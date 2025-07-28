Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale starts on 31 July at noon, with deals on laptops, TVs, ACs, fridges and more revealed
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 03:13 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins 31 July at noon. Top deals are out on laptops, tablets, ACs, fridges, TVs, and more with up to 80% off across categories.
Our Pick
Snapdragon X Plus Laptop
Highest Deal on Laptop
Top Deal on AC
Top Deal on Top Load
Anti Tangle Anti Wrinkle
4-in-1 Adjustable Mode
Expert Inverter Cooling
Snapdragon 870 Tablet
Highest Offer on Chimney
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Snapdragon X Plus LaptopDell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹86,257
|
|
|
Highest Deal on LaptopLenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16 (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/100%sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC007LIN View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Top Deal on ACLG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Top Deal on Top LoadVoltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Anti Tangle Anti WrinkleBosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details
|
₹14,600
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹17,276
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,550
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
4-in-1 Adjustable ModeVoltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Expert Inverter CoolingHaier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹81,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Snapdragon 870 TabletXiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Highest Offer on ChimneyGlen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
