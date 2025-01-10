Are you in the market for a new tablet but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the best tablets under ₹40,000 in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or just looking for a portable entertainment device, there’s something for everyone. From Apple to Samsung, Lenovo to Xiaomi, we’ve curated the top 8 tablets to help you make the right choice for your needs. Read on to find the ideal one for you. Looking for the best tablets under ₹ 40000? See our top 9 picks.(Pexels)

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad is a powerhouse device with a stunning display, powerful processor, and seamless user experience. Whether you're into creative work, productivity, or entertainment, this tablet has got you covered.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

10.9-inch display

A15 Bionic chip

12MP ultra-wide front camera

Apple Pencil support

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Higher price point Stunning display Versatile usage

The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet offers a smooth and responsive performance, immersive audio, and a sleek design. It's perfect for multitasking, gaming, and consuming media on the go.

Specifications of Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet

Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon

600 nits brightness

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display Limited availability of accessories Powerful audio Sleek design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a versatile tablet with a stunning display, expandable storage, and an S Pen for enhanced productivity. Whether you're working on the go or unwinding with media, this tablet delivers.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

11-inch LTPS LCD display

Expandable storage up to 1TB

S Pen included

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile usage Slightly heavy Expandable storage Enhanced productivity with S Pen

Also read: Best Samsung tablets in India: Top 10 feature-rich devices that are perfect for work, play and creativity

The Lenovo M11 Tablet offers seamless connectivity, an octa-core processor, and a sleek design. It's perfect for everyday use, from browsing the web to streaming content and staying productive.

Specifications of Lenovo M11 Tablet

10.5-inch FHD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

8MP rear camera

Dolby Atmos support

Face recognition

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless connectivity Average camera quality Powerful processor Sleek design

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers expandable storage, a certified display, and powerful performance, making it a great all-rounder for work and play. Whether you're into creative work or entertainment, this tablet has something for everyone.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11

11-inch 2K display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

JBL speakers

4GB RAM

128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Certified display Slightly bulky Expandable storage Powerful performance

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a powerhouse tablet with a Snapdragon processor, 5G connectivity, and a stunning display, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of Redmi Pad Pro 5G

11-inch WQXGA display

Snapdragon 870 processor

5G connectivity

Quad speakers

DTS:X Ultra support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor Limited availability 5G connectivity Immersive audio

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers expandable storage, a vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life, making it a versatile option for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

10.4-inch WUXGA+ display

Expandable storage up to 1TB

Dolby Atmos surround sound

7040mAh battery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Basic design Expandable storage Long-lasting battery life

The OnePlus Tablet offers a Snapdragon processor, immersive audio, and cellular connectivity, making it a great choice for multitasking and staying connected on the go.

Specifications of OnePlus Tablet

Snapdragon processor

4G LTE connectivity

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

10.4-inch display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio Limited availability Cellular connectivity Sleek design

Also read: Best tablets under ₹25000 in India: Top 8 compact, efficient and sleek choices for great performance

Top 3 features of the best tablets under ₹ 40000:

Best Tablets Under ₹ 40000 Display Processor Expandable Storage Apple iPad 2022 10.9-inch A15 Bionic chip Not supported Xiaomi Snapdragon Tablet 11-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon Not supported Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch LTPS LCD Up to 1TB Lenovo M11 Tablet 10.5-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon Not supported Lenovo Tab P11 11-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon Up to 1TB Redmi Pad Pro 5G 11-inch Snapdragon 870 Not supported Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch WUXGA+ Up to 1TB OnePlus Tablet 10.4-inch Snapdragon Not supported

Best value for money tablet under ₹ 40000:

The Lenovo Tab P11 offers the best value for money with its certified display, expandable storage, and powerful performance, making it a versatile and budget-friendly option for various needs.

Also read: 10 best laptops under ₹60,000: Here are top picks for you

Best overall tablet under ₹ 40000:

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad stands out as the best overall choice, offering a vibrant display and powerful performance. With its A14 Bionic chip, multitasking is smooth and efficient. Ideal for both work and play, this iPad delivers exceptional value under ₹40000.

How to find the best tablet under ₹ 40000?

When choosing the best tablet from our list, consider the display size, processor performance, and storage options based on your specific needs. Whether you prioritize productivity, entertainment, or portability, our curated selection has something for everyone.

FAQs on best tablet under 40000 What is the price range for the tablets listed? The price range for the listed tablets is between INR 20,000 to INR 40,000, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.

Do these tablets support expandable storage? Yes, most of the tablets listed support expandable storage, allowing you to easily increase the storage capacity based on your needs.

Are these tablets suitable for gaming? Several tablets listed offer powerful processors and immersive displays, making them suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Do these tablets come with stylus support? Yes, some of the tablets come with stylus support, enhancing productivity and creativity for users who require it.

