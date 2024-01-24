Upgrade your digital lifestyle: 10 best tablets in India under 30000

If you are on the lookout for a reliable tablet for work and play then you are at the right place. We curated a list of the best tablets in India under ₹30000 to offer an unbeatable experience on a budget. This list includes tablets from different popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and more so you can be assured of the quality and after-sale service. This guide will also explain the complicated specifications that may confuse you when picking a new tablet. Best tablets in India under ₹ 30000: Unlock productivity and entertainment with budget-friendly picks

Android tablets with their large display and multiple speaker setup become an entertainment companion when chilling. These large vibrant displays can replace your TVs to watch your favourite shows and movies while being portable enough to carry anywhere. These are lightweight and sleek making it easier to slip into any size backpack and carry them around.

Productivity is another aspect of these tablets as they can offer a large real estate other than your work laptop to work on. Content creators can easily take advantage of this large display and use it as a canvas using the stylus as a pen. Or you can use the tablet as a secondary monitor for your work PC to boost your productivity.

So, buckle up as you join us on a journey to explore the best tablets under ₹30000 in India. Whether you're upgrading your current device or stepping into the world of tablets for the first time, our guide is here to make your decision-making process an ease. Get ready to discover affordable Android tablets that seamlessly blend work and play.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with an 11-inch display boasting a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1200 resolution. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, it ensures smooth performance. Capture memories with the 8 MP AF rear camera and 5 MP fixed focus front camera, and enjoy immersive audio with quad speakers surround sound. The tablet comes with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM and a robust 7040 mAh battery.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Brand: Samsung

Display: 11.0 inches, 1920 x 1200 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128 GB

Battery: 7040 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 11 inches LCD display Mediocre camera Smooth 90 Hz refresh rate

2. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, ensuring seamless performance. Its 144Hz 2.8K+ display with 1 billion colours and Dolby Vision Atmos support delivers stunning visuals. The quad speakers enhance the audio experience, complemented by an enduring 8840mAh battery. Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it features an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera in a sleek metal unibody design.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 11-inch with 2.8K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 8840mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Snapdragon 870 None Large high Refresh Rate Display

3. Lenovo Tab P12

The Lenovo Tab P12 offers an immersive experience with its expansive 12.7-inch 3K display, delivering stunning visuals at 2944 x 1840 resolution. Its Quad JBL Speakers, optimized with Dolby Atmos, ensure a rich audio experience. With a powerful MediaTek Dimensity Processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB), it combines performance and ample space. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The tablet also boasts a 10200 mAh battery for extended usage.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 12.7 inches, 3K resolution

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity processor

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128 GB (expandable up to 1 TB)

Battery: 10200 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 3K display None Quad JBL speakers setup

4. Realme Pad 2

The Realme Pad 2 offers a powerful and immersive tablet experience. Boasting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, its 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, supported by an 8360 mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. Running on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0, it features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification for impressive audio quality.

Specifications of Realme Pad 2

Brand: Realme

Display: 11.5 inches, 2K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 8360 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 2K display No storage expansion Powerful MediaTek chipset

5. Realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet

The Realme Pad Mini is a compact tablet featuring 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and an 8.7-inch cinematic display. With a 6400mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging, it ensures a lasting multimedia experience. Equipped with dual speakers, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5MP front camera, it runs on Android 11 powered by the UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor.

Specifications of Realme Pad Mini

Brand: Realme

Display: 8.7 inches HD

Processor: UNISOC T616 Octa-Core

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB

Battery: 6400mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable option Limited RAM and storage Expandable storage Mediocre camera

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch TFT display, a slim metal uni-body design, and a powerful Octa-Core processor. With 4G connectivity, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM, it ensures smooth performance. The tablet boasts an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and FHD video recording. Enjoy an immersive audio experience with dual speakers, AKG, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. The 7,040mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and the multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform ensures data safety.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Brand: Samsung

Display: 10.4 inches with 1920 x 1200 resolution

Processor: Octa-Core

RAM and ROM: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM

Battery: 7,040mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and lightweight design Limited storage S Pen included in box

7. Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 offers a captivating multimedia experience with its 11.5-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 685 processor, and immersive audio through 6 surround speakers. Its sleek design incorporates a flip cover for versatile viewing angles, while the Magic UI 7.1 on Android 13 ensures a smooth user experience. Weighing just 495g, the metal unibody design exudes a premium feel, and the Split-Screen function enhances multitasking efficiency. With 7GB RAM Turbo, 128GB storage, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

Specifications of Honor Pad X9

Brand: HONOR

Display: 11.5 inches, 2K resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 685

RAM and ROM: 7GB RAM Turbo, 128GB ROM

Battery: 7150 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 2K display None Powerful Snapdragon 685 processor Flip cover provided in box

8. Honor Pad X8

The Honor Pad X8 features a 10.1-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and a MediaTek MT8786 processor. Running on Android 12, it offers TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection, up to 14 hours of battery life, and a lightweight design at 460g. The flip-cover enhances sound and viewing experiences, while the multi-window function and Magic UI 6.1 on Android 12 provide efficient multitasking. With an emphasis on entertainment, online classes, study, and gaming, it prioritizes user experience with immersive audio, eye protection, and e-book modes.

Specifications of Honor Pad X8

Brand: HONOR

Display: 10.1 inches FHD

Processor: MediaTek MT8786

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 64 GB

Battery: Up to 14 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 10.1-inch display Limited internal storage Box includes flip cover for safety

9. OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go features an impressive 2.4K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and high pixel density, ensuring outstanding visuals. Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers deliver immersive audio, complementing the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and Oxygen OS 13.2. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it offers seamless multitasking. The tablet prioritizes eye care with TÜV Rheinland Certified Low Blue Light, intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, and Bedtime Mode. The device boasts 4G LTE calling, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a robust 8000mAh battery supporting up to 514 hours of standby, with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 11.35 inches, 2.4K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 256GB

Battery: 8000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Outstanding 2.4K Display None Quad Speakers

10. Motorola Tab G70

The Motorola Tab G70 boasts an immersive 11-inch 2K display with quad speakers delivering Dolby Atmos audio. With a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The tablet features a 13MP primary camera, Face Unlock, and Google Assistant support. Its 7700mAh battery and Android 11 make it ideal for business, reading, and browsing. The tablet also supports voice calls with LTE connectivity, enhancing its versatility.

Specifications of Motorola Tab G70

Brand: Motorola

Display: 11 inches, 2K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Battery: 7700mAh Li-Po

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 2K display Limited onboard storage Powerful audio with quad speakers Mediocre camera

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Processor RAM and Storage Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable 7040 mAh Xiaomi Pad 6 Snapdragon 870 8 GB, 256 GB 8840 mAh Lenovo Tab P12 Mediatek Dimensity Octa-Core 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable 10200 mAh realme Pad 2 MediaTek Helio G99 8 GB, 256 GB 8360 mAh realme Pad Mini UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 3 GB, 32 GB Expandable 6400 mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Octa-Core 4 GB, 64 GB 7040 mAh HONOR Pad X9 Snapdragon 685 7 GB (Turbo), 128 GB 7150 mAh HONOR Pad X8 Mediatek MT8786 4 GB, 64 GB Expandable 7150 mAh OnePlus Pad Go MediaTek Helio G99 8 GB, 256 GB Expandable 8000 mAh Motorola Tab G70 MediaTek Helio G90T 4 GB, 64 GB Expandable 7700 mAh

Best value for money

The Realme Pad Mini offers great value for money with its efficient UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB). The 8.7-inch cinematic display, 6400 mAh battery, and Android 11 support make it an affordable yet feature-rich option for users seeking a compact and budget-friendly tablet.

Best overall product

The Lenovo Tab P12 stands out as the best overall product, featuring a 12.7-inch 3K display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity Octa-Core processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB). The tablet also boasts a massive 10200 mAh battery, JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 certification, and a 13 MP front camera, making it a versatile and high-performance device for multimedia consumption and productivity.

How to find the best tablet under ₹ 30,000?

To find the best tablet under ₹30,000, consider key factors like performance, display quality, storage, and battery life. Look for tablets with at least an Octa-Core processor and a minimum of 4 GB RAM for smooth multitasking. Opt for tablets with a vibrant display, preferably Full HD or higher. Ensure ample storage capacity, and if possible, choose tablets with expandable storage options. Battery life is crucial; aim for a tablet with a large battery capacity to support extended usage. Check for additional features like camera quality, connectivity options, and the tablet's compatibility with the latest Android versions. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.

