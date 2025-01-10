Best tablets under ₹40000 in India: Top 8 picks that offer great value for money and features
Looking for the best tablets under ₹40000? Explore these top picks in India with detailed insights to help you find the perfect one. Read on to decide.
Are you in the market for a new tablet but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the best tablets under ₹40,000 in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or just looking for a portable entertainment device, there’s something for everyone. From Apple to Samsung, Lenovo to Xiaomi, we’ve curated the top 8 tablets to help you make the right choice for your needs. Read on to find the ideal one for you.
The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad is a powerhouse device with a stunning display, powerful processor, and seamless user experience. Whether you're into creative work, productivity, or entertainment, this tablet has got you covered.
Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad
- 10.9-inch display
- A15 Bionic chip
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera
- Apple Pencil support
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful performance
|Higher price point
|Stunning display
|Versatile usage
The Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet offers a smooth and responsive performance, immersive audio, and a sleek design. It's perfect for multitasking, gaming, and consuming media on the go.
Specifications of Xiaomi Qualcomm Snapdragon Tablet
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Quad speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
- 600 nits brightness
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High refresh rate display
|Limited availability of accessories
|Powerful audio
|Sleek design
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a versatile tablet with a stunning display, expandable storage, and an S Pen for enhanced productivity. Whether you're working on the go or unwinding with media, this tablet delivers.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- 11-inch LTPS LCD display
- Expandable storage up to 1TB
- S Pen included
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Versatile usage
|Slightly heavy
|Expandable storage
|Enhanced productivity with S Pen
The Lenovo M11 Tablet offers seamless connectivity, an octa-core processor, and a sleek design. It's perfect for everyday use, from browsing the web to streaming content and staying productive.
Specifications of Lenovo M11 Tablet
- 10.5-inch FHD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
- 8MP rear camera
- Dolby Atmos support
- Face recognition
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Seamless connectivity
|Average camera quality
|Powerful processor
|Sleek design
The Lenovo Tab P11 offers expandable storage, a certified display, and powerful performance, making it a great all-rounder for work and play. Whether you're into creative work or entertainment, this tablet has something for everyone.
Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11
- 11-inch 2K display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
- JBL speakers
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Certified display
|Slightly bulky
|Expandable storage
|Powerful performance
The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a powerhouse tablet with a Snapdragon processor, 5G connectivity, and a stunning display, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Specifications of Redmi Pad Pro 5G
- 11-inch WQXGA display
- Snapdragon 870 processor
- 5G connectivity
- Quad speakers
- DTS:X Ultra support
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful processor
|Limited availability
|5G connectivity
|Immersive audio
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 offers expandable storage, a vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life, making it a versatile option for entertainment and productivity.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display
- Expandable storage up to 1TB
- Dolby Atmos surround sound
- 7040mAh battery
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vibrant display
|Basic design
|Expandable storage
|Long-lasting battery life
The OnePlus Tablet offers a Snapdragon processor, immersive audio, and cellular connectivity, making it a great choice for multitasking and staying connected on the go.
Specifications of OnePlus Tablet
- Snapdragon processor
- 4G LTE connectivity
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- 10.4-inch display
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Immersive audio
|Limited availability
|Cellular connectivity
|Sleek design
Top 3 features of the best tablets under ₹40000:
|Best Tablets Under ₹40000
|Display
|Processor
|Expandable Storage
|Apple iPad 2022
|10.9-inch
|A15 Bionic chip
|Not supported
|Xiaomi Snapdragon Tablet
|11-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|Not supported
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
|11-inch
|LTPS LCD
|Up to 1TB
|Lenovo M11 Tablet
|10.5-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|Not supported
|Lenovo Tab P11
|11-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|Up to 1TB
|Redmi Pad Pro 5G
|11-inch
|Snapdragon 870
|Not supported
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
|10.4-inch
|WUXGA+
|Up to 1TB
|OnePlus Tablet
|10.4-inch
|Snapdragon
|Not supported
Best value for money tablet under ₹40000:
The Lenovo Tab P11 offers the best value for money with its certified display, expandable storage, and powerful performance, making it a versatile and budget-friendly option for various needs.
Best overall tablet under ₹40000:
The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad stands out as the best overall choice, offering a vibrant display and powerful performance. With its A14 Bionic chip, multitasking is smooth and efficient. Ideal for both work and play, this iPad delivers exceptional value under ₹40000.
How to find the best tablet under ₹40000?
When choosing the best tablet from our list, consider the display size, processor performance, and storage options based on your specific needs. Whether you prioritize productivity, entertainment, or portability, our curated selection has something for everyone.
FAQs on best tablet under 40000
- What is the price range for the tablets listed?
The price range for the listed tablets is between INR 20,000 to INR 40,000, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.
- Do these tablets support expandable storage?
Yes, most of the tablets listed support expandable storage, allowing you to easily increase the storage capacity based on your needs.
- Are these tablets suitable for gaming?
Several tablets listed offer powerful processors and immersive displays, making them suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.
- Do these tablets come with stylus support?
Yes, some of the tablets come with stylus support, enhancing productivity and creativity for users who require it.
