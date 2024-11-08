Tablets have become essential gadgets for both work and entertainment, offering flexibility and convenience for a wide range of users. With numerous options available in the market, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. To simplify your search, we have curated a list of the 8 best tablets under ₹25,000 in India for 2024. Our selection caters to various needs, whether you're a student needing a device for studying, a professional requiring a compact work companion, or simply someone looking for entertainment on the go. Check out the top tablets under ₹ 25,000 that are ideal for productivity, entertainment, and on-the-go convenience.(Pexels)

Each tablet on our list provides a blend of quality, performance, and features that make them stand out in this budget category. From powerful processors and vivid displays to long-lasting battery life and lightweight designs, these tablets are built to offer value without compromise. Read on to discover the ideal tablet that fits your requirements and budget perfectly.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a 26.31 cm display and comes with an S Pen. With a powerful processor and long-lasting battery, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

11-inch display

S Pen included

Powerful processor

Long battery life

High-resolution screen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent display quality Expensive compared to other options Sleek and lightweight design Accessories are sold separately Great for multitasking

The OnePlus Tab boasts a 28.85 cm 2.4K display and a powerful processor. With a sleek design and impressive performance, it's a great choice for both work and entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm

11.35-inch 2.4K display

High-performance processor

Sleek design

Fast charging support

Immersive audio experience

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display No expandable storage Fast and responsive performance Slightly heavier than other models Sleek and modern design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 features a large, expandable display, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment. With a long battery life and expandable storage, it's a versatile choice.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Large, expandable display

Long battery life

Expandable storage

Sleek and lightweight design

High-quality audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and vibrant display Lower resolution display Long-lasting battery Slower processor compared to other models Expandable storage option

The Flip Cover Tablet features an 11.5-inch display, Snapdragon processor, and immersive speakers. Its unique kickstand design makes it ideal for hands-free use.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch

11.5-inch display

Snapdragon processor

Immersive speakers

Kickstand design

Sleek and portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio experience Average display quality Convenient kickstand design Less powerful processor Sleek and portable

The HONOR Pad offers a Bluetooth keyboard and a 12.1-inch display. With a Snapdragon processor and long battery life, it's a great choice for productivity on the go.

Specifications of HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard,

12.1-inch display

Bluetooth keyboard

Snapdragon processor

Long battery life

Sleek and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and vibrant display Slightly heavier than other models Bluetooth keyboard included Keyboard may not be suitable for all users Long-lasting battery

The Redmi Pad Pro features 5G connectivity and a powerful Snapdragon processor. With a high-resolution display and sleek design, it's perfect for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

5G connectivity

Snapdragon processor

High-resolution display

Sleek and modern design

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and reliable 5G connectivity Higher price point High-resolution display May not be suitable for all users Sleek and modern design

The Lenovo Tab features immersive speakers and a high-refresh-rate display. With a powerful processor and a built-in kickstand, it's great for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers

Immersive speakers

High-refresh-rate display

Powerful processor

Built-in kickstand

Sleek and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio experience Slightly heavier than other models Smooth and responsive display May not be suitable for all users Convenient kickstand design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a large, expandable display and long battery life. With a powerful processor and expandable storage, it's suitable for various tasks.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display,

Large, expandable display

Long battery life

Expandable storage

Powerful processor

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and vibrant display Lower resolution display Long-lasting battery Slower processor compared to other models Expandable storage option

Top features of best tablet under ₹ 25000:

Best Tablet under ₹ 25000 Display Processor Battery Life Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 High-resolution Powerful Long-lasting OnePlus Tab High-resolution Fast Long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Large Average Long-lasting Flip Cover Tablet Average Less powerful Long-lasting HONOR Pad Large Average Long-lasting Redmi Pad Pro High-resolution Powerful Long-lasting Lenovo Tab High-refresh-rate Powerful Long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Large Average Long-lasting

Best value for money tablet under ₹ 25000:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 offers the best value for money with its large, expandable display, long battery life, and versatile storage options. It provides a balance between performance and affordability, making it ideal for various tasks and entertainment.

Best overall tablet under ₹ 25000:

The OnePlus Tab stands out as the best overall product with its high-resolution display, fast processor, and sleek design. It offers a perfect combination of performance, style, and functionality, making it a top choice for users seeking the best features in this category.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best tablet under ₹ 25000:

Performance and processor: A powerful processor ensures smooth multitasking, whether for work or entertainment. Look for tablets with at least an octa-core processor in this price range.

Display quality: For an immersive experience, opt for a tablet with an HD or Full HD display. A larger screen size can enhance productivity and entertainment alike.

Battery life: A long-lasting battery is essential for uninterrupted use. Check for tablets offering at least 8-10 hours of battery life.

Storage and expandability: Consider storage options, with a minimum of 64GB, and ensure it supports expandable storage for added flexibility.

Build and design: A lightweight, sturdy design ensures durability and portability.

FAQs on best tablet under 25000 What is the average price of these tablets? The average price of the tablets listed in this article is around INR 20,000 to 25,000.

Do these tablets support expandable storage? Yes, most of the tablets mentioned offer expandable storage options to increase the device's memory.

Are these tablets suitable for gaming? The tablets with high-resolution displays and powerful processors, such as the OnePlus Tab and Redmi Pad Pro, are suitable for gaming.

Do any of these tablets come with accessories included? Yes, some tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and HONOR Pad, come with accessories such as an S Pen and Bluetooth keyboard, respectively.

