Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best tablets under 25000 in India: Top 8 compact, efficient and sleek choices for great performance

ByAffiliate Desk
Nov 08, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for a tablet under ₹25000? We've compiled a list of the top tablets available in India. Compare their features, pros and cons to make a wise choice.

Tablets have become essential gadgets for both work and entertainment, offering flexibility and convenience for a wide range of users. With numerous options available in the market, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. To simplify your search, we have curated a list of the 8 best tablets under 25,000 in India for 2024. Our selection caters to various needs, whether you're a student needing a device for studying, a professional requiring a compact work companion, or simply someone looking for entertainment on the go.

Check out the top tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 that are ideal for productivity, entertainment, and on-the-go convenience.(Pexels)
Check out the top tablets under 25,000 that are ideal for productivity, entertainment, and on-the-go convenience.(Pexels)

Each tablet on our list provides a blend of quality, performance, and features that make them stand out in this budget category. From powerful processors and vivid displays to long-lasting battery life and lightweight designs, these tablets are built to offer value without compromise. Read on to discover the ideal tablet that fits your requirements and budget perfectly.

1.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 Cm (10.4 Inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 Gb Ram, 64 Gb ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray Upto Inr 5000 Bank

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a 26.31 cm display and comes with an S Pen. With a powerful processor and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • 11-inch display
  • S Pen included
  • Powerful processor
  • Long battery life
  • High-resolution screen

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Excellent display qualityExpensive compared to other options
Sleek and lightweight designAccessories are sold separately
Great for multitasking 

2.

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB

The OnePlus Tab boasts a 28.85 cm 2.4K display and a powerful processor. With a sleek design and impressive performance, it's a great choice for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm

  • 11.35-inch 2.4K display
  • High-performance processor
  • Sleek design
  • Fast charging support
  • Immersive audio experience

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High-resolution displayNo expandable storage
Fast and responsive performanceSlightly heavier than other models
Sleek and modern design 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a large, expandable display, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment. With a long battery life and expandable storage, it's a versatile choice.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

  • Large, expandable display
  • Long battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Sleek and lightweight design
  • High-quality audio

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large and vibrant displayLower resolution display
Long-lasting batterySlower processor compared to other models
Expandable storage option 

4.

HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

 

The Flip Cover Tablet features an 11.5-inch display, Snapdragon processor, and immersive speakers. Its unique kickstand design makes it ideal for hands-free use.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch

  • 11.5-inch display
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Immersive speakers
  • Kickstand design
  • Sleek and portable

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive audio experienceAverage display quality
Convenient kickstand designLess powerful processor
Sleek and portable 

The HONOR Pad offers a Bluetooth keyboard and a 12.1-inch display. With a Snapdragon processor and long battery life, it's a great choice for productivity on the go.

Specifications of HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard,

  • 12.1-inch display
  • Bluetooth keyboard
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Long battery life
  • Sleek and lightweight design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large and vibrant displaySlightly heavier than other models
Bluetooth keyboard includedKeyboard may not be suitable for all users
Long-lasting battery 

6.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1") Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 128GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey

The Redmi Pad Pro features 5G connectivity and a powerful Snapdragon processor. With a high-resolution display and sleek design, it's perfect for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

  • 5G connectivity
  • Snapdragon processor
  • High-resolution display
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Fast and reliable 5G connectivityHigher price point
High-resolution displayMay not be suitable for all users
Sleek and modern design 

7.

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

The Lenovo Tab features immersive speakers and a high-refresh-rate display. With a powerful processor and a built-in kickstand, it's great for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers

  • Immersive speakers
  • High-refresh-rate display
  • Powerful processor
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Sleek and lightweight design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive audio experienceSlightly heavier than other models
Smooth and responsive displayMay not be suitable for all users
Convenient kickstand design 

8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G Tablet, Navy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a large, expandable display and long battery life. With a powerful processor and expandable storage, it's suitable for various tasks.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display,

  • Large, expandable display
  • Long battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Powerful processor
  • Sleek and modern design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large and vibrant displayLower resolution display
Long-lasting batterySlower processor compared to other models
Expandable storage option 

Top features of best tablet under 25000:

 

Best Tablet under 25000DisplayProcessorBattery Life
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7High-resolutionPowerfulLong-lasting
OnePlus TabHigh-resolutionFastLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9LargeAverageLong-lasting
Flip Cover TabletAverageLess powerfulLong-lasting
HONOR PadLargeAverageLong-lasting
Redmi Pad ProHigh-resolutionPowerfulLong-lasting
Lenovo TabHigh-refresh-ratePowerfulLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8LargeAverageLong-lasting

Best value for money tablet under 25000:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers the best value for money with its large, expandable display, long battery life, and versatile storage options. It provides a balance between performance and affordability, making it ideal for various tasks and entertainment.

Best overall tablet under 25000:

The OnePlus Tab stands out as the best overall product with its high-resolution display, fast processor, and sleek design. It offers a perfect combination of performance, style, and functionality, making it a top choice for users seeking the best features in this category.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best tablet under 25000:

Performance and processor: A powerful processor ensures smooth multitasking, whether for work or entertainment. Look for tablets with at least an octa-core processor in this price range.

Display quality: For an immersive experience, opt for a tablet with an HD or Full HD display. A larger screen size can enhance productivity and entertainment alike.

Battery life: A long-lasting battery is essential for uninterrupted use. Check for tablets offering at least 8-10 hours of battery life.

Storage and expandability: Consider storage options, with a minimum of 64GB, and ensure it supports expandable storage for added flexibility.

Build and design: A lightweight, sturdy design ensures durability and portability.

FAQs on best tablet under 25000

  • What is the average price of these tablets?

    The average price of the tablets listed in this article is around INR 20,000 to 25,000.

  • Do these tablets support expandable storage?

    Yes, most of the tablets mentioned offer expandable storage options to increase the device's memory.

  • Are these tablets suitable for gaming?

    The tablets with high-resolution displays and powerful processors, such as the OnePlus Tab and Redmi Pad Pro, are suitable for gaming.

  • Do any of these tablets come with accessories included?

    Yes, some tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and HONOR Pad, come with accessories such as an S Pen and Bluetooth keyboard, respectively.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
