Best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025 from Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus and more

Looking for a tablet that balances performance and affordability? You don’t need to spend a fortune anymore, tablets under ₹20,000 in June 2025 offer features that were once limited to high-end models. Need one for online classes, streaming, browsing, reading, or even light work tasks, today’s budget tablets are up for the job. Check out the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025 that rival the premium tablets.

With powerful processors, responsive displays, long battery life, and sleek designs, these devices from trusted brands like Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus, and more provide great value for money. Some even support multitasking and offer stylus compatibility for added convenience.

If you’re shopping on a budget but don’t want to compromise on essential features, this list will help you find the right tablet under ₹20,000 in 2025 for a smooth, reliable experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Among the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025, the OnePlus Pad Go is built for everyday comfort and long-term utility. It’s not just a budget tablet—it’s a smart choice for students, casual users, and families who want smooth browsing, online classes, binge-worthy streaming, and easy reading.

Its sharp 2.4K display reduces eye strain, while the powerful battery and speakers let you go longer without plugging in or straining to hear. It's a tab that fits into your routine effortlessly.

Specifications Display 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD, 7:5 ReadFit ratio Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Audio Dolby Atmos quad speakers Battery 8000mAh with 33W fast charging Reasons to buy Excellent display quality for reading and streaming Long battery life with fast charging support Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi only, no SIM calling support in this variant Camera quality is average for photos and videos Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sharp display, battery life, and Dolby Atmos sound, though a few report occasional performance issues. Great for multimedia.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances display, performance, and battery life perfectly for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab Plus stands out in the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025 for those who care about sound, comfort, and everyday practicality. Perfect for music lovers, students, and families, its JBL-powered speakers turn any space into a mini theatre.

The 2K display and built-in kickstand make long hours of streaming, studying, or reading feel effortless. It’s a budget tablet that brings serious value to your daily routine.

Specifications Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos Display 11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Reasons to buy Exceptional sound quality with 8 JBL speakers Built-in kickstand adds convenience for hands-free use Reasons to avoid Cameras are functional but not ideal for photography Slightly heavier compared to other tabs for children or travel use Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the JBL speakers, clear display and battery life. Great for entertainment, though performance and lag reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unmatched sound and display comfort in the budget tablets segment.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're browsing for the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deserves your attention. It’s a smart choice for people who rely on their tabs for both productivity and leisure.

With 5G support, reliable battery life, and a vibrant 90Hz display, this budget tablet fits effortlessly into your daily routine. It’s ideal for students, working professionals, and even tabs for children with supervised use.

Specifications Display 11-inch WQXGA LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable) Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G (nano SIM support) Battery 7040mAh Reasons to buy 5G connectivity for fast internet on the go Trusted Samsung interface with regular updates Reasons to avoid Average cameras, not ideal for photos Slightly bulky for one-handed use Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use with great sound and value, but raise concerns about speed, display, battery, and broken seals.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines 5G, display clarity, and strong battery for all-day dependable use.

Loading Suggestions...

Among the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025, the HONOR Pad X9 is a smart pick for students, casual users, and families. It’s built for real-world use—think study sessions, video calls, online learning, streaming, and even screen time for kids. The large 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything smooth and sharp, while the 6-speaker setup brings rich sound to your daily entertainment. You also get a free flip cover, making it even more practical for everyday use.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K screen, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + 3GB Turbo RAM, 128GB storage Audio 6 surround speakers with Hi-Res audio Battery Up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge Reasons to buy Great value with premium display and free flip cover Google Kids Space and split-screen support included Reasons to avoid No LTE or SIM support 4GB base RAM may limit performance for power users Click Here to Buy HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet a great budget Android pick with a clear display, strong audio, and smooth performance. Battery and charger feedback vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances display, sound, and study features perfectly for students and everyday users.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Pad Pro makes a strong case for being one of the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025, especially for users who want a big screen without lag. If you are a student attending long lectures, someone who streams daily, or needs a reliable tab for productivity, this tablet checks all the boxes.

With a 12.1-inch 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 10,000mAh battery, it’s built to deliver a stable, uninterrupted experience all day long.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch LCD, 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Battery 10,000mAh with fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 for faster, more stable network Reasons to buy Large, fluid display ideal for media and reading High-capacity battery supports extended use without worry Reasons to avoid No LTE/SIM support Slightly bulky for casual or travel use Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the clear display, big screen, and Dolby speakers. Performance and battery feedback are mixed, but it's seen as good value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a premium display and battery life at a competitive price for daily tasks.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M11 is one of the most practical and feature-rich picks among the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025—especially if you want a stylus included. Whether you're taking notes, attending classes, reading, or streaming, this budget tablet delivers a balanced performance.

Its Full HD display with 90Hz refresh, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and long-term software support make it a dependable choice for both students and casual users who want value beyond the specs.

Specifications Display 11-inch Full HD, 90Hz refresh rate, 72% NTSC Processor Octa-core chipset RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Camera 13MP rear, 8MP front, 1080p video Reasons to buy Comes with a Lenovo Pen for note-taking and sketching Strong display and sound for both work and entertainment Reasons to avoid No LTE/SIM support in this Wi-Fi-only variant Plastic body may feel less premium than metal rivals Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great for study and animation with stylus and audio; mixed reviews on display, battery, performance, and speed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s ideal for learning, multitasking, and note-taking—all with a pen included.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab Plus is easily one of the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025 if sound quality tops your list. With 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers and Dolby Atmos, it's designed for people who consume music, videos, and podcasts regularly.

The 2K display with 90Hz refresh and a built-in kickstand makes everything, from binge-watching to Zoom calls more comfortable. Its massive battery, Android 14 experience, and expandable storage make it a strong, reliable choice in the budget tablets segment.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K screen, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable via microSD) Audio Octa JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Reasons to buy Best-in-class audio with 8 JBL speakers Built-in kickstand for hands-free use Reasons to avoid Cameras are basic, not ideal for photography Slightly heavier than standard tabs for children or travel Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the JBL speakers in the laptop, sharp 11.5-inch screen, and build quality. Great for entertainment, though performance and lag reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers studio-level sound and smooth visuals at a value price point.

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re looking for one of the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025 that ticks all the essentials, big display, strong sound, SIM support, and lots of storage—the Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 makes a strong case. Its slim metal build feels premium, while the 2K display and quad speakers keep content sharp and engaging.

With 4G calling, a fingerprint reader, and Android 14 out of the box, this budget tablet is great for both work and play.

Specifications Display 10.36-inch 2K IPS touchscreen Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Audio Quad speakers with PureVoice sound Camera 16MP rear, 8MP front with face unlock Reasons to buy Includes 4G calling support and dual-SIM flexibility Great value with large storage and metal body Reasons to avoid Cameras are decent but not standout performers Slightly lesser-known brand support compared to top players Click Here to Buy Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 | 10.36 2K IPS Display, Quad Speakers, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera, Fingerprint Reader, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14, Slim Metal Body, Gold

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the screen clarity and versatility for daily use, but report mixed build quality, battery life, and some serious functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines LTE, storage, and a premium finish at a competitive price point.

Loading Suggestions...

For users who want performance, portability, and future-ready connectivity, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G stands out among the best tablets under 20,000 in June 2025. With blazing-fast 5G, it's ideal for video calls, online classes, and content streaming on the go. The 2K display and dual Dolby Atmos speakers make your everyday tasks—reading, browsing, or attending meetings—visually and audibly satisfying. It’s also a solid pick for students and professionals who need stable network access and efficient multitasking.

Specifications Display 10.6-inch 2K IPS, 90Hz, 400 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-core RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) Connectivity 5G + Wi-Fi, SIM + microSD slot Battery 7700mAh battery with long standby time Reasons to buy 5G calling and download support Great for reading, video calls, and light work Reasons to avoid Slightly lower RAM than some 8GB rivals Lacks stylus or keyboard support out of the box Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the display good and the graphics offer flexibility for work. Sound is decent. Battery could be better; stylus and notebook app not included.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it's 5G-ready, durable, and perfect for staying connected on the move.

Can tablets under ₹ 20,000 handle multitasking and basic work?

Yes, most tablets under ₹20,000 come with decent processors and 3GB–6GB RAM, making them suitable for basic multitasking like browsing, document editing, emails, and video calls. While they aren’t meant for heavy tasks like video editing or gaming, they work well for everyday use, especially if you're using productivity apps, attending classes, or watching content.

Is 4G or LTE connectivity available in budget tablets?

Yes, many budget tablets offer 4G LTE variants, which allow you to insert a SIM card and use mobile data. This is ideal for users who need internet access on the go. Brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and realme offer LTE tablets under ₹20,000. However, double-check the model before buying, as Wi-Fi-only versions are also common in this price range.

Are tablets under ₹ 20,000 good for students and online classes?

Absolutely! Tablets in this range often have large HD displays, good audio quality, and front-facing cameras, making them perfect for attending online classes, reading e-books, and note-taking. They also support apps like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Look for models with a reliable battery and at least 3GB RAM for a smooth experience.

Factors to consider while buying tablets under 20,000 in June 2025

Performance (Processor & RAM) : Look for a tablet with at least a MediaTek Helio G-series or Snapdragon 600-series processor and 4GB RAM for smooth app usage, multitasking, and better speed.

: Look for a tablet with at least a MediaTek Helio G-series or Snapdragon 600-series processor and 4GB RAM for smooth app usage, multitasking, and better speed. Display quality : Choose a tablet with at least an HD or Full HD display (8–11 inches) for comfortable viewing, especially if you’ll use it for reading, streaming, or video calls.

: Choose a tablet with at least an HD or Full HD display (8–11 inches) for comfortable viewing, especially if you’ll use it for reading, streaming, or video calls. Battery life : Ensure the tablet offers a minimum of 5000mAh battery capacity so it can last through online classes, meetings, or entertainment without frequent charging.

: Ensure the tablet offers a minimum of 5000mAh battery capacity so it can last through online classes, meetings, or entertainment without frequent charging. Connectivity options : Decide whether you need a Wi-Fi-only tablet or one with 4G LTE support for internet access on the go. Also check for Bluetooth and USB-C port support.

: Decide whether you need a Wi-Fi-only tablet or one with 4G LTE support for internet access on the go. Also check for Bluetooth and USB-C port support. Brand & software updates: Opt for a reputed brand that offers timely software updates, good after-sales support, and user-friendly UI for long-term reliability.

Top 3 features of the best tablets under ₹ 20,000 in June 2025

Best tablets under ₹20,000 in June 2025 Display Processor RAM & Storage OnePlus Pad Go 11.35" 2.4K LCD, 7:5 ratio MediaTek Helio G99 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable) Lenovo Tab Plus (128GB) 11.5" 2K, 90Hz refresh rate MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" WQXGA LCD, 90Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable) HONOR Pad X9 11.5" 2K LCD, 120Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 4GB + 3GB Turbo RAM, 128GB storage Redmi Pad Pro 12.1" 2.5K LCD, 120Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Lenovo Tab M11 11" Full HD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Octa-core chipset 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable) Lenovo Tab Plus (256GB) 11.5" 2K, 90Hz refresh rate MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable) Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 10.36" 2K IPS touchscreen MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable) Lenovo Tab M10 5G 10.6" 2K IPS, 90Hz, 400 nits Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-core 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable)

Similar stories for you

Top 10 gaming tablets in 2025 that every gamer should consider buying

Best tablets with pen (2025): Which tablets stand out for artists and professionals?

Top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 with big screens, expandable storage, long battery life, and smooth performance

Best tablets for kids in 2025: Top 8 picks with safety features for young minds from Lenovo, Honor and trusted brands

Best gaming tablets in June 2025: Top 10 options with high refresh rates, strong chipsets, and long battery life

5 tablets under ₹20000 that you should right away for high performance and value for money

FAQs on tablets under ₹20,000 Do budget tablets support calling? Many tablets under ₹20,000 offer LTE support and calling features via SIM card.

Are these tablets good for watching movies or streaming? Yes, tablets with Full HD displays and stereo speakers offer a great streaming experience.

Can I play games on tablets under ₹ 20,000? You can play light to moderate games smoothly, but heavy gaming may lag on some models.

Do tablets in this budget come with stylus support? Some models offer basic stylus support, but advanced stylus features are rare in this price range.

Is 64GB storage enough for everyday use? Yes, and many tablets offer expandable storage via microSD cards for extra space.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.