Freedom Festival around the corner, this fridge brings both value and volume to the kitchen this season.

Specifications Capacity 598 Litres Type Side by Side Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Tech Expert Inverter Convertible 83% Fridge Space Defrost Type Frost Free Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor Click Here to Buy Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 blends durability with intelligence, featuring a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and health tools like ECG, BP, and SpO2 tracking. The sapphire glass and armour aluminium frame add to its rugged appeal.

With a 50% price slash, it arrives right on cue as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival opens with standout tech deals like this ready to go.

Specifications Display 44mm Sapphire Glass Processor 3nm Chipset Connectivity BT + LTE Sensors HR, BP, SpO2, ECG Water Rating 5ATM & IP68 GPS Dual GPS Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs

Xiaomi Pad 6 makes a strong case in the tablet space with its 2.8K+ display, buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and reliable Snapdragon 870 chip. Backed by HyperOS and quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Atmos, it’s built for people who want more out of every scroll and stream.

Now listed at 43% off, it joins the lineup just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival clearly isn’t holding back on tech.

Specifications Display 11 inch 2.8K+ (144Hz) Processor Snapdragon 870 OS HyperOS Audio Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Speakers Quad Speaker System Connectivity Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Designed for heavy-duty cooking, the Glen 60 cm chimney handles smoke and grease effortlessly with its high suction and filterless build. The curved glass design blends in easily, while touch and gesture controls add ease.

Now showing a 53% price drop, it joins the lineup just as Amazon Great Freedom Festival dates revealed starting 31st July at 12 noon for all. The Great Freedom Festival brings this chimney in as a quiet powerhouse with bold savings.

Specifications Width 60 cm Suction 1500 m³/hr Technology Filterless, Thermal Autoclean Motor BLDC Design Curved Glass Control Touch and Gesture Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

