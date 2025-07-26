Best tablet deals of July 2025: Massive price drop on Samsung, Lenovo, Apple and more, up to 60% off

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a tablet, Amazon’s July 2025 sale is it. With discounts going up to 60% on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more, this is one of the best chances to grab a premium device at a surprisingly low price. From the latest iPads and Galaxy Tabs to reliable Lenovo tablets, there’s something for every user and budget. Unmissable tablet deals on Amazon right now!

Need a tablet for binge-watching, note-taking, video calls, or even light gaming, this sale has options across all categories, from entry-level to flagship. Students, professionals, and even kids can benefit from these major markdowns.

To help you sort through the overwhelming list of offers, we’ve handpicked the best tablet deals worth checking out. But don’t wait too long, these deals are live for a limited time, and stocks may run out fast. Scroll down to see the top tablet discounts you can grab before the sale ends.

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for everyday browsing, entertainment, and light productivity, the Lenovo Tab4 10 offers a 10.1-inch HD IPS display that’s great for watching videos or reading. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance for basic tasks. While it doesn’t support calling, it features 4G LTE for on-the-go connectivity.

You also get a decent 7000mAh battery and expandable storage support. Currently available at a massive 69% discount, it’s a smart pick for budget buyers.

Specifications Screen Size 10.1 inches Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 Storage 16GB (expandable via microSD) Battery 7000mAh Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet (10.1 inch,16GB,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Non Calling) Slate Black

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for performance and entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ packs a punch with its stunning 11-inch WQXGA display and smooth 90Hz refresh rate. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable), it handles multitasking with ease, be it video calls, gaming, or streaming.

The Snapdragon processor ensures fast app loading, while quad speakers enhance your viewing experience with immersive sound. Backed by a 7040mAh battery, it easily lasts through long hours of use. This versatile tablet is now available at 25% off during Amazon’s July sale.

Specifications Screen Size 11.0 inches (27.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM (expandable) Display 1920 x 1200 WQXGA, 90Hz LCD Battery 7040mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab Plus is a multimedia powerhouse built for immersive audio and seamless performance. Featuring 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, this tablet delivers theater-like sound. Its 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate enhances visuals, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure lag-free multitasking and ample space.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip and Android 14, it offers long-term software support. Now available at 38% off, it also includes a 45W fast charger and a built-in kickstand for added convenience.

Specifications Screen Size 11.5 inches (2K, 90Hz) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos Storage 8GB RAM / 256GB ROM (expandable) Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is built for high performance, vibrant visuals, and immersive sound. It boasts an 11-inch 2.8K display with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate and 1 billion colours, perfect for binge-watching, content creation, or gaming. Backed by the powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, it handles heavy apps with ease.

Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers, an 8840mAh battery, and a sleek metal body round out the premium package. Grab it now at 43% off during Amazon’s July sale!

Specifications Screen Size 11 inches, 2.8K resolution (2880x1800) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 + Adreno 650 Storage 8GB RAM / 256GB ROM (UFS 3.1) Display Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 8840mAh with long-lasting performance Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek, powerful, and perfect for everyday use, the Lenovo Tab M11 features an 11-inch FHD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and vibrant colour output (72% NTSC, 400 nits brightness). Powered by an octa-core processor and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it handles multitasking with ease.

The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance your video and gaming sessions, while the 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras are great for capturing and video calling. Currently available at 52% off, it’s a fantastic value pick this July.

Specifications Screen Size 11 inches FHD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Octa-core chipset Storage 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB) Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 7040mAh with Android 13 support Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11 Inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera

Loading Suggestions...

Stylish, durable, and packed with smart features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is ideal for both creative and everyday use. It features a stunning 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB RAM, it runs multiple apps with ease.

The in-box S Pen lets you sketch, take notes, or edit effortlessly. With an IP68 rating, this tablet and pen are both water and dust-resistant. Grab it now at 22% off in Amazon’s July deals!

Specifications Screen Size 10.9 inches WQXGA, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 1380 Storage 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM (expandable) Battery 8000mAh Durability IP68-rated tablet and S Pen included Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a powerhouse designed for professionals, creators, and multitaskers alike. It features a stunning 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro display with a 144Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, erfect for design, editing, and immersive viewing.

With a 6-speaker Harman/Kardon system, 10200mAh battery, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, and bundled keyboard + pen, this tablet offers incredible value at 37% off.

Specifications Screen Size 12.7 inches, 3K (2944x1840), 144Hz refresh Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage 16GB RAM / 256GB UFS 4.0 ROM Audio 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos, Harman/Kardon tuned Battery 10200mAh with 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3| 10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal

Loading Suggestions...

The 10th-generation Apple iPad blends style and power for everyday tasks and creative pursuits. With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours, perfect for streaming, drawing, or multitasking.

You also get fast Wi-Fi 6 support, 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID, and all-day battery life. Ideal for students and professionals alike, this 256GB variant is now available at 17% off.

Specifications Screen Size 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display Processor A14 Bionic Chip Storage 256GB ROM Camera 12MP Front and 12MP Rear Battery All-day battery life Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Pad Go is a feature-packed tablet built for entertainment, multitasking, and everyday use. Its massive 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD screen with a unique 7:5 ReadFit ratio delivers immersive visuals with TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care features. The Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system offers rich, spatial audio for binge-watching or gaming.

You also get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), 4G LTE calling support, and a massive 8000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Now available at 16% off.

Specifications Screen 11.35" 2.4K LCD, 2408x1720 resolution Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB) Audio Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (with calling) Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

Similar stories for you

Best tablets under ₹20,000 in June 2025 from Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ON!! Get up to 60% off on tablets across price range

Top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 with big screens, expandable storage, long battery life, and smooth performance

5 best tablet deals with verified price drops- Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

FAQs on tablets Which tablet is best for students? Tablets like the iPad (9th or 10th Gen), Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, or Lenovo Tab M10 are great for note-taking, reading, and online classes.

Can I use a tablet for work? Yes, many tablets support keyboards, styluses, and productivity apps, making them ideal for emails, meetings, and light office tasks.

Do tablets support calling and texting? Some tablets with LTE/5G support SIM cards and allow voice calling and messaging, while others support calling via apps like WhatsApp or Zoom.

How much storage do I need in a tablet? For basic use, 32–64GB is enough. For media-heavy tasks or apps, go for 128GB or more. Some Android tablets also offer expandable storage.

What’s the difference between Wi-Fi and LTE tablets? Wi-Fi tablets need a wireless internet connection. LTE tablets can use mobile data with a SIM card, allowing internet access on the go.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.