Top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 with big screens, expandable storage, long battery life, and smooth performance

Samsung keeps things familiar in 2025, offering tablets that do what most people actually need like browsing, streaming, taking notes, or playing a few games. The line-up doesn’t try to reinvent anything but gives you solid choices with big screens, good battery backup, and enough storage to handle everyday use. Get to know the 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 designed for productivity and fun.

This guide looks at the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025. Instead of just comparing specs, it focuses on how these tablets perform day to day. We’ve looked at how they handle video calls, how smooth multitasking feels, and if they can easily last through daily use on a single charge. If you're planning to buy a Samsung tablet this year, this list will help you decide what fits your needs.

Top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

This Samsung tablet is part of the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for its simple user experience and smooth daily use. With an 11-inch screen and 8 GB RAM, it handles browsing, streaming, and everyday apps well without slowing down.

Expandable storage up to 1 TB means you can keep your photos, notes, and files without worrying about space. Clear sound and steady battery life make it comfortable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Display 11.0 inch LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 695 Storage 128GB internal, up to 1TB via microSD Battery 7040 mAh Speakers Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos OS Android 13, One UI Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Reasons to buy 8GB RAM makes switching between apps quick Big screen with smooth scrolling Storage can be expanded easily Reasons to avoid No S Pen support Display is LCD, not AMOLED Not made for gaming-heavy tasks Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say the tablet runs smoothly for videos, note-taking, and daily use. It’s praised for sound quality, display size, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

It’s a well-rounded option for users who want a Samsung tablet in 2025 that handles daily tasks, media use, and multitasking without trouble.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE stands out in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 thanks to its included S Pen and solid hardware. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via microSD, it handles multitasking and file storage with ease. Its IP68 rating adds protection against water and dust, making it reliable for daily use.

This tablet offers a large, sharp display and strong Wi-Fi connectivity, great for streaming and note-taking. The S Pen supports natural writing and drawing, ideal for students and creatives who want a versatile device without extra costs.

Specifications Display 12.4 inch TFT LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixels Processor Snapdragon 778G+ RAM 6GB Storage 128GB internal, expandable via microSD Battery 10,090 mAh OS Android 13 with One UI Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Reasons to buy S Pen included at no extra cost Large high-resolution display Good battery life for long use Reasons to avoid Only 6GB RAM, limits heavy multitasking TFT LCD display instead of AMOLED Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the included S Pen and smooth writing experience. The large screen and battery life get positive notes. Some say it’s great for drawing and note-taking but not made for heavy gaming.

Why choose this product?

It offers a solid mix of features for creative work and everyday use with the S Pen included in 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025, known for its slim metal body and solid audio with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable via microSD, it manages everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and messaging smoothly.

Its 10.4-inch display delivers clear visuals, and the addition of 4G connectivity keeps you online on the go. This tablet is a reliable pick for those who want balanced features for daily use and media consumption.

Specifications Display 10.4 inch TFT, 2000 x 1200 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C OS Android 10 Reasons to buy Quad speakers offer clear, rich sound Slim metal body feels sturdy 4G connectivity for internet on the go Reasons to avoid 3GB RAM limits heavy multitasking 32GB storage may fill up quickly Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), Slim Metal Body, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound quality and slim design. Many say it handles everyday apps well. Some find the storage low but like the option to expand.

Why choose this product?

It delivers clear sound, solid build, and reliable performance with 4G in 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Among the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out with its large 12.4 inch display and included S Pen. With 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, this tablet handles multitasking and creative tasks smoothly. Its IP68 rating adds durability by protecting against water and dust.

This tablet delivers sharp visuals and long battery life, making it ideal for streaming, note-taking, and light drawing. The included S Pen adds real value for students and artists looking for flexibility.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch TFT LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixels Processor Snapdragon 778G+ Battery 10,090 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front OS Android 13 with One UI Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Reasons to buy Large clear display with smooth touch S Pen included for easy writing and drawing IP68 water and dust resistance adds protection Reasons to avoid TFT LCD instead of AMOLED screen Slightly heavier than smaller tablets Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clear display and included S Pen. They mention smooth performance and good battery life.

Why choose this product?

It ranks in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for its large screen and included S Pen.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a clear 11-inch display and 8 GB RAM, making it smooth for everyday use. It comes with 128 GB storage that’s expandable, and fast 5G connectivity. This tablet stands out in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for combining performance and connectivity in one device.

Its slim design and strong battery life make it easy to carry and use all day. The 5G support ensures you stay connected without relying on Wi-Fi, making it good for streaming and browsing on the go.

Specifications Display 11-inch TFT LCD, 2000 x 1200 pixels Processor Unisoc Tiger T618 Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C OS Android 12 Reasons to buy Large clear display for media and work 8GB RAM handles multitasking well 5G connectivity for fast internet on the go Reasons to avoid TFT LCD screen, not AMOLED Processor is not for heavy gaming Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast 5G and good screen size. Many say it runs apps smoothly and has reliable battery life. Some note it’s not for gaming but works well for students and general use.

Why choose this product?

It offers strong everyday performance and 5G in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a powerful tablet with a bright 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 12GB of RAM that keeps everything running smoothly. With 256GB storage and the handy S Pen included, this tablet is great for both work and creativity.

It easily ranks among the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for those who want a large screen and strong specs. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and strong battery let you watch, draw, and multitask all day.

Specifications Display 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2800 x 1752 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery 10,090 mAh Camera 13MP rear, 12MP front S Pen Included in-box OS Android 12 with One UI Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C Reasons to buy Brilliant AMOLED display for sharp visuals Large 12GB RAM for fast multitasking Included S Pen for easy note-taking and drawing Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to basic models No cellular (4G/5G) support, Wi-Fi only Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the bright screen and smooth speed. They appreciate the S Pen for work and art. Some say it’s a bit pricey but worth it.

Why choose this product?

It ranks in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for its display and power.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch display with clear visuals and 8 GB RAM for smooth daily use. It offers 128 GB of expandable storage and fast 5G connectivity. This tablet is a popular pick in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for users who need reliable speed and space for apps and media.

Its lightweight design and strong battery make it easy to carry and use all day. The 5G support means you can stream and browse without interruptions, making it ideal for work or leisure.

Specifications Display 11-inch TFT LCD, 2000 x 1200 pixels Processor Unisoc Tiger T618 Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C OS Android 12 Reasons to buy Large clear display for media and work 8GB RAM handles multitasking well 5G connectivity for fast internet on the go Reasons to avoid TFT LCD screen instead of AMOLED Processor not designed for heavy gaming Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G Tablet, Dark Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast 5G and good screen size. Many say it runs apps smoothly and lasts long on battery.

Why choose this product?

It stands out in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for its balance of speed, storage, and connectivity.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9 inch display and 6 GB RAM that handles everyday tasks smoothly. It includes 128 GB storage that you can expand, plus the S Pen in the box, making it a strong choice for note-taking and light drawing.

This model fits well in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for users who want solid features and durability. Its IP68 rating means it’s protected against water and dust, and the battery lasts long enough for daily use.

Specifications Display 10.9 inch TFT LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixel Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Other IP68 water and dust resistance OS Android 13 Reasons to buy Includes S Pen for writing and drawing IP68 rating protects against water and dust Expandable storage for extra files Reasons to avoid RAM is 6GB, may be low for heavy multitasking No 5G connectivity Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the included S Pen and display clarity. Many like the water resistance and say the tablet handles daily apps well.

Why choose this product?

It’s part of the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 because it offers useful features like the S Pen and IP68 protection in a well-built device.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers a 10.9 inch LCD display with 8 GB RAM that runs apps smoothly. It includes 128 GB of storage and the S Pen in the box, making it easy to take notes and sketch. This tablet fits well in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for users who want solid performance with useful extras.

With Wi-Fi connectivity and a long-lasting battery, it handles everyday tasks and media viewing comfortably. The included S Pen adds value for creative work and productivity.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch LCD, 2560 x 1600 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C OS Android 12 Reasons to buy S Pen included for notes and drawing Large clear display for work and media Reasons to avoid No 5G support LCD screen instead of AMOLED Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and included S Pen. Many say it’s good for both work and casual use.

Why choose this product?

It ranks in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 for offering solid specs and the convenience of an included S Pen.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a huge 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers clear, bright visuals. With 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, it handles multitasking and storage needs easily. This tablet is included in the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025, appealing to users who want a large screen and smooth responsiveness for work and entertainment.

The S Pen in-box adds extra convenience for note-taking and drawing. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and solid battery life make it a reliable choice for all-day use.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery 11200 mAh Camera 13MP + 6MP rear, 12MP + 12MP front Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C OS Android 12 Reasons to buy Large AMOLED screen ideal for media and work Plenty of RAM and storage for heavy use S Pen included for creativity and notes Reasons to avoid Large size may not suit all users Higher price point Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the display quality and the smooth multitasking. The included S Pen is praised for its accuracy.

Why choose this product?

It makes the list of the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 with its large display and powerful specs for productivity and entertainment.

What display technologies do Samsung tablets use, and how do they impact viewing?

Samsung tablets primarily use AMOLED or LCD displays. AMOLED offers deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, ideal for watching videos or editing photos. LCD screens provide bright, consistent lighting, which is great for reading or working in bright environments.

How does RAM size influence the overall tablet experience?

RAM helps your tablet run multiple apps smoothly. With more RAM, you can switch between games, browsers, and work apps without slowdowns or freezing. This is especially important for multitasking and using demanding applications.

How does 5G connectivity improve tablet usability?

5G offers significantly faster internet speeds and more reliable connections compared to 4G. This means smoother video calls, quicker downloads, and seamless streaming even when you’re away from Wi-Fi. It makes the tablet more versatile for mobile use.

How does the S Pen enhance productivity and creativity on Samsung tablets?

The S Pen allows precise input with pressure sensitivity, making it easier to write notes, sketch, or navigate. It’s useful for students and artists who want to work naturally without a keyboard. The S Pen often supports additional shortcuts and features for better control.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best Samsung tablet in 2025:

Display quality : Look for a clear, bright screen size that fits your needs—bigger for watching and drawing, smaller if you want portability. AMOLED screens offer richer colors.

: Look for a clear, bright screen size that fits your needs—bigger for watching and drawing, smaller if you want portability. AMOLED screens offer richer colors. Battery life : Choose a tablet that lasts all day for your usual tasks like browsing or streaming without needing frequent charges.

: Choose a tablet that lasts all day for your usual tasks like browsing or streaming without needing frequent charges. Processor and RAM : More RAM and a fast processor help keep apps running smoothly, especially if you multitask or play games.

: More RAM and a fast processor help keep apps running smoothly, especially if you multitask or play games. Storage options : Make sure there’s enough built-in space for your files and apps. Expandable storage with a microSD card is a bonus.

: Make sure there’s enough built-in space for your files and apps. Expandable storage with a microSD card is a bonus. S Pen support : If you like taking notes or drawing, tablets with an S Pen included or supported can make a big difference.

: If you like taking notes or drawing, tablets with an S Pen included or supported can make a big difference. Connectivity : Decide if you want just Wi-Fi or also 5G for internet on the go.

: Decide if you want just Wi-Fi or also 5G for internet on the go. Build and weight : A lightweight but sturdy tablet is easier to carry around and handle daily.

: A lightweight but sturdy tablet is easier to carry around and handle daily. Speakers and audio : Good sound quality matters if you watch videos or join online meetings.

: Good sound quality matters if you watch videos or join online meetings. OS: Samsung tablets run Android, so consider if that fits your app needs and preferences.

Top 3 features of 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025:

Top 10 Best Samsung Tablets in 2025 Technology Used Battery Life Special Features Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice] TFT LCD, 5G Up to 13 hours 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Dolby Atmos speakers Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice] LCD, IP68 Up to 18 hours S Pen included, 6GB RAM, Water/Dust resistant Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch) TFT Display, LTE Up to 13 hours Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, Slim metal body Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) LCD, IP68 Up to 20 hours S Pen included, 8GB RAM, Large display Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) TFT LCD, 5G Up to 13 hours 8GB RAM, Expandable storage, Dolby Audio Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice] Dynamic AMOLED 2X Up to 16 hours 12GB RAM, S Pen, 256GB storage Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display TFT LCD, 5G Up to 13 hours 8GB RAM, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi+5G Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) LCD, IP68 Up to 18 hours 6GB RAM, S Pen, Water/Dust resistant Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box LCD, Wi-Fi Up to 15 hours 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, S Pen Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra [Smartchoice] Dynamic AMOLED 2X Up to 17 hours 14.6 inch display, 12GB RAM, S Pen, 256GB storage

Similar stories for you:

Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

Break free from Wi-Fi: Find the best 4G tablets for seamless connectivity on the go

Best 5G tablets: Top 9 options for fast internet, smooth streaming, and powerful performance on the go

Best tablets under ₹40000 in India: Top 8 picks that offer great value for money and features

Samsung tablets vs Apple iPads: An in depth performance showdown to help you pick the right one

FAQs on the top 10 best Samsung tablets in 2025 Do Samsung tablets in 2025 support fast charging? Yes, most models including the Tab S9 series support fast USB-C charging.

Can I use Samsung tablets for light gaming in 2025? Yes, tablets like Tab S9 FE and Tab A9+ handle popular games smoothly.

Do all Samsung tablets come with an S Pen? No, but models like Tab S9 FE and Tab S10 series include it in the box.

Are Samsung tablets good for drawing and design? Tablets with S Pen and AMOLED displays like the Tab S10 Ultra work well for creative tasks.

How much storage is enough in a Samsung tablet? 128 GB is good for most, and many tablets also offer expandable storage via microSD.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.