Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best tablets under 40000 in India: Top 8 picks that offer great value for money and features

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 10, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Looking for the best tablets under ₹40000? Explore these top picks in India with detailed insights to help you find the perfect one. Read on to decide.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo M11 Tablet View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab P11 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Pad Pro 5G View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Tablet View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Are you in the market for a new tablet but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the best tablets under 40,000 in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or just looking for a portable entertainment device, there’s something for everyone. From Apple to Samsung, Lenovo to Xiaomi, we’ve curated the top 8 tablets to help you make the right choice for your needs. Read on to find the ideal one for you.

Looking for the best tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40000? See our top 9 picks.(Pexels)
Looking for the best tablets under 40000? See our top 9 picks.(Pexels)

Loading Suggestions...

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad is a powerhouse device with a stunning display, powerful processor, and seamless user experience. Whether you're into creative work, productivity, or entertainment, this tablet has got you covered.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

  • 10.9-inch display
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • 12MP ultra-wide front camera
  • Apple Pencil support
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful performanceHigher price point
Stunning display 
Versatile usage 
Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet offers a smooth and responsive performance, immersive audio, and a sleek design. It's perfect for multitasking, gaming, and consuming media on the go.

Specifications of Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
  • 600 nits brightness

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High refresh rate displayLimited availability of accessories
Powerful audio 
Sleek design 
Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a versatile tablet with a stunning display, expandable storage, and an S Pen for enhanced productivity. Whether you're working on the go or unwinding with media, this tablet delivers.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

  • 11-inch LTPS LCD display
  • Expandable storage up to 1TB
  • S Pen included
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile usageSlightly heavy
Expandable storage 
Enhanced productivity with S Pen 

Also read: Best Samsung tablets in India: Top 10 feature-rich devices that are perfect for work, play and creativity

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo M11 Tablet offers seamless connectivity, an octa-core processor, and a sleek design. It's perfect for everyday use, from browsing the web to streaming content and staying productive.

Specifications of Lenovo M11 Tablet

  • 10.5-inch FHD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
  • 8MP rear camera
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Face recognition

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Seamless connectivityAverage camera quality
Powerful processor 
Sleek design 
Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers expandable storage, a certified display, and powerful performance, making it a great all-rounder for work and play. Whether you're into creative work or entertainment, this tablet has something for everyone.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11

  • 11-inch 2K display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
  • JBL speakers
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB storage

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Certified displaySlightly bulky
Expandable storage 
Powerful performance 

 

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a powerhouse tablet with a Snapdragon processor, 5G connectivity, and a stunning display, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of Redmi Pad Pro 5G

  • 11-inch WQXGA display
  • Snapdragon 870 processor
  • 5G connectivity
  • Quad speakers
  • DTS:X Ultra support

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful processorLimited availability
5G connectivity 
Immersive audio 
Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers expandable storage, a vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life, making it a versatile option for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

  • 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display
  • Expandable storage up to 1TB
  • Dolby Atmos surround sound
  • 7040mAh battery

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Vibrant displayBasic design
Expandable storage 
Long-lasting battery life 
Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Tablet offers a Snapdragon processor, immersive audio, and cellular connectivity, making it a great choice for multitasking and staying connected on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Tablet

  • Snapdragon processor
  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • 10.4-inch display

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive audioLimited availability
Cellular connectivity 
Sleek design 

Also read: Best tablets under 25000 in India: Top 8 compact, efficient and sleek choices for great performance

Top 3 features of the best tablets under 40000:

Best Tablets Under 40000DisplayProcessorExpandable Storage
Apple iPad 202210.9-inchA15 Bionic chipNot supported
Xiaomi Snapdragon Tablet11-inchQualcomm SnapdragonNot supported
Samsung Galaxy Tab S711-inchLTPS LCDUp to 1TB
Lenovo M11 Tablet10.5-inchQualcomm SnapdragonNot supported
Lenovo Tab P1111-inchQualcomm SnapdragonUp to 1TB
Redmi Pad Pro 5G11-inchSnapdragon 870Not supported
Samsung Galaxy Tab A710.4-inchWUXGA+Up to 1TB
OnePlus Tablet10.4-inchSnapdragonNot supported

Best value for money tablet under 40000:

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers the best value for money with its certified display, expandable storage, and powerful performance, making it a versatile and budget-friendly option for various needs.

Also read: 10 best laptops under 60,000: Here are top picks for you

Best overall tablet under 40000:

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad stands out as the best overall choice, offering a vibrant display and powerful performance. With its A14 Bionic chip, multitasking is smooth and efficient. Ideal for both work and play, this iPad delivers exceptional value under 40000.

How to find the best tablet under 40000?

When choosing the best tablet from our list, consider the display size, processor performance, and storage options based on your specific needs. Whether you prioritize productivity, entertainment, or portability, our curated selection has something for everyone.

Similar stories for you:

Revolutionize your world with the smartest laptops, tablets, and more that redefine convenience, innovation, and style

Best tablets in 2024: Top 10 options with excellent features, performance, and value for all your needs

Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

Uncover budget-friendly gaming tablets under 20000 that deliver seamless performance and stunning visuals

FAQs on best tablet under 40000

  • What is the price range for the tablets listed?

    The price range for the listed tablets is between INR 20,000 to INR 40,000, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.

  • Do these tablets support expandable storage?

    Yes, most of the tablets listed support expandable storage, allowing you to easily increase the storage capacity based on your needs.

  • Are these tablets suitable for gaming?

    Several tablets listed offer powerful processors and immersive displays, making them suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

  • Do these tablets come with stylus support?

    Yes, some of the tablets come with stylus support, enhancing productivity and creativity for users who require it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On