Best tablets for kids in 2025: Top 8 picks with safety features for young minds from Lenovo, Honor and trusted brands

The best tablets for kids in 2025 come loaded with everything young minds need, fun, safety, and learning wrapped into one device. Vibrant displays and smooth performance bring games, books, and videos to life, while smart parental controls give adults peace of mind. Kids get to explore apps that inspire creativity and develop skills, making screen time productive and playful. HT Image

Thanks to improved battery life and tough builds, these tablets stand up to energetic play and long days of use. In 2025, tablets for kids are not just gadgets; they’re creative hubs and learning companions designed to grow with your child.

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is designed to be a versatile and family-friendly Android tablet. With a 10.1-inch HD screen and dual front speakers, it delivers clear visuals and immersive audio, making it great for watching videos or video calling. The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks. It features a sleek and lightweight design, supports dual-band Wi-Fi for better connectivity, and includes safety features such as face recognition and a preloaded Kids Mode.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, 2.0 GHz, Quad-Core Memory Storage 32 GB Speakers Dual Front-Facing Speakers Reasons to buy Lightweight and easy to carry Safe for kids with Kids Mode and parental controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its kid-friendly features, decent screen, and sound quality. It's often praised for being affordable and suitable for general home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this tablet for safe family use, entertainment, and dual-band Wi-Fi in a slim and travel-friendly package.

The HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition is among the popular choice for the best tablets for kids built with safety, performance, and entertainment in mind. It features an 11-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland certification to protect young eyes. Designed for parental peace of mind, it includes a soft anti-shock kids case and Family Link parental control. Backed by the powerful Snapdragon 680 processor, 8GB RAM (via Turbo RAM), and 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB, this tablet ensures smooth performance whether your child is learning, playing, or watching videos.

Specifications Refresh Rate 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Battery 8300mAh Reasons to buy High-resolution eye-comfort display Excellent parental controls Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi only, no SIM support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buuyers love its safety features and vibrant display. They say it’s responsive, durable, and well-suited for children’s learning and fun.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this tablet to ensure a secure, vibrant, and smooth digital experience tailor-made for kids and peace of mind for parents.

The OnePlus Pad Go is built for balanced performance and immersive viewing. It features a large 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD with a 7:5 ReadFit aspect ratio for better reading and content viewing. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and runs Oxygen OS 13.2 based on Android. It includes Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for surround sound, TÜV-certified low blue light protection, and an 8000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications Colour Mint Green Battery 8000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging Speaker Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers OS Oxygen OS 13.2 (Android) Reasons to buy Crisp 2.4K screen with ideal reading ratio Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky form

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with its display quality, loud and clear speakers, and smooth performance for streaming, reading, and browsing.

Why choose this product?

Select this tablet for its stunning display, great audio, long battery life, and clean, user-friendly OnePlus software experience.

The realme Pad 2 brings speed, power, and elegance in one sleek design. It sports a 2K 11.5-inch Full HD display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate that enhances visuals, scrolling, and gaming. Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and realme UI 4.0, this tablet delivers seamless multitasking and smooth performance. The 8360mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, while 33W SUPERVOOC charging adds convenience.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8360mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging Speakers Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Storage 128 GB Reasons to buy High refresh rate 2K display Dolby Atmos sound output Reasons to avoid Slight bloatware in UI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and vibrant display, saying it’s ideal for both work and leisure without any lag.

Why choose this product?

Choose this tablet for its great screen, powerful performance, and Dolby Atmos sound—ideal for productivity and entertainment.

The Redmi Pad Pro delivers a rich visual and auditory experience with its 12.1-inch 2.5K display and 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Perfect for gaming, media, and reading, it offers up to 600 nits of brightness. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor ensures solid performance across tasks. Backed by a massive 10000mAh battery, it offers up to 33 days standby and 16 hours of video playback. Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers enhance audio clarity.

Specifications Refresh Rate 120Hz AdaptiveSync Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Storage 128GB Battery 10000mAh with 33W fast charging Reasons to buy Smooth performance with 7s Gen 2 chip Expandable and accessory-friendly Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the large display and battery life, noting it’s great for both productivity and fun, especially at this price point.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this tablet for its cinematic display, audio excellence, and reliable power—perfect for media lovers and multitaskers.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 combines raw power and vivid visuals in a sleek design. Featuring a stunning 11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with a 144Hz refresh rate and over 68 billion colours, it delivers unmatched clarity and fluid motion. Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it excels at multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos sound from its quad speakers, and stay unplugged with an 8850mAh battery and 45W Turbo Charging.

Specifications Display Resolution 3.2K (QHD+) Refresh Rate 144Hz AdaptiveSync Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Storage 128 GB Reasons to buy Brilliant 3.2K display with 144Hz refresh rate Outstanding audio and display combo Reasons to avoid Slightly premium priced

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ultra-crisp display and lightning-fast performance, saying it’s great for both entertainment and heavy multitasking.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for unbeatable performance, display clarity, and immersive audio—tailored for serious users and content creators.

The Baatu Enable Tab is purpose-built for kids' safety and smart learning. With Android 12 and MediaTek processor, this 10.1-inch HD tablet ensures smooth operations. Parental control features include app blocking, screen time management, location tracking, and geo-fencing via the free lifetime Baatu App. Kids can attend online classes, take photos with its 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, and stay entertained on a secure platform.

Specifications Storage 64GB (expandable to 128GB) Battery 6000mAh OS Android 12 Cameras 8MP Rear, 5MP Front Reasons to buy Full parental control with alerts Child-safe browsing and usage Reasons to avoid Low screen resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it extremely useful for safe digital exposure, with strong controls and reliable battery making it kid-friendly and dependable.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a safe, budget-friendly tablet that lets kids explore and learn under parental supervision.

With 256GB storage, 8600mAh battery, and a 45W fast charger included, this tablet is ideal for those who value both entertainment and efficiency. The Lenovo Tab Plus is a premium multimedia tablet built for immersive audio and visuals. With an 11.5-inch 2K display and a 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals. The highlight is its Octa JBL speaker system—4 tweeters and 4 bass units with Dolby Atmos—for room-filling, studio-grade sound. Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, it handles daily tasks with ease.

Specifications Refresh Rate 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charger OS Android 14 Reasons to buy Exceptional sound with 8 JBL speakers Crisp 2K display with 90Hz refresh rate Reasons to avoid High initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about its audio quality and display clarity, calling it a solid choice for movie watching, music, and media.

Why choose this product?

Select this for theatre-like audio, stunning display, and massive storage—perfect for immersive entertainment and media work.

How important is parental control in a kids’ tablet?

Parental control is crucial in kids’ tablets. It lets parents monitor usage, block inappropriate content, limit screen time, and track location (in GPS-enabled models). In 2025, most kids’ tablets offer advanced, app-based control systems, making it easier to ensure safe internet use and manage digital habits without constant supervision.

What makes a tablet suitable for kids in 2025?

A kid-friendly tablet in 2025 should offer strong parental controls, educational apps, durable design, and eye protection features. It must support secure browsing, screen time limits, and app management. Tablets with vibrant displays, child-safe modes, and long battery life are preferred for online classes, reading, and entertainment without compromising on safety and performance.

What screen size and resolution are best for kids?

For young kids, tablets with a 7 to 10-inch screen are ideal, compact enough for little hands but large enough for clear visuals. HD resolution (720p) works for learning and videos, though Full HD or better is preferred for older kids. Look for anti-glare and TÜV-certified displays to protect eyes.

Factors to consider before buying the best tablets for kids in 2025:

Parental Control Features: Essential for managing usage, apps, and screen time

Durability: Rugged build or shockproof case to handle drops and bumps

Battery Life: Look for at least 6–10 hours for uninterrupted learning

Content Access: Educational apps, kid-safe browsing, and learning platforms

Eye Protection: TÜV-certified, blue-light filtering displays for safe viewing

Performance: Quad-core or higher processor for smooth multitasking

Storage and Expandability: Minimum 32GB storage with expandable memory

Top 3 features of the best tablets for kids in 2025:

Best tablets for kids in 2025 Screen Size Resolution Special Features Lenovo Tab M10 10.1 inch 1280 x 800 pixels Up to 256 micro SD additional storage HONOR Pad X8a Kids Edition 11 inch 1920x1200 pixels Quad Speakers with HONOR Hi-Res Audio Technology OnePlus Pad Go 11.35 inch 2408 x 1720 pixels Expandable Up-to 1TB realme Pad 2 11.5 inch 2000 x 1200 pixels 2K Display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate Redmi Pad Pro 12.1 inch 2560 x 1600 pixels Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Xiaomi Pad 7 11..2 inch 3200 x 2136 pixels 3.2K Crystal Res Display Baatu Enable Tablet - Parental Control Tab for Kids 10.1 inch 1280X720 pixels Android 12 OS powered by MediaTek Processor Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers 11.5 inch 2560x1440 pixels 8600 mAh Battery with 45 W Fast Charger

Best tablets for kids in 2025 Can I install YouTube Kids or Netflix? Yes, popular apps like YouTube Kids, Netflix, and Kindle can be installed.

How much storage is enough for a kids’ tablet? At least 32GB storage is recommended, with microSD support being a plus.

Do tablets for kids support stylus pens? Some models support styluses, useful for drawing and handwriting apps.

Can I control what my child watches? Yes, built-in parental controls and third-party apps help manage viewing preferences.

